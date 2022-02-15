Rick A. Bright, PhD
Rick Bright is currently the Chief Executive Officer of the Pandemic Prevention Institute (PPI) at The Rockefeller Foundation. Dr. Bright leads the development of the Foundation’s pandemic data-to-action platform that integrates modern technology, data analytics and global partners to help the world detect, prevent, and mitigate pandemic threats to achieve containment as quickly as possible.
Prior to this role, he served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Dr. Bright has also gained extensive experience in the biotechnology industry where he served in senior leadership and executive management roles. He has held senior scientific leadership positions in non-governmental organizations where he championed innovative vaccine development and expanded vaccine manufacturing capacity to multiple developing countries. He also spent a decade in vaccine, therapeutics, and diagnostics development at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For this work, Dr. Bright received the Charles C. Shepard Science Award for Scientific Excellence.
Dr. Bright serves as an international subject matter expert in biodefense, emergency preparedness and response, pharmaceutical innovation, vaccine, drug and diagnostics development and served as an advisor to the Biden Administration, World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering & Medicine Forum on Microbial Threats. Dr. Bright serves as a Sr. Fellow at the Foreign Policy Association.
Dr. Bright received a Ph.D. in Immunology and Molecular Pathogenesis from Emory University and a B.S. magna cum laude in Biology and Physical Sciences from Auburn University at Montgomery.
Helen Clark
Helen Clark was Prime Minister of New Zealand for three successive terms from 1999–2008.
Throughout her tenure as Prime Minister and as a Member of Parliament over 27 years, Helen Clark engaged widely in policy development and advocacy across the international, economic, social, environmental, and cultural spheres. She advocated strongly for New Zealand’s comprehensive programme on sustainability and for tackling the problems of climate change. She was an active leader of her country’s foreign relations, engaging in a wide range of international issues.
In April 2009, Helen Clark became Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). She was the first woman to lead the organisation, and served two terms there. At the same time, she was also Chair of the United Nations Development Group, a committee consisting of all UN funds, programmes, agencies, and departments working on development issues. As Administrator, she led UNDP to be ranked the most transparent global development organisation. She completed her tenure in 2017.
Helen Clark came to the role of Prime Minister after an extensive parliamentary and ministerial career. Prior to being elected to the New Zealand Parliament in 1981, Helen Clark taught in the Political Studies Department of the University of Auckland, from which she earlier graduated with her BA and MA (Hons) degrees.
Helen continues to be a strong voice for sustainable development, climate action, gender equality and women’s leadership, peace and justice, and action on pressing global health issues. In July 2020, she was appointed by the Director-General of the World Health Organisation as a Co-Chair of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, called for by the World Health Assembly, which reported in May 2021. She chairs the boards of the Extractive Industries Transparency Organisation, the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, and other public good organisations and initiatives, and is a board member of others.
Global Collaboration: Key to Staying Ahead of the Next Pandemic
While we’ve faced enormous challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve entered into a new era of global collaboration that can help us be better prepared for other viral threats. One thing is very clear – we need more public-private partnerships to identify solutions. We cannot fight what we cannot see coming, and that’s why Abbott launched the Pandemic Defense Coalition. By establishing this global network of ‘eyes on the ground’ that are always looking for viral mutations and variants, we can help the global health community stay one step ahead of the next threat.
Gavin Cloherty, PhD
Gavin Cloherty is head of Infectious Disease Research for Abbott’s diagnostics business and leads Abbott’s Pandemic Defense Coalition. He provides scientific leadership in infectious disease diagnostics by conducting groundbreaking clinical studies on hepatitis and HIV and developing new tests. As one of the top experts in the field, his innovative research is changing the way infectious diseases are being diagnosed – including the introduction and use of COVID home testing – to help improve patient outcomes.
Moderated by Ruth Umoh
Ruth Umoh is the Editor-in-Chief of The Filament, the definitive news source for DEI leaders in tech. A veteran business journalist, she previously served as Forbes’ Diversity and Inclusion Editor and was a CNBC reporter covering leadership strategy, corporate management, and personal finance prior. She’s a graduate of the University of Maryland and received a master’s degree from Columbia University.