MS. JOHNSON SIRLEAF: Thank you.

MS. CLARK: Thank you.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And a word to our audience, we'd love you to join in the conversation. So please tweet your questions or comments to the Twitter handle, @PostLive. That's @PostLive. Please do join us.

Story continues below advertisement

And, Prime Minister Clark, I'd love to start with you. You and‑‑the two of you have co‑authored a report titled "Losing Time." That was three months ago in November that you released it. Where do we stand now? Are people heeding that message, or are we in even worst straits?

Advertisement

MS. CLARK: I think we've lost even more time. There are a number of things that have to be done across new governance mechanisms, financing, working out how to equitably distribute global public goods in crises like these, new legal instruments to ensure that we get off running fast when a pandemic hits, and a stronger WHO. All these things are obvious and have to be done, but progress is pretty slow.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So that's distressing and brings me to a question, President Sirleaf, for you. You talk about vaccination in this report and say it's not the only mechanism we need in order to address health inequities around the world. What else do we need to be thinking about?

Story continues below advertisement

MS. JOHNSON SIRLEAF: Hello. Before we go further into that, let me give a reality check. COVID‑19 started at the end of 2019. The Director‑General of World Health Organization organized an independent panel for pandemic preparedness and response. That started in July 2020. It submitted its report in May 2021, and that report stressed stop the pandemic, was the number one call in the recommendations.

Advertisement

We've had advocacy, the IPPPR group, with G7, G20, civil society, every organization you can think of. Today we stand where we are just as Helen has just said, and the reason for that is global unity and global dynamics have changed the situation. There is not enough political will to be able to carry out the recommendations to stop this pandemic.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Yeah. That's very distressing and actually does bring me to a broader question. You know, the pandemic came at a time of rising nationalism. Is that coincidental, or do you think that sense that individual countries are acting in their own self‑interest actually precipitated this pandemic?

Story continues below advertisement

MS. CLARK: Not only at a time of rising national self‑interests but also at a time of great geopolitical polarization, and the two combined have been really huge obstructions to the response.

Advertisement

The only way we could overcome this pandemic fast was to all act together instead of the most powerful grabbing what they could for themselves. We can't stop this pandemic unless it stops for everyone, and to cut to the chase of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's key point, of the 10 billion or so vaccines that have been administered, 346 million have gone to Africa. I mean, it is criminally irresponsible really to leave much of a continent unvaccinated if you say you want to stop the pandemic, as most would.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, President Sirleaf‑‑

Story continues below advertisement

MS. JOHNSON SIRLEAF: But let's get back to the question of vaccines.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: ‑‑based on what you heard on that question of vaccination.

MS. JOHNSON SIRLEAF: Yeah.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: What else [audio distortion].

MS. JOHNSON SIRLEAF: We really‑‑why as important as the fascination is, we still need to have other things. We need to make sure that national health systems are made better, better equipped to be able to fight the pandemic. We need to make sure that the supply chain for being able to get vaccines, therapeutics from the manufacturing to the affected, you know, are improved. We need to make sure that intellectual property rights are waived or licenses granted so there can be manufacturing particularly in the south where most of the people were deemed not vaccinated, so that we can get‑‑we can get them vaccinated as quickly as possible, to be able to achieve the 70 percent target date that's been set to have been accomplished by the middle of 2022.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

And then there are more than that. There are therapeutics. There are other types of supplies, PPEs, and other things that need to be done. We need an improved and fully financed WHO establishment for vaccine manufacturing. We need an independent, reliable financing system, and so all of those are what are needed if we are going to not only stop the pandemic but ensure that we are prepared to be able to meet the threat of any other coming future pandemic.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, Prime Minister Clark, there's a very striking sentence in your introduction when you say this pandemic cannot catalyze real change. What will? Talk to me about solutions, other countries that are doing the right thing here and are a model for the next step, for looking ahead, for the kinds of solutions we need and you're talking about.

MS. CLARK: I'd like to think my own country was making a pretty good stab at limiting transmission and protecting the health and well‑being of its people but, of course, often gets laughed at a bit because people say, "You're an island, and it's easier." Well, you can make your luck with this.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But I think a key point is that to stop a pandemic, you have to stop transmission, and that means throwing the whole toolbox of public health measures at them. The vaccine is a critical tool, but you won't stop a pandemic only with a vaccine. You do need to modify behaviors. You need to really systematize the mask wearing, the physical distancing to the extent that you can, and that's easier, of course, in some countries than in others.

I have a huge concern that the way transmission is being left to rip through, whether it's because of a denial of vaccination, for example, through Africa, or whether it's because countries with a lot of populous pressure on them are just removing all controls. We are creating new opportunities for more variants, and I feel like we're a dog chasing its tail globally and not doing the things systematically and in a coordinated way, which would stop the pandemic.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, President Sirleaf, you published‑‑this report was published‑‑excuse me‑‑right before Omicron came at the end of November and a variant as your colleague here was talking about, and after that happened, there were travel restrictions put in place with enormous economic consequences for South Africa. How can we avoid this sort of fallout when a country like South Africa comes forward with needed information for the global community but feels penalized by the response?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MS. JOHNSON SIRLEAF: I guess I think we need to see the pandemic as more than a health threat. We need to see it at once that has to‑‑affects health, education, every aspect of society, that the linkage of the effect of a pandemic in so many ways tells us that when we plan any system to avoid having another health threat, we must see it as an all‑‑an all something. We must see it that it's linked to other sectors. We must make sure that there are viable social safety nets for society's more vulnerable sakes.

[Pause]

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I think we may have lost your sound, and I'll come back because this really does bring me straight to a question for Prime Minister Clark.

Story continues below advertisement

Do we have the structure in place? Do we need a new structure? The WHO‑‑we've just heard from President Sirleaf about the fact that a pandemic is not just a health issue. The main global body overseeing this, it's primarily a health issue. What would you like to see? Do you see any chance of a new global structure coming in place to provide a solution that can deal with economic, national security, and political issues that‑‑and economic and education?

Advertisement

MS. CLARK: That's what our panel recommended, a package of recommendations‑‑

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right.

MS. CLARK: ‑‑starting with governance‑‑

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right.

MS. CLARK: ‑‑bringing heads of state and government into a governance structure which would oversee and encourage the international organizations and nations to work together.

We did advocate a new legal instrument, which the wheels are grinding very, very slowly on at the World Health Assembly negotiations, still really another two years‑plus away from reaching any fruition, and there's no agreement on content or form at this point, and critical, we'll be getting some agreement on how to allocate global public goods in the event of a pandemic.

And, as Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said, our panel supports the TRIPS waiver, the waiver of intellectual property rights in the event of a pandemic like this so that everybody has a fair chance to be able to access the goods and technology required.

Advertisement

We need the financing facility and new facility in place so that countries can be supported to prepare for pandemics and supported to respond when the worst happens, and we need to strengthen WHO. WHO can get to the site of an outbreak immediately. They can publish the information that it has. They can act in a precautionary way in blowing the whistle on what it believes is something with pandemic potential.

So a lot of things have to come together in this package, and at the moment, bits and pieces are being looked at. Our panel has a view that the General Assembly needs to support our reform architecture pathway to bring everyone and behind across health, social, economic institutions in [unclear].

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And just one follow‑up question, how optimistic are you that those measures, those very costly global measures will actually take effect?

MS. CLARK: I think it needs to be brought together, which is why we advocated attention for the General Assembly. At the moment, it's a bit here; it's a bit there. You know, the G20 looking at finance, WHO almost‑‑WHA--assembly, on a slow track towards some things. It needs a bigger picture, reform push around a package, and one is concerned that you end up with lowest common denominator across the areas that our panel advocated the change in.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I just want to push a little bit more on this. How do we get those? The G20 had an estimate of, I think, $75 billion in costs, $15 billion per year needed to make these sorts of changes. Where is it going to come from? Where is the political will?

MS. CLARK: Well, that's small money really on a global level to prevent a pandemic that is probably going to cost the world $25 trillion, isn't it, over a period of years, with lost global output? So the recommendation we had was from each according to their means, to each according to their needs, sort of standard formula that institutional‑‑institutions are funded by internationally. And it's not a serious impasse to raise the 10‑ to $15 billion a year.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, President Sirleaf, I'd love to ask you a little bit more about vaccination because you understand so well these issues across the world. I think the WHO had a target of 70 percent vaccination by the middle of this year. Is that now realistic in any sense?

MS. JOHNSON SIRLEAF: We must make it, and this is why we have to accelerate all the efforts to ensure that all of those who have not been vaccinated have the opportunity to do so. The inequity that is costing lives and providing opportunities to‑‑it provides opportunity for the pandemic to circulate to mutate. Unless we meet those targets, unless we're able to ensure that all the other countries have the ability, have the access, then we can be assured that if no one is safe‑‑unless everyone is safe, no one is going to be safe with this pandemic.

Let me use the‑‑let me use also the example of the experience we had with Ebola in Liberia, and there, we were quite sure that some of the basic things that needed to be done was to ensure full communication, full coordination, full partnership, full leadership, and I think the COVID‑19 has demonstrated that the women leaders have always--have been able to address the pandemic and to find a way to solve it much better because of their ability to be able to reach beyond the normal and place emphasis on where it's needed, emphasis on people, people like community health workers, frontliners who take the responsibility. And so I believe that it's possible for us to achieve those, but it's going to take the effort on the part of everyone.

And we need more global unity and cooperation. That is lacking today to be able to have the‑‑to be able to take the decisions that are needed whether by G7 or G20, to be able to ensure that global health‑‑that national systems, you know, are reformed and improved upon, that the Global Fund‑‑

MS. STEAD SELLERS: What's the‑‑

MS. JOHNSON SIRLEAF: ‑‑has money, COVAX has what it needs, all of those.

I agree with Helen. It's not a question of the financial resources. The global financial system has the resources, and the cost of not being able to take‑‑to turn those resources into stopping this pandemic is going to lead to a much greater cost of having to be able to address the losses in economic activity, the losses in lives, and all of that, but Helen has said it.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I have a follow‑up question. What is the pathway that better communication? How can we implement is my first part, and the second part, we're so dependent now on mRNA vaccines. What are the practicalities of delivering that‑‑many need refrigeration‑‑across countries in Africa?

MS. CLARK: Well, the old story, where there's a will, there's a way, and what we've seen is major pharmaceutical companies really obstructing attempts to get vaccination out there and to support truly regional efforts to manufacture and supply.

So I have no doubt that with, you know, real goodwill, you could have the vaccination production set up in Africa, but even as we speak, the news lines are running hot with how the attempt to set up the mRNA hub in South Africa is being obstructed.

Look, bottom one to me is that in a pandemic, we need a global understanding through the WTO's intellectual property rights agreement, that these rights will be waived in a pandemic, and that every effort will be made to have equitable access. That's how in the end, we got on top, to the extent we have gotten on top, of the HIV/AIDS pandemic. It was because countries could access vaccine at affordable costs, and of course, you had the Global Fund kick in to raise the money to help those who really needed them but couldn't afford them. So we need that kind of big spur to be half of the approach on this as well.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, let me just ask you‑‑

MS. JOHNSON SIRLEAF: May I just‑‑

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Yes, go ahead.

MS. JOHNSON SIRLEAF: Will you let me just mention the South Africa experience? Because Helen mentioned South Africa. South Africa was very effective in bringing together a strong partnership between the public and private sector, to be able to address some of the needs of refrigeration and something for the protection of the vaccines. South Africa coordinated to be able to get Africa's own center for disease control functioning to be able to start that, and so‑‑and just think about it. South Africa's own scientists, when they discovered certain things, they were punished for this, and so we see the African experience in addressing this pandemic has a lot to mow for what is required because the greater number of the African people have not been vaccinated.

But I think in terms of effort by Africa to address it and to use the institutions the best way they could, given the lack of equity that existed in having them access vaccines is something that needs to be looked at, their story, and how we can use some of those methods that Africa used that can be perhaps applied in whatever systems will be prepared to prevent another pandemic.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Prime Minister Clark, I can't resist asking you a question that comes to me through what President Sirleaf just said, which was about women's leadership. You praise your own country. You have a woman leader there. As we look ahead, is there something about the way women lead countries that make this sort of global cooperation possible?

MS. CLARK: What we observed from the earliest times of the pandemic was that, by and large, the women leaders around the world did pretty well in managing their national responses, and I put it down to less ego, often less narcissism generally across women leaders, willing to take advice, to take on board the best scientific and public health information coming through and to act on it.

Now, of course, sustaining this right through a pandemic as populations get weary is not easy. Everyone's responses has faulted under this kind of pressure, but on balance, I think history will record that the women leaders really put their best foot forward.

One more point on women, of course, women and children have been really particularly disadvantaged by this pandemic. The women who depend on ongoing sexual reproductive health services said not because they're sick, because they're healthy women having their babies, needing their contraception, these kinds of services have suffered terrible disruption. And the fallout for women has been great in other ways too, greater economic impact, more domestic violence recorded, more girls not returning to school.

So getting on top of this, putting in place the steps that will stop a further pandemic threat, materializing it into a devastating global pandemic like this, this has to be a global imperative. And to see the slow progress, the dragging the chain, whether it's getting out vaccines or agreeing on new legal instruments, all the new governance or financing mechanisms, it really is very concerning.

Most panels of reviews have come to pretty much the same kinds of conclusions about what needs to be done, not now but before as well, but reports tend to languish unless you get out and advocate for them, which President Sirleaf and I continue to do.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I have time, I think, for one last question, President Sirleaf, I'd like to ask you. You mentioned Ebola, the scourges that have hit some developing countries and the developed world have seen far less of. Looking ahead when we're talking about a future pandemic, do you see the keys to understanding how to tackle these sorts of threats coming from the developing world?

MS. JOHNSON SIRLEAF: I believe the experience we had with Ebola worked and even though thousands died, but we were able to stop the disease in record time, and that is because we focused on proper communication, reliable information, communication to the public, to be able to address their fears, and to assure that their confidence was built, to put the responsibility into the hands of those at the local level that had authority and that knew the culture and a way to be able to get people to get away from the hesitancy of being able to take the remedial measures that were necessary.

And so because of that, I believe those systems have already been researched, and I think we can look at those and see how we use them to ensure that in planning future systems that those basic methods are taken into account.

The IPPPR report, evidence‑based, has really gone into deeply, you know, how‑‑what we need to do to be able to ensure that we are prepared globally to afford another pandemic and what's necessary now to take those recommendations and to have a meeting of global leaders to look at those recommendations and to implement them as quickly as possible.

I know that WHO has endorsed all. There may be one recommendation for which there is not full consensus, but I think, generally, those recommendations can stand the test of time, and they should be implemented.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Thank you so much. Unfortunately, that's all we have time for. President Sirleaf, Prime Minister Clark, thank you so much for joining us with those humbling and enlightening messages.

MS. CLARK: Thank you.

MS. JOHNSON SIRLEAF: Thank you.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I'm going to be back after a short break with Dr. Rick Bright from The Rockefeller Foundation. Don't leave us. I'll be back soon.

[Video plays]

MS. UMOH: Hello. My name is Ruth Umoh, editor at Fortune magazine.

Here to chat with me today is Dr. Gavin Cloherty. Dr. Cloherty is head of Infectious Disease Research at Abbott and leads the Pandemic Defense Coalition. His innovative research and groundbreaking clinical studies are changing the way infectious diseases are detected and diagnosed.

Welcome, Dr. Cloherty.

DR. CLOHERTY: Thank you. It's great to be here.

MS. UMOH: Well, I'm so excited to have you here today, as you have extensive background in infectious diseases. You are a scientist and have researched many viruses from hepatitis to COVID‑19. What takeaways have you learned from the pandemic?

DR. CLOHERTY: Well, I think one of the big takeaways from this pandemic was a reminder that viruses never sleep. You know, they don't see borders. They're always active, and they move fast, and I think we have to move faster.

So, you know, it's also really demonstrated the importance of global collaboration, collaborations between different types of partners, between public health institutions with private sector, providing ongoing surveillance to help identify new variants, new emerging pathogens, which will enable us to respond quickly.

I think it also, you know, illustrates how no one nation, no one organization, no one tool is really going to be enough to mount an effective fight. It showed us that it takes, you know, health protocols, testing, vaccinations, and we've learned over the 30 years that we've been hunting viruses around the world that, you know, our‑‑what we know impacts our ability to respond. We can't fight what we can't see.

MS. UMOH: Absolutely. You bring up a great point about the need for ongoing vigilance and surveillance. How then can a global collaboration better prepare us for future pandemics, and what can we do now?

DR. CLOHERTY: So I think, you know, really fighting pandemics is a team sport. Nobody wants to live through another pandemic like we just have, and global collaboration is more important now than ever to help us prepare for future threats.

That's why Abbott has launched the Pandemic Defense Coalition, which is a first of its kind, privately led global, scientific, and public health network that's dedicated to the early detection and rapid response to emerging pathogens, a network of eyes on the ground always looking for emerging pathogens and also looking at how known pathogens are changing, to make sure that diagnostic tests continue to work, that vaccines are not impacted.

I could use our example of our partner in South Africa alerted us very early and quickly to the Omicron variant, and we were able to rapidly analyze the sequences and ensure that our tests will work and reassure the hospitals, doctors, and patients that rely on our tests.

And looking forward, the coalition, you know, it is possible that it could identify the next potential pandemic threat, and if someone presents with an illness of unknown origin or an unknown illness, we would be able to rapidly characterize that sample, develop diagnostic tests, enable a response to try and prevent overseeing from becoming a pandemic if there are more cases, if things start to emerge.

MS. UMOH: It sounds to me like we will need to rely on scientists much like yourself more than ever as we move forward. How do education and training play a role? And, subsequently, how is Abbott advancing this goal?

DR. CLOHERTY: That's an excellent point. You know, from a global health security perspective, we really need to reinforce and build up the next generation of virus hunters that are armed with the latest technologies and techniques and expertise.

You know, fortunately, Abbott and others are actively involved in that. We're supporting fellowships around the world that are training the next generation of virus hunters, that are providing field‑based lab experience and epidemiology training, sequencing bioinformatics, all of these elements that you have to bring together to mount an effective response.

You know, these virus hunters, there's so many viruses that can infect you, and it's so difficult to keep an eye on all of them. We really need to be able to work smarter and faster to leverage all of the technologies that are out there, to isolate DNA, sequence that, gain insights.

You know, our Abbott scientists here right outside my door are sequencing and analyzing millions of sequences every day because we need to be ever vigilant to stay one step ahead of the next pandemic.

MS. UMOH: "Working smarter and faster" is certainly the key phrase. Thank you, Dr. Cloherty, for this prescient and deeply knowledgeable discussion.

Now back to the Washington Post.

[Video plays]

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Hello, and welcome back to Washington Post Live. For those of you just joining us, I'm Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer here.

We're talking about pandemic preparedness, and my next guest comes from The Rockefeller Foundation, Dr. Rick Bright. He is CEO of the Pandemic Prevention Institute there.

Dr. Bright, a very warm welcome to Washington Post Live.

DR. BRIGHT: Frances, thank you very much. I'm eager to be here and glad to hear the rest of the conversation. It's been a great program you've had so far today.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, thank you.

And a word to our audience, we would like you to join in. So, if you have questions or comments, please tweet them to the handle, @PostLive. That's @PostLive on Twitter.

Dr. Bright, my colleagues and I have written a number of stories over the last two years about what the end of a pandemic might look like. Please tell us what you think a pandemic end looks like, and are we heading towards one?

DR. BRIGHT: Well, I certainly hope we'll see the end of this pandemic soon, Frances, but, you know, many people‑‑I mean, us included‑‑are eager to put this pandemic in the rearview mirror. But I also think it's really important to remind everyone that most objects, if not all objects in a rearview mirror are often closer than they may appear. And so while we are tracking numbers of cases carefully, while we're seeing hospitalization cases and even deaths start to decline in some places of the world, they are still going up in other places of the world.

We're far from putting this pandemic behind us at this point because there's still a lot of work we still need to do to vaccinate a large part of the world and to bring together the tools and the science and all of the ability we have to control and manage this pandemic, bring it together in a coordinated way so we can move beyond the crisis stage.

So, when you ask me what my vision of ending the pandemic would look like, I believe that SARS‑CoV‑2 virus is going to be with us for a long, long, long time. It might be with us forever, actually, be the forever virus like influenza, but that doesn't mean we have to be in a constant state of panic. And it doesn't mean we even have to go through cycles of panic. We have made remarkable progress, scientists around the world, in developing vaccines and therapeutics, diagnostics. We've learned a lot about masks and social distancing.

The challenge, however, is as we heard the former guests on this program just to talk about, is getting equitable access to those tools, making sure that everyone has them where and when they need them, making sure that testing and test supplies are in abundant supply so that we can coordinate when and where and how to test and link testing to treatment, et cetera. So we have the tools. We need more. We need to make them more accessible. We need to make sure they're more equitably available, but I believe by using these tools and understanding the virus with all of the data we're collecting, all the genomic surveillance data, and other data around the world, we can get a hold of this outbreak. We can manage it, and that is what the end of the pandemic will look like into a regular new normal, managing it somewhat like we do influenza.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So I want to keep our conversation as forward‑looking at possible, and we did just hear, as you said, from two former heads of state about their predictions. What is your view of the role of heads of state in coming months and years when we face future threats, not only from this virus as it evolves but from future pathogens?

DR. BRIGHT: Well, heads of state play a very important role, and I think we've learned from this pandemic, though, that it's important to make sure, to ensure that heads of states play a balanced role. And I think one of the critical things that we would like to see heads of states do better in the future, to ensure a pandemic-free future, if you would, is better collaboration and better communication, and better coordination.

We saw heads of states behave and respond very differently in different nations across the world. We saw a lot of nationalism. We saw a lot of isolationism. We did see some collaboration as well and coordination, but we need to see much more of that.

I think one of the responsibilities for heads of states is that global coordination and collaboration. It's also very important that they set a leadership role for their citizens within their nation and also for citizens around the world.

We've learned the hard way that the leadership exhibited by heads of states is important and also is followed, and sometimes it's followed in ways that we never anticipated if it wasn't in step or aligned with the science. And so we want to make sure that heads of states do have the best scientific information and they lead by example and we are able to translate complex science to better empower and better enable people at every level across every nation to be able to play a larger role in a pandemic response as well so there is more of a balance between heads of states and the citizens as well by having access to better information at all levels.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Dr. Bright, I know you're supremely interested in data collection. My colleague, Lena Sun, recently wrote a story about wastewater surveillance. How important is that kind of technology going to be going ahead, and what kinds of critical infrastructure investments do we need around the world to enable that kind of monitoring?

DR. BRIGHT: Well, Frances, we've all learned‑‑and especially, COVID‑19 is‑‑and made it strikingly clear that our global public health surveillance system has been highly reactive, but unfortunately, by the time a pathogen or new variant is discovered or detected in a clinical specimen, it's already too late to contain it. It's usually spreading to many parts of the world.

And so there are a number of tools and technologies that have been utilized and evaluated during this pandemic that are showing great promise, and wastewater is one of those. Wastewater surveillance is an old technology. I think it first started back in 1854 and then used in the 1950s and '60s for polio as well, but it's really coming into its own as we use it to track and monitor the prevalence of SARS‑CoV‑2 in a community.

We've learned that wastewater sampling can detect SARS‑CoV‑2 variants in a community sometimes two to three weeks sooner than a clinical specimen might be collected in that same community, and the value of that is not only knowing where and what variant might be in a community, but giving us that head start or that leeway, we can surge supplies to hospitals in that region who might be anticipating a surge of increased cases and a surge of increased hospitalizations. We can make sure that there are hospital resources and health care personnel available to prepare for those surges. We can send vaccines and therapeutics and ventilators and oxygen supply to those regions, so a number of things that we can do by just having that two‑ to three‑week warning that a virus or a new variant might be surging in that particular area.

And with the wastewater, we can even get down to the ZIP code level or community level outside of a school system or a nursing home system to better understand what might be happening at that very hyper‑local level.

Another important thing, though, with the wastewater surveillance, as important as it is to know that something is surging in a community, it's also important to know when it's waning in a community. So, as we've been seeing in the wastewater systems in Boston, Massachusetts, for example, we saw that Omicron variant going up in the Boston community which informed us that we needed to have better resources available in that community.

We've also used wastewater to watch the prevalence of SARS‑COV‑2 and Omicron come down in that community, and this information then added to other data such as hospitalizations and deaths in the community are valuable to be able to guide us using an evidence‑based policy approach when we might consider options for changing or modifying some of the public health mitigation measures such as mask wearing or social distancing or other requirements in the community.

It allows us to transition from a light‑switch approach, such as mask on, mask off, to a more nuanced approach, changing perhaps from mask mandates to recommendations for a mask or encouragement of mask wearing in certain areas of communities, to titrate those responses so we have more freedom and more comfort, if you will, in times when we know that virus is in a lull versus knowing when to tighten up those requirements and medications when we see the virus might be surging.

So wastewater, again, is one of those powerful tools. It's low cost. It's noninvasive. We don't have to do nose swabs or throat swabs, and it can often tell us much more about a community than a few individual clinical samples.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So some of the most successful public health implementations have been low cost and very widely spread, but just give me a little bit of a blue-sky answer. When we see this next, you know, pathogen, whatever it is, barreling towards us, heaven forbid, where do you expect the next innovation to come from? Where do you expect to see the surveillance that might prevent the kind of widespread that we have suffered from SARS‑CoV‑2?

DR. BRIGHT: Well, that's a great question, and at the Pandemic Prevention Institute that we're establishing at The Rockefeller Foundation, we're focused on data. We're focused on different types of data around the world.

You know, genomic data tells us a lot. If we know a particular virus or pathogen is in a community and is causing an outbreak, it's important to be able to track that pathogen as it spreads. It's important to be able to monitor it as it changes, as it might become resistant to our therapeutics or maybe even evade the immune response to our vaccines. So genomic surveillance gives us a lot of that information.

It's also important to think about other types of data such as mobility data or consumerism data or environmental data, for example. All of those are giving us different types of signals that something might be happening in a particular spot or a particular region of the world, and we find when we combine those nontraditional data types with our traditional clinical and epidemiological data, we can be much more predictive about something that might be occurring.

What's really important, though, as you might imagine, there's lots of data there, and it's all in different forms and different sites and different languages in many times. So it's important that we build a platform that allows us to connect disparate type of data and overlay those and use a number of modern data analytics.

I mean, we are borrowing analytical tools from the financial sector and from other sectors to be able to look at data, apply some artificial intelligence or machine learning in different ways, but assemble it and reassemble it in new ways like a deconstructed cake, for example, and reconstruct it in new ways to see what signals might appear that we would have otherwise missed.

We believe by doing this and enabling others to do this around the world at a very local level and at regional and global levels, then we'll be able to spot these signals and see these signals of impending danger much sooner, and when we see those signals, it triggers a response. It can speed a response to something that might be occurring or emerging or reemerging in a region. You can trigger the development of vaccines and therapeutics and diagnostics much sooner. You can trigger public health mitigation efforts like mask wearing or social distancing or quarantining much sooner, and by combining those early signals with a faster response, those are how we believe we can stop an outbreak before it gets out of control and becomes another pandemic.

And that is what we're focusing on at our Pandemic Prevention Institute, and we're doing that by partnering globally. You know, we don't believe that it's important--or that it should be a centralized database. We believe this should be a distributed rule, a federal rule, if you will, for people and scientists in every community working in a similar platform locally so they know what's happening in their community, and they're empowered to take responsible actions to protect their community, but at the same time, they're connected globally so that local information is empowered even more by global awareness. And by working together at all levels, we can stop pandemics.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Dr. Bright, I have a Twitter question that's come in. I'm going to read it to you from my phone. It comes from Adam Zadeh who asks‑‑and it's related to what you were just saying‑‑looking ahead to identifying future threats, including AMR, how good a job are we doing connecting lab and genomic data to human outcomes?

DR. BRIGHT: We're not very good at all at that right now. It's a great question, very leading question.

I mean, as we've seen and as I think I've described, there are lots of data around. There's lots of data, lots of data types.

It was painfully aware in this pandemic, if we didn't already know from AMR and other outbreaks, that all these various data types of siloed. Some are coming from academic labs. Some come from private‑sector labs. Some come from public health labs. And a lot of the data are, as I said, in different formats or different language codes within the data, and they don't overlap or they don't stack well.

Clinical data are disconnected from genomic data. So, if you have a‑‑if you identify a novel mutation or a variant in a virus or impact of a bacteria, it's very often disconnected from the patient. So you don't really understand the impact of that mutation or that variant on a clinical outcome.

A lot of times we have vaccine and vaccination data on efficacy of vaccines, but it's disconnected from the clinical outcomes in terms of which type of vaccine might have been more or less effective in that community or in that person or population.

So we need to do a much better job at finding ways to connect that genomic data, which is all about the virus in many cases, to the "so what," as we call it. Is it just a mutation, or does it have an impact? What does the phenotypic data look like associated with that virus or that modified bacteria? Is it really a drug‑resistant bacteria and organism, and is it spreading?

And one of the things that we're doing at our institute is working with partners to find ways to break down those silos, connect those data in new ways. Believe it or not, there are legal barriers in some cases. There are concerns about privacy, and so we want to make sure that as we find ways to connect new types of data that we're respecting privacy, we're respecting sovereignty of data as we find it in many countries as well, but we're still finding ways to identify signals in those data types and perhaps even connect to that signal level so we can have those better insights that tell us what's happening.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Dr. Bright, we're getting close to the end of our time, but I wanted to ask you about the mRNA vaccines. They've been the enormous triumph certainly for this country of the pandemic. They are difficult to take around the country, and now we're learning that they may not last. They might have enduring impact. We may need ongoing boosters.

So, when you look at this issue globally and you look at future pandemics, how do we address them? Do we need a different kind of vaccine for the rest of the world now? What's the manufacturing challenge? And when you look ahead to future pandemics, are we prepared to come up with universal vaccines or some other approach to pandemics?

DR. BRIGHT: Well, we're a lot better prepared today than we ever have been in the past because of the technology and the innovation that we've seen in developing vaccine platforms.

I believe there's a lot of power and opportunity in the mRNA‑based vaccines still. It's an early iteration of this technology. It had never been used at this scale and then never been scaled at the volumes that we've seen. Because it works so well, it is an opportunity to continue optimizing that vaccine platform and other similar platforms that may not be messenger RNA, but might be using the same type of vaccine platform concept, such as adenovirus‑based vaccines and other recombinant‑based vaccine platforms.

I'm a strong believer in these platforms. Once we've demonstrated that these platforms such as mRNA can make a successful vaccine that is safe and highly efficacious and protective and protecting people from being hospitalized and dying‑‑and that's what we're seeing with these vaccines‑‑we can also see where they need to be improved.

And so the duration of immunity is not as long as we had hoped in terms of antibody response, but they're still a very powerful and durable in making this strong cellular--T‑cell response, which is what's saving people's lives today.

Can we optimize them to make a stronger, more durable antibody response? I believe we can. Can we optimize them to make a more broadly reactive antigen so a vaccine that will work against more variants of SARS‑CoV‑2 or perhaps broader protection against all types of influenza? I believe we can. I believe it is the first step in opening a broad future for utilizing recombinant‑based technologies and synthetic technologies such as mRNA‑ and DNA‑based vaccines that open the door to other innovations that will make the vaccines not only durable, but we need to innovate them so they are room‑temp stable, so we don't have that super‑cold chain requirement that we have with the current mRNA‑based vaccine generation. We can make vaccines that can be delivered orally. We can make these vaccines that are delivered through the skin on patches. So we can remove the needle and syringe from the process. We can remove the cold chain from the process. All of these are things that will make these new generations of vaccines more powerful, more accessible, more affordable, and easier to reach into more places that are traditionally harder to reach with the first generation of vaccines that require this cold chain and storage and hard to get into those communities.

The future is bright. I'm very excited this technology works. I'm very optimistic about it. I know the scientists are all over it, not only in the U.S. but around the world, and I believe the next generations of these technologies are going to really open the door to improving access and affordability and thereby improving health around the world from many of the pathogens we're facing today.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Unfortunately, that's all we have time for, but, Dr. Bright, I want to thank you for leaving us with that very positive and forward‑looking message.

DR. BRIGHT: Thank you, Frances. It's been my pleasure.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Thanks, everybody, for joining us today. As you know, if you’d like to see more of Washington Post Live’s programming, you should go to WashingtonPostLive.com.

Thanks for joining us. I'm Frances Stead Sellers.