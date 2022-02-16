Sara A. Jahnke, PhD

Director, Center for Fire, Rescue & EMS Health Research





Rowena Johnston, PhD

Vice President & Director for Research, amfAR





Catherine Sanz

Executive Director, Women in Federal Law Enforcement





Content from VERITY NOW

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.

A Fight for Equity in Vehicle Safety

In the United States, women are over 17 percent more likely to die and 73 percent more likely to be seriously injured in a vehicle crash than men. VERITY (Vehicle Equity Rules in Transportation) NOW unites people to fight for equity in vehicle safety by educating on, and advocating for, crash testing standards that protect every body, regardless of gender, height, weight, or age. Join Washington Post Live on Wednesday, February 16 as VERITY NOW co-chairs, Beth Brooke and Susan Molinari bring light to the inequities in two U.S. Department of Transportation policies and discuss the actions VERITY NOW is calling for.

Beth A. Brooke

Provided by VERITY NOW.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Beth A. Brooke retired as the Global Vice-Chair – Public Policy at EY and a member of the firm’s Global Executive Board. Ms. Brooke-Marciniak had public policy responsibility for the firm’s operations in over 150 countries and was the global sponsor for EY’s Diversity and Inclusiveness efforts.

Ms. Brooke-Marciniak is a prominent voice around the world on Diversity and Inclusion, including most prominently on LGBT inclusion and women. She has been named eleven times to the list of Forbes “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women“. In 2017, she received the Theodore Roosevelt Award, the top individual honor bestowed by the U.S. National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). She has also been inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.

During the Clinton Administration, she worked in the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where she was responsible for all tax policy matters related to insurance and managed care. She played important roles in the healthcare reform and Superfund reform efforts.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Brooke-Marciniak chairs the Board of Vital Voices, the Steering Committee of the Partnership for Global LGBTI Inclusion, and is a member of the Board of the United States Olympic Committee, The Conference Board, The Aspen Institute, and Out Leadership. She is a member of the inaugural class of the Henry Crown Fellows of The Aspen Institute, the Committee of 200, and the International Women’s Forum.

Susan Molinari

Provided by VERITY NOW.

Susan Molinari has a wide-ranging background resulting from her multi-disciplinary service in the leadership of the United States Congress and as Google’s vice president of public policy for the Americas.

Having been elected from a New York City-based district five times to Congress, Ms. Molinari was quickly elevated by House Republicans who twice elected her as one of just eight members to serve in the leadership of the first GOP majority in 40 years. In Congress, she developed a strong record of bipartisanship and effectiveness on issues ranging from transportation and the budget, to child abuse and human rights.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As Google’s vice president of public policy for the Unites States, Mexico, Latin America and Canada, she managed teams that monitored and interacted with both Democratic and Republican administrations, federal departments and agencies, and lawmakers from both sides of the political aisle on both sides of the U.S. Capitol, as well as state and foreign capitals.

Ms. Molinari is also a respected media communicator, having co-hosted a news program on CBS and frequently appearing as a contributor on multiple networks, including CBS, Fox, PBS and CNN, among others.

Moderated by Elise Labott