My three guests today are the showrunners and executive producers of the program: Brian Koppelman, Beth Schacter, and David Levien. Welcome to all of you.

MR. LEVIEN: Thank you.

MR. KOPPELMAN: Our pleasure.

MS. SCHACTER: Thanks.

MS. PASSARIELLO:

All right. Let's dive on in. Brian, I'll start with you. Your show is based on the excellent book, "Super Pumped," by Mike Isaac. So why is the story of Uber and its troubled CEO, Travis Kalanick, so gripping that Showtime wanted to transform it into a TV series?

MR. KOPPELMAN: Well, first of all, it's great to be here. Thanks for having us.

I mean, you know, you kind of answered the question in your question, which is Mike Isaac crafted the narrative of this story in a way that the moment you started reading it, you understood this was a story you had to try to amplify and tell for an even bigger audience, and it lent itself‑‑you know, as the book was constructed, it lent itself to being crated as drama.

You know, there's these amazing parts: Travis, Ariana, and Bill Gurley. We felt like we could get actors to portray them who we really wanted to work with, and we felt it was a really important story. You know, this is a story of what happens with the revolutionaries become the fascists, in a way, and it felt like really a story for our time. And we never hesitated, and neither did Showtime. This was, from the moment we read the book, a story we were determined to tell because also it's an incredible ride, very entertaining, funny, and absurd with a capital A.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Yes. Sometimes it's even hard to believe that it's real, and yet it is the important book we know.

So, David, you and Brian wrote the first script for the series. What did you want to convey about this story right out of the gate?

MR. LEVIEN: Well, right out of the gate, we thought it was important, and that's why it's in the first scene, the idea of these people who are running this company not being necessarily on the up and up but being so bent on achieving their goals of growth and domination of this sector that they are willing to cut corners.

That's why in the first scene, they're talking about a safe ride's fee that they're going to institute and charge all the riders. That wasn't going to really result in any safety. It was just going to result in profit. We thought that was important so that people understood the footing that they were on and the way that they should look at these characters right from the start.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Well, that's great.

Beth, the three of you worked on "Billions" together. I'm curious, how is it different to adapt to this true story versus fictionalizing wealth and excess?

MS. SCHACTER: Well, I mean, so Brian and David obviously created "Billions" and brought me on in Season 5. So I'm new to the partnership, though we've all been friends for about 15 years, which is about half as long as these guys have been friends with each other. But I was just very happy to sort of be asked along for the ride.

You know, it's a similar muscle in terms of creating a show from a book or creating a show from the ground up, and you just are exercising in a different way. So there's a real joy in having a blank page and kind of being able to do anything with it, and there's a real joy and fun in having a book as great as Mike Isaac's book and putting it up on the board and seeing what pieces of it really hit you in the gut and really make you want to dig into that part of the story. And they're both‑‑they're related and both really delightful.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Well, it's fascinating. Let's take a look at a clip from the first episode, which gives us a sense of Kalanick's power of persuasion. Let's roll that now.

[Video plays]

MS. PASSARIELLO: David, what's your reaction to that scene? You know, we see a really excited and talented and passionate leader in Travis Kalanick. What does it tell us about him‑‑or TK, as he's called in the show?

MR. LEVIEN: Well, yeah, that's the thing. You know, Joseph Gordon‑Levitt did an amazing job embodying this character. So I was just appreciating watching his performance.

But one thing we wanted to establish early on is his effectiveness running this company. You know, he got hundreds and thousands of people to follow him and to enlist in his vision, and he was charismatic, and he got people‑‑he got people on board, and it was amazing. So we needed to set that table, if you will, and the viewer sort of jumps on board also. And it's only later that they realize that they might have signed on for things that weren't as they appeared in the beginning.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Yeah, it's so interesting.

Beth, I mean, Kalanick is portrayed in your series as both like the hero and antihero. How do you square both of those things in the storytelling process?

MS. SCHACTER: We don't really think of it that way. We think of it more as he's someone who was determined to change the world and did change the world. We don't spend a lot of time talking about is he a good guy or is he a bad guy. What we really want to ask ourselves is what is the cost of disruption and of this kind of disruption and of successful disruption. Unlike some other tech disrupters who are being portrayed in the press right now or in TV shows right now, Travis was incredibly successful.

Story continues below advertisement

We all have Uber in our pocket. So we're really asking what's the cost of that and what happens when someone who sees opportunity, and as they say in the show and we say in the show, "wheels" an entire sector into being when he finishes that process and gets to the top, what does it do to him and what does it do to the people around him?

MS. PASSARIELLO: That's so interesting.

Let's see. Brian, tell us a little bit about how you guys worked with Joseph Gordon‑Levitt who plays the role of Travis Kalanick. Tell us a little bit about what that process was like.

MR. KOPPELMAN: We worked very closely with Joe. As soon as we finished the script, we sent it. We finished the script on a Friday, and by Sunday, we had‑‑he was in New Zealand. So we got on the phone, and we shook hands and agreed to do this show together.

Story continues below advertisement

I want to go back to, you know, that moment as we're talking about Joe and him embodying this character. I mean, one thing that's fascinating and I think for readers of the Post, you know, what Kalanick was trying to do or what he was holding up as a corrupt, entrenched power, in general, which were the taxi and limousine commissions in these cities. They were, in large part, entrenched powers who had incredibly favorable arrangements with local governments and incredibly, like, restrictive convenance over how many cabs there could be, how many medallions there could be, and they [audio distortion] monopolistic.

And so what Joe and we were all interested in was, well, if you unseat people like that and create a vacuum and you fill it, can you resist the temptation to become like the people in power before were? And for us, that's what kind of elevates this.

And Joe in that moment as he's galvanizing the troops, he's able to tap into a very real grievance, a very real insight into what was happening. The problem is perhaps the character of Travis lacks the self‑knowledge to know that he ain't going to be any better if he gets in that position, but maybe the audience watching him and watching the way he loves the adulation of his troops maybe will sense, oh, this might get even worse. And that for us is part of what's super exciting about the show.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Yeah. I mean, it was really interesting to watch and just have these reactions where sometimes, you know, you're really rooting for him, and other times, you're kind of like cringing. You hear these discussions or watch what he's doing.

Beth, you mentioned, you know, other executives who are being portrayed on the big screen. I mean, Silicon Valley has been portrayed in a number of shows in recent years. What is it about the tech industry and Silicon Valley that is interesting to people?

MS. SCHACTER: I think one of the things we really like about this space is that, much like "Billions," they're kind of modern kings, and in that Shakespearean way of wanting to examine what makes a king and what brings a king down, it's kind of where many of the kings are, either in the high finance area or in Silicon Valley. And many of those kings are willing themselves into existence, and so those two things together, I think, are really fascinating for people to create television because that's something we don't get to write about sort of in modern times right now.

MS. PASSARIELLO: That's so interesting. I mean, this is a story that is so recent. As the little tag said, you know, Kalanick led Uber from 2010 to 2017.

So, you know, Brian, can you speak to some of the challenges that that has created to shooting a series where the events have happened so recently?

MR. KOPPELMAN: Well, lucky for us, Mike Isaac did so much of the work of researching it and finding this story, and he was also amazing about bringing some of his sources to the writers' room. And Mike was in the writers' room every day with us or 99 percent of the days.

So I will say we didn't find that part‑‑yes, what you lack is a historical perspective. There's no doubt you lack really knowing where the story ends long term, 25 years later.

That said, because the research was so thorough and because technology and Silicon Valley move so fast, it is almost like we do have perspective because four or five years in Silicon Valley time is a long time, and you see the iterations that have happened afterwards. You see the effect dynamic pricing has had on every industry. So we were able to have as much perspective as you could, given the calendar, but more than that, we had this expert guiding us through the process in Mike.

You know, he‑‑we are also going to protect any of the sources Mike brought in, but we did feel like through his reporting, we had a very good look at what happened.

MS. PASSARIELLO: That's so interesting.

David, can you speak to a little bit of the other research that was conducted for the series like just in terms of the setting and just the sort of broader context for Silicon Valley?

MR. LEVIEN: You know, as Brian said, we started in this great place with this book that was so comprehensive. We were able to talk to some of the characters portrayed in the book, not Travis Kalanick but other people. We were able to talk to some of Mike's sources, and because as you said, as you point out, it's pretty recent, there was a lot of news coverage of this that we were able to delve into. You know, it was all there. All of this stuff was on the internet. So there was a wealth of material for us to dive into.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Can you speak a little bit to how it came about that you got Quentin Tarantino as the narrator for this series as well?

MR. LEVIEN: Yeah. I mean, Brian should speak to that because it came out of a moment when they were going to‑‑when Quentin was going to come on his podcast.

Brian, do you want to take that?

MS. PASSARIELLO: Tell us about it, Brian.

MR. KOPPELMAN: Sure. Well, David and I had‑‑Quentin had sent a note to somebody and asked them to forward the note to us about a year and a half ago or two years ago, and it was an incredibly kind note about "Billions." And the longer context for that is Quentin has long known how much his work means to David and me‑‑and Beth too, though he didn't know at the time, but how much his work has meant to David and me.

And so, when he knew that getting a note from him that talked about why he loved "Billions" and how he watched the show and the way in which he understood all the references and allusions, he knew that would mean quite a bit to us.

And so, when he sent us that note, you know, we thanked him and kind of filed it away, and as we were writing this and realized that we wanted his voice in the show, I wrote him an email, and I asked him to come on my podcast because his book had just come out. And the book, it was the novelization of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," and I also described this show to him and asked him if he would narrate, and he immediately wrote back and said yes to both. And I wrote back, like, "You know you said yes to narrating our TV series and not just coming on my podcast?"

[Laughter]

MR. LEVIEN: "Yeah, I know what I say yes to, and I know what I say no to," and‑‑but I will say the moment that he first walked into a studio to record with us was pretty‑‑a pretty high watermark of our‑‑a career that's had a lot of incredibly lucky and amazing moments. I would put that really right up near the very tippy top of it.

Wouldn't you, Dave?

MR. LEVIEN: Absolutely. I mean, it was surreal, and it was incredible. The only people that were as shocked as us about the experience were the engineers who were in there recording it. They were just freaked out by it too.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Tell us a little bit about how did he‑‑did he influence the production in any way?

MR. KOPPELMAN: No. No.

MR. LEVIEN: Well, no, he's amazing. Yeah, he's so generous. He come‑‑he came in as a real performer, not in a directorial way where he wanted to call the shots. He put himself in our hands, and he deferred to us. Like, he was prepared and he understood it, but he was really interested in delivering it the way we wanted it, which was‑‑which was great, you know. I think he must have liked the opportunity to not be the arbiter and to allow himself to be directed and steered a little bit, and I say a little bit because it didn't take much. He's pretty good at being Quentin Tarantino.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Tell us a little bit about the role of the narrator that he plays. It's such a‑‑you know, it's not a passive narrator. Tell us a little bit about how you envisioned that role and why he was perfect for it.

MR. KOPPELMAN: You know, I'll be honest. I just want people to discover it as they watch the show. I don't want to overtalk Quentin's role in the show. I mean, he's incredible. It's a dream, but I think part of the fun of the show is discovering him in the way in which he‑‑if we could have kept it a secret until the show aired, we would have so that people would have that surprise. And I don't want to talk about it.

MS. PASSARIELLO: All right. That's fair enough.

Tell us a little bit about, you know‑‑tell us a little bit about how your partnership worked on "Billions." You know, you've worked together a lot both on that and now on "Super Pumped." So what are the‑‑what are the roles that each of you play in this partnership?

Beth, maybe we can start with you.

MS. SCHACTER: Oh. The roles we all play. Well, you guys have been there.

MR. LEVIEN: Actually, this is [audio distortion] so well, Beth. Beth ran the writers‑‑

MS. SCHACTER: Will you tell it? Because now I need this. [Laughs]

MR. LEVIEN: Beth ran the writers' room.

MS. SCHACTER: I actually didn't see anything but the ocean.

MR. LEVIEN: Yeah. Beth ran the writers' room on both shows this season. She ran the writers' room on "Billions," and then we'd switch over, and she would run the writers' room on "Super Pumped." And we were all in the New York area in the beginning, and we started prepping "Billions." But at some point pretty early on, Brian had to go out to California and start doing preproduction there. So it was a real tag‑team effort.

So Beth and I were doing the "Billions" preproduction and then the beginning of production, and then at some point, I went to L.A. and joined Brian. Beth was on her own. We were constantly communicating, and then we started rotating back home through "Billions" set and into "Billions" postproduction. And then when we got close to the end of "Super Pumped" production in California, Beth came out and did a shift on that. It was really like‑‑in the old days before they had the firetrucks with the hoses when people had to pass the buckets. You know, the bucket‑bailing relay to throw on the fire, that's basically how we did it.

MR. KOPPELMAN: Yeah.

MS. SCHACTER: One thing as‑‑I was going to say, like, though the pandemic has sucked and truly, like, made things really hard for production, the benefit of the pandemic has been the adaptation and creation of all these systems where you can do a lot of the work remotely.

So we have, like, systems now where our screens are the monitors that are on set so we can watch takes, and so there's an entire, like‑‑so we were able to kind of keep track of everything, and you just sort of‑‑we just created a space where all three brains could carry a third of the information at all times over two shows.

Sorry, Brian. I didn't mean to interrupt you.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Brian, do you want to add something to that?

MR. KOPPELMAN: The other anchor is what Beth said at the beginning of this, which is David and I have been like brothers since we were 14 years old, and Beth has been our dear friend for 15 years. So a lot of it is that we don't have clearly defined separate roles. We just do it together, all the things.

MS. SCHACTER: Yep.

MS. PASSARIELLO: That's really‑‑

MS. SCHACTER: And you have two other people to ask and check and‑‑yeah. It just works.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Absolutely. Beth, you mentioned a little bit earlier that, you know, everybody has got Uber in their pocket, but of course, most people, you know, will know Uber just as riders or drivers. So how did that‑‑how did that affect how you tell this story? What did you think people kind of knew about Uber or Kalanick coming into it?

MS. SCHACTER: I had to assume that most people knew as little as I did, which is I knew it had something of a troubled past. I vaguely remembered the safe rides fee, and I remember the Susan Fowler blog post. But I had not put it together the way Mike had done it in a linear story and looked at the totality of it, and so we had to assume the audience had not either and take them on the same journey that they would go on if they had read Mike's book and then try to amp it up and make it more of a TV show while sticking to all the pieces that were real and true and honoring all the people that went through that experience.

So, yeah, but I assume that most people don't really know until they get into it the way the show will take them into it, which is a great way to find out about this thing that's in your pocket.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Absolutely. And, you know, one of the things about this thing that's in our pocket is that it's technology, and it's often, you know, hard to understand, maybe hard to depict. You know, it's algorithms and greyballing and all kinds of things like that.

So, you know, how did you guys convey‑‑how did you guys think about conveying those things that are often technical and not necessarily visual?

Brian, do you want to take that one on?

MR. KOPPELMAN: Sure. I mean, that's an example of where you're thinking as a maker of TV or film about form, about what form, you know, in a formal sense, like what form should the presentation of this take that will serve this particular content and this particular idea best. And so a lot of that has to do, if you're making something about disruption, it opened up for us this idea that the show itself should be disruptive, that the show itself should in a‑‑from a standpoint of form should be able to do anything that you can possibly do on this screen as a way to illustrate the things you're asking about.

So whether it's a voiceover and address the camera, whether it's zooming in on something, whether it's the use of green screen, writing on the screen, we will use whatever it is that we need to, to convey the feeling of the speed and outrageousness with which Uber marched forward. And so we're trying to use the form to accomplish that.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Interesting. And, you know, you talked about how, you know, even though this story is so recent in Silicon Valley, there's so many iterations, and so it is‑‑you know, it is now history in Silicon Valley. And now we, you know, are in this era of cryptocurrency, for instance, and Web3 and the blockchain. So where do you see this Silicon Valley story going now? What do you think that the‑‑you know, the impact has been of the rise and fall of Uber as you guys have depicted it?

MR. LEVIEN: I mean, that's a very‑‑that's a big question.

MS. PASSARIELLO: David, you can try for it.

MR. KOPPELMAN: Post, what do you think?

MR. LEVIEN: He's throwing it back to you, Christina.

MS. PASSARIELLO: Oh, throwing it back to me.

[Laughter]

MS. PASSARIELLO: I mean, we write about cryptocurrency a lot, and in fact, one of the things that's so interesting about, you know, something like cryptocurrency is actually the widespread adoption of it. You know, I think last year, it was like a sixth of all Americans, you know, traded or participated in the crypto markets in some ways. So, as you guys spoke about, you know, what do people know about Uber, it's in a similar‑‑I feel like maybe we're at kind of a similar place with this next wave of technology, but of course, what we see now is very much shaped by the tech generation that came before it, Kalanick and others, so‑‑

MR. KOPPELMAN: And when I read about‑‑when I read about Sequoia launching this half‑billion‑dollar fund about crypto and other coins, of course, it's fascinating, but as writers and as artists, luckily, we don't have to‑‑and we're not futurists. We don't have to predict it, but what we can do is track it, read about it, interview people, and see what story hits off of us emotionally.

I mean, ultimately, we want the viewer to have an emotional reaction to the journeys that these characters are on, and to‑‑we hope to evoke some empathy for some figures throughout this story, and we hope that the viewer will start asking about what's next. And maybe we'll start to understand what's happening now.

I mean, it's hard‑‑if you think about it, most folks, us included, don't really know everything that's going on behind closed doors on Sand Hill Road, but what's going on behind closed doors on Sand Hill Road is determining the future we're all going to live in. And I think we're really‑‑we are quite animated by telling stories about that.

MS. PASSARIELLO: That's really interesting. Well, that brings us very well to our last question, which is there are seven episodes comprising "Super Pumped," which will air this year, but give us a preview of the next installment of this anthology, which I understand is about Facebook.

Beth, would you take that one on?

MS. SCHACTER: I would love to, but we're not really going to plant our flag yet. Mike Isaac is writing a book, and we know what the basic idea is going to be, but because we were so‑‑I'm going to say blessed by this‑‑his first book, his Uber book, we're going to wait to see what he uncovers and brings us because what we've discovered is that the truth is going to show us where the story is. So come back in six months, and we can talk about it more.

[Laughter]

MS. PASSARIELLO: That sounds like a deal. Clearly so many stories to tell out of tech and Silicon Valley.

MR. KOPPELMAN: I don't think there will be a dearth of stories is what I will say.

MS. PASSARIELLO: [Laughs] Yes. Well, that's good news for all of us storytellers then.

Unfortunately, we are out of time. So we are going to have to leave it there. Thank you so much for joining us, Brian Koppelman, Beth Schacter, and David Levien.

MR. KOPPELMAN: Thank you so much.

MR. LEVIEN: Thank you.

MS. SCHACTER: Thank you.

MS. PASSARIELLO: And I'm Christina Passariello. As always, thanks for watching.