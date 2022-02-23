Thalie Martini
CEO, Breast Cancer UK
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.)
Content from Novartis
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Knocking Down Barriers to Health Equity
Despite significant progress, women continue to face unique barriers in access to cancer screenings and treatment, which have been compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Reshema Kemps-Polanco, executive vice president and head, Novartis Oncology US, and Zainab Salbi discuss the challenges and possible solutions for improving outcomes among women—and what more can be done in both the short and long term.
Reshema Kemps-Polanco
Provided by Novartis Oncology.
Reshema Kemps-Polanco is Executive Vice President, US Oncology. In this role she is responsible for all commercial and medical operations covering the United States.
Most recently, Reshema served as President, Cardiovascular & Metabolism (CVM), US, and President, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Puerto Rico.
Before joining CVM, Reshema served as Vice President, Solid Tumor Sales & Marketing in the US Oncology business where she led the expansion of Janssen Oncology’s solid tumor portfolio, with a focus on genitourinary oncology. Reshema previously held multiple leadership roles within the Global Commercial Strategy Organization, helping ensure the long-term sustainability for their prostate cancer business. Prior to Janssen, Reshema spent 15 years at Novartis where she led multiple marketing teams within Oncology and General Medicines. She also served as Assistant to the CEO and Head of North America at Novartis and held other commercial roles of increasing responsibility across multiple therapeutic areas.
Reshema was recognized by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA) as a Rising Star and a Top-40-Under-40-Achiever by The Network Journal during her tenure at Novartis.
Reshema is a purpose driven leader with a strong track record of building diverse, inclusive, high-performing teams, as well as leading through adversity and ambiguity. She is inspired by improving healthcare outcomes through therapies and services that deliver advancements in the standard of care, creating equal access to medicines, and decreasing healthcare inequities. Reshema embraces the organization’s curious, inspired and unbossed culture that will enable the team to drive the Novartis mission to reimagine medicine.
In addition to Reshema’s commercial accomplishments, she is a strong believer in servant leadership and a passionate developer and sponsor of talent.
Reshema earned a Master’s in Business Administration from Rutgers University, holds a Master’s Degree in Industrial/Organizational Behavior from Louisiana Tech University, and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Louisiana at Monroe. She also proudly served her country as a member of the U.S. Army.
Moderated by Zainab Salbi
Zainab Salbi is a celebrated humanitarian, author and journalist. Oprah Winfrey identified her as one of the 25 women changing the world to People Magazine, President Clinton nominated her as a “21st Century Heroine” for Harper’s Bazaar; Foreign Policy magazine called Zainab one of “100 Top Global Thinkers”, and Fast Company identified her as “One of the 100 Most Creative People in Business”. Similar designations also include Newsweek, Fortune, and the Guardian. She is the founder and former CEO of Women for Women International, a humanitarian organization that supports women survivors of conflicts rebuild their lives. Under her leadership, the organization mobilized nearly half a million women in 69 countries, raised $120 million in aid and micro loans, directly supported 420,000 women and impacted more than 1.7 family members in 8 countries. Zainab authored four books including the national bestseller Between Two Worlds and her latest Freedom Is an Inside Job. She is also the creator and host of several shows including: #MeToo, Now What? on PBS, The Zainab Salbi Project on Huff Post, The Nida’a Show on TLC Arabia, and Through Her Eyes with Zainab Salbi at Yahoo News. In 2021, Zainab co-founded Daughters For Earth, a $100 Million Fund aims to mobilize women to actively engage in climate change solutions and launched her new podcast about redefining life in July 2021.