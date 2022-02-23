I am delighted to be joined today by three of the series' leads: Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Isabel May. Hello. They're all there. Thank you so much for all three of you for joining us here today.

MR. ELLIOTT: Hey, Tim. Hi, Isabel.

MS. MAY: Hi. Hi, Sam.

Story continues below advertisement

MR. McGRAW: Nice to see you.

MR. JORGENSON: I just could watch you all talk to each other all day. This is like a‑‑I feel like‑‑you know, I just watched all nine episodes here in this exact room, and this is a very unique experience where now you're just here talking back to me. It's like a new Paramount+ feature where you get to Zoom the actors right afterwards, so very excited.

Advertisement

And a reminder to our audience, we want to join our‑‑who want to join our conversation that you can tweet your questions and comments to the handle @PostLive.

So let's get into it. "1883" premiered to 4.9 million viewers and is the most watched title on the service globally, racking up a ton of buzz and a lot of fan theories, including mine, about where the series is going to go, especially after Episode 9.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the most impressive aspects of the series is its depiction of what the Wild West really was like in the 1880s, and so let's start here with Tim. I'm very curious about so many things, but let's get to the basics here for maybe people who aren't as familiar with the show or looking to get into it.

James Dutton is the earlier ancestor for the central character in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone." Can you talk to us more about the series and the origin story for that hit show?

Advertisement

MR. McGRAW: The series "1883" or the series "Yellowstone"?

MR. JORGENSON: I'm‑‑excuse‑‑talk about‑‑no, no. Talk to us about "1883." We can talk about "Yellowstone" another time. I want to talk to you about "1883."

Story continues below advertisement

MR. McGRAW: Yeah. You know, I think I‑‑I think if the chronology works out correctly is I think I'm the great‑grandfather of John Dutton, and, you know, it's really about setting out to find a new life. And I think that my character, James, is running from a lot of demons in his past. You know, he was in the Civil War. He was a captain in the Civil War and led his men into a battle that most all of them were killed. He ended up being in a war prison for three years, and Margaret, my wife, she nursed during the Civil War and waited for me for three years while raising a child.

So I think he has a lot of PTSD, which wasn't a thing back then, and I think that a lot of those guys, Shea and Thomas and Margaret and everybody that went through that experience back then, were looking for a better life and looking for sort of an escape from the turmoil in the world that was left behind after all of that. And they were looking for a better place, and I think that James had set out to do that.

Advertisement

I think the most interesting thing about it for James Dutton's character is, you know, he set out to do this alone. He set out to do this by himself with his wife, his daughter, his five‑year‑old son, his sister, sister‑in‑law, whichever she was, his niece, and all of them set off to take on this thing alone. And then he meets up with Shea and Thomas, and then they put together this whole wagon train of all these people and these Eastern European immigrants that came over to try to make a better life for themselves as well.

Story continues below advertisement

And it was just such a traumatic and trial‑by‑fire sort of experience. Nobody really knew what to expect‑‑I think Shea and Thomas probably knew what to expect better than anybody else did, but it was just rife with danger and turmoil, and you never knew‑‑I think you never knew what was going to happen.

I think I told Taylor early on when we started shooting this that I can't imagine a time that James Dutton ever slept. I mean, I think he was constantly concerned and worried about what was going on and what was going to happen next. I think he was constantly second‑guessing himself in a lot of ways. I can't imagine a time he ever slept.

Advertisement

I felt like I aged five years in the six months that we shot this. These two didn't age at all.

Story continues below advertisement

MR. JORGENSON: I think you're all kind of stuck in time. That was the feeling I got. You're all so good in these parts that it feels as if you are not from our time. It feels like they just somehow got cameras back to 1883 and started shooting you all and seeing what happened, and I think you do a really good job, especially portraying the PTSD. And as you said, there wasn't exactly a vocabulary of what was happening, but I think you do a really good job of showing that.

One of my favorite scenes is the flashback scene to the Civil War, and it's just kind of you and, you know‑‑spoiler alert, minor spoiler alert‑‑Tom Hanks just kind of sitting next to each other. And I can't imagine what that was like. Can you tell me a little bit more about that scene and shooting that scene?

Advertisement

MR. McGRAW: Well, the first thing I can tell you is it was super hot that day, and we had all those clothes on, and I had all that hair on. I felt like I looked like Sasquatch walking across the‑‑walking across the battlefield.

Story continues below advertisement

But, you know, Tom is a great guy. We've been family friends for a long, long time, and Rita and Faith are best friends, and we've hung out a little bit. And I called Tom up and sent him the script, said, "Look, if you have time, there's this little cameo in this thing that we're doing. No pressure at all. I've never asked you to do anything, but if you feel like it works for you, you know, let me know." And right away, he said, you know, "Tell me when and where, and I'll be there," and he couldn't have been more gracious when he was on set. He was super nice to everybody, and anybody who knows Tom knows he's that kind of guy anyway.

MR. JORGENSON: Yeah. It's a little annoying that every time I‑‑I mean, I don't know him at all. I've never met him, but every story you ever hear from him or from any celebrity of‑‑anyone, they're just like he's the best. People that had a wedding, he just runs by and takes a picture with them, but we'll get away from Tom Hanks for now.

Advertisement

And I don't want to talk about "Yellowstone" at all because I do think as, Sam, you said in other interviews that "1883" is its own show, and I think that's true in a lot of ways but especially for me. I watched the first two episodes without even knowing it was related to "Yellowstone," which tells you a lot, just how much this show stands on its own.

Story continues below advertisement

Can you tell what it was like, though, to work with Taylor Sheridan who seems to be juggling about seven shows at once these days?

MR. ELLIOTT: Oh, wow. That's the big question, isn't it? What's it like to work for Taylor Sheridan?

Yeah. First off, yeah, "Yellowstone" does stand‑‑or "1883" does stand on its own because it came before "Yellowstone." I'm still trying to figure out how Faith and Tim got into "Yellowstone" before "1883."

MR. JORGENSON: [Laughs]

Advertisement

MR. ELLIOTT: But that said, Taylor Sheridan is‑‑you know, I mean, Taylor is the reason we're all here looking at a TV screen or a‑‑whatever kind of a screen we're looking at here. That shows you what a techno‑peasant I am. He's the reason we're all here. He's the reason for everything, and he's‑‑you know, he's‑‑Taylor is a‑‑quite seriously, he's a brilliant man, and he's an incredibly talented writer. He's a poet in my world, and I think that this lady on the screen here next to us can tell you about that better than I can. I mean, the stuff that Taylor writes for women and particularly here for Isabel to me is some of the best stuff in the film.

Story continues below advertisement

MR. JORGENSON: Well, that was a great transition, Sam. I can go right over to Isabel with my next question with that.

MR. ELLIOTT: Well, go for it. You'll probably hear enough of me talk already.

Advertisement

MR. JORGENSON: I don't think anyone has ever been tired of hearing you talk, so I think you can‑‑

MR. McGRAW: No, no, no.

MR. JORGENSON: ‑‑rest easy there. You might as well be a ring tone at this point.

But, Isabel, I do want to ask you about, you know, this character itself but also the preparation for it. There's this cowboy camp that you all, you know, got yourselves into ahead of time. Can you tell me more about that and what‑‑I don't know‑‑as much detail as you can about cowboy camp going into filming?

MS. MAY: Yeah. I found out I'd be a part of the project before he had written it, which I think most of us were a part of it before he'd written it. So I had some time to sit with this character.

Obviously, I've never experienced something like that. So I just had to kind of wait, and he told me bits of her was his first impression of me when I first met him. And so I kind of went, whoa. What about myself? What do I have that kind of is reflected in this character? So I had think on that a little bit.

But then he told me I needed to be able to ride a horse‑‑we all did‑‑and well and convincingly, and so I just immediately‑‑

MR. JORGENSON: Mission accomplished.

MS. MAY: Oh, thank you. I don't know.

MR. JORGENSON: Yes.

MS. MAY: I immediately jumped on one as soon as I possibly could and have come to fall in love with horses and horseback riding and the open plains. So, if anyone has a cabin somewhere in Wyoming or Montana or away from civilization, I would like it.

Yeah. We did cowboy camp about, I think, towards the middle to end of August, and that just‑‑you know, just fun games. I mean, it was a luxury to be involved with. I know a lot of projects don't give you that kind of time to create bonds, relationships with your fellow actors and build skills that you really will need to utilize and during the filming process. So it was really special.

MR. JORGENSON: That's great. And I heard, I think, all of you at one point talking about the physicality of just being out there and shooting. You know, Tim and Isabel, you had done a podcast a month or so ago where you were in Vegas and said it was very jarring to suddenly be in Vegas after just being out there shooting, and I'm really curious about, one, just what it was like to be out there shooting every day, waking up at 3:00 or 4:00 a.m. to shoot and the physicality itself, learning to ride a wagon and work with horses.

Sam, I'd like to direct that back to you, you know, if that was‑‑in your huge illustrious career, where this sits in everything that you've done and experienced.

MR. ELLIOTT: Oh, wow. I'm not sure about huge and illustrious, but this‑‑

MR. JORGENSON: Humble for sure.

MR. ELLIOTT: In terms of the westerns‑‑in terms of the westerns that I've been fortunate enough to be involved in, this is the best one for me for many, many reasons. It's the real deal. I feel like this is authentic‑‑as authentic as it possibly could have been, the words on the page, the people on the show, you know, and it was a long journey. It was a five‑months journey on this trail, and it was‑‑everybody suffered on all sides of the cameras, you know, either from the intense heat or the bitter cold, and, you know, it was‑‑I think I can speak for‑‑I'm not going to speak for Tim and Isabel, but I think safely it was a‑‑you know, it was a labor of love for everybody involved. I don't think there's any secret about that. You know, it was a gift. It was just an incredible gift, I think.

It certainly‑‑it's my favorite western I've ever done, and I've worked on other shows that, you know, I feel very strongly about, about what we did, about‑‑they all pale compared to this thing, I think.

MR. JORGENSON: I think you're right for my money. I'm not a person that's been huge into westerns, but, man, did I dive into this. And one thing that I really appreciate about it is because it's, you know, a series. We get a lot of time with each character as opposed to, you know, 90 minutes to two hours.

And, Isabel, specifically, I want to talk to you. I feel‑‑of all the characters‑‑and maybe this isn't a mystery to any‑‑or I don't think anyone disagree that you seemed to evolve the most throughout the show. We hear from you. It's your voice. Can you tell me a little bit how you prepared for this 18‑year‑old, coming‑of‑age story on the plains, which is a story that I don't‑‑I can't think of a story that I've seen before in any film or TV.

MS. MAY: I would agree with you there.

I read accounts of women that had actually taken that trek from Texas, Tennessee, and other East‑‑kind of East Coast states to Oregon and specifically teenagers who were women. Once you were that age, you were a fully grown woman, perhaps married or with children.

There's one in particular, one woman in particular who I became very invested in named Mad Anne Bailey, and she had a pretty remarkable story that kind of somewhat reflected Elsa's story. If anyone thinks that Elsa is a bit too fictional for their taste, I would disagree.

Yeah. I think what's interesting about Elsa's trajectory is, you know, I think when you're a teenager and becoming a woman, that's probably the greatest growth one could go through in their life, and that's reflected on screen. I don't think we've ever seen that growth during such a treacherous journey or a young girl undertaking something like this. So, yeah, I don't think it's ever been made before, and she gets to make mistakes along the way and be frustrating and difficult and experience all sorts of tragedies and fall in love more than once. It's pretty beautiful, pretty epic.

MR. JORGENSON: It is.

MS. MAY: I like to think of it as an epic poem like the "Odyssey" or the "Iliad" something.

MR. JORGENSON: I love that, and I think that's a really good way to think about it because your voice‑over throughout the show, throughout every episode really, if you kind of strung that all together, I think it's its own‑‑it's its own epic poem.

And one aspect that I really love about your character is her relationship with the other characters, Tim's character, of course, but also with Faith Hill who plays your mother. I think there's a really good‑‑it's‑‑I don't know. It's over time the way you talk with her, I feel like you become equals by at least Episode 9, where I'm at. I don't know what happens next, but I feel like now you're at a point where your conversations, they go back and forth in a way that feels much more like you kind of are becoming your own person. But your mother is also expressing her love for you in her own way.

And I want to show a clip of that for the audience that I think really expresses this.

[Video plays]

MR. JORGENSON: Isabel, can you talk to us about that relationship between Margaret and Elsa and why that might be dynamic and central to the plot?

MS. MAY: Well, I think what's remarkable about the story is that you have these conversations strewn throughout the entire season. So you have it early on, and Elsa is in a very different place in her life, and Margaret is in a different place. And Margaret kind of continues to repeat herself throughout, but Elsa's response changes, and that's kind of reflective of the journey in and of itself. What you're seeing Elsa go through is kind of what everyone is going through.

And the narration, as much as it‑‑yes, it's her own, but she's very much telling everyone's story. It's not Elsa's story, in my opinion at least. It's this wagon train's story, and yep. It's, I guess, all I can say about that.

MR. JORGENSON: That was‑‑that was perfect.

And, Tim, I actually have a Twitter question for you, so I'm going to read this off my phone. Excuse this weird way of doing it, more technology.

[Laughter]

MR. JORGENSON: But a question from Dave Michaels, how did your experience acting in "1883," given the harshness of the trail West and lack of government control, affect your understanding of right and wrong? Did it cause you to reassess your own moral compass?

MR. McGRAW: I don't know‑‑I mean, it's so hard to look through the lens of history. So I don't think that it changed my own moral compass, but it certainly made me think that there were plenty of times during that area where you didn't have time to calculate right and wrong or you didn't have time to calculate who was a good guy and who was a bad guy, because if you took that moment to think about if you're doing the right thing towards this person that's showing up that you don't know, if you took a moment to think about that and if you made the wrong decision, it could mean your life or it can mean your family's life or it could mean the people that are in your charge's life.

So I don't think that‑‑I think that that's the morality that's different than today because we have a different sort of lens to look through. I think James, Shea, Thomas, everybody that lived along those times and during those times, there were plenty of innocent people that ended up being killed because you didn't have time to ask questions. You didn't have time to try to put it on a scale. It was all about survival, and it was about‑‑purely about survival. It was purely about self‑preservation and family preservation and your people preservation.

So I think if it changed any view that I had, it was the view that you can't look back and judge the morality of somebody during those times according to what they did because there were a completely different set of circumstances and a completely different lens to look through.

MR. JORGENSON: That's great, and I feel like something that the show does so well is show these sort of moral dilemmas and also the sacrifices that come out of it. I feel like a lot of shows, you watch sacrifices, and it feels like it's sort of engineered. It doesn't feel necessarily‑‑it feels like it's shock value, but here all the sacrifices made, they feel earned. And you just‑‑it hurts that much more.

MR. McGRAW: Yeah.

MR. JORGENSON: And we actually have a clip that gets at that very issue.

[Video plays]

MR. JORGENSON: Tim, to kind of follow up more on that, something that comes up a lot in that scene and other scenes is "We're going to go north," "Now we're going to go west." It sounds like my wife and I when we get lost on a road trip, but more seriously here, it's a little more‑‑the stakes are a little higher.

MR. McGRAW: Yeah.

MR. JORGENSON: And I felt watching this, you know‑‑everyone grew up, at least I grew up, you know, in my school in Kansas City reading about the Oregon Trail, and you see signs, "Hey, this is the Oregon Trail. It passed through here." And that was kind of my extent of it. It was a little bit romanticized. So I'm kind of curious how this impacted your preconceived visions of the West, Oregon Trail, and just perception of freedom and the promise to free land.

MR. McGRAW: Well, it certainly gives you a perspective on how hard it was and how difficult it was and the difficult decisions that you had to make along the way.

I love‑‑for me, I love Shea and James' relationship throughout this show because I think you certainly see the‑‑it's a sort of alpha male sort of leadership battle that's going on, but you also see‑‑and I think you see it from the very beginning‑‑that there's a lot of respect between the two. And I don't think that there's this animosity. I think that there's just‑‑you know, James is pretty stubborn and hardheaded, but he also knows that Shea knows what he's doing. So there's this sort of evaluation that's always going on between their relationship about what's the right thing to do.

So I think that that probably went on quite a bit. I think that everybody probably evaluated every step of the way of every day that they traveled, if they were doing the right thing, if they were going the right way, if they had the right provisions, if they were making the right decisions.

I mean, I‑‑did they sleep? I mean, I can't imagine Shea and James or Thomas really ever sleeping during the entire time, I mean, the troubles and worries that you had to deal with.

So‑‑and we didn't even get to‑‑like Shea or Sam just alluded to in that scene, we didn't even get to the crossing of the mountains and where there were no trails, and you had to take wheels off and put sleds on and pull things across. I mean, it was just incredibly arduous, and the strength and fortitude that the people had that made it, I mean, look, there's some good stock there from the people that survived that trip and the people that came and the ancestry that came from that, because that was something that I would love to know what the percentage was of the folks that made it that started out on that trail and started out on that journey because it was hard for us.

I mean, and we‑‑I mean, we were one, one‑millionth of what they had to go through, even in the elements that we had to face, but, you know, we got to leave at the end of the day. We got to go home and take a hot bath at the end of the day. We got to clean the dirt off of us at the end of the day. So imagine day after day after day for months and months and months on end and fighting the‑‑I mean, the elements were probably the toughest thing you had to fight. Then you had the bandits, and way down the list was Native Americans.

So, I mean, there was just so much that you had to deal with and to fight against‑‑and the lack of knowledge of the people who set out across the trail to do that, and the learning curve that they had just within a few weeks and months, just to be able to continue on the journey and survive at all, I mean, it was just absolutely incredible.

And what it makes me do is want‑‑it makes me want to go back and read more about it and find out more about it and sort if discover more stories.

MR. JORGENSON: I had the same reaction, and, you know, not to make this about me, but I realized I had all these things from my grandma that I asked her a few years ago where my family came from. They all settled in Montana in the 1880s. So what a weird coincidence?

MR. ELLIOTT: Oh.

MR. JORGENSON: But, yeah, across the‑‑and, you know, I don't think it was quite as harsh as this. I'm hoping not, but maybe it was, and I'm watching this now with that perspective going, wow. I never even thought about that for more than one minute. So I appreciate you all bringing that to life.

MR. McGRAW: I wouldn't have probably made it a week.

MR. JORGENSON: I saw you said that, and then you just settled down. Yeah. That was a‑‑I had a question for Isabel. You know, how long do you think you would go on? Would you go all the way to‑‑all the way, or would you just kind of stop at one point and go, hey, Denver is pretty nice?

MS. MAY: No. I mean‑‑

MR. ELLIOTT: She'd go all the way.

MS. MAY: Yeah. Thanks, Sam. [Laughs] I think I'd make it. I don't know. Maybe I'm a little too‑‑

MR. ELLIOTT: No doubt in my mind.

MS. MAY: I don't know.

MR. JORGENSON: It's tough. Who knows? But just to bring us back from‑‑

MR. McGRAW: Both of those guys are tougher than I am.

MR. JORGENSON: [Laughs] I think you're all pretty tough. At least you can ride horses really well, so that counts for something.

But to bring it back from 1883 all the way to 2022, I have some Twitter questions again, this time for Sam. I've got a couple, but we'll go to the first one here. From an Aussie fan of both "Yellowstone" and now "1883"‑‑to Isabel, Tim, and Sam, but we'll direct at you, Sam, for now‑‑I think this show has parallels with today, the pandemic, in showing the strength and resilience people needed just to survive. What are your thoughts about that?

MR. ELLIOTT: Wow.

MR. JORGENSON: That's loaded.

MR. ELLIOTT: Yeah. You know, I think it's got‑‑you know, the story certainly had parallels to any modern time. I don't even think it necessarily during the pandemic. That just kind of ups the odds of the difficulty factor. I mean, history tends to repeat itself, you know, and shame on us if we don't learn from past history. You know, that to me is the most disappointing thing about, you know, the world we're living in today. We just keep‑‑you know, we just keep making the same mistakes, it seems like, you know. We're verging on another World War at this moment in time, not to descend into politics, but, you know, history repeats itself, you know.

We've all been talking about how difficult this journey is, you know. It's‑‑and yeah, I agree with Tim totally, wholeheartedly that, you know, there wasn't anybody on this show that was tough enough to make that trip except for Isabel.

[Laughter]

MR. ELLIOTT: You know, that said, I think this country is full of people that could have made that trip and could make that trip today. I mean, we were around a lot of them, the people that live outdoors, the people that, you know, can fend for themselves, the hunters, the people that are survivalists, the people that are great horsemen and great wagon drivers. You know what I mean? There's plenty of stock in this country that's tough enough to make this journey today. The trouble is that most of us have just gotten soft with modern times, you know, or maybe it's‑‑

MR. JORGENSON: Sam‑‑

MR. ELLIOTT: ‑‑the good fortune we've had.

MR. JORGENSON: ‑‑I could let you talk forever, and trust me, I want to. But I'm being told I have to start wrapping things up, but a lot of good things there to unpack. I'm going to keep it short for my last question. I want to ask each of you to sum up the experience of working on "1883," whether or not you would have made it, but the experience of working on "1883" in one word. I'll start with Tim.

MR. McGRAW: Incredible, just incredible. I mean, I don't know what else I could say. You said one word, so I'll say incredible.

MR. JORGENSON: You got one word. That was great. Yeah. I just‑‑I felt like that was an incredible answer.

Isabel, one word.

MS. MAY: Epic. Everyone already said that, but‑‑

MR. McGRAW: That's a good frame, yeah.

MR. JORGENSON: Epic poem. No, the epic poem thing stuck with me. That's good.

MS. MAY: The epic poem.

MR. JORGENSON: I like it. Yeah.

Sam, one word.

MR. ELLIOTT: Overwhelming.

MS. MAY: [Laughs] I was going to say that.

[Laughter]

MR. JORGENSON: That seems to have resonated with your fellow cast members.

MR. ELLIOTT: Love you both.

MR. JORGENSON: I have a rhetorical question for you.

MR. ELLIOTT: [Audio distortion] but I love you too.

[Laughter]

MR. JORGENSON: The love is flowing. Sam, the love is flowing from this last tweet I'm going to read. It's more of a rhetorical question, but how does it feel to be a sex symbol to the over‑55 crowd? That's your last tweet.

MR. McGRAW: [Laughs]

MR. ELLIOTT: That [audio distortion]. I don't believe that's true. Who told you that? Your mom?

MR. JORGENSON: It's on Twitter. It has to be true.

MR. ELLIOTT: Oh, it's on Twitter.

MR. JORGENSON: My mom would agree with that, though. That's true.

MR. ELLIOTT: I just had a‑‑I was rumored to have had a Twitter account yesterday. It was a fake account that somebody had set up a number of weeks ago, and I was very fortunate that my publicist took it down for me yesterday. So I'm Twitter‑less at the moment again, and I'm happy to be that.

MR. JORGENSON: Well, if anything, we can‑‑

MS. MAY: Me too, Sam.

[Laughter]

MR. JORGENSON: All right. Probably for the best. Tim, you and I have our own problems still on Twitter, but, you know, good for you all being off Twitter.

And thank you so much, Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Isabel May, for joining me today. It really was a terrific discussion, and I appreciate it.

MR. McGRAW: Love you guys.

MS. MAY: Thank you so much.

MR. ELLIOTT: Thank you. You too, Tim.

MR. JORGENSON: A reminder to our audience that "1883" is on Paramount+, and the season finale airs this Sunday.

Thank you so much for tuning in today. If you’d like to check out what interviews we have coming up, head to WashingtonPostLive.com.

I'm Dave Jorgenson. As always, thank you for watching.