Enrique “Ric” Prado is a 25-year veteran of the CIA where he was a station chief and a former member of the agency’s so-called Special Activities Division performing paramilitary covert action. On Thursday, March 3 at 11:30 a.m. ET, Washington Post reporter Joseph Marks speaks with Prado about his experience as the highest-ranking covert warrior to shed new light on the shadow wars the United States has fought since Vietnam, as written in his new memoir, “Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior.”