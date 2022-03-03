Deputy Secretary Adeyemo, welcome to Washington Post Live.

MR. ADEYEMO: Thank you, Jonathan. It’s good to see you.

MR. CAPEHART: Great to see you again, too. So, I have to ask--start out by asking you the question that I hear a lot of people asking. They say sanctions are great. But how enforceable are they? Aren’t Putin and the oligarchs prepared to avoid such action?

MR. ADEYEMO: Well, Jonathan, that’s a great question. And I think one thing you said in your intro was true, that Western allies have come together, but it’s not only our allies in the West. The coalition that we’ve formed to hold Russia accountable for their invasion of Ukraine includes a number of our allies and partners in the East as well. And the reason that sanctions are enforceable is because these countries have come together. And President Putin and the elites in his country have not only been blocked from access to the U.S. dollar but to the yen, to the euro, to the pound sterling.

Ultimately, the president gave us three objectives in November when we started to work with our allies and partners on designing sanctions in case President Putin invaded. One was to maximize the impact on Russia while minimizing the impact on our allies and partners. Two was to make sure the sanctions had a significant immediate impact on Russia. And three was to ensure that we degraded Russia's ability to project power into the future. On all three accounts we’ve succeeded to date and are prepared to do more if President Putin continues his invasion in Ukraine.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, one of the currencies you did not mention on purpose, because they're kind of an ally, and that's the yuan, China. Can you explain why China is taking the actions that it's taking? And by that, I mean sort of rhetorically supporting Putin, but when it comes to big votes, like the one in the UN or condemning the invasion, or coming to the financial help of Putin and Russia, they don't quite seem to be there.

MR. ADEYEMO: So, Jonathan, I can't explain China's behavior. But I can tell you that China, like other countries, will respond--need to responsibly follow the actions that countries like the United States and our allies are taking--for example, our export controls, which we have implemented that will degrade Russia's power over time. China will have to follow.

But in addition to China having to follow the rules that we've put in place, there are a number of things that Russia needs that China can't give them because they don't have them. For example, when you look at the most complex chips--and when I'm talking about chips, I'm talking about semiconductors--you don't have those in China today. They only exist in the United States, and they exist for their allies. And when you look at Russian elites, these Russian elites don't have homes in Beijing. They have homes in London, in the United States, in France. And what we're going to do, and what we've already done, is that we have frozen their assets, and working with our Justice Department colleagues in the United States and ministers of--ministers around the world, we’re going to make sure we can also seize those assets in order to make sure that President Putin can’t benefit from these ill-gotten gains in the future.

MR. CAPEHART: Okay, so I hear what--I hear what you're saying. But there have been reports--I woke up to reports this morning, they were out last night--about Russians moving their super yachts, say, to the Maldives, which the Maldives do not have an extradition treaty with the United States. Are you--are you, meaning the United States, but also the alliance that's formed--are you able to go and capture those assets? How are you--how is it possible for you to grab these assets and do all these things when we know that the oligarchs don't necessarily have the property in their own names?

MR. ADEYEMO: Jonathan, that's a great point, and that's partially why we have decided to not only go after the oligarchs themselves, but we've started to also put restrictions on their family members, their known associates, the people that they know in order to make sure that we're capturing their assets. For example, when we put a sanction on an oligarch and we freeze their assets, we may not--their plane may be located in Russia. But once we have frozen their assets, if that plane comes to a Western jurisdiction, comes into the EU, goes to the UK, goes to Japan, we have the ability to freeze and then potentially seize those assets when they come into these countries. We're going to make it hard for them to use the assets going forward. And where possible, we're going to seize those assets in order to make sure that those assets can’t continue to be in the service of the Kremlin going forward.

And one of the things that has been the most impressive about the actions that we've taken today is that the United States hasn't acted alone. We've acted with a broad international coalition that includes our Western allies, but also our allies and partners in the East, which constrains the Kremlin's ability to find ways to circumvent our sanctions. When you look at Russia's economy today, it is in an acute financial crisis because of the actions that we've taken. Anyone who can is trying to take money out of Russia. The Russian central bank has largely shut down their capital markets. If you went--if you were in Russia and you tried to buy a product last Friday, that same product would cost more than 30 percent more on Monday because the actions that we took over the weekend. So, at the moment, President Putin is in a position where he has to make choices. He can continue the choice of the invasion in Ukraine. But as he does that, we will continue to constrain their economy, which will make it harder for him to afford both that invasion, but also the ability to prop up his financial institutions and his economy.

MR. CAPEHART: One more question on oligarchs evading these sanctions. You talked about sanctioning the oligarchs, their friends and family and associates. But what about also properties that are put in LLCs and other entities that don't bear their names? Do these sanctions go after those as well?

MR. ADEYEMO: So, Jonathan, last year, Congress passed legislation in our country that gave us the ability to look past these LLCs and other structures in order to look for the beneficial owner of these properties, which would allow us to then go after them and sanction those properties, and then working with the Justice Department, giving them the ability to look at seizing those properties going forward. This type of legislation exists in many of our G-7 counterparts’ countries as well, because it's critical that we're able to look past these structures to look for the actual beneficial owners in order to make sure that we can take advantage of our rules and laws to freeze and seize the assets of these oligarchs, and also the people who support them.

MR. CAPEHART: Can you talk more about this G-7 task force that's been put together to freeze and seize assets from key Russian elites? I mean, have you been talking about this in bits and pieces in your--in your answer--in your answers so far?

MR. ADEYEMO: I have been, and I think that one of the things that we learned when we--in November, we started to have conversations with our allies and partners about what we would do in the event that Russia did invade Ukraine, was that we learned that by sharing information early and often and working together in collaboration, we could develop a set of tools that would have immediate impact on Russia. And that's exactly what we want to do with this task force. Working together with our justice ministers, we want to ensure that we're able to share information around the globe about what we know about Russian oligarchs and elites’ assets in their countries, so that we can be in a position to freeze those assets immediately, and then work with our justice ministers to seize them as well.

As you saw yesterday, Germany was able to seize some of the assets of a Russian oligarch before they were able to leave the port. And the key for us, then, was to make sure that we got that information from the German government so we'd be in a position to also take similar actions to potentially freeze those assets here in the United States. The sooner we're able to share that information, the harder it is for these Russian oligarchs and elites to move those assets around the world. And that's our goal, is to ensure that we are cutting off their access to the global economy.

What we know today is that Russian elites are attempting to get their money out of Russia, because the Russian economy is shrinking. If you have a ruble, the value of that ruble is deteriorating day by day because of the actions we've taken. And if you try and move your money out of Russia, around the world, our goal, then, is to find that money and to freeze that money and to seize it in order to make sure that that money can no longer support the Kremlin.

MR. CAPEHART: Deputy Secretary, we've spent our--the entire time talking about sanctions against Russia and the Russian elite. But we do have an audience question that's focused on sanctions on Belarus. This is from James Sullivan in Virginia. He asks, "Belarus has been a staging area for Russian forces preparing to invade Ukraine and is now signaling that they are prepared to join the Russian invasion. Why have the United States, its allies, and the European Union not sanctioned the Belarussian political leadership and financial institutions?"

MR. ADEYEMO: We've in fact taken a number of actions against Belarus, including sanctioning some of their top financial institutions. And our message to Belarus, and to any countries or individual who will support Russia in their invasion of Ukraine, is that we are prepared, in collaboration and coordination with our allies and partners, to take action against them, as well. And we're going to continue to take actions against Belarus if they continue to allow Russia to use Belarus as a staging area for their invasion of Ukraine and if they participate in that invasion of Ukraine. And we're not going to take those actions alone. The European Union, our allies and partners around the world are committed to taking those actions as well.

MR. CAPEHART: And let me get you to come back to what you were just--what you were saying before about the ruble and the shrinking of the Russian economy, because I'm trying to understand this. There were reports that the Russian central--the Russian central bank had a huge cash reserve of $640 billion to defend its currency. A lot of the sanctions have made it really difficult for them to use that. But how were they able to or hoping to use that $640 billion to prop up the ruble? Or am I not thinking of that correctly?

MR. ADEYEMO: No, you are. You definitely are, Jonathan. And as you know, I was here at Treasury in 2014, when we used sanctions against Russia when they invaded Crimea. And after that, the Russian central bank and the Kremlin decided to build up a war chest in order to better protect their economy in case they decided to take action similar to the actions they're taking today.

But we were prepared to respond to that by ensuring that their war chest which they had built up to deal with this was in lots of ways inoperable by working, again, with our allies and partners to make it impossible for them to be in a position where they could buy rubles internationally. So, the actions we took over the weekend by banning transactions with the Russian central bank in the United States, in the UK, in Canada, in the EU, and in Japan have made that war chest immobile, and has put them in a position where they have entered an acute financial crisis. And they have now shut down capital markets because what they saw happening was anyone who could leave Russia's financial system was taking money out so quickly that they couldn't stop it. So, now they've shut down their equities trading, debt trading, and they made it incredibly hard for anyone to take money out of Russia. Ultimately, President Putin has a choice. He can continue the invasion of Ukraine and we’ll continue to put pressure on the Russian economy in order to degrade his ability to pay for his war in Ukraine or he can choose to invest in his economy and his financial institutions in order to grow the Russian economy.

MR. CAPEHART: And in fact, we have at WashingtonPost.com a story about this with a very handy chart. I would put it up. I have it in my--I had to print it out, but it would make the camera go crazy. Deputy Secretary, when I woke up Monday morning, there were stories about the fact that the Russian stock market had yet to open since shutting down late last week. Has the Russian stock market reopened?

MR. ADEYEMO: No, Jonathan. It remains closed because of the actions that we've taken, because Russia is afraid that when they open it anyone who can will take money out of Russia and further deepen the crisis that they're facing now because of the sanctions that we've put in place. And what that means for Russia is that over time, they're going to have less investment in Russia. Their economy is going to shrink. It's going to mean they have fewer resources, both to invest in propping up their financial institutions, but also in paying for their actions in Ukraine and the other actions they're taking around the world to destabilize the global order. So, our goal is to ensure that Russia is in a position where they have a choice: The Kremlin can either continue their invasion, and if they do, we will continue to take actions with regard to sanctions or they can stop their invasion of Ukraine, and they can reinvest in their economy and invest in their people.

MR. CAPEHART: It is a 2 p.m. Eastern time here in Washington, and I note that time because that means that an embargo on an announcement is now off. And that is--and I'll read you what I have here, factsheet: The United States continues to target Russian oligarchs enabling Putin's war of choice. It's an announcement of additional sanctions on a Russian oligarch. I believe it's the one, Usmanov, whose yacht was seized by the--I think it was the German or the French. One of Russia's wealthiest people. Dmitry Peskov, who is Russian President Putin’s spokesperson, has been hit with sanctions. There are also visa restrictions on 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members and close associates.

Deputy Secretary, can you talk about the significance of this new round--these new rounds of sanctions that are just being announced right now?

MR. ADEYEMO: Jonathan, we're doing exactly what the president ordered us to do, which is making sure that we have a significant, immediate impact on Russia by going after the wealthiest Russians who have funded President Putin personally, and also fund a number of the Kremlin's destabilizing activities. By taking these actions today, we're cutting them off from their wealth and freezing their wealth.

But an important part of the announcement is also that we are referring the information we have about these individuals to the Justice Department for them to look at how we seize their wealth, and also doing that in collaboration and coordination with our allies and partners around the world. And the key thing that we've done also is that the president has given us the authority to go after family members who they've given their wealth to or known associates who also have their wealth. And because of the authorities given to us by Congress, we're also looking at how we can look past the shields and structures that they've created to hide their wealth in our country and around the world so we can better capture the resources that they've hidden for the use of the Kremlin.

MR. CAPEHART: And to your point, I'm looking at the list of names here of the primary targets of the sanctions, but also in parenthesis, you have wives, sons and daughters, stepchildren, other companies that are also subject to these sanctions. One thing that I want you to define here, it says, full blocking sanctions on an expansive list--new list of Russian elites and their family members. What does full blocking sanctions mean?

MR. ADEYEMO: So, full blocking sanctions means that that individual, their assets and their property is blocked, but so is any asset or property that they own 50 plus 1 percent of. So, if that individual or any of their allies and associates owns half or more of a company, we're also blocking that asset as well. And we're also saying that if you or any individual provides this person with material support, we have the ability to go after you, as well. So, it is the most expansive thing that we can do to an individual is place full blocking sanctions on them.

MR. CAPEHART: And on this Alisher Usmanov, one of Russia's wealthiest individuals and close ally of Putin, the announcement says his property will be blocked from use in the United States and by U.S. persons. What does that mean, by U.S. persons?

MR. ADEYEMO: That means that any--that means that any American in the United States or anywhere around the world who has--cannot in any way provide material support to that individual.

MR. CAPEHART: And that's also access to the super yacht, which is believed to be one of the largest in the world, his jet, believed to be one of the largest privately owned aircrafts in the world. There's so much in this--in this announcement, and I look forward to reading it more carefully.

Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, I know you have a hard out coming up right now. But I really want to thank you very much for coming to Washington Post Live and explaining the sanctions and what the United States and the Alliance is up to.

MR. ADEMEYO: Thanks for having me. Take care.

MR. CAPEHART: All right. And as always, thank you for joining us. To check out what interviews we have coming up, please head to WashingtonPostLive.com. Once again, I’m Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer for The Washington Post. Thank you for tuning in to Washington Post Live.