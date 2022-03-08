Maria Ressa, a very warm welcome back to Washington Post Live. Last time we spoke, you were not yet a Nobel Laureate, so congratulations.

MS. RESSA: Thank you, Frances. Thanks for having me back.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: We're just thrilled.

So I want to talk about a dark topic right away and move straight away to Ukraine. I'm seeing incredible examples of courage coming from the ground, including from my own colleagues. What's going right in our coverage of that conflict?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MS. RESSA: I think it's a reminder of the role journalists play and the bravery and the courage of the journalists who have gone in, and of course, it's a reminder of what's really at stake. These battle for facts isn't happening in the virtual world alone, and in many ways, this is what Russia's move, its invasion of Ukraine, has reminded all of us around the world.

Two big things, I think, have gone right. One is it has triggered a global reaction. It is not something that you can look away from. It can't go with a death by a thousand cuts, right? The world looked, acted. Business acted, and now we're looking at the tech platforms also acting. And I'm hoping out of the horrific events and the pictures that are coming out of there that we actually see some forward momentum against disinformation, which has led up to--in situations like this.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Maria, you've talked often about this phrase "disinformation," and of course, it's key right now to what's happening in Russia. What concerns you most about the message ordinary people in Russia are receiving at the moment?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MS. RESSA: It's--well, just based on Putin's own statements and the new law that journalists--that have been put down against journalists, pushing foreign journalists out, and forcing local--the Russian journalists to choose, either to shut down or to take down coverage, right? They can't use the word "war" among all of these things and the kinds of penalties they have to face. So it is blatant. It isn't insidious in the same way it has happened on social media. This is a reorientation of reality. It is propaganda taken to the nth degree.

What do Russians want? How can they know what they want if they're not getting the right information, if they're not getting factual information? This splintering of reality is alarming and helps to justify exactly what Putin is doing.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: When you received the Nobel Peace Prize, you did so along with another very courageous journalist, Dmitry Muratov. Have you spoken to him? He's in Russia now, I believe, or last we heard from him, he was in Russia. Have you spoken to him in recent days?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MS. RESSA: I haven't, no, although I have seen some of his interviews where he said he was going to continue to use the word "war" banned by the Kremlin, also that he would print parts--he would print the stories in Ukrainian, you know, in the language of Ukraine.

I, you know--we're all waiting to hear where he is and what he will do.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: He said he would use those words and take the consequences. Talk to me a little bit from your own personal experience about the importance of individual words like that, the word "war," which, of course, is being banned in Russia, as you said.

MS. RESSA: You have to call a spade a spade. Anything beyond that moves reality, right? I mean, as journalists, we spend our careers learning how to shave the frills away and actually hone in, and so, even a word like "disinformation" and "misinformation"--this is one of those things that, you know, misinformation is not on purpose, right? Disinformation is on purpose, to manipulate you. So call a spade a spade. By changing that word, just getting rid of the word "war," you've already softened exactly what Russia is doing, what Putin has ordered. So, again, if you were to serve the public well, you called it what it is.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MS. STEAD SELLERS: We're also hearing about journalists fleeing Russia. Are you tracking that as well?

MS. RESSA: Some of my friends are there. I have friends who are Russians, and again, you know, it's not just the journalists who are fleeing. There are Russians who are uncertain of what is going to happen. The state inside Russia itself has ceased--but even before the sanctions, it will be worse moving forward. And I think that's--I guess part of what we're dealing with globally is it's not just the uncertainty that's outside but also inside Russia.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, over the weekend, I think TikTok suspended its operations. You talked to the role of social media companies. What do you want to see happen? And I want to understand as well the implications inside the country for suspension of services like this.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MS. RESSA: Look, I think you have to look at this in two different ways. The actual design of social media platforms has helped situations like this. For years now, we have seen the disinformation of the Kremlin seep into mainstream, but people begin to doubt, which is, you know, that word "disinformation" came from Russia, "dezinformatsiya." And to quote Yuri Andropov, the former KBG chair, he actually said that "dezinformatsiya" is like cocaine. You take it once or twice, and you're okay, but you take it all the time, you get addicted. It's like you're changed person. So I paraphrased him a little bit, but that's actually what's happened to the world. We've been fed with disinformation, but the actual platforms that deliver the news, the world's largest distribution, distribution platform for news is Facebook, right? These platforms, when they're designed to spread lies laced with anger and hate over facts--changes people, changes emergent human behavior, and so this is where you would lead. The lies that Putin has used have been seated into meta narratives that make people doubt exactly what the facts are. So this is a fundamental problem that every democracy around the world faces, and it's part of the reason why for the last few years now we demanded guardrails be put around social media platforms.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, help me understand this a little bit more on a global and then on a personal level. So we've had the spreading of the global internet and understanding that we could get news everywhere around the world. Are we at a moment where it could fracture, as I have seen people posit?

MS. RESSA: It already has. I mean, if you think about it, the foundation of the internet today is essentially advertising. The advertising model that has atomized meaning, right, destroyed meaning down to the bare bones, and then it has also commodified news. This has made it harder for news organizations to actually--our revenue model, our business model is dead. Let me not even go there. This is the--these are the platforms that are used to attack the credibility of news organizations, necessary in times like this, right? So that's another--this is part of where journalists are now showing why our role is important.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The biggest problem is that the business model that has permeated the internet has distilled journalism to page views, and that means the entire incentive structure is built around this advertising model, The Washington Post, any news organization now. The money that you make it based on your page views. This is now the new thing, and how do you get those page views? The incentive structure of that is based on the algorithms of the social media platforms. What are they based on? What will keep people scrolling, and what will keep people scrolling? Lies laced with anger and hate. This is part of the reason as early as 2018, research has shown that we--that the design of the social media platforms have actually worked not just to fragment but to divide, to polarize, and to radicalize.

As early as January 2021 now, Oxford University's Computational Propaganda Research Project said that these cheap armies on social media have rolled back democracy in more than 80 countries around the world, and it's getting worse.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Just to push back a little bit on that broad analysis, reputable media companies are putting enormous emphasis on the importance of conveying truth, fact checking truth and making sure that the information they disseminate around the world--and I would include The Washington Post--prominently is truthful.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MS. RESSA: Of course, but it doesn't matter in the sense of if your delivery platform actually allows lies to spread faster and further than facts, we can create all the content we want, but it won't get the delivery. This is why putting guardrails around that is not a freedom of speech issue, right? What's happening is we're being forced to talk about content where that's not where the problem is. It's technology. You move further upstream, and you have to look at the algorithms of amplification. Those algorithms are determined by, move further upstream, the business model, what Shoshana Zuboff calls "surveillance capitalism."

So what does this mean? It means that, you know, every single post you put on Facebook, on Twitter, this is all kind of sucked up by machine learning, and a model of you that knows you better than you know yourself is created and then pulled up by artificial intelligence into this surveillance capitalism model. Every single problem that we're dealing with on the internet today, whether that is content moderation, antitrust, user safety, or even--I mean, I'm just thinking, content moderation, user trust, anti-safety, data privacy. You put all of that in. This is where it begins. If we want to tackle these problems, they're not separate problems. They're all part of surveillance capitalism.

But then you look up here. The algorithms, which is essentially opinion in code, right, it's like taking an editor of The Washington Post and replicating that editor a million times, coding it in. That person, that opinion in code, then determines what gets distributed, and what gets the widest distribution? Whatever will keep you scrolling.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Very nicely put. I love that, that phrase.

Just to take us back to Putin's strategy, I know the Committee to Protect Journalists said he was pushing us back into an information dark age. Do you see technology overcoming that? Is it going to help us overcome that period that he's pushing Russians into?

MS. RESSA: I think what's fundamental right now is that the design of these technology platforms needs to be revamped to allow facts, to allow a shared reality, right?

So I said this in the Nobel lecture. If you have no facts--and why do you not have facts? Because lies told a million times in the age of abundance become facts. That's what's called information operations or, in many nation states, information warfare.

When you have these lies coming bottom up--and this is the same methodology in the Philippines, in the Ukraine, in the United States, right? The meta narrative of "stop the steal" was seeded a year earlier before it came out of former President Trump's mouth. The same thing happens. Bottom up, exponential lies, top down from authority, and when you do that, you make a fact a lie. You make a lie a fact, right? So, without facts, you can't have truth. Without truth, you can't have trust. If you don't have these, you don't have a shared reality. You can't have democracy. That is--actually, forget democracy. We cannot get people together to solve any complex problem.

It's part of the reason now we can't solve COVID. Look at the disinformation. Both the EU and the United States have said that COVID disinformation has come out of many of the same places that have used disinformation for information operations, and you can't--I guess the last part is you do not know who to trust. So, until we fix this, then everything else becomes secondary.

In terms of what Putin has done, clamping down, these are the same problems that we have had all throughout, right? The world then can come together, but what will stop the world coming together is if it doesn't have the right information.

So, ironically, in the last few weeks, what we've seen is that social media, which Putin had controlled to many degrees--the Kremlin had the IRA and the GRU playing with this since 2014 in the Ukraine, right? Well, now people have taken that and are turning it against the Kremlin, and that's part of the reason you're seeing the information lockdown.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So talk to me about who the arbiter is in this process. We know there are hard facts. We know there are lies on the other side. There is an area in the middle where there's judgment. There are questions of fairness, of showing things from different angles. Where does that happen on social media?

MS. RESSA: It's already happened. It's coded. It's already coded in, right? And then what--and this is part of the reason we want to look at the system, not at individual decisions of content. It's the system that's a flaw, right? The flaw is built in.

So that--those editorial decisions are done at scale, and they have--the research has shown this since 2018. They amplify lies more than facts. So that's the fundamental flaw, and it's not just lies that, you know, like, you know, the sky is red versus blue. This is lies that have high valence, like high arousal emotions. Essentially, it is amplifying the worst of human nature, inciting anger and hate. Is it any wonder that these issues of identity are tearing our countries apart? Those are the targets, the fracture lines of society.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Maria, you run a news organization. You're watching what's going on in Ukraine. What's it like in your office right now? What's the discussion among your team?

MS. RESSA: You know, it's we're under attack. We remain under attack, and just a few minutes before we spoke, I just got word that, you know, an independent body, the Commission on Elections, which oversees our elections on May 9th. So we have presidential elections on May 9th. That this independent body essentially folded to political pressure by the solicitor general. We're going to be fighting this, and we'll continue to demand courage and independence from institutions, but here is the problem. The problems in the Ukraine are also being lived out in the Philippines, are also being lived out by journalists in other countries under attack, right?

Myanmar, where genocide has been enabled by these social media platforms, journalists there have had to flee. I've got friends who are, you know, outside on the border.

So what are we thinking? I guess when I saw this happen, it's glass half full, half empty, right? So the half empty part is there's war, and the entire world can get sucked in. We don't know what will happen, and then the reaction and how that's also made President Putin, how Putin has hunkered down, but then the upside, here's the upside. In many ways, the death by a thousand cuts of democracy that we have seen all around the world is now front and center, that now these problems will be addressed, and that will hopefully mean problems of disinformation, for example, will be addressed head on, that what the social media platforms do in Russia, in the Ukraine can be done in other countries around the world where journalists are under attack.

It's difficult to predict where the world will go, but that's the way I've felt for the last six years.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right. So I wanted to ask you, talk to me about the toll it takes on you and your team of being on the front line of this information war for so many years.

MS. RESSA: It's exhausting, but at the same time, you know that it's important to hold the line in this moment. We are not going to voluntarily give up our rights. We are not going to voluntarily give up our power. The Philippines has a constitution that's patterned after the United States. We have a Bill of Rights. So it feels now, more than ever, that it is important to actually make sure freedom of the press, freedom of expression, that these rights are exercised. We won't be intimidated.

I think the other part is that for the Philippines, it's an existential moment where we have presidential elections on May 9th. That's less than 65 days away, you know, and we're counting the days, and what we have done in the absence of any legislation that is going to hold back the tech, right, in the absence of that, what we've done is to try to figure out how civil society, media, and the law can work hand in hand to try to deal with this pandemic of lies.

You know, I've said that even as we are facing the coronavirus and this global pandemic, we're also in our information ecosystem facing a pandemic of lies, and as you played earlier, it is targeting women, to marginalize. It is hitting us far more than it is hitting the mainstream. So, you know, if you were marginalized before, it's even worse today, and gender disinformation has pushed many women out of journalism and of politics all around the world.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I want to ask you much more about gender, the disinformation, but before I do so, just one quick question about--you referred to your own election coming up. Of course, we're in an election cycle almost always in the United States, but what needs to happen to ensure that those elections go forward in a free and fair way?

MS. RESSA: I think it starts with whether or not we have free will, whether social media, which I have called the "behavior modification system," allows us to exercise that. You cannot have integrity of elections if you don't have integrity of facts. If we debate the facts, how can we then have an entire system? That's the fundamental flaw.

So here's the problem. In this year, as we face all the elections coming up, right--from after the Philippines, you have elections in Hungary, in Kenya, in France, in Brazil, and Bolsonaro, you know--Bolsonaro was kind of off on the fringe, far right, until social media brought him into the mainstream. This was YouTube in that instance. And then, of course, the United States, many Americans think that, you know, what we are going through in the Philippines is happening out there, but I certainly hope that by now, after January 6th last year, you realize that the same thing is happening to you.

So what does that mean? We need to demand that guardrails be put in place by the social media platforms because if we have a virus of lies in our information ecosystem, we all get infected.

And then the second part is, you know, an awareness that civil society, that governments, that human rights groups, every--this is kind of what we're doing in the Philippines. Four layers that we put together with a data pipeline coming through, trying to get our communities together, that we need a new way of putting democracy into action, that you can't wait, right? When you're dealing with exponential lies, civil society, media, the law cannot wait for the normal pace of ingesting the lies, of fighting back the lies. It must move at the same pace. That's what we're trying to do, and apparently, I guess we're successful because we've been targeted by political forces again. So, yeah, we keep going.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So talk to me again about this phrase "gender disinformation." You've been on the receiving end. Tell me about the significance in terms of driving women out of positions and what the everyday pressures can be like.

MS. RESSA: So the International Center for Journalists working with UNESCO last year did a big data study of the attacks against me. They went over almost 400,000, so almost half a million attacks, right? And out of that big data case study, what they found was that 60 percent of the attacks against me were meant to tear down my credibility, so really trust is the first target, right, tear down my credibility.

The other 40 percent was meant to tear down my spirit. It was abusive. It was dehumanizing. It would take every part and just tear it apart. You have to get used to this. There were points when I was getting at least 90--nine zero---hate messages per hour. What's happening to me is not unique, right? Many women journalists all around the world feel this, and any targeted--anyone who is standing up to power can get targeted on social media in the same way.

Rana Ayyub--I think The Washington Post just ran kind of the 10--you know, the 10 press freedom issues right now, and Rana Ayyub, who's in India, is facing the same kind of horrific situation that I'm--that I have faced and continue to face in the Philippines.

What does that do to women journalists? Many I've spoken with say they opt out, that it's just not worth it, but others decide to fight it out. Looking for systemic solutions, we don't have them yet, but in the meantime, what we tried to do is, you know, a three-prong approach in Rappler. It's tech, journalism, and community. With tech, we try to fight back with tech. We built our own tech. We demand that guardrails be put. Right now--a few years ago, if you asked me whether I believed in legislation, I would have said no. Now I know it is imperative.

The second is we need to strengthen journalism, and that's part of the reason I became a co-chair of the International Fund for Public Interest Media, which is to try to help independent journalism survive. In the United States, you know, you have enough philanthropic groups at least that can kind of plug a finger in the dam, and you have groups like The Washington Post and the large organizations that are able to then turn--redo revenue into a business model.

I think the third part is the most important part, and we don't talk about it enough as journalists. It is community. Rappler's--Rappler's elevator pitch in 2012 is that we build communities of action, and the food we feed our communities is journalism. Well, now more than ever, these communities of action are important, and for our presidential elections, we are mobilizing them to protect the facts because this is--you know, when you have--the frontrunner in the Philippine presidential elections is Ferdinand Marcos Jr. So 36 years after the Marcos family was ousted in a People Power revolt, that helped trigger peaceful democracy movements all around the world, his son, Ferdinand Marcos Jr., is now poised, is now the frontrunner in our presidential elections. And hand in hand with that were the networks of disinformation that essentially revamped history in front of our eyes. Marcos, who was kicked out in People Power, was actually a hero. So these are narratives that Filipinos believe, and they will have an impact in our elections.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Maria, it's International Women's Day. I have two questions about--what more do we need to do to make sure that women journalists can carry on working and extend that to other marginalized communities as well? And then, secondly, what's your message on International Women's Day to women journalists around the world?

MS. RESSA: I think we need to acknowledge what women journalists have gone through, and I've certainly seen some progress, although not enough. You know, it's if you're in the newsroom and you're getting attacked, you are not going to be able to ignore it, and you're not going to be able to do this on your own.

So one of the things that we did early on in Rappler in October of 2016 was to actually, A, offer counseling to the women who were under attack, because this was both social media and our reporters, and then, secondly, to actually create a system where we were able to collectively fight back against these attacks, because in the age of abundance, information abundance, a powerful--the old powerful news organizations can't afford to just ignore these attacks, because a lie seated said a million times becomes a fact. So I think that's the first.

I think the second one is to kind of do more stories that show these social impacts. So much of the stories on tech was about--for a very long time about its power and how wondrous it is. We're beyond that now. We're now in Aldous Huxley's--you know, Huxley's, his "Brave New World," and social media has kind of become like soma. So we need to kind of break through and help, and there's been a lot of stuff that you have done that news organizations are now doing but still not enough. We need to rate--to sound the alarm and demand protection for the users, for all of us, right? This is kind of like creating the Better Business Bureau for our minds.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: A Better Business Bureau for our minds, what a great note to finish on.

Maria Ressa, thank you so much for joining me today at Washington Post Live.

MS. RESSA: Thanks for having me.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Thank you also for joining us. If you would like to see more of our programming, please go to WashingtonPostLive.com. As always, I’m Frances Stead Sellers. Thank you.