To help us make sense of these important developments, we are fortunate to have Pavel Khodorkovskiy, who is the president of the Institute of Modern Russia and who is the son of one of the‑‑a man who was once one of the wealthiest individuals in Russia, who spent ten years in prison in Russia after a confrontation with Putin over corruption.

So we're very pleased to have you, Pavel. Thanks for joining us. We look forward to our conversation.

MR. KHODORKOVSKIY: Greg, first of all, thank you so much for inviting me to speak on this topic. I very much appreciate the time because I'm trying to do everything I personally can to raise awareness of the war that's happening in Ukraine.

MR. MILLER: Thank you, Pavel.

Let's start, Pavel, if it's okay with you, with some of the news. So, as I just mentioned, Biden announced a ban on oil imports yesterday. The United Kingdom has followed suit, and we're yet to see what other countries in Europe, whether they might do the same. Can you give us a sense? I mean, your father made his initial fortune in this industry in Russia. Can you give us some perspective on how this is likely to play out?

MR. KHODORKOVSKIY: Of course. So, first of all, the measures that were taken recently by the U.S. administration and followed by the United Kingdom government are very important. They are very important both in terms of their symbolism and messaging that it sends to the government of Russia and particularly the president, Putin, as well as in terms of their economic implications.

First, the messaging. I think Putin, when deciding to wage this war against the Ukrainian people and invade Ukraine, could not have foreseen the united front that the United States and the European allies will present, and certainly, the ban on the imports of Russian hydrocarbons was unthinkable only a few weeks ago. So I think it very well demonstrates the type of leadership that the Western allies can muster when confronted with a new existential threat.

Of course, there is a question of the European imports. If we're looking at it from the practical perspective, of course, the Russian oil only comprise about 8 percent of the total imports into the U.S. Europe is, of course, a lot more dependent on the import of both oil and gas, but even there, we have seen very strong statements and concrete plans to wean off of the Russian‑produced hydrocarbons in just the next few years which, again, was unthinkable just a few weeks ago.

MR. MILLER: Pavel, do you think that‑‑or do you worry that there might unintended or unexpected consequences of a move as aggressive as that? I mean, you just touched on the unity that we've seen across the Western world and the much greater dependence that countries in Europe, including Germany, have on Russian gas and oil. I mean, there will be ramifications for people all over the world as a result of this, and I wonder who you think might be sort of the winners and losers.

MR. KHODORKOVSKIY: Hi, everybody. I'm sorry. It looks like we're having some‑‑

MR. KHODORKOVSKIY: Sorry about that. I think the connection broke.

MR. MILLER: That's okay, Pavel. Did you hear my question? Should I‑‑can I help you by repeating?

MR. KHODORKOVSKIY: Yeah.

MR. MILLER: Okay.

MR. KHODORKOVSKIY: The question was about the unintended consequences, if I understood it correctly.

MR. MILLER: Yes, exactly.

MR. KHODORKOVSKIY: So, first of all, the unintended consequences, of course, are the impact that this is going to have on the trajectory of Russia's economy over the next few decades. I don't think it's an exaggeration to say that at this point in time, and obviously, the victims of that rapid change in direction will be the Russian people, including those which if not the majority, at least a healthy proportion of the Russian population, including those that are against the war in Ukraine.

Obviously, the standards of living have already started to deteriorate, given the foreign exchange rapid swings and the devaluation of ruble, but it also affects people's everyday lives in terms of food imports, consumer durables, et cetera.

But I think the bigger question in terms of the unintended consequences is the perception of Russian people in the world. That's the type of stain that will be impossible, inconceivable to wash off, at least for my generation. I'll never be able to tell or explain to new people that I meet in any other countries around the world that I'm not that Russian that has attacked Ukraine.

MR. MILLER: I want to circle back to that point toward the end of the program but stick with the oil for one more question, if you don't mind, Pavel. Biden has warned the American public that gas prices are going to rise and could rise significantly in the United States. How do you convey the message that whatever‑‑that this price is worth it, if indeed you think it is?

MR. KHODORKOVSKIY: I think early on at the onset of this war in Ukraine, the United States thought that it could distance itself or maybe isolate itself from this conflict, and I think that's a mistake. What's at stake in Europe right now is more than simply the lives and liberties of the Ukrainian people. They are the ones paying the cost with their blood, but what they're defending is more than their life and freedom. They're also defending the rest of the Europe and the democratic values against those values of autocracy, if such can be said about autocratic, despotic regimes such as the one of Vladimir Putin in Russia. They're acting as live shield for the rest of the world right now.

So I think the people in the United States are starting to see that. They're starting to understand that the fight in the Ukraine is more than just a regional conflict, and as we've seen in some of the polling, the people in the U.S., even though they're seeing higher gas prices, are willing to make that economic sacrifice to fight for democracy.

MR. MILLER: Yeah. That's a very good point.

Pavel, can we step back for a bit here? I would like to ask you to explain to our audience just a bit about your background and your father's background. Can you tell us about the case that was brought against him and your family's history in Russia, I mean, in a brief‑‑in a brief way? I apologize. And I would also mention that, you know, you and I in a conversation offline, you talked about your family's connections to Ukraine as well, and I think our viewers would be really interested in hearing a bit about that.

MR. KHODORKOVSKIY: Of course. Well, in terms of my father's story of confrontation with Vladimir Putin, thankfully, that's in the past, although there are still people that work at Yukos, the company that my father has grown to one of the leading oil producers in Russia, some of them are still imprisoned or unable to leave for fear of persecution.

But let's start at the beginning. My father was one of the more successful businessmen in Russia, and at the beginning of the period of economic transition from communism to a liberalized economy, he was able to build up, first, a commercial bank and then rebuild an oil company called Yukos, which he has managed to put on par with some of the largest producers of oil in the world in just a few years.

His confrontation with Putin centered on corruption and the ability of business to support civil society. My father was on one side of that argument, and Vladimir Putin was on the other. Unfortunately, for my dad, back in October 2003, Putin decided that he will crack down on all dissents, starting with the people who have the most economic power.

So my father went‑‑went to prison on trumped‑up charges of tax evasion and fraud. His company was broken up and sold to the state‑owned oil giant, Rosneft.

In terms of our family history, my father's family is actually originally from Ukraine. Both his maternal and paternal grandparents are from Ukraine. One of them was from Kharkiv, and the other one was from Zhytomyr. So the conflict that's happening right now in Ukraine is very close and dear to our family, simply because we still have relatives that live there. My cousin is in Lviv, and a lot of my friends are actually in Ukraine right now.

I went to school with a dear friend of mine from Dnipropetrovsk. It's in the center east of Ukraine. I have gone there on my summer breaks and Christmas breaks when I was back in college, and I've met a lot of people who became my very good friends. A lot of them are still back there. Two of the friends that I have known for more than 18 years are in Kyiv right now, hiding in a basement from the airstrikes. Another one of my friends has driven his family to the border. They successfully crossed. He came back to Lviv, and he's helping to organize humanitarian aid to the besieged cities in the east of the country.

MR. MILLER: It's remarkable how many Russians have similar connections across that border, and also, I've been fascinated by some of the reporting in recent days about just the different‑‑the sort of reality, the warped realities across that border as well in terms of relatives in Ukraine, who are witnessing the horror of this conflict and in touch with relatives in Russia who seem oblivious to the carnage because of the constraints on information in Russia. Have you had conversations with your father about what's happening? Can you tell us anything about what he has said and what you guys have talked about?

MR. KHODORKOVSKIY: We've been talking with my father every day trying to coordinate whatever we can do, whatever is in our ability to somehow stop this war, and that means, you know, talking to the‑‑talking to the media, raising awareness about the case, and also helping in terms of, you know, sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Our conversations are‑‑conversations with him, though, are primarily about how that's going to affect the future of our country. Obviously, what's‑‑the war that's brought its horrors to Ukraine is the immediate catastrophe that needs to be stopped right now, and we're also thinking about the long‑term disaster that it has brought on Russia, both in terms of the economy, which has been thrust back to the middle of the 20th century, if not further, and in terms of the perception of the Russian people in the world.

MR. MILLER: I want to pause on a phrase you just used there, you just mentioned in your conversation with your father. You talk about "our country." Here I think you're, at the moment, in the United States. I believe your father is based in London, and I don't know whether he has been back to Russia. I would expect otherwise for many, many years, but you still see it as your country. You both still have some attachment to it, some concern for its future.

MR. KHODORKOVSKIY: Of course. And it's not because I'm trying to sound, you know, pompous for no reason. We really do feel that way. We still have families back there. A lot of my friends are back in Russia. Unfortunately, with some of them, we've had very recently serious disagreements on what's‑‑what's happening, but I do feel that Russia is still very much my country, although I have been, and I realize, extremely lucky and privileged to be living in the United States, given what's going on right now.

MR. MILLER: What kind of disagreements? Can you tell us a little bit more about that, Pavel? I think that's really interesting. What are you disagreeing about?

MR. KHODORKOVSKIY: We're arguing about what can be done right now, and my position and that of my father is very simple, that the only way how the Russian people can begin to atone for the sin of the government is by going to the street, protesting the war, in effect, opening the Second Front for Putin back home. Every single protest in Russia right now is dragging away the attention of the government to try and control the situation domestically, and it's literally saving, saving lives of people in Ukraine.

I don't think‑‑I don't think that people fully realize that back in Russia. It's understandable, but I think that point needs to be made. It's understandable because they have a lot to lose. You know, people of my generation‑‑I'm 36 years old‑‑they have a family. They have kids. Some of them have businesses. They see that their well‑being is crumbling from the war as a result of sanctions, and yet they don't see an opportunity to change anything. And I just want to say to those people that, in part, it's due to their inaction in the last 10 years that the situation has gone as far as Russians killing Ukrainians and invading the country.

MR. MILLER: Yeah. I mean, it's hard to wrap your head around that point, but you're right that for many Russians, perhaps many of those who were in the position to do the most, also perhaps have the most to lose, and it must be terribly disorienting for millions of Russians right now to try to sort out what's happening and what's coming, especially given the dearth of accurate information available.

So, you know, when we talk about the history of your family and your father's encounter and kind of showdown with Putin, it really‑‑you know, there are echoes of it even now because he was, to some, one of the original oligarchs, and he tried to stand up to Putin over issues of corruption and paid a terrible price personally. I mean, one of the points of the sanctions that the United States and other countries are imposing now is to try to force or coerce other oligarchs close to Putin to do something like that, to get in his ear, to convince him to change his mind. Is that‑‑is that a reasonable expectation? Can you talk to us about what‑‑whether oligarchs even function as influencers, given the political environment in Russia now?

MR. KHODORKOVSKIY: So, first, the personal sanctions against oligarchs that‑‑let's call them the "new generation of oligarchs" that are closely associated with the president himself, presidential administration, those sanctions are incredibly important. Why? Because they are stemming the flow of capital back to Russia that, at this point, can and will be used to finance the slaughter of Ukrainian people, to finance the war.

However, in terms of oligarchs' personal influence over Putin, I think that's a misconception. There is none. Putin views them as wallets, as a means to an end.

So, although the sanctions are important and effective in terms of the capital implications, I think the idea that somehow they can be pressured to overthrow the government from within or to lobby Putin to stop the war, I think that's a misconception.

MR. MILLER: As a reporter who has covered the flow of Russian money into offshore accounts, into tax havens, into shell companies, I mean, it is a daunting undertaking to try to identify and locate those sorts of assets. I mean, can you talk about how sort of the difficulty of imposing these sanctions and executing these sanctions and whether there are ways that the United States and its allies in Europe can be more effective as they go about this?

MR. KHODORKOVSKIY: It is a daunting task, but I think it's a question of political will, both in Europe and in the United States. I think that the intelligence community is very well informed of the movement of capital from Russia into those offshore zones that you mentioned, and I think nothing has been done up until two weeks ago, simply because there was no political will to oppose Russia in those terms.

Of course, we've seen very effective sanctions for people that have been directly implicated in corruption and human rights abuses. I'm talking right now about the Magnitsky Act that was passed initially in the United States Congress and later on adopted in other forms throughout the rest of the European countries and Canada.

The implications of uncovering those assets, of course, are‑‑you know, they're going to take effort, and they're going to take time, but I think it's, nevertheless, a very important signal to perhaps the next generation of oligarchs that their actions matter, and they will not be accepted in the West if they align themselves with an autocratic or despotic regime.

MR. MILLER: That would represent a significant and substantial turnabout from the signal that the West has sent for many years, I think. It will be interesting to watch that play out.

Pavel, can we circle back to an idea that you were raising at the start of our program today which was‑‑I think you were sort of touching on the idea that, you know, there are obviously millions of Russians who do not support this war. There are upcoming generations of Russians, and you are among them in your teens or twenties or thirties for whom there is a long future ahead. Are there risks to the global backlash against Russia now? Do we risk isolating those people who are the potential reformers of the future? Do we risk making‑‑turning them against the West because of the pain that is about to be inflicted on their country and on their lives?

MR. KHODORKOVSKIY: Yes. And it's a knife's‑edge situation. You want to put enough pressure on the government to stop the war, to stop the killing of innocent people, but you also don't want to alienate the society to the point where they'll perceive the economic sanctions as an attack on the country.

So, if there was ever a time for both the European countries and the United States and Canada to increase the flow of qualified immigration, the time is now because those are‑‑and that would achieve two goals. First of all, it would give people access to the education system in the West. It would give them access to unbiased information that's free of Russian propaganda, and it will take away resources from the Russian government in terms of the human capital, and that human capital can be used in further fortifying the military resources of the country, which as we have seen are not intended for defense. They are intended for offense.

One other thing I wanted to come back to that I haven't answered in your previous question is what else can be done in terms of economic pressure. I think the distinction that's being made right now between the banks that are directly controlled by the Russian government versus the banks in Russia that are only commercial is, again, a misconception presently. Every single bank that's operating in Russia can and will be used as a wallet to fund the war in Ukraine. So I think the economic sanctions on Russian banks should be all‑encompassing at this point in time.

MR. MILLER: Pavel, I wanted to tell you that this is a fascinating conversation. We could go on, and I wish we could. We are‑‑we have run up against our time limit for this program today. I want to thank you so much for your participation and for the insights that you've shared.

MR. KHODORKOVSKIY: Thank you, Greg. Thanks for inviting me.

MR. MILLER: And to our audience, thank you also for joining us. To find out‑‑I’m Greg Miller from The Washington Post foreign staff. To find out more about upcoming programs like this, visit us at WashingtonPostLive.com. Thanks very much.