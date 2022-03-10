He joins us now to talk about his book and his life of adventure. Welcome to Washington Post Live.

MR. GRYLLS: Thanks, Dave. Yeah, nice to be with you.

MR. JORGENSON: Thank you so much.

And a reminder to our audience, we want you to join our conversation. So please tweet your questions and comments to the handle @PostLive.

Story continues below advertisement

Okay. So, Bear, I have a lot of questions. Can I call you "Bear" or "Mr. Grylls"? Which do you prefer?

MR. GRYLLS: Yeah. No, of course, Bear. Don't be silly. Yeah, yeah.

Advertisement

MR. JORGENSON: Okay, wonderful. Well, then I'm going to start with "Bear" because I understand you got that name from your sister at about a week old. Can you tell me a little bit about that?

MR. GRYLLS: So I have an older sister who's amazing, quite bossy, who always said she'd be much‑‑

MR. JORGENSON: I know what that's like.

[Laughter]

MR. GRYLLS: Yeah. She always said she'd be much better at being in the public eye than me. She said, "Bear, you always hide away," which is probably true.

Story continues below advertisement

But she decided when I was a kid that "Edward," which is what I was christened was‑‑she goes, "Oh, such a boring name." So that became "Teddy Bear," and I was always much less, you know, extravert than she was. And, you know, I used to think as a kid, oh, why can't I just be called a normal name? And I used to feel quite self‑conscious going to school and stuff, but actually, you know what? I look back now, and I think it served me well. It kind of works, and it's just always been "Bear" to everyone, so yeah.

Advertisement

I should really‑‑

MR. JORGENSON: I think that's‑‑

MR. GRYLLS: ‑‑have something about wrestling a grizzly or something, but the reality is much less spectacular.

Story continues below advertisement

MR. JORGENSON: I think that's a much more‑‑much more wholesome, much more relatable. My older sister at one point decided my name was "Pavel," which is for no reason, and she got everyone in high school to call me that. So I think "Bear" would have been a lot cooler.

And also, "Bear Grylls," the first time I heard that name in my head‑‑and not that you were trying to do a branding exercise, but it worked very well. And I think it really coincides with you as a person and just your sense of adventure.

So I wanted to ask too, you know, maybe jumping ahead a couple years to when you could walk, when did you start feeling this‑‑it seems like you have almost a drive to be outside and to be doing these things. When did that start happening? Do you have like an early memory of that?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MR. GRYLLS: Yeah. I think as I look back now, you know, as a kid growing up, like I said, I was quite sort of shy, but one of the things I always loved doing was doing adventures with my dad. And we were brought up on this little island off the south coast of the UK, and he'd been an‑‑he's been a Marine beforehand and just loved, you know, taking me on loads and many adventures. We were always climbing up the little sea cliffs where I lived, always tinkering around, making boats, always kind of figuring stuff out, and I think at a young age, it's that I‑‑it wasn't so much even the adventure. I just think I loved hanging out with him, you know, often literally on the end of‑‑you know, off a cliff face or whatever, but it was my way of being close to him, I suppose.

And I think, subconsciously, that's been a huge driver always in my life. I love the bonds you create with people when you're on these expeditions, when you're out in these sort of environments, and I think the wild kind of strips us bare. You get to know the real people, and for me, that's always been the magic, you know, from a young age, my dad, through the military stuff that I did, through expeditions, through to the "Man vs. Wild" and the "Running Wild" and all the TV side of things. You know, it's always about the connections and the bonds you make with great people in wild and often difficult places, and I love that.

MR. JORGENSON: I love that too, and the thing I've always gotten a sense of when watching the show‑‑and I've watched it for many, many years and all the other iterations that you've had‑‑is there's sort of a sense of humor underneath it all as well within the bond. And I feel like one thing that you're always really good at‑‑and you mention this in the book a few times‑‑is an icebreaker, essentially, and that always kind of gets them loosened up. Can you tell me a little bit about that and the sort of‑‑maybe even just the strategy of, hey, I'm going to do this, you know, give the president a half‑eaten fish and, you know, see what happens?

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MR. GRYLLS: Yeah. Well, I think‑‑first of all, I think "Running Wild," it's an intimidating thing for these stars to walk into. You know, they are rookies for anything like this. They are out of their comfort zone. They're, you know, in an environment they've often never been in before, and I'm very respectful of that. That's a scary thing for them to do.

I think often they arrive with quite a lot of, you know, sometimes a bit of bravado, a bit of competitiveness, and I'm not like that as a person. I'm there to keep them alive, to make it fun, and to empower them and make them the hero, you know.

So I think what happens quite quickly is that they realize that I'm not kind of‑‑I'm not there to flex my muscles. I'm there to help them shine, and once they kind of get that, then everyone kind of relaxes a bit.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But I think the wild is a great leveler, ultimately, you know. It's‑‑you know, it's always fun stuff. You know, very quickly, somebody is tripping over something or finding some grub to eat or, you know, figuring out some crazy way of getting down something, and it's always‑‑you know, the improvisation part of the journeys, I think, are what people, these stars, often really enjoy. You know, even if they know the show, you know, even if they're watched a bunch of "Running Wilds," they often kind of go, "Oh, wow. It really is just like you and a small crew," and everyone is like, you know, carrying a camera and carrying some rope. We're gunning it and going, and I think they're often surprised at that. And once they realize that, they kind of relax, and they realize they don't have to perform. They can just have fun and go along for the journey, and you're going to face a few fears for sure. And there's going to be some hard moments, but essentially, I always want these journeys for people‑‑whether it's the president or whoever, you want it to be fun. You know, you want it to be an empowering thing, and the wild does that job for me really well.

MR. JORGENSON: I get the sense too, for lack of a better term, almost an entrepreneurial aspect of you. I know you started the Mountaineering Club at Eton College where you went to school. So it seems like this is a lifelong thing for you to say, hey, we're going to take this crew of 10 people out and do this or, hey, in college, we're going to start this club. Can you tell me a little bit about that, starting that club, and if that sort of led into what your career became?

MR. GRYLLS: Well, I think the honest thing is it was the only thing I was ever any good at growing up. You know, I wasn't the sport superstar or the cleverest person in the class, you know. You would have lost me in a crowd, but I was always the kid that could climb the highest building and, you know, get out these things and figure out fun ways to do things, and, you know, that was just how I was as a kid. And I think if you said to me, age 7, that I could have a job that essentially involved climbing up things, falling off things, being muddy outside, I would have thought‑‑I would have thought heaven, you know.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

So I suppose I just tried to stick at what I loved, what I was good at or okay at, and my dad always used to say, you know, "You got to follow your dreams. You know, don't listen to the dreams stealers you're going to get along the way." You know, find what you love, what you're naturally okay at, and follow it, and try and be kind along the way and be resilient. You're going to have some difficult moments. Life is just like that, and that was kind of life in a nutshell, I think, for him and for me growing up.

You know, he'd been a Marine. I think for me, the aspiration was that I did want to join the military. I wanted to do it slightly differently. I wanted to join as a soldier rather than as an officer. I wanted to try for the British Special Forces, which I suppose as a teenager, I thought maybe that's one better than my dad as a Marine, and maybe I could push it a bit.

MR. JORGENSON: One‑up him.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MR. GRYLLS: And he was amazing. You know, he really encouraged me to kind of go for things. Everest was a big dream of ours growing up, you know, because we had climbed a lot together, but I do kind of look back, and I think I wonder if that Everest dream really would have just stayed a dream if I hadn't then had that accident I had when I was in the military. And I think sometimes it takes a knock in life to make you realize what you really want to go for and actually to go for it, you know.

MR. JORGENSON: Right. Well, I can say with full confidence, having read a few of your books, including the new one, but also watch your show, that you're more than okay at a lot of things. So, if you needed to hear that, it's pretty clear.

MR. GRYLLS: Well, you're kind. I don't‑‑I don't‑‑not only do I not actually feel like that, I really think the truth is I'm pretty mediocre at a lot of this stuff. You know, I hang out with amazing kind of skydivers and climbers and survivalists and all this stuff all the time. I think the more I've done of it, the more actually I'm kind of I'm okay. I'm sort of a jack of many things. I can do a little bit of most of it, but the world is full of amazing talented people. I think I had much more confidence in my ability when I started out, you know.

Advertisement

But I've also rose in life that that's okay. You know, life doesn't say you have to be the best. You just got to kind of give your best and be resilient, and like the book says, you know, never give up. You know, go through the storms. Get back on your feet. Be persistent. Be grateful. You know, know that you've‑‑you know, all of us stand on the shoulders of a few giants, and I've definitely had a few great people in my life who have helped me so much.

MR. JORGENSON: Yeah.

MR. GRYLLS: Yeah. Like I said, definitely not the best at anything, actually, you know.

MR. JORGENSON: Well, again, I'll challenge you on that, but we could do that all day. I don't think I'm going to break you.

One thing you do say in the book that I found very relatable as well is in‑‑you have much more experience than I do, but when the record button is on the camera, there is something about you that you're able to just kind of turn on and just do it. I think you also mentioned that the outside is‑‑the outdoors, rather, is your home turf, especially as it related to having an active president on the show. Can you tell me more about that and what it is, as someone who maybe grew up a little more introverted and suddenly you had this show? Is it just about being out there in the natural‑‑in your element that feels--it makes it a little bit easier for you?

MR. GRYLLS: Well, I think it's been the constant struggle for me through my career is that I actually really struggle with the cameras. I find it‑‑find it really awkward having a camera point in my face. I mean, you only have to ask our crew. They go, "Bear, you're a nightmare. You know, you'll never"‑‑

MR. JORGENSON: [Laughs]

MR. GRYLLS: ‑-"be getting some stuff. You're always trying to dodge it." I'm‑‑the cameraman is going, "I'm trying to find you, and you're"‑‑you know, but there's been sort of a tension there, professional tension that I think looking back probably hasn't been a bad thing.

MR. JORGENSON: Right.

MR. GRYLLS: You know, I remember when the first time I was ever asked to do "Man vs. Wild." It was a UK producer that came to me, and he had read this book I had written on Everest. I had just left the military. I was starting out. We were just married as a young couple figuring out kind of life, and this producer came to me and he said, "Well, what‑‑could we do this show where we drop you in the middle of nowhere, and you show us how to get out of that? You know, I've read your book. I know your background, and just show us some of this stuff." And I was like really sort of‑‑I kept saying no. You know, TV wasn't my thing. I didn't really understand it. I was busy doing the expeditions, trying to raise money for the trips, doing some talks on it, writing, you know, and the idea of TV was just outside of what I knew.

So three times, I said no. Eventually, my wife, who's much smarter, she goes, "Well, why don't you just try it? You know, you never know. You might like it."

MR. JORGENSON: Uh‑huh.

MR. GRYLLS: And we went just‑‑small team. We went to the Rockies. We spent, you know, a week charging around the mountains, jumping off things, you know, shooting through the whitewater rapids, chasing snakes, having a‑‑having a blast, never really kind of thought about it. The cameraman early on just said, "You don't need to present anything. You just go ahead, and we'll film it," and it's always kind of felt like that.

And they‑‑Discovery put it out late at night one night, no marketing, and the timing was right. And there was a bit of luck on our side, and it kind of worked. And, you know, that was the start of the journey, and I look back now and I think now I know how competitive that industry is, how‑‑you know, how people fight and desperate sort of‑‑you know, have TV shows. And I think, first of all, there's a giant of a man, the person who, you know‑‑even though I said no three times, he persisted and stuck with me.

MR. JORGENSON: Right, right.

MR. GRYLLS: I was given many, many other breaks when the shows, you know, could have ended, and Discovery channel used to joke that I was the only one of their hosts who was always trying to quit after season, you know, and I used to go, "Listen, we've had an amazing time. It's been a great ride. I almost died a couple of times, but, you know, I think we'll call it a day." And they go, "Not bad. It's good. It's working. We got to keep going," and now I have an understanding of that and a gratitude for that.

But, yeah, yeah, it's been a crazy journey, and that's what I tried to articulate in the book, really, those kind of moment and behind the scenes and stuff, those sort of struggles and those tensions and those battles, but actually how ultimately, if you got great people with you who believe in you and you're willing to go through and be resilient at key times, you know, those things count for a lot.

MR. JORGENSON: Yeah. I think that's‑‑and I think that approach is really healthy, whether or not, you know, even‑‑even if you went into a little bit ignorant about how all this works, that's what makes‑‑what made the show so good and still makes anytime you're on camera authentic.

And one thing you also address in the book and you kind of just touched on there is your family. Before you went to go shoot the episode with then President Obama, there was this whole issue of this is our‑‑this is our precious time together. Can you tell me a little bit about that balance, that work‑life balance with your family through the years?

MR. GRYLLS: Yeah. I think‑‑you know, so we started this journey on TV. Then we had kids together, and I think the early days of "Man vs. Wild," I was like‑‑I felt run ragged, you know. I was dragged everywhere, and we were shooting, and then we were back for like chat shows. And it was like I always felt I had no control, and I think, ultimately, that was why I said, "Hold on. I'm going to stop. I want to do this on our own terms. I want to start producing the shows, making it, fitting it into our family life," otherwise you end up just kind of spent. And your family suffers, and, you know, as I said, we had young kids at the time.

And, you know, now we're in a really fortunate position where we can control these things. We can, you know, do it on our own terms, but there was definitely a battle to get to that stage.

But I think the Obama stuff happened at a time where we had just wrestled about that control. You know, we're super protective of our family time. When we're not filming, we try to sort of block off certain times of the year. We've done that. We were up on a little island that we spend a lot of the year on up in Wales in the UK, offshore, off grid, a couple of miles in the middle of, you know, windy, rainy Welsh sea. And we go there every year, and we just try and take a few weeks out and off grid, off phones, off everything.

So we were there, and then the call came, which is pretty rare. Normally, we're always reaching out to people. This was one of the only times really where, you know, somebody approached us and said, "Can you get‑‑can you get our guy on the show?" and it was‑‑obviously, it was the White House. I thought it was‑‑

MR. JORGENSON: Pretty big guy.

MR. GRYLLS: I couldn't believe it, you know, and they said, "Look, he's a fan of 'Running Wild.' The president is going to Alaska. He wants to see some of the climate change. Reality is close up. Could you show? Could you lead him on a 'Running Wild' and show him a bit of that?"

So it all happened pretty quickly. It was a huge privilege, a good, fun show, opened the door to many other sort of adventures. We ended up taking the prime minister of India and, you know, a whole bunch of iconic people on it since.

But I think that was a special one for me, just the fact that President Obama was sitting president at the time. Normally, we always say, "Look, come on your own. No entourage. Trust us. You're going to have a great time." That wasn't obviously going to wash with the president, but it was amazing.

Anyway, just to finish the story, I said to Shara, I said, "We got to do this one," you know. She said, "But it's our family time." I said, "I know, but it's a president. We got to go," and we went. And it was‑‑yeah, obviously fun.

MR. JORGENSON: And you did go.

MR. GRYLLS: I did. She's very grounded, my wife. She's pretty unimpressed by the fluff and the kind of glitz around stuff, and even the president‑‑I think at one point, she said, "Do you not think he could come to Wales?" and I was going, "Honey, I love‑‑listen, this one, we got to do. We got to do."

MR. JORGENSON: Well, I want to‑‑I want to show that, and you did do it, and again, I refer people to the book where the‑‑just barely getting there in time was a whole other adventure, but the president himself has his own challenges, of course, and he had been president at that point for a few years, a total of eight. He seems a little bit of‑‑a little bit nervous, though, about showing off your culinary skills. Let's take a look at this clip when he was on your show.

[Video plays]

MR. JORGENSON: I think one of my favorite parts about that clip is you're describing, you know, here's where the bear ate this part, but he's just like, "So a bear ate it? Interesting."

[Laughter]

MR. JORGENSON: And that's another great part of the book where you're talking about‑‑it's really easy for me to imagine, but I'm sure I remember‑‑I'm thinking of it the wrong way. But I just imagine a chef with a hat on even‑‑again, that's not how you describe it, but you're basically saying there is a salmon that was being prepared to swap out just in case. But ultimately, the president did eat that salmon. Can you tell us a little bit about that?

MR. GRYLLS: Well, we had found this carcass the day before when we had been scouting the route, and I said, "This is perfect. We can use this to eat, you know. The bear has had a bunch of it, but the rest is fine." And the Secret Service looked at me and went "Nuh‑uh. There's no way he's going to be eating that. He never even drinks on camera. He's not going to be eating on camera."

I said, "Well, listen, I'm going to put it in the backpack. I'm going to have it, and we'll just play it by ear."

Then they said, "Look, we'll get the‑‑we'll get the White House chef to prepare a salmon. So, if he does want to eat it, we've got one prepared, and we can swap it in." I said, "Okay, whatever."

And I noticed all through the journey, there was a guy, you know, carrying this kind of silver platter wrapped in, you know, kitchen film and, you know, ready to go, and I thought‑‑I thought brilliant, you know.

We started cooking the thing, and behind the camera, I could see the chef going, you know, ready, ready to swap it in. And I thought I'm not going to‑‑I'm not going to suggest it unless the president really wants it, you know. So we cooked up this carcass, you know, the legit one, and I started giving it to the president. And he started munching, and we're sharing, you know, a thing of water, a flask of water, and I could see the chef going like this behind the scenes [pointing] and he turns kind of. [Laughs] But, you know, good for him.

And I think, like I said at the beginning, the wild is always the real star of these shows because it does so much of my job for me. It relaxes people. You're not‑‑you're not like in a job interview any longer. You know, you're two guys or whoever just out there, and you know what it's like. You know, you go for a walk with someone or go hiking or camping. There's a different‑‑there's a pace that allows you to kind of get rid of the formality and get to the real stuff quicker.

MR. JORGENSON: Right. Well‑‑

MR. GRYLLS: And he was totally on for that.

MR. JORGENSON: He was great, and of course, you know, he had an abbreviated version than probably most celebrities on the show. But a few of them, you really get quite a bit of time with. So I want to ask you if you can kind of potentially rate the adventure skills of a couple other celebrities. You know, we have Julia Roberts, tennis star Roger Federer. At one point in the book, you mentioned that Nick Jonas like really went into it. Can you tell me kind of who was really great and maybe who wasn't so great?

MR. GRYLLS: Well, you know, we've done seven seasons now of "Running Wild." There have been some amazing stars. You know, we do‑‑we've done them in China. We've done‑‑we do Indian stars. We've done UK versions of "Running Wild." So, yeah, it's been‑‑it's been a great privilege.

I think what I've learned is that‑‑is that these guys are often really willing to be out of their comfort zones and make themselves look vulnerable, and that's quite rare. You know, normally, when people kind of do well, they kind of retreat into what they're safe with, but I think such a mark of champions in whatever field they're in, it's that they like to be pushed. They like to stay‑‑keep a bit of that edge, to keep uncomfortable a little bit, and I think that's what keeps all of us sharp.

And I see that with them. You know, Julia Roberts or Roger Federer, as you say, they don't need to go on a "Running Wild." They don't need the money. They don't need the fame. They're doing it because they want the experience, and they want to kind of be challenged and pushed a little bit. And I really kind of respect that.

I think I've also learned don't judge a book by their cover just because you think, you know, it might be an actress and they're tiny and petite and, you know, don't‑‑you know, don't get lulled into that. Often, they're the toughest. They're baddest ass.

MR. JORGENSON: Speaking of older sisters, that's‑‑I learned that as well.

MR. GRYLLS: You and me know that one.

MR. JORGENSON: Yeah.

MR. GRYLLS: But‑‑so, yeah, all of those stars you mentioned have been amazing, and honestly, I can't think of a "Running Wild" where I've ended thinking that was a nightmare, all those people were, you know, difficult. You know invariably, they actually want to be there, and I come away thinking wow. The bit I love is just seeing that light in their eyes at the end, you know, when they've had to face a few fears. They've got cold and wet, and, you know, they're sometimes big stars, and they're not used to it.

I mean, even Roger Federer, I remember him just going, "Bear, we need‑‑my hands. What do I do? They're shaking," and it's like, "That's good. You're almost there. Keep pushing. You've got cold hands. You're going to live." And it was like, you know, I think people almost sort of expect, you know, a drink of water here or, you know, another set of gloves here or something. And I think that kind of stripping back and actually‑‑I always say to them, "You're going to have a few times where you're"‑‑you know, "where you're up against it, but you're going to be okay. We'll push through. We'll do it together," and that's kind of the heart of it and the magic as well. And that's what gives the light in the eye at the end that says, you know, "I've had to work for this a little a bit."

MR. JORGENSON: Absolutely. And we see that with one actor in particular I'm thinking of who, as you talked about, was vulnerable and put himself out there and did it. Now he's literally Captain America, the Marvel movies, but before that, he was on your program. That's actor Anthony Mackie. Let's take a look at the fun you guys were having there.

[Video plays]

MR. GRYLLS: [Laughs]

MR. JORGENSON: When people are looking at that clip, understandably, Anthony Mackie is pretty scared. I love the line about "This is why I have a stuntman," but, you know, he goes through with it. He gets that glint in the eye at the end that you're talking about.

Has there ever been a time a celebrity said, "Hey, you know, I'm not doing this" or "Maybe we can do an abbreviated version"? Has that ever happened?

MR. GRYLLS: Yeah. I think‑‑[laughs]. When I saw Anthony, what a‑‑what a great guy, and you never really know. Sometimes people have done a bit of this, and they kind of‑‑you know, they had more experience, and you never really know people's kind of skill levels. So I always think it's a bit like a stretchy band. You're going to adjust a little bit on the hoof as you're going, and you can‑‑you know, kind of amend it accordingly.

And this thing, there's always another way down, something. There's always‑‑you know, if I see they're really struggling, it's going to be too much there, we'll bend left or we'll find another little valley to go down that way. You know, we know our start point and end point, and the rest, we kind of figure out a little bit.

But I do think in the early days, we‑‑we really kind of almost went too hard, I think, with a lot of guests, and because it came‑‑"Running Wild" came off the back of "Man vs. Wild," which is kind of me on my own, and we'd spend, you know, five, six days out there shooting an episode.

And I remember our first guest was Will Ferrell, and he got a full experience. He basically came and joined me for "Man vs. Wild." It almost broke him. He was out there day after day, and we learned on that. Like, you know, you're not there to break people. You're there to give people a great time and get to know their story and hear their story, and we got shorter and shorter over the years and made it more and more accessible and fun for people. But I definitely think that some of the early ones, you know‑‑I'll always be grateful to the Will Ferrells, the Jake Gyllenhaals, some of those early ones where, you know, we were out there for days and days in horrific conditions often.

But now, you know, we do so many. We've got to keep them alive. We've got to keep it fun. We can't have every Hollywood star going back going, "Never do that if you're ever asked. It's a nightmare."

[Laughter]

MR. GRYLLS: So we try and focus as much on the fun. I mean, the wild, like I say, does the job. The wild is challenging. You're in a desert, jungle, mountain. If you're a rookie, it's going to be super hard already, you know. So I'm pretty respectful of that.

MR. JORGENSON: Yeah. Well, first of all, Will Ferrell is a great first guest to have on that show. It sort of feels like you're doing "Punked," but everyone is in on it, and they just get there and they go, "Oh, no, this is real." And so I love that show.

You've done, of course, "Man vs. Wild," "Running Wild," like you said, this book that's coming out, and I just want to know what's next for you. Is there an upcoming adventure that you always wanted to take but you haven't done yet?

MR. GRYLLS: Yeah. You know, life is‑‑life is a great privilege, and you got to keep those goals and keep‑‑you know, keep pushing the boundaries as much as you can.

We're just starting off the next season of "Running Wild" now. So we're back on the road for those. I just got back from the jungle for the last one. We got a couple of great guests on that. We're doing more for Netflix. We do an interactive "You vs. Wild" series for them, and yeah, so back on that, doing a lot of‑‑I do a lot of the kind of speaking as well, speaking on kind of leadership and teamwork. So we fit those in for companies in between it.

“Never Give Up,” though, was a real kind of‑‑you know, it took me ten years to write that. I wanted to write every word. I didn’t want it to be ghost‑written. It’s all the struggles. It’s all the doubts. It’s all the fears, and I wanted it to be a book for this time where I think people need the spirit of resilience and, you know, have that never‑give‑up spirit. I think it’s been especially tough for young people and many people around the world. It continues to this day, new challenges, and I think more and more in life, we realize the things that made the difference aren’t just your exam grades or your, you know, letters after your name. You know, it’s much more about this. This is where life is. So it was always going to be called “Never Give Up,” but I’m really proud of it.

I'm grateful, Dave, for your kindness and your words, but thank you for having me on here.

MR. JORGENSON: Absolutely. And it is‑‑it really is a page‑turner. I mean, like, I wouldn't just say this. I really wouldn't. You don't know me, but it's true. And I‑‑it was‑‑you know, I think what I like about it is it's really‑‑they're short chapters, but they're flying through, and they all just kind of weave into each other perfectly. And there's just a wide variety of adventures.

So, for instance, one of them, you're in Siberia in December, and just getting there is hard enough. So I wanted to ask you one last question: Is there ever an adventure that you were like, "I don't think we can do this"?

MR. GRYLLS: Well, there have been a few, you know, honest answer. There have been a few times where I thought, "How the hell have I got myself into this scrape?" you know, and I've learned over a lifetime in the wild, you only get it wrong once, you know. You have to leave your ego at home. You got to be smart. You've got to listen to your intuition. You know, what do they say? Instinct is a nose of the mind. You know, you've got to trust that, and yes. You know, listen, Siberia, we went‑‑that was a tough one. We've had the Sahara Desert in the heat of the summer, more jungles, deserts, mountains than I could shake a stick at, been bitten by snakes, chased by sharks, close encounters with saltwater crocodiles, pinned in rapids, caught in avalanches, parachute failures. They've all taught me this simple lesson. Number one, don't be an idiot. You know, be smart. Number two, always be grateful for life, and number three, when you're up against it, never give up.

MR. JORGENSON: Those are all equally important to me. I'm going to‑‑I'm going to really run with the first one and try not to be an idiot as we wrap this up.

Bear Grylls, thank you so much for joining me.

Again, this is the book, Bear Grylls, "Never Give Up: My Life in the Wild." I'll throw it out there for you again. Thank you so much, Bear. I appreciate you joining us today.

MR. GRYLLS: Thanks, guys. You take care. Well done, Dave.

MR. JORGENSON: I’m Dave Jorgenson. As always, thanks for watching. To check out what interviews we have coming up, please head to WashingtonPostLive.com to register and find out more information about all of our upcoming programs.

And remember we always want to hear from you, our audience, and you can share your thoughts and questions for guests on Washington Post Live by tweeting at @PostLive. Thanks again.