To help us understand what is going on right now in energy markets and what needs to happen in the coming weeks and months, I am thrilled to be joined by one of the top experts in the world, Dr. Fatih Birol. He is the executive director of the International Energy Agency.

Welcome, Dr. Birol.

DR. BIROL: Thank you very much. Thank you.

MS. LONG: So I'm sure you get this question, and it's the number one question on the minds of Washington Post readers, and that is the very simple how high can energy prices, particularly oil prices, go? Obviously, we saw last week, oil hit 130 a barrel. It's come down, and the latest numbers I saw, about $100 a barrel today. So, basically, my question for you, is the worst over, or does the world really need to be prepared for potentially another big surge in prices in the coming weeks?

DR. BIROL: I think the worst is over or not. It will be depending on, A, what will be the next steps of Russia, continue with aggression or not, both politically, also in the energy sector, and B, how the rest of the world will respond to Russia.

Why Russia's behavior is very important. Russia is not any country when it comes to energy. Russia is today the top oil exporter of the world and top natural gas exporter of the world, and as such, the aggression of Russia and the decision taken by the international community to ban or reduce the Russian energy imports do have and will have major implications for the energy balances. And I think it would be too optimistic to say that the worst is over where we stand today.

MS. LONG: That makes sense.

Can you walk us through‑‑a lot of people are calling this a crisis. Would you use the word "crisis," and what are the steps that countries need to start taking in the short term to try to handle these price surges?

DR. BIROL: I think, in my view, this is perhaps the first global energy crisis we are facing in the world. You remember in the 1970s, we had oil price shocks, '73, '74, '79, '80. It was mainly on oil, but today we are seeing the impacts on oil markets, natural gas markets, coal, electricity prices. It is affecting the entire energy world.

And, again, looking at the 1970s, what happened is that those oil price shocks we have experienced had a major impact on the global economy, inflation, and as such was bad news for the global economy. But, at the same time, when we look at the countries, how they responded to the 1970s with more innovation in the energy technologies, ranging from the nuclear power becoming a part of the global energy scene, to pushing the energy efficiency, car efficiency, fuel efficiency, they were also a result of the response to that crisis.

So I am also hopeful that at the end of this crisis, the first global energy crisis, countries, not just states, Europe, Japan, emergency countries will come up with new energy policies, accelerating the clean energy transitions, and as such, it can be a historical turning point on the global energy policymaking.

MS. LONG: Yeah. I want to talk more about that in a minute, but realistically, obviously, we have a short‑term energy supply problem.

DR. BIROL: Yeah.

MS. LONG: When you look across the different options‑‑everyone has been studying these‑‑could the Saudis pump more oil? Could United Arab Emirates? What about Iran? Could Venezuela come back on with some more barrels? Could the United States produce more? Realistically, who do you think could help fill some of this gap in the short term?

DR. BIROL: So we can basically in the short term, especially between now and the driving season when oil demand goes up. We have a few months. We have a few options in front of us.

Number one, getting more oil to the markets. It can be U.S. Anyway, the U.S. production is increasing, but we may hope to see an even stronger increase from Canada, from Brazil, and hopefully from some OPEC countries, from, as you mentioned, Saudis and Emirates being one of them. First portion, production increase from the Western world but also maybe from the Gulf producers, this is number one.

Number two, the International Energy Agency, our member governments have huge amount of oil stocks under the ground. In fact, only two weeks ago, we brought 63 million barrels to the markets to comfort the markets from those stocks, and this is only 4 percent of all the stocks we have. It was an initial response, and if there is a need, we can bring more oil from our stocks to the markets to comfort the markets.

And number three, and the last one, is to cut the demand of oil. So we are going to come up this Friday with a 10‑action plan, how we can cut oil demand, oil used between now and the end of the driving season, so that we can have a better market, stability in the market.

So these are three options on the market, increasing the production, bringing oil from the stocks of the IEA governments, and the third one is cutting the demand of oil.

MS. LONG: Yeah. I know that demand is very important, and I was trying myself not to speed as much over the weekend, as every little bit helps.

But can I ask you about the second one? Do you think we are at the point where we do need to see countries release more from those strategic petroleum reserves, like we call it in the United States? Obviously, other countries call it something different. You mentioned only 4 percent of the reserves have been released so far.

DR. BIROL: Yes.

MS. LONG: What are you watching for?

DR. BIROL: I think we are‑‑if we see the markets are getting tightened, if the aggression of Russia, the world's top oil exporter, continues, I think we may discuss with our governments, and if the governments decide, the United States and the other governments, we are more than ready to release those stocks to comfort the markets. As I said, we have 63 million barrels were only 4 percent of our strategic petroleum reserves. We have more oil to come.

The important issue is here. We have to find a way globally to minimize, if not nullify, the Russian oil and natural gas export revenues but at the same time to have stable global energy markets. We have to find balances between those two while keeping an eye on our other crisis, which is the climate crisis.

MS. LONG: Right, right. Another interesting thing I saw, your agency put out recently, was some tips and 10 different ideas to help the European Union as it really tries to reduce its Russian imports. Obviously, it currently relies, as you all spelled out, for about 40 percent of its energy imports coming from Russia, so very hard to dial that down.

But I'm wondering as well‑‑another argument I constantly hear is‑‑is there price gouging going on from energy companies right now? People see these really fast jumps up in these prices, and in the European Union plan, you all even suggested temporarily raising taxes on electric companies' windfall profits. So can you clarify? Do you see some price gouging going on right now in the market?

DR. BIROL: Yeah. Our 10‑action‑‑10‑Point Action Plan for the European Countries, which is very warmly received, by the way, I should say‑‑many governments, they are putting into action some of them, such as for some countries, we said they had a phase‑out of the nuclear power plants. We said give a thought to that. Maybe it is not the time, and some countries are reviewing their existing phase‑out policies. And for some others, we said maybe it is time to regulate the thermostat one degree lower, to have a lower temperature, but most importantly to replace as much as possible Russian gas exports with the exports from other countries, from U.S. and others.

Coming back to companies, yes, you are right. Some companies are making substantially high revenues, and it may be a way to look at whether or not those revenues, those incomes of those companies are‑‑can be a means to comfort the consumers who are badly hurt with the very high natural gas prices, electricity prices and oil prices. We need to support the consumers, and it is only fair to ask the companies to have some sacrifices here.

MS. LONG: That's a powerful point. I suspect it will be picked up a lot around the world.

Can you just give us a big‑picture overview from your perspective of the Russian oil and natural gas situation? Are they still exporting? Kind of, who's still buying, and how much realistically needs to be replaced on the global markets? Is this just the short‑term issue where somebody will eventually step up to buy Russian energy, or are we looking at quite a few months where nobody wants to buy Russian energy?

DR. BIROL: I think this is a key issue. As I said, Russia is the top oil exporter, top natural gas exporter. In terms of oil, it is a global market, but I see that the Russian oil is about half of their exports, have difficulties to find buyers as a result of sanctions or self‑imposed sanctions. We see that they still find buyers, especially in the developing Asian countries.

In terms of natural gas, Europe continues to buy natural gas from Russia today. So does China, but the big chunk of it goes to European countries. It is very difficult from one day to another to stop those natural gas exports. It is the reason we came with a plan in the next few months, how we can drastically decrease those gas imports from Russia, because we shouldn't forget that every cubic meter of gas we import from Russia goes back as a revenue to Russian government, which in turn may be used to aggress the Ukrainian people. I think we should‑‑better have this linkage in our‑‑keep in our minds.

MS. LONG: Yeah, very much so.

And, lastly, on the natural gas, here in the United States, there's just been tremendous calls across the political spectrum for the United States to produce more natural gas, particularly liquified natural gas that could then be shipped potentially to Europe, European Union. Do you see that as a big part of the solution for the European Union relying more on U.S. liquified natural gas?

DR. BIROL: In fact, I should tell you that before Russia started to attack Ukraine, already in October, the International Energy Agency warned the entire world. I made a press conference, which where we said the‑‑hold on a moment. Russian gas exports to Europe‑‑this is October‑‑25 percent lower than historical averages. That price was very high. They could make‑‑had some revenues, but they decreased the gas exports to Europe, and we thought this might be an early indicator what Russia had in mind.

And gas prices went up substantially, and it was the U.S. liquified natural gas came to a rescue to Europe, but also Norway, also Azerbaijan, Algeria, but U.S. LNG, liquified natural gas, was extremely helpful. And the more we receive in Europe, liquified natural gas from the United States, the less dependency on Russian gas. In fact, many countries, such as Germany who did not have a big appetite for U.S. liquified natural gas, changed its disposition from one day to another, building in a rapid way to terminals in order to receive the U.S. and other countries' liquified natural gas. So this is strategically important that the U.S. LNG exports to Europe and other parts of the world increases as soon as possible.

MS. LONG: Yeah. You've talked about this two‑ or three‑pronged approach that many countries need to take right now. Obviously, we need some supply increases, but also, as you keep emphasizing, we need to demand less energy.

You know, you mention things like turning down our thermostats, to not heat as much here in the winter and spring months. Realistically, how much of a difference does that make?

DR. BIROL: To be honest with you, very much, and this is the issue. When we talk about the situation, the crisis we are in, we normally think people in the street‑‑or ourselves--to solve the situation, this problem, we need to increase the production. This is true, but at the same time, the other way is to decrease the consumption, and we are very happy to see that many citizens in the social media and elsewhere, they said, "We are ready. We are ready to have temperature at home from 22 degrees Celsius to bring it 21 degrees Celsius," especially when they are seeing the Ukrainian people fighting for their freedom in the middle of the winter. So I think we shouldn't underestimate the sentiment of the people in Europe and elsewhere, how they strongly feel to address this issue, and again, together with this, European governments, we have suggested‑‑and they have now taken some of the regulatory measures‑‑to improve the insulation for the homes, the apartments, the buildings here, because in Europe, we use bulk of the natural gas for heating season. Now, thanks God, we are getting out of the heating season now. This month and next month should be easier, but the next winter will come, and between now and next winter, we have to find ways in order to reduce the demand for natural gas and at the same time increase the production from U.S. and elsewhere in order to minimize, if not nullify, the revenues going to Russia.

MS. LONG: Yeah. And what about the energy use by factories? Obviously, German and other factories are big energy users. Do you think that there will have to be some kind of rolling blackout situations where different factories go idle for a while to try to save energy there?

DR. BIROL: So I should say the space we are in today, it is an emergency. It is not a business‑as‑usual. I wouldn't disclose‑‑I wouldn't exclude that some factories, some other business may have to have a few hours in the next months to come to run empty without having energy, to make some sacrifices there. I hope we will not come to that position, but it may well be the case. And we have two options there, either not to run in full capacity those factories or finding alternative fuels. It can be anything, and in some cases, it may even be coal for a temporary period in order to run the‑‑continue to run the economy.

MS. LONG: Yeah. I want to ask you about the short term versus the long term. Obviously, the European Union and the U.S. and many nations around the world want to move to more green energy sources, longer term, but people are seeing this crisis right now. It's bringing back memories from the '70s. It's bringing back this desire to see more oil and natural gas drilling to try to help with the crisis right now. What is your message to countries as they try to balance these short‑term energy needs, which would presumably mean more fossil fuels, with how can we keep people focused on a long‑term vision? How can we still make that seem realistic?

DR. BIROL: So, in my view, we have now‑‑we have three crises. One if the humanitarian crisis we are seeing every day on televisions, in social media, happening in Ukraine in front of our eyes. The second one is the energy crisis, and the third one is the climate crisis.

So in the‑‑to address the energy crisis and to support the Ukrainian people, we have to reduce the Russian oil and gas as much as we can, but while we do so, we may take some temporary measures which can lead to temporary increase in emissions. But, if we, the governments around the world, use this situation in a wise manner, as we have done in the 1970s, it can well lead to innovation in many clean energy technologies, and it can help to increase the momentum. It can be electric cars, for example. It can be efficiency. It can be new nuclear technologies.

There is already a lot of work going on in those areas, but this can give it momentum, and we can get rid of this fossil fuel dependency in the long term. But in the medium term and in the short term, we may need to have gas and oi, but we should have a long‑term vision that we have to find alternatives to those fossil fuels.

Today it is Russia, and tomorrow it may be another country. So it is in our hands, in the hands of the governments, to make use of this situation, used as a turning point to prepare a much cleaner, securer, and affordable energy future.

MS. LONG: Yeah.

DR. BIROL: And we have done it in the past.

MS. LONG: That's a great overview.

Can I ask, in your opinion, does this current energy crisis we're in‑‑do you think that that speeds up the transition to renewable sources or greener sources, or do you think it delays it and slows it down a bit? I've heard arguments from both sides on this. I'm curious, your take.

DR. BIROL: I think there may be a temporary short‑term pause for clean energy options, but it is in the minds of everybody now. If we want to address this major price volatility, if you don't want to be slaves of Mr. X or Mrs. Y in this or that country, if you want to have a clean, secure, affordable energy future, we have to be very clear, the governments have to be very clear‑‑and your government is a leader in this respect‑‑to push clean energy options. This ranges from the electric cars to nuclear power from‑‑nuclear power to hydrogen. There are many options there, and when again, looking at the 1970s when we had the oil price shocks, those shocks not only resulted in high inflation and the recessions, but they also resulted in a big jump in the new energy technologies.

We can still do it, and I think the world has learned a lot. The governments have learned a lot. It is in the interest of their nation's security, energy security, and also to address another problem we face, which is the climate change.

MS. LONG: And, lastly, I just want to give you a chance‑‑many of our viewers are around the world, but the bulk are in the United States. What is your message to United States leaders, to President Biden, and to members of Congress? What should they be focused on right now in this energy crisis? Is it telling, urging our domestic suppliers to produce more or to export more to Europe or conserve more energy? What's your key takeaway for them?

DR. BIROL: If I may, perhaps two suggestions. One is continue to push the clean energy options from electric cars to hydrogen, from hydrogen to nuclear power, but at the same time, facilitate, continue to facilitate the natural gas, especially LNG exports from United States to the rest of the world. This is number one.

Number two, maybe as important as that, if not more important, the United States, the current administration was extremely successful to build a major international coalition of the governments around the world. I work at the IEA, International Energy Agency. Many years, I work with many governments. I have rarely seen such a solidarity, such a unity amongst the countries around the world and to agree what is right, what is wrong, and what is the next step.

I thank U.S. administration for their leadership in this as well.

MS. LONG: Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency, with the calls for unity and to lower our thermostats, thank you for joining us today.

DR. BIROL: Thank you very much.

MS. LONG: And thank you for tuning in to Washington Post Live. We have a big week ahead of interviews, including the head of the World Bank later today. Check us out on WashingtonPostLive.com.

I'm Heather Long. Thank you for joining us.