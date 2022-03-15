It's great to have you as a guest on Washington Post Live.

MR. OLMERT: Thank you. Thank you. I'm delighted.

MR. IGNATIUS: Mr. Prime Minister, I want to talk to you about your book, but I want to start with a subject that's on all of our minds these days and weeks, and that's the war in Ukraine. You wrote an op‑ed when the war began saying it was inconceivable in your mind that a Western democracy like Israel would not fully back its ally, the United States. Israel did not endorse an initial UN Security Council resolution condemning Russia's actions in invading Ukraine.

Why did Israel seek to balance the longstanding relationship it has with the U.S. with its relationship with Putin's Russia in your mind, and what do you think the Israeli reaction to that is?

MR. OLMERT: Well, the truth is that, you know, subsequently, we voted for the resolution against Russia in the General Assembly, but we didn't join the initiating countries, including America, in the beginning, which was regrettable. And I criticized it.

The arguments which were used by some in Israel never explicitly‑‑by the prime minister or any of the senior government officials was that now we have some sensitive areas in the North, which are influenced by the Russians and, you know, they're not to upset the Russians and perhaps also break a kind of tacit cooperation that we have with Russia in the North. We should stay a little bit aside in this conflict.

That was, more or less, the explanation, and I thought that it was, as I--as you quoted me, outrageous and entirely unacceptable.

Number one, there are some interests that we have in the North, and they may be influenced by Russia, but I think that we can deal with it. And I think that we don't have to be concerned with the possible disturbance of the Russians in the event that we want to attack the Iranians which are posing a genuine threat to the security of Israel, and they are in Syria. There is a problem there, but it can be handled, and I think that the issue of Russia, Russia's invasion in Ukraine, is even before our commitments to our allies.

I don't think that Israel can afford itself to be stuttering, not to be clearcut when one country invades another sovereign country without any threat, without any reason, just because it has some kind of fears or historical memories or some kind of a balance that they want to change in the geopolitical situation. This is totally unacceptable and had to be criticized outright by the Israeli government.

Then, of course, there is also the sensitivities and the needs and the positions of our allies. Israel‑‑the United States, President Biden, are the best friends that Israel has, and I don't want to‑‑that's what I said. I don't want to find Israel in a position where when we are in a similar‑‑or not even similar, but in a danger that our best friends say, "Well, there are pros and there are cons why we should support, why we shouldn't support. Perhaps we stay a little bit aside." This is not something that we would want America to do to us, never did in the whole history of the state of Israel, and that's why I felt that on those issues, on the fundamental, more than political issue, to start with, we had to say clear and without any hesitations and also because I think that this is what we owe to our friends, especially to the friends that we ask for help so often. And this is the United States of America and President Biden.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, let me ask you, Mr. Prime Minister. One benefit of this Israeli position of some balance, if you will, is that it allowed your prime minister, Naftali Bennett, to play a role as a mediator between President Putin in Russia and President Zelensky in Ukraine. As a number of us have written, there's been quite extensive diplomacy with Bennett flying to Moscow, on the phone repeatedly with Zelensky, an invitation that the Israeli government apparently has made to Putin and Zelensky to come to Jerusalem for peace talks. What's your judgment about Israel playing a role as mediator in this conflict? This is one of those conflicts where it looks like one side is right, the Ukraine, and one side is wrong, Putin's Russia and its lawless invasion. Are you comfortable with the intermediary position?

MR. OLMERT: Well, David, let me say this. If there is a chance that by talking with the Russians and with the Ukrainians and, of course, consulting with President Biden and the American administration and others, Germans, the French, we can be helpful in stopping this invasion, then why not? But I don't know the details, and therefore, I have to be very careful.

But my presumption, the presumption is that I don't believe that the Prime Minister of Israel, when talking to Putin said, you know, I can understand your problems, and I'll try to convey to you the problems of the Ukrainians. This is not what is expected, and I don't‑‑I hope that this is not what Prime Minister Bennett is doing.

The fact is that the Russians talked to Bennett, in spite of the fact that we voted against Russia in the General Assembly, and that there are more and more calls coming from Jerusalem against the invasion in a very explicit manner now, much more than before. I think that the Russians‑‑I'm not surprised, by the way. One has to understand the Russians. There is no way that President Putin will agree to talk directly to President Biden, and as long as there are sanctions and the actions which were taken, justly so, by the way, by the President of the United States leading the entire Western world and even beyond the Western world.

So, for Putin, it is very comfortable to find such a representative or such a person as Bennett who is not a super power. He's not one of the leaders or doesn't appear to be one of the leaders of the efforts taken against Russia, and therefore, it is preferable for him. And he would have done it even had Israel criticized him from the very beginning in a much more explicit and aggressive manner.

So, look, the Russians know how to play the games, sometimes better than us. They then don't take it as a personal matter if we criticize them or not. They look for someone that is not a super power, that is not a major European power, is not Boris Johnson, is not Emmanuel Macron, is of course not President Biden. You know, we can talk with Bennett because Bennett is not such a threat that we have to be aware of or afraid of. And I hope that this is, more or less, the reason why we are in this process. In no way, I hope, the fact that we are prepared to contribute to a resolution of this is an evidence that we are prepared to acquiesce in any form or manner with this terrible invasion, with the destruction and the killing of thousands of people and making millions of Ukrainians refugees. This is totally unacceptable and will not be acceptable under any circumstances.

MR. IGNATIUS: We all have our eyes on this diplomacy, as you do. We'll see how it turns out.

Israel does have a fascinating relationship with Russia in part because there are so many Israelis of Russian origin today. It's a very large community in Israel. Some of those Israelis from Russia and indeed from Ukraine are people we describe as "oligarchs," and we have a question from one of our audience members, Adele Karmas from Canada, who wants to ask you, "Given that some oligarchs are Jewish with citizenship in Israel, what sanctions do you think Israel should impose on them?"

MR. OLMERT: Well, I think that‑‑there are very few, by the way. I think it's been blown out of any proportion, but the properties of the oligarchs, including those who are Israeli citizens, which are a few of them only, has all been confiscated and sanctioned because it's outside of the State of Israel. So, there is not much that we can do, even had the government wanted to do something, because I don't think that the Russians have any property in Israel. The huge‑‑the wealth of these guys is spread all over the world, largely in America, in Great Britain, in Europe, and so on, and there is not much, if at all, that we can do to take away from them their wealth. Maybe they have just a private house, many of them, if at all.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, I want to turn to your book, Mr. Prime Minister. You wrote this book while you were serving time in the prison for accepting an illegal campaign contribution. The first chapter‑‑it's really interesting‑‑is titled "The View from Cellblock 10."

MR. OLMERT: Yes.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, I want to ask you a blunt, straight‑up question, as we say in America. What was that experience like for you as a former prime minister, somebody from the very top of society in Israel, and what did you learn when you were in jail?

MR. OLMERT: Well, number one, it's important because I saw the headlines before. I was not convicted of bribery. I was convicted. Whether it was or not is a different issue, but my office accepted a contribution of approximately $15,000 to cover campaign dates. That was the conviction.

I always denied it, and it never happened, and there was a conspiracy there. But I don't want to go into this. I was convicted, and the question was whether I have to bow my head and say to the Supreme Court or the State of Israel whether I agree with you, I don't agree with you, I like it, it's just, it's not just, and it's definitely not just. What do I do? And I thought that a decent person that believes in law and order and believes in the constitution and the supremacy of law is to bow his head and to say, I will pay the price whether I like it or not because every citizen is equal, and as a result, I had to serve a period of time in jail.

First of all, I spent most of the time writing my original book in Hebrew, which is much thicker than the one that I published in America because there are so many other things that may interest the Israelis but not necessarily the potential American leaders, which I am interested in.

What did I learn? First of all, I learned what I always knew in theory, but I didn't practice it personally, is that all the citizens are equal to the law, whether you are a prime minister or not. Now, this is a painful experience, no doubt about it, but I must say that I emerged out of it with a lot of confidence because the reaction that I get, the number of books that I sold in Israel is‑‑maybe it's not strong enough proof, but the number of people that approached me, that strengthened me, that expressed their support in me were very encouraging and comforting. And, ultimately, the bottom line is that I learned that sometimes whether you want it or not, whether you planned it or not, it's good to be humble and not to lose your sense of proportion about yourself. And I hope I didn't.

MR. IGNATIUS: That's powerful and well said.

Let me ask you about a subject that's always on Israel's mind and on ours too here in the United States, and that's Iran. There were reports last night in the press that an Iranian cyber group had launched cyberattacks against Israeli targets in retaliation for what it was claimed in these news reports was a failed Israeli attack on the Fordow nuclear complex, which is Iran's most advanced, sophisticated nuclear facility.

I want to ask you if there's any light you can shed on that incident and more generally whether you support the reported activities by Israel's secret services, the Mossad, other units to prevent Iran by sometimes these covert operations against Iran and its scientists from getting a nuclear weapon.

MR. OLMERT: Well, number one, indeed, yesterday there was a cyberattack initiated by Iranian hackers or probably, you know, representatives of some government agency against government websites in Israel. It was controlled within an hour, but it caused a certain degree of embarrassment and inconvenience.

The Iranians are quite capable, and that's precisely why we think that we have to be very careful when they say that they want to have a nuclear power and that they want to liquidate the State of Israel. They are capable. They have good mathematicians. They are not a backward country.

But I want to tell you two things. Number one, I don't know that there is any country which is more sophisticated, more stronger, more innovative than Israel in cyber. So, I am absolutely confident that there can be a response in this area, in these measures by Israel that can be much more painful to anyone that will try to attack us. That's number one.

Number two, the question is really we have to make up our mind. Do we want to have an outright, frontal, open attack against Iran, or do we rely on the judgment of the American administration that is prepared to reach an agreement that will reduce the danger of an Iranian nuclear power in the future, and at the same time, we will do ourselves what we think we can do in order to facilitate this process of reducing the danger of Iranian nuclear power? I think that we have to cooperate with America. This was my position when President Obama was president, and he signed an original agreement. I thought that that was not the best agreement or the ideal agreement, but much it improved the status of this situation much more than what it as before. And it was a terrible mistake by President Trump to have withdrawn from this agreement, and I think now I trust that President Biden cares enough about the security of Israel, and he definitely doesn't want Iran to possess nuclear power. So, I'm confident that he will take care of that aspect.

As about the other activities, I am prepared to say this. I can't say everything that I know, and I can't say everything that was done in the past. I was prime minister of Israel for a few years, and I spent a lot of time dealing with the Iranians. Israel is enormously resourceful and powerful. There are many things that we can do that ought to be done and that we did and that we'll continue to do in order to prevent the possible development of a nuclear program, a military nuclear program in Iran, and the less we talk about it, it's better.

So, I don't want to leave you without an answer. Yes, there are certain things that ought to be done that were accomplished by Israel in the past, that will be done in the future. I have no doubt about it, but I think that the best strategy is to do things quietly without taking any open responsibility, "covert operations," as you call it. And I'm certain that the Iranians understand very well what I say, and I don't think that we need to say more.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, you are unusual among prominent Israeli politicians in that you have directly in our interview today and in your book said that you support return to the JCPOA, as the Iran nuclear deal is called. Is it your judgment that a majority of the Israeli security establishment‑‑and by that, I mean the military, the Mossad, the other intelligence services‑‑would agree with that position, that they basically think it's better to have Iran back in the deal? What do you think?

MR. OLMERT: Well, I can say out of personal direct knowledge that most of the Israeli security establishment was in favor of the agreement that was signed by President Obama when it was signed.

Most of the high‑ranking Israeli officials that are dealing with these issues were appointed by me at that time when Obama signed the agreement, and I summoned each and every one of them. And I asked them, "What do you say about this agreement? What do you think about this agreement? Is it a danger to Israel, or is it better for Israel's security, regarding the fears that we have, to have this agreement rather than not to have it? Everyone‑‑there was not a single person that said that the agreement is bad. Most of them said that the agreement is not ideal, and I thought it was not ideal. It could have been better. Perhaps had Israel cooperated with the Obama administration in a much more open and sincere manner at that time, we would have been part of the, at least, behind‑the‑scenes process, and we may have influenced the content of that agreement. And I think that that should be the strategy right now.

But I think, by and large, every Israeli that was in any position of influence or of involvement in the nuclear issue agreed that it was better to have the agreement that Obama signed, and that hoping that the agreement that will be signed now by President Biden will be, more or less, the same. It's better to have that agreement rather than to engage in endless verbal provocations and exchanges of threats between us and the Iranians.

And what needs to be done, as I say, in covert operations in a very careful manner will probably have to be done.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, I want to ask you, Prime Minister, about your assessment of current Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. He leads the most unlikely coalition in Israeli political history that I'm aware of, stretching from the far right, from his own Yamina party through the center with Lapid, his coalition partner, all the way to the Arab Kist and Islamist party. We've never seen anything like this in Israeli politics. What do you think about it? Is that a path forward that makes sense for Israel, this kind of broad coalition as a way to get some new blood, some new government in place?

MR. OLMERT: Well, we all know that Israel is the country of miracles. So, it is a miracle. There is no other way that you can describe it but that this is a miracle.

I'm never happy about it, and I'm not supportive of‑‑politically, I'm not supportive of Bennett. I told you several times that, you know, I wonder every morning that I wake up and I pray for the success of Naftali Bennett as prime minister of the State of Israel. I didn't vote for him. I didn't support him. I don't agree with his positions about the Middle East and about possible Palestinian peace agreement between us and them. But it was essential. It was very important. It was critical for the state of Israel to get rid of the government that was led by Netanyahu, and I think that the creation of this coalition is a miracle, but it reflects the sentiment of so many Israelis. They just got sick and tired and sad and outraged by the continued prime minister‑ship of Netanyahu. So, everything was‑‑almost everything, of course, within reason was acceptable.

And number two, which is not unimportant, is we need to reunite this polarized society of Israel, and the very fact that in spite of all the differences between right and left, between Yamina and the Arab, Muslim fundamentalist, radical party, that those two extremes can cooperate and sit together in one coalition is a very good message for the people of Israel that there is a way to unite our society in spite of the many differences which exist within the State of Israel. And that's why I am happy. How long it will prevail, I really‑‑I will not‑‑I will not try to suggest any time framework, but I think that it will‑‑it has to take long enough to forget from Netanyahu and the Likud. And, as long as it will last, it's good for Israel.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, we have just a little time left. I want to ask you one final question, Mr. Prime Minister. You probably came as close as any Israeli prime minister to getting a peace agreement with the Palestinians. I remember covering it. I remember the map that was said to have been drawn and shared, but it didn't happen. We're now in a different space politically, both Israel and the Palestinians.

I want to ask you, honestly, whether the two‑state solution, as you imagined it, is now basically dead; it's a moment in time that's really passed.

MR. OLMERT: David, if this solution is dead, we are in terrible trouble, in deep trouble, and therefore, I simply can't accept it. There is no alternative to a two‑state solution.

We were very close. Mahmoud Abbas and myself were really very, very close. He kept saying time and again, "until today," and had I remained another three months in power in Israel, there would have been now for years peace between Israel and the Palestinians. And the fact that I was so close to make peace is perhaps one of the reasons why I was forced out, but this is a much longer story than the time that we have right now.

What I want to say is this. President Obama and President Bush, by the way, and President Clinton, they all shared the same possible‑‑the same attitude that the only way to resolve this conflict is for the Palestinians to establish an independent sovereign Palestinian state which will be based on the‑‑more or less on the '67 borders, and that the security needs of the State of Israel will be taken care of, and that the Palestinian state will not be militarized. And I think that this was, more or less, my solution.

It was the only possible solution. There is no alternative to this solution. It requires leadership. It requires courage. It requires strength, and it requires also the ability which I'm looking and trying to find in the leadership here and amongst the Palestinians. They also‑‑it requires the ability to take the risk that you'll be kicked out like I was and to risk everything in order to try and achieve that which is most important, more than anything else, the survival of your country.

So, when you are faced with this kind of challenge, you also need to be able to say, "Okay. Maybe I'll be kicked out. Maybe I'll lose. Maybe I'll collapse. Maybe I will be voted out by my opposition," but I have to try if I think that there is no other alternative to the future and the security and the morality of my country. And this is what I think now, and therefore, I can't agree with you, and I hope that there will be leadership that will look forward with this kind of courage and commitment.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, the former prime minister, we want to thank you for a fascinating conversation about your career and the issues. The book is "Searching for Peace."

MR. OLMERT: Yeah.

MR. IGNATIUS: We really appreciate you joining us. Thank you.

MR. OLMERT: Thank you very much.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, thank you for being with us today on Washington Post Live.