One year ago, a gunman killed eight people including six Asian women in Atlanta. The attack was one of a record number of anti-Asian hate crimes around the country since the coronavirus pandemic began. On Wednesday, March 16 at 3:00 p.m. ET, join Washington Post Live for a conversation with Amanda Nguyen, CEO of the nonprofit civil rights organization Rise, about the impact of these attacks, her organization’s work and the role of education in raising greater awareness about the history of Asian American Pacific Islander communities.