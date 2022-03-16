During a 33-year diplomatic career, Marie Yovanovitch served as the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine from 2016 to 2019 and took a hardline approach against the country’s culture of corruption. She writes in her new book, “Lessons from the Edge” how her tenure abruptly ended when she was recalled after being criticized as being disloyal to then-President Trump. On Wednesday, March 16 at 10:00 a.m. ET, Yovanovitch joins Washington Post national investigative reporter Carol Leonnig to tell her side of the story and speak about what the future holds for Ukraine.