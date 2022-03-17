Joyce Bromberg
Managing Principal & Co-Founder, Vanguard Collective
Sandy Speicher
CEO, IDEO
Content from JLL Technologies
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
The Tech Transforming Commercial Real Estate
Mihir Shah, co-CEO of JLL’s technology division, JLL Technologies, joins WP Live to discuss the explosive opportunity in commercial real estate (CRE) technology as the built space transforms thanks to the adoption of hybrid working and shifting consumer behaviors. Buildings are becoming smarter, sustainable, healthier, and more resilient thanks to emerging tech like artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation. This conversation will dive into how real estate investors, owners and occupiers are adopting these new technologies to make data-driven decisions, increase net operating income, accelerate sustainability initiatives, and improve the tenant experience.
Mihir Shah
Co-CEO, JLL Technologies
Ruth Umoh
Leadership Editor, Fortune