As people consider their back-to-office plans, office design and experience have increased in value to meet the growing productivity, well-being and management needs of staff. Join Washington Post Live on Thursday, March 17 at 11:00 a.m. ET for a series of conversations about the design of technology that is driven by social values and the move toward using a human-centered approach to physical office design with Sandy Speicher, CEO of IDEO, and Joyce Bromberg, co-founder of Vanguard Collective.

Joyce Bromberg

Managing Principal & Co-Founder, Vanguard Collective


Sandy Speicher

CEO, IDEO


The Tech Transforming Commercial Real Estate

Mihir Shah, co-CEO of JLL’s technology division, JLL Technologies, joins WP Live to discuss the explosive opportunity in commercial real estate (CRE) technology as the built space transforms thanks to the adoption of hybrid working and shifting consumer behaviors. Buildings are becoming smarter, sustainable, healthier, and more resilient thanks to emerging tech like artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation. This conversation will dive into how real estate investors, owners and occupiers are adopting these new technologies to make data-driven decisions, increase net operating income, accelerate sustainability initiatives, and improve the tenant experience.

Mihir Shah

Co-CEO, JLL Technologies


Ruth Umoh

Leadership Editor, Fortune