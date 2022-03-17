Ambassador Hautala, welcome.

AMB. HAUTALA: Thank you. Thanks for having me.

MS. RYAN: Well, let's get right into it. Finland is the only non‑NATO member EU country to share a long border‑‑to share a border with Russia. A recent public opinion poll in Finland showed that 62 percent of people now support joining the NATO alliance. It's a big shift from years past. How will Finland approach the decision about whether to join NATO or not, and how does Finland's own history, especially the 1939 Winter War with the Soviet Union inform the Finnish perspective on NATO?

AMB. HAUTALA: Thanks. As you correctly pointed out, there's been a clear uptick in the NATO support among the Finnish population, and I think as we have seen, it's been totally caused by the Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. So I think it's a major shift in how we see the situation, and I think what we are now doing is that we have a parliamentary process, which is government‑led. We are preparing assessment on the situation and its consequences on our foreign policy environment.

We expect that this discussion takes place in the next coming months. So it's really active, and I think when I look down the road, I think we are going to see some situations when we will have a rather clear idea how to continue further.

So there is a clear shift in the public opinion and also the government at the present are reacting to the situation by really deepening the discussion on what to do next.

You mentioned the Winter War. I think what we've seen so far in Ukraine, to some extent, it resembles the Winter War scenario because also, in our case, the attack by the Soviet Union then was totally unprovoked. It was illegal, and actually, Soviet Union was kicked out of the League of Nations immediately following the attack. So there was a global condemnation of the attack also at that point, and actually, Finland got a lot of global support after a while when every people saw that the Finnish defense is actually capable, not only sort of fighting, but also actually slowing down and even stopping the enemy.

So there are a lot of kind of similar points in this history, and of course, for us, for Finns, we understand the reasons why Ukrainians are fighting so hard. It's their land. They have absolutely nowhere to go if they lose it. So it motivates them, and it's totally clear to us.

MS. RYAN: No, it's a fascinating parallel.

Ambassador, I'm going to read a question from an audience member. We have a question here from Spencer Myers in California who asks, "What is the biggest hurdle to Finland joining NATO?" What would be your answer to that, Ambassador?

AMB. HAUTALA: I think we need‑‑first of all, we need to have kind of a full understanding domestically among the political decision‑makers what are the different factors that sort of influence on the decision.

Obviously, there is this national mood, public opinion that is still evolving, and of course, we also have to see what is the environment among the friends, among our partners and friends like other European countries, the U.S. What is the sort of the situation, and how do those countries which are already NATO members‑‑how do they see the situation?

Then, of course, like in the past, we have been coordinating and cooperating really closely with Sweden. We used to be part of the same country for many hundred years, and obviously, Sweden is a close partner to us, which has the same kind of position. We are part of the EU, but we are not‑‑we are not neutral in that sense, but we don't belong to any military alliances, and obviously, there is [unclear] need. Given the similar geostrategic location, there is good reasons for us to coordinate closely, how these decisions will be taken and what kind of decisions down the road we will have.

MS. RYAN: Would you expect that a decision would be taken together if Finland and Sweden were to join the alliance? Would you expect that they would do so in unison?

AMB. HAUTALA: I think, obviously, each country is an independent state. So I don't see that these decisions will be kind of jointly made, whatever they will be, but I expect a close coordination, a close understanding on both sides of the Gulf of Finland, how these‑‑what kind of decisions the other is making. So I anticipate a lot of discussion, a lot of communication across the sea.

MS. RYAN: All right. I have a few more questions on NATO before we move on to Russia. Russia recently threatened Finland with‑‑I think it was military technical consequences if it were to join NATO, and I know that it's not the first time that Russia has made that kind of threat. But what should we make of that? It seemed pretty ominous in light of the fact that Russia had used those very same words prior to their invasion of Ukraine last month.

AMB. HAUTALA: I think they have used a bit different words in case of Ukraine. I think for Finland, these are basically the same words they've been using for many, many years, even decades. So I think the response on the Russian side has always been that they would see it as a negative trend, a negative development in the Northern Europe, and they've always said that they would have to then increase the level of their military presence close to our border, and they would also have to bring a number of sort of highly developed weapon systems to the proximity with Finland. So this is how I read the‑‑how I read the comment. I don't really see anything, anything substantially new in it.

MS. RYAN: Can you talk about Finland's own defense posture as a non‑NATO state? I think it's something that most Americans don't know very much about, and I know that Finland is now finalizing or has finalized the purchase of 64 F‑35s, which is a big deal. What can you tell an American audience and a global audience about Finland's ability to defend itself?

AMB. HAUTALA: I think it's important to understand that Finland actually never let its guard down. So, even after the Cold War when basically many nations were enjoying the peace dividend, they were kind of actually saving from the military expenses and so on, Finland kept steady. We always maintained armed forces, which are designed for really serious scenarios involved‑‑involving fighting against with a bigger opponent. So we have never kind of believed or sort of expected that the situation that we had until last couple of years that that would be necessarily a permanent one.

So we've been getting ready for this. We have lots reserves. We have actually one of the most capable armed forces in Europe, certainly, if you take into account the number of population, which is 5.5 million. We have 280,000 strength of the army. Then we have roughly 900,000 trained men and women. So it's a large reserve force.

Then air defense, you mentioned 64 F‑35s. That decision that we took in December, we didn't take it because of the situation in Ukraine but simply because we had to renew the fleet of F‑18s that we are still using. So we had to renew the fleet, and we wanted to have, of course, the best possible fighter for Finland. But that was a major investment, and it shows that Finland is actually really investing heavily in the armed forces. And we continue to do so because we have always thought that in case things like we have now seen happen, we have to be ready. We have to have strong national defense.

Then still on the NATO side, I have to say that Finland is‑‑and our armed forces are fully NATO capable, NATO sort of interoperable. It means that, technically speaking, we could plug in and play right now. So Finland fulfills the NATO standards. There's not‑‑no sort of obstacle or hurdle in that sense. So Finnish armed forces are fully NATO capable and for a NATO sort of compatible immediately if so it's decided.

MS. RYAN: And, Ambassador, I'm curious to get your take on the argument that I've heard in Europe, to some extent, in Washington here as well from some former officials, from the think tank community that NATO's post‑Cold War expansion in the late '90s and the early aughts antagonized Russia. No one is saying that it justifies the invasion of Ukraine that we're seeing now, of course, but that it was an unnecessary step that potentially fueled the‑‑fanned the flames of this conflict. What's your take on that?

AMB. HAUTALA: I am more of the opinion that there are some rather deep forces in Russian way of thinking, geopolitical thinking that are at play.

I think I don't want to sound too cynical, but a reaction against what's happened, I mean, we might have seen it, in any case.

So I think, obviously, you can argue that NATO enlargement has contributed to the Russian way of thinking and behavior, but at the same time, one has to say that NATO is not an organization that tries to kind of push anyone in or pull in. I think it's totally voluntary. Nobody is pushing or pulling Finland in.

I think these countries that joined NATO in the '90s and early 2000s, I think they basically had a rather fresh memory of the Cold War and being part of the Warsaw Pact, and I think they kind of felt that this kind of a situation when Russia wants to renegotiate the solution or the end of the Cold War that that day might come, and they might be better off as a part of the alliance.

So, to sum it up, I sense that although NATO enlargement may have been a factor at least in the political debate, I'm afraid there are some deeper forces at play here, and should these countries not be a member of NATO, I don't know if the situation would be any better right now. I think we might even have more difficult situation.

Obviously, we don't know that because we can't kind of rewind history back and then run it again. This is, of course, all speculation right now.

MS. RYAN: Well, Ambassador, I want to probe a little bit more on those deeper forces that you mentioned based on your time as Finland's ambassador in Moscow. As we said earlier, you spent a considerable amount of time with President Putin. I'd like to ask you, are you concerned about President Putin's state of mind at this point? There's been a lot of speculation here in the United States about his access to accurate information, about the isolation that he apparently has embraced during COVID. What do you make of that, and how seriously should we take the possibility that he's no longer a rational actor?

AMB. HAUTALA: I think it's‑‑if I look at the decisions made by Russia recently, the invasion and so on, I think, of course, you may have to ask these questions because, as we see it, the decisions made by Russia now recently, they're basically bringing or contributing totally different results than what they wanted because now you have a war. You have a united Western front with sanctions. We are seeing already that NATO is increasing its presence in the eastern flank of the alliance, and then you also have countries like Finland and Sweden which are actively debating the possibility of joining the alliance.

So one has to, of course, ask how rational are the decisions that basically produce totally opposite results of what you actually had in mind initially.

What I see now taking place in Russia‑‑and it's been going on for a couple of years‑‑is there seems to be a kind of deeply embedded historical vision of the future of the country. So it's my kind of observation that there is kind of a desire to turn back the geopolitical clock several decades, and I think now we see that you can't do that unless you are ready to use massive force, which we are now seeing taking place in Ukraine.

So I think there's this kind of historical vision, idea of somehow restoring something that was lost, and of course, this kind of a vision is in total conflict with the post‑Cold War order, rules‑based system that we had in Europe. And I think that is what is at stake now.

MS. RYAN: So are you saying that you think it's more about restoring Russia's clout on the world stage than it is about NATO enlargement, going back to the previous question in terms of‑‑

AMB. HAUTALA: Yeah. I don't think‑‑

MS. RYAN: ‑‑Putin's willingness to launch this invasion?

AMB. HAUTALA: Yeah. I don't see this as a kind of NATO issue as such. I think it's more about the kind of historical idea of what Russia is and what it should be, and it's sufficient only to look at what President Putin wrote last summer in his article about Ukraine. There's a lot of emphasis on history about historical explanations, what Russia was, what was the role of Kyiv in that old ancient history, things like that. So I didn't find too much about NATO, about the neutral status of Ukraine or anything like that.

So what I'm saying is that we are dealing with something deeper than simply an issue of alliance or foreign policy line of one particular country, which is Ukraine in this case.

MS. RYAN: That's fascinating, and it sort of gets to what I think everyone in foreign capitals around the world are trying to do right now and is probably impossible, which is getting in Vladimir Putin's head. So we're lucky to have your perspective.

On a related note, I would love for you to talk to us about what you see happening in Russia right now. Obviously, the country is now subject to punishing sanctions. The economy is in free fall. We've seen President Putin take moves to stifle freedom of expression in the press. What is the trajectory you're seeing, and what do you think Putin's long‑term plan is for Russia?

AMB. HAUTALA: I think what we are seeing now is that economically Russia is heading back to the '90s with one major difference. I think even in the '90s, Russia had a lot of goodwill from the international community, including Finland. So everybody tried to help Russia at that point. I don't see that happening now, given the invasion in Ukraine. So that's one thing.

Politically or sort of internally, I see a country, unfortunately, heading towards the '30s, and I think the comments made by President Putin yesterday were actually quite alarming in the sense that there were‑‑at least I saw them as kind of an attempt to totally carve out any room for dissent, any room for real opposition, and I think this is‑‑this is basically what I've been expecting to see, that Russia is domestically also acquiring more‑‑even totalitarian features, which we also see, because increasingly, Russians, middle‑class Russians with some links with the West, they are actually leaving, fleeing the country, escaping, trying to find new places to live at least temporarily to see what happens. So many Russians are actually voting with their feet, and I think it's‑‑it tells you a lot.

MS. RYAN: We've been watching the negotiations that have been happening between Russian officials and Ukrainian officials. At the same time, there are a number of initiatives that have been undertaken by the government of Israel, by Turkey to potentially establish a mediation channel, but what do you think the West should be doing to help facilitate some sort of negotiated settlement to this conflict? Should the West be doing more to provide Putin an off‑ramp to resolve this crisis?

AMB. HAUTALA: Well, I think, obviously, it's rational and it's good to keep on working in order to have those channels, and it was also‑‑the president of Finland also called Putin last Friday. So we have also played some role in making sure that Putin gets some real information from the other side, and also, we have been testing different possibilities for a ceasefire and then later on for a permanent peace. Of course, all of this has been done in close coordination with the Ukrainians and President Zelensky himself.

I think there are a lot of activities in trying to make this happen, and I don't see that we have less room for peace because of the lack of those efforts. I think the efforts are there.

Perhaps the problem now is that at least I don't see‑‑and many others don't see‑‑how serious‑‑how seriously the sides and Russia is ready for this kind of a settlement or peace.

And then one has to keep in mind that it's not an easy‑‑or kind of it's not simply a practical issue because I think anything like a solution that would kind of violate Ukraine's position as an independent country, sovereign country, I think that would be rather difficult to see because, as I said in the beginning, this attack and invasion by Russia was totally unprovoked and illegal. So I think it's up to Ukrainians, first and foremost, who are also bearing the brunt of the fighting, that they have to‑‑they have to be on the driver's seat to decide what is the good solution for them now and also in the future.

So we have to see how serious this is and where it leads to, but I think we are not there yet to give anything like kind of a final assessment, what the solution might look like.

MS. RYAN: Just to drill down on that a little bit more, Ambassador, so do you think that if there was a settlement that recognized‑‑in which Ukraine recognized the Donbas regions as independent and that sort of cemented Crimea's status as part of Russia, if the fighting ended in that way, do you think that that would encourage Putin to take those steps in the future? It's hard to see a scenario where he would pull out entirely without being able to claim something. What would you make of some sort of in between a resolution like that?

AMB. HAUTALA: Of course, any solution that stops the killing and protects the people would be good in that sense, but at the same time, as I said, I'm a bit skeptical towards kind of an approach that‑‑or kind of a belief that you can actually wrap this up easily and by swapping certain areas and then by making some certain consensus because, as I said, I see that kind of rather deep historical drivers are at play. And I think it's going to be challenging to have a sustainable solution that actually gives both countries kind of solutions that they feel that is in full or at least mainly in corresponding with their interests.

So it's going to be harder than simply having kind of so‑called easy technical solutions that entail some of the things that you mentioned. I do fear that it's going to be a bit more complicated.

And I have to say that from the Finnish side, we had all these situations with the Russians back in the '40s. We had a peace deal then finally at Paris in 1947, and actually, that has been a really solid basis for the relationship later on. And I think that was the achievement we made, but I think it's going to be a bit difficult this time.

MS. RYAN: Ambassador, do you expect President Putin to make a move on another country in Europe, and what sort of scenario would you envision if that were to be the case?

AMB. HAUTALA: I think his main focus is on Ukraine now because for the simple fact of the resources. I think it's really difficult for Russia now to even achieve their war aims in Ukraine without substantially increasing the assets and forces they have in Ukraine. So I think without a major mobilization, without a major kind of a change in how the society is organized, I think it's going to be difficult for Russia to divert resources and assets to kind of enlarge‑‑enlarging the conflict.

So I would be skeptical that anything like that would happen anytime soon, and obviously, if something like that would happen, I think we would have some time to see that and understand that something like this is foreseeable.

MS. RYAN: Certainly, with the troop buildup around Ukraine, I think that would be an indication of perhaps a lesser threat to countries in the Baltics and in Northern Europe right now.

Ambassador, I'd like to move on to energy. Can you talk a little bit about Finland's energy security and the role that Russian energy plays in that, and do you think that the European countries can actually wean themselves off of Russian energy in the medium term?

AMB. HAUTALA: I think the European countries are moving away from the Russian energy. I think this is clear, and I would even say that it's going to happen, regardless of what happens now with this peace, potential for peace agreement in Ukraine.

I think there's a more general sense of loss of trust towards Russia, and I think no country wants to leave its energy policy too dependent on a country like Russia, which it is today.

I think in case of‑‑so‑‑but it has to happen gradually. I don't think it can happen overnight. It's going to take some time. It's going to most likely speed up the current transition we have in Europe, and it's going to have some cost. It's going to be difficult, but that's going to be the direction we are heading for.

As regards Finland, I think the energy policy of Finland has also‑‑like in the defense policy, we have always been careful not ending up in a situation when we would be dependent on Russian energy. In case of Finland, the use of gas, gas is‑‑natural gas is 2, 3 percent of the energy consumption in our country. So it plays a really minor role, and gas, we could actually replace that really fast with some other sources.

We just had the fifth nuclear reactor went online actually last week, which means that over 90 percent of the electricity now is emission‑free. Only that one single reactor covers 14 percent of the consumption. So we have nuclear. We have hydro. We have increasingly wind. We have sources that actually make us relatively independent in energy field.

Obviously, there is oil, which we have‑‑we have been buying a lot of Russian oil, like basically all the‑‑all the Western countries. I think I saw recently our main oil buyer company, Neste, they already said that they are decreasing the number of Russian oil that we are buying, so‑‑and, of course, oil is global market. I mean, it's a spot market. You just‑‑you can buy from all different sources.

So I think Finland is not so vulnerable like some other countries in Europe, and I think we are‑‑we have been on the right track for decades already.

MS. RYAN: Ambassador, I'm going to try to squeeze in one more question, and I'm going to ask you to look in your crystal ball a little bit, so my apologies. But I'm wondering, do you think that the West and the world generally can go back to any sort of normal relationship with Russia given the severity of this rupture? Presuming the situation in Ukraine is resolved in some way, can the West, can NATO, European countries go back to the status quo ex ante with Russia?

AMB. HAUTALA: Usually, diplomats don't give simple answers, but I do now. I think the best possible result we might have kind of have a peace agreement that fully protects Ukrainians, Ukraine's sovereignty and independence and also protects their rights, the rights of the citizens of Ukraine.

Then if that is achieved, of course, we will have at least some of the sanctions. I think I expect that they would be discussed, but I think we can't go back to the situation that was before because what we have seen since the beginning of this attack is simply too much that any kind of trust could be automatically restored, even with the peace in Ukraine. I think this has caused a major shift in thinking in Europe, like we see not only in Finland but in many other countries.

So I think it's going to have‑‑it's going to have a rather permanent impact on many of us, on Europeans as a whole.

MS. RYAN: Well, unfortunately, we're going to have to leave it there. Ambassador Hautala, thank you so much for joining us here today on Washington Post Live.

AMB. HAUTALA: Thank you, Missy. It was great to be here.

MS. RYAN: And thank you for joining us here today. I’m Missy Ryan, and to find out more about our upcoming events, please go to WashingtonPostLive.com and register for upcoming programs. Thank you.