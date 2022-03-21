Many in our audience will likely remember both of my guests as world champion boxers. Today they're fighting to protect their city and their country.

Mayor Klitschko, Dr. Klitschko, welcome to Washington Post Live. Thank you for joining us.

MAYOR KLITSCHKO: Good, good. Good to see you. Good to‑‑

MR. IGNATIUS: So‑‑

MAYOR KLITSCHKO: Thank you.

MR. IGNATIUS: Mr. Mayor, let me begin with you. Tell us what the situation in Kyiv is like this morning. You're surrounded on three sides by Russian forces. We read your morning letter talking about fires caused by airstrikes last night, eight killed. Your letter says two schools were hit, two kindergartens. Give us a picture of what it looks like today in Kyiv under this Russian attack.

MAYOR KLITSCHKO: Every day, we receive the rockets and bombing attack to capital of Ukraine. Right now, it's destroyed 72 apartment buildings, a couple of grade schools. Actually killed‑‑the injuries right now, almost 300 people and 16 children, and 4 children already died in our hometown.

Other people already leave from Kyiv. It's women, children, and old people, but around half the population, majority men, stay in our hometown. It's not a secret. Kyiv is a target, target of aggressives. The Russian army want to be in capital of Ukraine four days after beginning the war, but our soldiers, Ukrainian soldiers, very much motivate, want to defend our cities, children, women, defend our future, stay in front of one of the strongest armies in the world, Russian army, show great performance and don't give to realize the plans of Russia‑‑to implement the plans of Russians and to make it circle around Kyiv.

The Russian army is actually not so far from center of‑‑from downtown. It's around 10, 15 miles away from here where we are right now. Right now, it's every day. It's huge battles, and our army, our patriots destroy the plans of Russia to be in Kyiv. And as mayor of capital of Ukraine, I can promise everyone, the Russian army, Russian soldiers never, ever come to our hometown because the people very much wait‑‑the huge wave of patriotism of Ukrainian people. This attack of rockets and bombing in our apartments, civilians, make huge motivation to everyone. Stay in the home. Defend our families, our children, and our priorities. Defend our future, future of our children because we don't want to be back to USSR. We see our future as part of European family, and we're fighting for our future right now, not we're fighting just for‑‑and defend not just our hometown and not just Ukraine. We defend right now the same values, the same principles, what have democratic world, and we fighting for every one of you who listen right now at this injury.

MR. IGNATIUS: Mr. Mayor, thank you.

Let me turn to your brother, Wladimir. Wladimir, you're a member of the Territorial Defense Forces. Tell us how your force is preparing if Russia should attack and come into the city. Will you fight the Russians street by street and house by house if they come?

DR. KLITSCHKO: This is over 20 days now since the beginning of the war, and we learn every day. We were not prepared. All the people from the Territorial Defense, they're volunteers pretty much or former military men and women. Not to forget, I'm proud of our women that stand in arms with the men and defend their homes, their families, their children, and the spirit is as strong as it could be because it's just something we have one goal, one target. We want to live in a peaceful country, and everyone who is trying to attack us, which already done by the Russian army, and the war that get started by President Putin, a reckless war, there is just war crime that is going on around Ukraine, such cities at Kharkiv, Hostomel [phonetic], which is a satellite city of city of Kyiv.

There are fights going on while we're speaking in the skirts of the city. Yes, Russian army is trying to make a circle around the capital, and they're still active in Mariupol, over 2,000 civilians been killed in Mariupol, recklessly killed. This is a war crime that Russia is doing on the Ukrainian soil and back to Territorial Defense because every city has Territorial Defense, and we're getting‑‑I would say we're getting smarter every day. We understand our enemy better. We're prepared for everything, and we're not expecting any good coming from the Russian side. We understand the negotiations going on, but we understand that there is a lot of propaganda and lies, and I have to say that Russian propaganda already said that Ukraine is just the beginning. So they're definitely planning to do more, and this Russian imperialism is just poisonous for democratic principles in the world. And what's going on in Ukraine could be spread even further.

I'm not going to isolate the United States either because if you really get into the logic of the Russian regime right now‑‑so they're trying to collect land. Don't forget that Alaska was sold. That was just‑‑I saw it on the news that Alaska was sold a couple hundred years ago to the U.S. from Russia, and, you know, anything is possible and anything can happen that even this imperialism could get to Alaska. So there's no exceptions.

And what is going on now in Ukraine must be stopped now. After Second World War, no one has broken international law as regime of President Putin and Russian army, and what's going on in Ukraine right now, it's killing of the innocent. It's not destroying infrastructure. It's not destroying military bases, and we see where rockets are landing. Who is being killed? This is genocide of the Ukrainian population, and their propaganda already said that we were‑‑Ukrainians, we were mistake of the history. If you hear something like that, there is nothing good that possibly can come from the Russian side, and that's why we need as a unity, as the Western world, our partners and allies. We need to isolate Russia economically because every cent that is going to be earned by the Russian economy is going to be used for weapons that today killing us, Ukrainians, recklessly as a war crime, killing, destroying our cities and our citizens.

Not to forget we have four major power plants with multiple reactors, one of them was on fire a couple days ago. So there is no leakage of the nuclear stuff out of this plant, but it was on fire, and if something is going to happen to one of those major nuclear power plants, it's going to be Fukushima and Chernobyl combined multiple times, and there's going to be disaster for thousands of years for the entire world.

And one more time, I just want to stress it out and I'm done. We need to act now. We need to wake up now. Stop passively looking at what's going on in Ukraine. We need to be not passive but active. Isolate Russia economically. Isolate it now. There is no‑‑it is not enough. It's not enough of doing something. It must be done now a lot because tomorrow might be not exist for the Ukrainians and for the democratic principles that we are fighting and defending here in Ukraine.

MR. IGNATIUS: Mayor Klitschko, I want to ask you first whether you think, as your brother said, that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, and second, as the Russian forces approach your city whether you will seek a safer command post or whether you're ready to stay in the center of Kyiv and die if it comes to that.

MAYOR KLITSCHKO: We very much wait if every day we see a Russian army destroyed our cities, Kharkiv, Mariupol, Irpin, Bucha, Hostomel [phonetic], and many, many others, cities right now totally destroyed. The war destroyed our homes. The war destroyed infrastructure. The war destroyed the life of millions of people in our country and bring instability in whole European region.

We in‑‑it's our homeland. It's our hometown. We don't want to leave. We want to live in home where our parents, grandparents, relatives‑‑it's our home. We don't want to leave, but we don't want also live in dictator, in a country where there's no human rights, where there's no principles, no democratic values. And right now, we stay with millions of people in Ukraine and defend, defend, first of all, the future our families, our country, and we defend, defend our children.

Nobody want to die. Nobody want to die, but our father was air force officer, he's already‑‑he's actually died to fix a problem with Chernobyl nuclear station in 1986, and father told is huge privilege for every man to die if you defend your country.

We‑‑nobody want to die, but we're ready to fight, and let's see how will be developed situation. But may ends up, it's not the options for Ukrainian. We proud to be Ukrainian. We proud to be one of the very, very good nations who fighting for our future, and it's not easy fight. It's difficult fight. Already the thousands of Ukrainians, soldiers, Ukrainian men pay for our freedom with biggest pride of life. We continue fight, and I'm more than sure it's our country and with the help‑‑with the help of our partners, because all democratic world right now see this war, senseless war what makes the Russians, and support Ukraine, support Ukraine in our‑‑in our fight against aggressives.

MR. IGNATIUS: Wladimir, let me ask you, President Biden is meeting this week in Brussels with the other leaders of NATO. What is it that you and the members of the Territorial Defense Forces in Kyiv--your brother is mayor--what is it that you would ask the NATO leaders to provide to Ukraine to allow you to continue your fight and to allow your people to be as safe as possible?

DR. KLITSCHKO: I would say, clearly, we cannot defend our country just with our fists, so to speak. We need military--supply of military equipment so we can defend ourselves, defensive weapons. And probably that’s what’s really important. And you know, this discussion about closing the sky, not closing the sky, and all the worries that countries, neighbor countries are having and consequences and probably direct conflict with Russia if it’s going to be signed for closing the sky over Ukraine, we’re going to close the sky on our--by ourselves. What we need, we need to close it with something. So we need to defend ourselves. If our cities are going to continue and bombarded--like this morning, last night where one of the rockets has hit a gigantic shopping mall and civilians died again. And this is not the last target that has been hit by the rockets, and rockets are landing in the living districts of the city. So we need to protect the sky above us. So we need this high-tech equipment, and that’s what actually I would ask.

MR. IGNATIUS: Mr. Mayor [audio distortion].

MAYOR KLITSCHKO: If we receive a lot of Stingers, we can defend our--the skies above our head by self. But we stand right now in the front of strongest army of the world and the modern weapons, this would be very helpful for Ukraine to defend our country. It's my message.

MR. IGNATIUS: Mr. Mayor, I wanted to ask you in addition, there have been reports that the Russians might consider using chemical weapons, a frightening weapon of war. Are the people of Kyiv prepared for the possibility of a chemical attack? Have you started making preparations for that?

MAYOR KLITSCHKO: To be honest, we’re not prepared. To be honest, right now it would be nightmare. To be honest, we know Russians want to be and occupy Ukraine with any price, and that’s why the many experts in the world told this can be used, chemical weapons. And also, they not accept the possibility to use the nuclear weapons also. To be honest, we never--Ukraine will--always was peaceful country. We live peaceful people. In 1994, we was third country in the world with nuclear weapons. We give our nuclear weapons up for the guarantee, our independence and territorial integrity. United States make a guarantee for us. And what is interesting, Russians also give the guarantee for our territorial integrity. After that occupation of Crimea. After that, Donetsk, Luhansk. Right now, the war against Ukraine, that’s why we don’t trust Russians, then they can use any weapons against our country and our people.

MR. IGNATIUS: Wladimir, I want to ask you about the future. Some analysts here in America are describing the war now as a stalemate. You’re encircled on three sides, and the Russians obviously want to choke Kyiv. How long before you begin to run short of essential medical supplies, food, ammunition, of things that the city needs?

DR. KLITSCHKO: As long as we’re not circled, we’re going to be fine. As long--as soon as they’re going to be circled around the city, obviously the time is going to tick against us. How much time is really difficult to say, and we have some supplies, but obviously we’re not going to last forever. That’s why we’re standing strong so we’re not going to be circled, and our military is doing anything possible that it’s not going to happen, and hopefully it’s not going to happen.

MR. IGNATIUS: Mr. Mayor, I want to ask you about peace negotiations. President Zelensky has said he wants to talk to President Putin of Russia as soon as possible. He’s said he’s willing to discuss a range of Russian demands. Do you support President Zelensky’s desire to have peace negotiations, and what would be your own conditions as mayor of Kyiv before you agreed to any--support any settlement?

MAYOR KLITSCHKO: I don’t know which negotiations we have to find. If we--with two sides, it’s always you need to find some compromise. I don’t know what about we have to talk to Russians, which compromise. We have just one message to the Russians. Go away from our country. It’s one message. First of all, we need peace. And I understand President Zelensky, he tried to find any options to bring the peace back to our country. We have to talk. It’s difficult task. It’s very difficult task, and I don’t know which compromise and which solutions they can find. I’m not involved in these negotiations, but it can be negotiation or compromise but not for the price of Ukraine, of our country. Definitely not.

MR. IGNATIUS: And, Wladimir, I’d like to ask you the same question and what you hear from your colleagues in the Territorial Defense Forces. One of the issues in these negotiations, it’s reported, is a future neutral status for Ukraine. Would you and your people fighting with you in the Territorial Defense Forces be willing to accept that status, or would that seem to you like a capitulation?

DR. KLITSCHKO: I’m not representing any office, so I don’t have any office behind me. I’m not a politician, and that’s why I’m just going to tell you what I think and probably most of the people think. And I agree with the position of the mayor in this case. Russian army, Russian boots, Russian military equipment needs to leave Ukraine now, period. Our integrity, our borders, sovereignty of our borders must be--remain as it was signed when we gave up the nukes and signed this agreement with Russia. One of the countries was Russia that signed it. So it just--it just must go back to the country that we actually had 20, 21 days ago before the war started.

We were--we were fighting since 2014. And back then, President Yanukovych fled the country to Russia. We were fighting for association with European Union, with European principles, democratic principles. And that decision has made the people that live in Ukraine, we’ve made this decision. We look for it. We’re going to fight for it. We’ve been fighting for it. We’re a free nation, and we’re going to decide how we’re going to live. And everything else is just internal interests of Russia and propaganda. If NATO would have been interested [unclear] Soviet Union then after Soviet Union broke apart, then we probably would have been happy. And now with just a fairy tale, a negative one that is explained by the Russian Federation to its own people in their own country to justify the regime that they have in Russia. So let’s find an enemy out there, and let’s fight this enemy, and pointing with a finger and say these are bad guys, let’s fight them, and not pay attention to what is actually happening in the country, with corruption and everything else.

So we understand where Russia is coming from. We understand the history. We understand who is leading the country. We understand why things like that is happening. But what we don’t understand, the reckless mind, the mad man's mind to go and invade a country after Second World War and I’m going to draw new borders and then going to decide what belongs to me and I’m going to tell everyone how to live? This is not 2022. This is the man from the past, a mad man from the past. If you think about the modern world where someone like Elon Musk is trying to create some new source of communication with Starlink or create new energy and think about the world’s population and how we can make our life better, and everything what is happening right now, it’s just from the past. And it’s going to pass. I’m sure. Evolution never stopped. And what is happening right now, it’s the biggest mistake that Russia has started, the biggest mistake. And I think because of this mistake, it’s going to change our life and life of Russia, as 9/11 has changed our life. This war that happened in Ukraine is going to cost Russia a lot. How much it’s going to be, we’ll see. But it’s something--it’s like cancer that got into the body of Russia and is going to eat from inside out. This war shouldn’t be started, and this war must come to an end sooner than later. And I just want to stress that one more time. Without our allies and partners, it’s going to be tough to fight and close the sky and everything else. We need supply and help, humanitarian help, military equipment, defensive military equipment now, not tomorrow, not in a week. We need it now.

MR. IGNATIUS: Mayor Klitschko, we have just a few seconds left. Do you have any last thoughts that you could share with our viewers here in America what you see and know on the ground as mayor of Kyiv?

MAYOR KLITSCHKO: I have a couple of messages, actually. Wladimir talked about part of them. Unity. It’s our key to stop the war. We have to stop the war. It every day killed thousands of the people from both sides. We have to find the way. But our task: to defend the countries and defend democracy, defend our future with political pressure, economic pressure. Support Ukraine with any kind of support--humanitarian help, military equipment, political support--it’s very important for us right now.

Also, as Russians understand the main weapons right now, not the tanks and rockets. The main weapons for Russians is media. The people in Russia "zombed" [phonetic], zombed from propaganda, from Russian propaganda. They explained right now lie about Ukraine and try to make explanation for Russian population because they’re starting the war because in Ukraine the nationalists, radicals, fascists, somebody live here who hated Russians, who work against the principles and human’s law. And it’s every single lie. We both help Russians because our mom is Russian mom. Is Russian. Actually, our mom don’t talk Ukrainian. The first language we talk our mom is our also first language was Russian. If Russians talk, we also--I am also part of government, self-government as mayor of capital, of Ukraine. We never, ever have something against Russians. But we have a lot against Russians’ aggressive politics. And Russian population have make it pressure to his government. But media, media and propaganda in Russia work so well and people there is zombed. I talked through telephone to friends, to our--some relatives in Russia. They is zombed. And just one example, just the propaganda TV, Russia Today, have budgeted much more than budget in capital of Ukraine, more than US$2 billion, and that’s why the propaganda is very important for Russians. We have to stop that.

And one also message to end of our interview. If someone think the war is somewhere far away, this war doesn’t touch him, it's wrong opinion. This war can touch anyone, everyone, not just in Europe, in the world. And we have to be, everybody, proactive to stop this war. This can explode. Explode the war in all Europe. This can explode and touch any, everyone.

That’s why unity is our key for freedom--unity around Ukraine. Support Ukraine in this war. It’s very, very important for us. That’s why I want to say thank you very much for United States to support Ukraine. We very appreciate and we see who real friends of our country who help us in this war for our future, for our principles.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Dr. Wladimir Klitschko, two former heavyweight boxing champions now fighting for Ukraine. Thank you so much for joining us today. The world is watching your city today and hoping for a just settlement of this terrible war. Thank you for joining us.

MAYOR KLITSCHKO: Thank you.

DR. KLITSCHKO: Thank you for having us.

MR. IGNATIUS: So we’ll be back with other programming today and through the week. Thank you so much for joining us for this special chance to talk with two brave Ukrainian leaders on the frontlines in Kyiv. Thanks very much.