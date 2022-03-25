First of all, Mr. President, you attended the extraordinary meeting of NATO leaders in Brussels this week. What do you see as the most important outcomes from this meeting? And do you think the decisions that NATO is making are able to change President Putin's calculus in Ukraine?

PRES. LEVITS: The most important outcome of yesterday's meeting of the heads of states of NATO member states was unity. So, all 30 member states of NATO, united--united in the will to defend our territory, NATO territory, and united in our will to help Ukraine to fight for freedom for their own state. So, and these two topics were on the center of our yesterday's deliberations.

So, concerning NATO, NATO allies are ready to increase military spendings. It's very important for the future in order to increase our capacity to defend ourselves, the allies. We will strengthen especially as the eastern flank of NATO. And that means that we had till recently four NATO battle groups in the eastern flank countries, in Estonia, in Latvia, in Lithuania, and in Poland. And it was decided to double these battle groups from four to eight, and there would be four additional battle groups in Slovakia, in Hungary, in Romania, and in Bulgaria. And in general, we will increase a NATO presence in eastern flank countries with more than 40,000 soldiers; 40,000 people will join already existing NATO forces here in the eastern flank. So, I think it's a very important result of our meeting yesterday. But it is only a preparation for the ordinary meeting of the heads of states of NATO in June in Madrid. This extraordinary meeting was necessary because of the Russian war against Ukraine, and we demonstrated our unity.

MS. RYAN: Let's talk about Latvia specifically. How many NATO forces are present in Latvia? And are you satisfied with NATO's military presence in the Baltic nations specifically, given their geography and their history with--as Soviet republics?

PRES. LEVITS: We have NATO military personnel from 10 other nations, 10 other NATO nations here, and we have several thousand from other NATO member states. And we have also, of course, our own military forces so that for the moment, it is enough. But because of the change of the strategic situation in Europe and in the world at all, we need more troops. And we need to strengthen all the eastern flank of NATO. And of course, Latvia is part of the eastern flank. And we will prepare our proposals so that we have more emphasis to defense, deterrence and defense, and of course, for the deployment of NATO troops in our region, Baltic region, but in general, in eastern part of Europe.

MS. RYAN: It's interesting to see NATO's leadership make these decisions following President Putin's invasion of Ukraine that many countries in Eastern Europe have been calling for, for years. We know that Baltic nations have warned the West for a really long time about the threat of Russia and the need to provide a stronger deterrence posture in Eastern Europe. Do you think leaders in Western Europe and other parts of the Transatlantic alliance failed to heed that warning or just didn't believe that the severity of the Russian threat?

PRES. LEVITS: Concerning the security of NATO member states, I think we were always secure and it would also be in the future. But you are right. There was a certain naivety on the part of Western societies and on the part of Western politicians concerning the character of Putin's Russia. Russia is an aggressive, imperialistic country, which wants to expand the zone of influence on the costs of democratic nations, and it is therefore all democracies in the world to be--to be in line with our own principles. It is not possible to allow that. So, but good, good news, that this naivete disappears in the last weeks because the whole world see the real nature of Putin's Russia and we have reacted very quickly. We have changed our attitude to Russia, and in two directions. So, the strength that our security, security of NATO member states, of NATO allies, and to help to increase security of our partners. And of course, in particular, to give all possible help to Ukraine so that Ukraine can defend the nation, the state itself.

MS. RYAN: Do you think that Putin's actions in Ukraine could have been prevented if the West, if NATO had had a stronger response to the 2008 invasion in Georgia, the actions in Crimea? Do you think that perhaps it was the lack of more unity, of a stronger economic or security response that encouraged Putin to take these steps?

PRES. LEVITS: Yes, I agree with this [unclear]. If NATO and/or Western alliance, Western country would react earlier--2008, when Russia attacked Georgia, 2014, when Russia attacked Ukraine the first time and annexed one part of Ukrainian territory--if the reaction would be stronger, then, of course, we would not have this war today. So, this is a failure of Western alliance eight years ago, 14 years ago, and we should not repeat this failure.

I would say in general, if we are looking on--in history, then appeasement politics towards aggressive imperialistic, autocratic states are not fruitful. We see that '38 when Western countries betrayed Czechoslovakia and Hitler occupied, it was not enough for him. It led to the Second World War. So, I would say today we don't have Chamberlains. We need more Churchills.

MS. RYAN: And there's another argument that I've heard circulating in recent months, which is that NATO again encouraged Putin by expanding in the 1990s, in the late '90s and in the early 2000s, unnecessarily antagonizing Putin, which sought to have a buffer between the Russian borders and the Western alliance. What do you make of that given, you know, the accession history of Latvia and Latvia’s position in Eastern Europe?

PRES. LEVITS: So Latvia and all other new member states of NATO which joined NATO after 1990 as democratic states, and it was their choice. And of course, the principle of independence and self-determination says that it is for the state to choose their alliance. And all the whole world knows that NATO is a defensive alliance. No one in NATO are thinking to expand and to make war against another country. So it was an increase of security, increase of peace in Europe through accession of these member states since 1990. I would say that if it would not be done, then we would have much more worse situation as now.

MS. RYAN: You know, I think the elephant in the room when we’re talking about Eastern Europe and the Baltics in particular in this conversation about Russia’s intensions vis-à-vis NATO is the possibility that President Putin could decide to widen the war, potentially launch a direct attack on NATO nations. And you referenced earlier Latvia’s feeling of security. I’m hoping you can elaborate on that. What makes Latvia confident that President Putin wouldn’t attempt to roll westward? You know, people talk a lot about the Suwalki gap and the possibility that Putin, if he feels like his objectives are validated in Ukraine, potentially trying to press further west.

PRES. LEVITS: NATO is designed especially for the reason to guarantee the security of the member states, and we have the same guarantees as any other member state of NATO. So that means that an attack against one member states--member state would be automatically attack against all 30 member states. And we should remind that NATO as a whole is much more stronger as Russia, stronger in military’s sense, much more stronger in economic sense, much more stronger financially and technologically. So there is no comparison between NATO as a whole and Russia. So Russia will absolutely lose, and therefore--Russia knows that--therefore Russia is hesitating or there is--this is a politics of deterrence, to deter Russia from attacking a NATO territory.

But the alliance is alliance for the security of the member states, and Ukraine is not a member state. And therefore, we are not directly participating in their battles there, but we are giving all possible help to Ukraine so that Ukraine is in the position to defend the country.

MS. RYAN: I definitely want to ask you a little bit more about NATO nations, military aid to Ukraine in a few moments. But first, you talked about your own sense of security vis-à-vis the NATO mutual defense guarantee, but can you talk a little bit about the mood among the people in Latvia? And how does the--how concerned are they? How does the country’s specific history with Russia play into public sentiment?

PRES. LEVITS: We are concerned like every European on Ukraine, because we see that there is an unprovoked, unjustified war against a democratic state. And as a democratic state, Latvia, like United States, like Netherlands, like Spain, are worried and--on that. So, concerning our specific history, I said already we know Russians. We have 50 years of occupation of Russians, and so we are not naive, and we know the intentions and--of Russia, of Putin's Russia. And I would say that this is our advantage. We know our neighbors. But concerning security, we are in--we have the same security as all other member states of NATO. This is a sense of the NATO, of the union.

MS. KELLY: There have been repeated warnings in recent days to Russia against using chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, and statements from Western officials that Russia could be preparing to use those kinds of weapons. From your perspective, Mr. President, how do you think such an attack would or should change the NATO military strategy in Ukraine? And do you think it should prompt NATO nations unilaterally or NATO as an alliance to be engaged more directly in the conflict in Ukraine?

PRES. LEVITS: Of course, this is a red line. And if Russia would use nuclear or chemical weapons, it would be a completely new situation, and we should--the NATO should reconsider the new situation. And we are--we have already stated [unclear] different statements, and the response would be very impressive and so that Russia would not be happy with this use of these weapons.

MS. KELLY: But just to press you a little bit more on that, certainly everyone in the West would condemn such an attack. But would that or should that prompt a direct involvement, NATO combat forces flowing into Ukraine to help protect civilians there from, you know, a qualitatively different kind of attack by Russia?

PRES. LEVITS: Yeah. Also, I cannot say the response in advance. Russia should not be--should not be able to calculate our response. But it would be a very, very serious response.

MS. KELLY: And there has been a lot of discussion about the possibility that President Putin could employ a nuclear device in Ukraine, that he could detonate some sort of tactical nuclear weapon. What is your view on that? And do you think--it's shocking to me to think that we're even talking about this seriously in the 21st century, but what is your view on that possibility?

PRES. LEVITS: The same as I said already concerning chemical weapons. That will be a completely new situation, and NATO will reconsider their position vis-à-vis this war and vis-à-vis Russia, and Russia would not be happy with this new development.

MS. KELLY: And President Levits, you said that Latvians know Russia. You've spent a lot of time, I'm sure, observing President Putin closely, as closely as one can. How do you think this ends for President Putin? Do you think that there is a chance that there could be a negotiated settlement reached that would satisfy Putin's objectives while being acceptable to Ukraine and to the West?

PRES. LEVITS: It is for Ukraine to decide on that. But I cannot imagine that President Zelensky or another Ukrainian leader will sign such an agreement on the conditions of Putin. Of course, the goal of Ukraine is to restore their independence, the territorial sovereignty of Ukraine. And if this is the result of the negotiations, then of course the war will end. And we are supporting Ukraine because Ukraine is right. And we cannot accept that there would be a result which is not satisfying the Ukrainian side. It's up to Ukraine to decide on that.

MS. KELLY: You say it's up to Ukraine, Mr. President. But at the same time, there certainly is a possibility that the agreement in Ukraine, if there is a negotiated settlement between President Zelensky and President Putin, between Russia and Ukraine, could impact European security in a significant way. For example, if there was a scenario where Putin believed that his military offensive had allowed him to advance his political objectives, you know, sort of neutralize Ukraine as a threat, that that would encourage him to take further steps in Georgia, in Moldova, or even in a NATO state. Are you--is that something that you're worried about as well, that the outcome of the Ukraine conflict could actually lead to greater likelihood of war between NATO and Russia in the future?

PRES. LEVITS: You--we know that it is not only an attack to Ukraine; it is attack to democratic Europe, to the free world at all, including, of course, all democracies, and of course also United States as the oldest and biggest democracy in the world is at stake here. So, I would say that it is general intention of Russia to change global balance of power to the detriment of the Western democracies, and therefore, we are worried on that, and therefore, we are helping Ukraine.

Of course, as a result, what the result should be, the goals of Putin could--should not be reached, because then it is only step--and one step and there will follow second and third steps. So, we should be--we should be warned, and we should be also prepared to defend the democracies, defend ourselves. So, this is a challenge of the democracy. And democracy should not be weak. Democracy should be strong. And therefore, I think that our societies are ready to defend our democratic way of life--of course, particularly in NATO member states but, in general, all democracies in the world.

MS. KELLY: I'm sure you saw this week that the Biden administration announced it had formally assessed that Russian military forces have committed and are committing war crimes in Ukraine. And I wanted to ask you about that, especially given your history with the European Court of Justice. Do you think that the possibility of a war crimes trial and these investigations that have been launched in countries including Poland--how significant do you believe these are, and what do you think the chances are for seeing Russian military officials or even potentially politicians and leaders overseeing the military operation will eventually be brought to justice in a court of law?

PRES. LEVITS: Of course, Russia's war against Ukraine is a clear breach of international law, also international humanitarian laws. They are war crimes which Russia committed in Ukraine, and International Criminal Court in Hague already started investigations. But I would support to--the idea to establish a special international tribunal like Nuremberg Tribunal which will deal with this Russian aggression against Ukraine. It is something new after the Second World War. The Second World War ended with the Nuremberg Tribunal, and this war should end also with a second Nuremberg Tribunal where all the evidences against the personalities, against the state would be collected and will end with a judgement. So, there is already an initiative in this respect led by former United Kingdom Prime Minister Gordon Brown and other personalities, lawyers, and politicians. And I think we should go forward in this direction also to establish a special international tribunal on Russia's war against Ukraine.

MS. KELLY: I’d like to ask you about the refugee situation. We've seen this just staggering flow of refugees in recent weeks leaving Ukraine, and it amounts to almost one in four Ukrainians who's sought safety in other countries. Can you tell us a little bit about the refugee situation in Latvia, specifically how many people are there and is Latvia getting assistance to absorb and house and accommodate and feed all of these refugees?

PRES. LEVITS: There are over 3 million refugees already. Two million of them are in Poland now, more or less 10,000 or a bit less than 10,000 in Latvia, because we don't have a direct border with Ukraine. And we are welcoming Ukrainian refugees, and there are all social assistance which is needed for them. So, we should be ready to have more refugees. And Latvian people are welcoming the refugees because you know that after the Second World War many Latvians were also refugees in the Western countries, Sweden, Germany and then emigrated to United States, for example, where the big Latvian community exists now from Second World War refugees. So, we are welcoming Ukrainian refugees, and trying to help with all necessary help for their need.

MS. KELLY: And how does Latvia plan to reduce its dependence on Russian energy supplies? And more broadly, how do you think Europe can wean itself off of Russian oil and gas without jeopardizing the climate change goals that it has?

PRES. LEVITS: Yeah, concerning Latvia, we should not overestimate our dependence from Russian energy. Approximately 10 percent of the oil is imported from Russia, and we will buy this in other--by other countries and other markets. So, concerning electricity, 7 percent are coming from Russia, and it's also possible to replace it. Concerning gas, we have the most impact coming from Russia concerning gas, natural gas. But it is possible also to replace this natural gas coming, which comes from Russia, through LNGs. And United States has just offered to increase in exports of LNG gas to Europe, and we will also benefit from these U.S. exports of natural gas to Europe.

MS. KELLY: I'm just going to try to squeeze in one final question, if I may, that I didn't get to earlier. What is Latvia's position on whether or not NATO nations should be providing fighter jets to Ukraine? This has been interesting to watch. It's been a subject of as, you know, difference of opinion among different NATO nations.

PRES. LEVITS: Yes, our opinion is that we should give to Ukraine all what Ukraine needs in order to defend for the self-defense against Russian aggression. But we don't have these planes, and it is up to--up to the nations which could donate these planes. And there are different opinions till now, but they're considering each day how it is possible to help Ukraine. We discuss at the moment the most effective military help to Ukraine is to give anti-tank missiles and anti-aircraft missiles. And Ukraine is getting this, and we will increase our military help concerning these weapons. And I think this would considerably strengthen the Ukrainian side in this war.

MS. KELLY: Well, unfortunately, we're going to have to leave it there. President Levits, thank you so much for joining us here at Washington Post Live.

MS. KELLY: Well, unfortunately, we're going to have to leave it there. President Levits, thank you so much for joining us here at Washington Post Live.