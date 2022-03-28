MS. TIKHANOVSKAYA: Hello, everyone. Thank you for the invitation.

MS. RYAN: Well, let's get right to it. We have a lot to cover today. You were present, Svetlana, at the speech that President Biden gave in Warsaw over the weekend where he laid out a call for a prolonged struggle against the forces of autocracy globally and called for a hardline against President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Tell us what this moment means for you and for the people of Belarus.

MS. TIKHANOVSKAYA: So, first of all, I have to say that Belarusian people are against this war in Ukraine because Ukrainians are our brothers and sisters, and we have never had‑‑never in our history opposed Ukraine, and what's going on now in this wonderful country now is horror. And Lukashenko's regime dragged our country to this war and made our country enemy to Ukraine, and of course, it's awful, and I'm sure that Ukraine will prevail with the help of democratic world. And I also agree with President Biden that it's not the war between Ukraine and Russia. It's the war between free world and dictatorship, and I really don't want our country to lose this connection with Ukraine as a free country, and we already see our people as a part of Europe, and for sure, this war decreased support of, I know, Kremlin of Russia in the eyes of the Belarusian people.

It's awful what's going on. Nobody in Belarus believed that it could happen because we all thought rationally, and nobody needs this war except Russian world.

MS. RYAN: Well, thank you. I want to definitely ask you a little bit more about the view of the people in Belarus, but first, I know that you spoke with President Biden after his speech. There was a call from Air Force One as he was returning to the United States. What was the message from President Biden during that call, and what did you ask for, if anything?

And I also would like to ask you about the declaration that Biden made in his speech that President Putin cannot remain in power. What do you think of that remark?

MS. TIKHANOVSKAYA: Right after the speech of President Biden, he called me from his airplane, and we briefly talked. I asked him to keep Belarus in focus because Belarus and Ukraine fates are interconnected now, and I said that we as Belarusians support Ukraine.

We spoke in Washington months ago, and I feel his personal engagement in our story, and he understands our situation quite well.

About the declaration, I already see some explanations in media that it was personal opinion of Mr. President, and he thinks that, you know, Russian people has to choose the president, it's not about Putin's power. But it was clear message that the democratic world will not leave Ukraine one to one with this war. They will not abandon them.

MS. RYAN: Are you concerned that the Kremlin could escalate the situation because of a perception that the United States‑‑despite the clarification that the White House made that the United States is trying to oust President Putin?

MS. TIKHANOVSKAYA: Would you rephrase that question for me to understand?

MS. RYAN: Yes. Are you concerned that Biden's remark could lead the Russian government to escalate the situation?

MS. TIKHANOVSKAYA: Russian government can escalate the situation using any statement or even without any statement. We have to understand that we are dealing with irrational people who think about only this Russian world, about Biden and a sphere of influence, and any provocation could cause‑‑I don't know‑‑biological weapon use or whatever.

MS. RYAN: Okay. Well, before we get into some questions about what's going on militarily in Belarus and in Ukraine, I'd like to ask you a big‑picture question. You mentioned the fates of the Ukrainian people and the Belarusian people. Can you explain for our viewers why the fates of the Belarusian and Ukrainian people are intertwined?

MS. TIKHANOVSKAYA: Without‑‑if‑‑just I don't want even to think about this, but in case Ukraine fails in this war, there will be no opportunity for Belarusians to get rid of Lukashenko. Of course, there will be a partisan fight. We will continue to fight on the ground in Belarus, but Lukashenko will feel much stronger if Russia prevails. And we understand that it will be region of instability, region of constant threat to European countries, but when Ukraine wins, it will be a huge opportunity for Belarusians, for the second, for the next wave of uprising and having this extreme weakness of Lukashenko at that very moment.

We could attract more and more people in our movement, brave people, and it will be much easier for us to get rid of Lukashenko's regime because [unclear] people from military, they will understand that Lukashenko is so weak that it's the very moment when we can do what we planned, what we wanted in 2020. We can bring our country at last to new elections and to release political prisoners.

MS. RYAN: And just to remind our readers, that's Alexander Lukashenko, the longtime leader of Belarus.

And, Svetlana, I definitely want to get to a little bit more about your personal and political history, but first, let's talk about the Russian troops that are positioned now in Belarus. What do you know about how many are currently there, and do you believe that this could become a permanent presence of Russian military forces in Belarus?

MS. TIKHANOVSKAYA: I can't say anything about the quantity of Russian forces on our territory because they are rotating all the time, and everything is in deep secret. But I think that at the moment, our country is de facto under military occupation of Russian Federation because Lukashenko‑‑for sure, Lukashenko doesn't control Russian troops. He can't provide our country with serenity, because if it's necessary for president of Russia, he could easily make Lukashenko to send Belarusian troops to Ukrainian territory.

So, for ordinary Belarusians, we see how Russian military officers are working in our cities, and when Ukraine people are asking us why don't you protest against this, you know, we explained that it's like living in black. People disagree with this war. People disagree with the presence of Russian military troops on our land, but the cost of the protest is too high, because KGB raise raids apartment and arrest people who criticizing the war. Even The Post and Instagram can cost you years in prison. In Babruysk, a city in Eastern Belarus, the school teacher was detained for a blue‑yellow ribbon in your head just during the lesson.

So it's difficult to protest, but we see the presence of military troops on our territory, and of course, we demand these troops to leave our country. And I'm sure that after Ukrainians will win, they fight, they will help us to get rid of these Russian troops from our territory.

MS. RYAN: I'd like to talk about these reports that Belarus itself could send Belarusian troops into Ukraine in support of Russia. I see that you called on those troops not to be involved in the conflict in Ukraine saying that our Belarusian soldiers understand that Ukrainians are our brothers and sisters, and we don't want to fight against them. Do you think that message is heard, and do you have any insight into whether or not this is actually going to happen?

MS. TIKHANOVSKAYA: Of course, it's clear that Belarus is already involved in this war from the very first day when Lukashenko allowed Russian troops to use our territory to bomb Ukraine, so the fact that Belarus is already involved, and a Belarusian regime is a co-aggressor.

However, there is a huge opposition to war among ordinary Belarusians, among supporters of changes, and even the military. As we know, the Belarus army refuses to go to Ukraine, despite pressure and threats. Two weeks ago, the Belarus army was supposed to join the Russian troops, but something went wrong. And since the very first day of the war, we worked with officers, with moms of soldiers, explaining why Belarus shouldn't get involved in this war.

We also explained what to do in case soldiers will be forced to cross the border, how to surrender to Ukrainian military. I really don't know if it happens, but the Belarusians are doing all possible to prevent it. So I‑‑

MS. RYAN: Svetlana‑‑

MS. TIKHANOVSKAYA: Mm‑hmm.

MS. RYAN: Excuse me. If the troops do enter Ukraine, how do you think that will impact the domestic situation in Belarus? You described a very repressive or prohibitive situation for protests. What do you think will occur inside of Belarus among the civilians, among the military if Lukashenko does take this order to send the forces into Ukraine?

MS. TIKHANOVSKAYA: You know, honestly speaking, ordinary Belarusians might not even notice that Belarusian troops entered‑‑will enter Ukraine. It's our task at that very moment to show people the truth that our country became a real participant of this war, and who knows? Maybe it will be a spark of new uprising in our country because of this, especially maybe after our soldiers‑‑we understand that our soldiers could die in this war, and maybe this also be a signal for mothers, for civilians to start their protest activity.

Of course, it depends on quantity of soldiers, how they will behave on the territory of Ukraine. If they surrender immediately, it will be one development of the situation. If they will start to fight, really fight, so it will be the other consequences.

But we understand that after Belarusian troops will enter Ukraine, new sanctions could follow this step, and our‑‑it's very important also to explain to people that it's because of Lukashenko, sanctions are imposed and even prove that sanctions that were imposed on the Belarusian regime because of repressions in our country also because of Lukashenko, not because of West or Ukraine but because of Lukashenko's actions.

So you know that a lot of Belarusian people came to Ukraine. A lot of Belarusian men came to Ukraine to defend Ukraine on the side of Ukrainian army, and they understand that one day, they will be ready to defend Belarus as well. There will be such moment maybe. There are a lot of scenarios in this situation. So, you know, it's difficult to predict something.

MS. RYAN: Yeah. And how many‑‑do you have an estimate of how many Belarusian exiles or volunteers, I guess we could call them, are fighting in Ukraine on the side of Ukrainian forces, and what are they reporting as they take part in the conflict?

MS. TIKHANOVSKAYA: There are different groups of Belarusians, but total quantity may be about 5‑, 700 people. Some of them are in the Kyiv and in regions where difficult fights are going on. A lot of people are training at the moment in Ukraine because, you know, our people are without any war experience, and they just‑‑it's their wish, you know, to fight on the side of Ukrainian people, and they have to train. So more and more volunteers want to join army.

But I have to say that ordinary Belarusians who once fled Belarus because of repressions stay in Ukraine and help in other different ways like with medics. They widespread food, clothes. They help Ukrainian people in difficult situations. So everybody helps differently, and those people who fled for Poland, for example, they are helping to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

Our funds, like medic funds or support funds collecting‑‑fundraising for‑‑to help Ukrainians as well. So we are going everything possible to help Ukrainians in this difficult moment. Our media are working for Ukraine as well at the moment. We build a lot of organizations and initiatives during the last year and a half for our fight, and now all of them reoriented the activity to help Ukraine because we are sure that when time comes, Ukrainians will help us.

MS. RYAN: Svetlana, you said earlier that ordinary Belarusians might not know if Lukashenko decides to send military forces into Ukraine. Can you talk a little bit about how easy or difficult it is for ordinary Belarusians to get information about the conflict in Ukraine and about Belarus' role? Is the media censored about the conflict in the way that it is in Russia?

MS. TIKHANOVSKAYA: So, first of all, after the Belarusian uprising in 2020, all the‑‑almost all the alternative media in Belarus have been destroyed, but our media relocated and started to work again from exile, and we use like normal media, like newspapers or YouTube, YouTube broadcasting, but also different social networks like telegram channels, Instagram, and all this stuff, you know, to reach as much people as possible in Belarus.

What the Belarusian regime did with our media, they declared alternative media as extremists, and if people in Belarus are reading or watching so‑called "extremist media," they can be put in jail. But, in spite of this, people‑‑for this year and a half, people found ways how to watch free media without consequences. They're using VPN. They deleting history of watching, and they know how to get information.

I have to say that in comparison with Russian Federation, our people know much more how to get information in our country. Even for those people who live maybe in villages, who don't have access to internet and watch only propaganda TV, we are using old methods like self‑made newspapers or leaflets about real situation in Ukraine, just for every Belarusian could reach real situation.

But, of course, propaganda works very hard in Belarus. I have to say they re‑translate Russian narrative that Ukrainians are bombing themselves, and some people really believe in this. And our task is to open the eyes for all Belarusians, and I think that we are doing rather well, but we have constant ground to fight with the state propaganda.

MS. RYAN: I'd like to ask you about the recent constitutional referendum in Belarus on the country's nuclear status. Can you just explain for our viewers what that did, and what do you believe the implications are for Eastern Europe and for Belarus?

MS. TIKHANOVSKAYA: So, as Lukashenko lost election in 2020, this referendum or this constitution cannot be considered as legitimate, and people don't accept this. But we see the path how Lukashenko see development of situation in Belarus from this so‑called new constitution paragraph about neutral and non‑nuclear status of our country was deleted. So it means while Lukashenko is continuing to be collaborate of Russian Federation at the moment, he can‑‑I mean, Lukashenko can deploy nuclear weapon on our territory, and of course, it means a threat not only to Ukraine but also to the whole region, to whole Europe. And it should be stopped because a nuclear weapon in the hands of dictators, it's, you know, something awful, and dictators are unpredictable, and who knows what will be the consequences of these decisions?

Of course, we understand that dictators like threats allowed to destabilize the situation, you know, to demoralize people, but as I said, not many people in Belarus and in Europe believed that the war could start. But it started. So usage of nuclear weapon also can be relative once they‑‑look, I still believe in rationality of dictators, anyway, because it will be consequences not only for Europe but for Russia as well.

MS. RYAN: It's a really frightening prospect.

Svetlana, I'd like to ask you about the new sanctions that the EU and the United States have announced on Belarusian banks, businesses, and officials. Do you believe they go far enough, and how are they affecting the lives of everyday Belarusians?

MS. TIKHANOVSKAYA: So, as Lukashenko shares full responsibility for this invasion in Ukraine, we are lobbying for tougher sanctions against Lukashenko's regime. We are sure. We have been explaining this since the beginning of our revolution that only economic pressure will‑‑could make dictators change their decisions, but of course, now the situation went too far. And we think that all the sanctions imposed on Russian Federation should be duplicated on Belarusian regime as well, because Belarus can be used as a huge loophole for Russia. And we already know cases when our Belarusian enterprises that are not sanctioned were used by Russian Federation to trade with steel, for example.

Of course, sanctions influence level of life of Belarusian people. Belarusian people already see the lack of euros and dollars in our banks, and sugar and salt start to disappear from the shelves of our shops. But I have to say that Belarusians want changes in our country so much that I get every day hundreds of messages that we are ready to suffer a little bit because of lack of sugar or, you know, some products, but we want freedom in our country so much that we are ready for this.

MS. RYAN: Just a couple of final questions I hope to squeeze in before we have to go. Svetlana, can you tell us how is your husband, and how often are you able to contact him, if at all?

MS. TIKHANOVSKAYA: My husband is already almost two years in jail, and more than one year, he's in solitary cell. It's like a kind of punishment for people. You know, he‑‑we have to understand that political prisoners are treated much worse in Belarusian jails as ordinary criminals. A lot of people are deprived of normal food, of normal conditions fully. They are deprived of hygienic supplies, of pillows, of blankets. You know, they are humiliated physically and morally every day. They are beaten. They are tortured. They are being tortured behind the bars.

And it's almost impossible to communicate with political prisoners. The only way is through a lawyer that visits my husband, for example, once a week, and we can send small messages to each other, and that's it. You can't communicate through mobile or via different messengers. No. They are alone. They are deprived of information. They know about the war in Ukraine, but they don't know peculiarities because lawyers are forbidden to tell a lot about the situation.

And, of course, people in prison believe in us, believe in democratic countries, that very soon, we will be able to release all of them, and at the moment, it's up to 2,000 people, political prisoners behind the bars, and of course, they are suffering a lot. They sacrificed with their freedom to give us opportunity to continue, and we can't betray them. We can't abandon them, and all our steps are, first of all, to release our people, to give them opportunity to meet their children as soon as possible.

MS. RYAN: Just very, very quickly, a final question. Where do you see yourself in the political future of Belarus, especially given the changing conditions with Ukraine and NATO and Eastern Europe?

MS. TIKHANOVSKAYA: Look, before we didn't talk a lot about geopolitical choice of Belarus because our fight was against a dictator in our country. Our people wanted to‑‑I have to say that about 60 percent of Belarusians wanted closer relationship with Russian Federation, and the same 60 percent wanted closer relationship with Europe. Our people have never had a chance to choose anything. Nobody ever asked our people where you want to go, but now the situation with war changed a lot in the minds of the Belarusian people. And our young men who tried to avoid possible mobilization, they don't flee to Russia. They flee to Europe because now Russia is war and Europe is safety, and maybe, of course, it will influence future choice of Belarusians. But we have to ask them, first of all. No one person has right to choose future of Belarus instead of Belarusians.

But I see my country as free democratic European country. I'm sure that Belarusians will be ready to make their choice when it will be time.

MS. RYAN: Unfortunately, we are out of time, and we are going to have to leave it there. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, leader of the Democratic Opposition of Belarus, thank you so much for joining us.

MS. TIKHANOVSKAYA: Thank you. Stand with Belarus.

MS. RYAN: And thank you for joining us here today at Washington Post Live. You can find out more information about our upcoming programs at WashingtonPostLive.com. I’m Missy Ryan, and thank you again.