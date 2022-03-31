Cappy and Kevin, welcome to Washington Post Live.

MR. NEALON: Thank you, Jonathan. Thanks for having us.

Hi, Cappy.

MR. McGARR: Hi, Kevin. How are you? You were really good at honoring Lorne Michaels at the Kennedy Center Honors when you were‑‑you killed that night.

MR. NEALON: Oh, thank you. I had a lot of fun. It was great to see all those, you know, people from SNL and Loren and, you know, President Biden. I mean, I should have been too nervous to do it.

[Laughter]

MR. CAPEHART: We're going to get into actually your stint there, Kevin at the Twain Prize, but before we get there, Kevin, we have to talk, start the conversation off with your new book, the name of it being "The Man Who Made Mark Train Famous: Stories from the Kennedy Center, the White House, and Other Comedy Venues." And, Cappy, you called Mark Twain our first stand‑up comedian. What do you want people to know about Twain's humor that they might not have already known?

MR. McGARR: Twain, as many people know, had two spectacular books, many, many other great books, but "Huckleberry Finn" and "Tom Sawyer" were two great books and made him a lot of money. And he invested in this teletype machine which he lost all of his money in, so he had to make money.

So he went around to all of the theaters around the United States and did stand‑up comedy. I mean, he told stories. He told funny stories about Congress. He was self‑effacing, and he really does have an incredible sense of humor and was so effective and so important of all those who follow him. So Mark Twain‑‑we thought it was very important to name the national award for humor after Mark Twain because, you know, quite frankly, Jon Stewart epitomizes what Mark Twain stood for. He's a social commentary, is Jon's cornerstone, and also, he's a very funny guy.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, and I want to talk about Jon Stewart in a moment, but, Cappy, you also‑‑you write about how the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor was conceived. Because there really is no other honor for comedians, do you think comedians aren't getting the credit they deserve?

MR. McGARR: They do not, Jonathan. That's a very good point.

You know, the Oscars are for movies. The Emmys are for television. We tried to start something that would honor comedians. Comedians are so important in our lives. We've got too many problems in our everyday life. You know, we've got the Russia‑Ukraine problems. We've got problems every day, and so it's really important for us to stop once a year and honor all of those who bring joy to our lives and bring humor to our lives. So that's really one of the important reasons that the Mark Twain Prize exists is to honor our comedians, honors those who make us laugh, honor those, quite frankly, like Kevin.

MR. CAPEHART: One more question before I get to you, Kevin, and just a second ago, Cappy, you said that Jon Stewart‑‑and if I'm remembering right‑‑that he epitomizes Mark Twain. Talk a little bit more about that.

MR. McGARR: Well, Twain was a‑‑you know, he was a social commentary. He had social commentary. He was a very funny guy. He had a sense of humor. He was a satirist, and Jon Stewart is that. I mean, he is a satirist. He has been very actively involved in social‑‑the social arena, whether we're talking about the 9/11 survivors or whoever we're talking about. Jon Stewart really does talk about the issues of the day, but he also does it in a very satirical way. And his show, The Daily Show, was so influential with all those who were on his show, that he is really one of the most important people in comedy today.

MR. CAPEHART: So, Kevin, back to the question I asked a moment ago about whether comedians get the credit they deserve, you're a comedian. Do you get the credit you deserve, Kevin?

MR. NEALON: First of all, I'm very underrated, so I would say no.

[Laughter]

MR. NEALON: No, I certainly feel‑‑I certainly feel like I am appreciated, and I never thought I would be a professional comedian until I am one now, and so I'm really appreciative of all the credit I do get. The people that really come out‑‑and you can tell how much they like you and, you know, appreciate you.

I was in an airplane a couple years ago, and I had just finished watching kind of a sad movie. And then this woman came up to me. She knelt down next to my seat, and she said, "I just want to let you know that my best friend was going through cancer, and it didn't look good, but you got her through all the difficult times." I got all choked up, and I thought, wow, people do appreciate comedy, and they do give you credit.

MR. CAPEHART: So, Kevin, then what is the key to good comedy?

MR. NEALON: Well, you know, for me, it's got to be original. I like originality. I like uniqueness. When I first started out, my three major influences were Andy Kaufman, Albert Brooks, and Steve Martin because I knew that they were so different from all the other comics, and so that's what I appreciated. And I kind of‑‑when I first started out, I kind of molded myself after those guys, where I tried to be unique and original, and to this day, I still try to do that.

But, you know, good comedy, I think, is‑‑it's subjective. A lot of people like more of the ranting comics. Other people like more of the laid‑back comics, you know. So I think it is subjective, but for me, I like uniqueness and originality.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm. What do you consider to be your greatest strength comedically?

MR. McGARR: I think my greatest strength is‑‑you know, aside from being original, I think it's making the audience feel relaxed, and once they're relaxed, they're much more acceptable to what you have to offer, and they trust you. And that's where I get them. I turn on them.

[Laughter]

MR. CAPEHART: That is true. As someone who is a Kevin Nealon fan, I've often felt double‑crossed by you when I'm sitting there and listening to the joke and then whoa, but always‑‑

MR. NEALON: So Garry‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: ‑‑but always funny.

MR. NEALON: Garry Shandling once told me, you know, your comedy sneaks up on people. You know, you're already on to the next bit, and they're finally getting that last bit.

MR. CAPEHART: And that's what‑‑

MR. NEALON: So I need‑‑I need a time delay, like we have now‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: [Laughs]

MR. NEALON: ‑‑for my stand‑up. I need a time delay.

[Laughter]

MR. CAPEHART: And that's what‑‑for me, that's what makes comedy so fun is listening, listening to the jokes, and as a writer, I'm listening, but I'm listening to the writing and following along. And what makes a joke funny becomes hilarious to me when I follow‑‑when I follow the written arc of it.

But, Kevin, you performed the night Eddie Murphy won the Twain Prize in 2015. Let's listen to a little bit of your performance.

[Video plays]

MR. CAPEHART: And that is the perfect example of what we were just talking about, about how you pull us in all serious, and then you turn on us in a very comedic way.

Another Twain Prize winner is "Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels. He's discovered hundreds of comedians for decades, and, Cappy, how important‑‑how important is Michaels in discovering comedians, so many of whom are household names, like the guy in the box below you?

MR. McGARR: Well, I think Lorne Michaels is the most important person in comedy in the last 50 years. I mean, you think of all the people that were on "Saturday Night Live"‑‑Julia Dreyfus, Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray‑‑I mean, you go on and on and on. Kevin, obviously. But Lorne is incredibly‑‑fact is there's very few people that have been honored by the Mark Twain‑‑the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for Humor and the Kennedy Center Honors, and Lorne Michaels is so incredibly important that he has been awarded both of those honors. He is incredibly, incredibly important.

MR. CAPEHART: Kevin, you joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 1986. Talk about your first encounter with Lorne Michaels.

MR. NEALON: Well, my first encounter was the audition at 30 Rock, which I don't really remember that much of, but I remember walking into that studio. And, as soon as I walked in, I got really tired because I remember I used to fall asleep watching that show, so it was an association thing.

[Laughter]

MR. NEALON: But that was the first time‑‑that was the first time I kind of encountered Lorne, but I didn't really talk to him much. He was just sitting with the other, you know, cast members watching me.

But I remember the first time I was about to do a sketch on SNL. It was called "Mr. Subliminal," and it was a little, you know, intricate because it had two conversations going on at once. And we were way at commercial, and this is my first sketch ever on the show, and we're maybe five seconds away from commercial. I'm about to do my first sketch, and Lorne Michaels comes up alongside of me. He puts his hand on my shoulder, and he says, "Are you sure this is what you want?"

[Laughter]

MR. NEALON: So that was‑‑so that took my mind off of being so nervous.

[Laughter]

MR. CAPEHART: Is it true Dana Carvey is the one who introduced you two?

MR. NEALON: Well, Dana and I shared a house in the Hollywood Hills with a couple other comics, and Dana, you know, he would live over the garage when he was in town. So he had a little studio apartment up there. So we used to hang out a lot.

And that summer, he got selected to be on SNL. This is back in the 1900s, Jonathan.

MR. CAPEHART: [Laughs]

MR. NEALON: And he goes off to New York. He goes off to New York, and I'm really happy for him. I couldn't be more proud, and here I know somebody that's going to be on SNL.

Two weeks later, I get a phone call out of the blue from Dana. He goes, "Kev, It's Dana. I'm out at Lorne Michaels' house in Long Island. I'm in the back bedroom. Guess who's in the kitchen? Bill Murray." I'm like, "No way." He goes, "Yeah. Anyway, Lorne is looking for one more cast member. I told him about you. I think he's going to want to see your audition tapes." I'm like, "Bill Murray is in the kitchen?"

[Laughter]

MR. NEALON: I wasn't even hearing the other stuff because I knew I'd never get on that show, because I don't do, like, characters or impressions or accents or, you know, dialects like Dana does. I'm just a stand‑up, a really, really good stand‑up.

[Laughter]

MR. NEALON: So, you know, I send in my tapes. Two weeks later, I get another call from Dana. "Kev, I'm back at Lorne Michaels' house. I'm in the back bedroom. Guess who's in the kitchen? Steve Martin." "What?" "Yes." "Anyway, good news. Lorne liked your tapes. I think they're going to fly you in for an audition." I'm like, "Steve Martin is in the kitchen?"

[Laughter]

MR. NEALON: I wouldn't even believe it. So, you know‑‑he goes, "Anyway, good news. Lorne liked your tapes. I think they're going to fly you in for an audition," and I'm like, "That's great."

So I figure at least it's a free trip to New York, you know? And so I go in there. I go to 30 Rock, and I go up to Studio H. I do my audition. Two weeks later, I find myself sitting in a high‑rise in Beverly Hills across from Lorne. He, you know, offered me a job at SNL, and I said, "Thank you very much, Mr. Michaels. Let me think about it over the weekend."

[Laughter]

MR. NEALON: And he saw it right through. That's the way I roll. That's how I negotiate things. You know, that's how I massage the deal. How do you think I ended up on your show? I worked it. I worked it.

[Laughter]

MR. CAPEHART: Well, I just want to‑‑

MR. NEALON: He saw right through it.

MR. CAPEHART: I just want to say the audition for Lorne Michaels led to a paying gig. This is free.

MR. NEALON: [Laughs] That's true. Well, I'm sure I'll get a lot of paying gigs out of this one.

[Laughter]

MR. CAPEHART: Oh, my God. Just a moment ago, you talked about how, you know, your jokes‑‑someone told you your jokes have like a 10‑second delay, and it's playing out right here, right here on camera.

Cappy, let's talk about another one: Will Ferrell. You wrote that Will Ferrell's acceptance speech was your favorite, and you wrote this, "We have 15 or 20 ceramic versions of the Mark Twain bust, which is bronze," and you see it there. He came out on the stage. Ladies and gentlemen, Will Ferrell, and he actually dropped it, and it shattered into a thousand pieces. He put the pieces on the pedestal and then put Mark Twain's broken head on the pedestal and said, "I'm going to treasure this forever."

I tried to read this slowly enough so that folks could see what happens here, but this is the best part when he puts‑‑he puts the head there on the‑‑on the broken bust. I don't know how many times, Cappy, that was‑‑you all rehearsed that or talked about that, but it made me wonder in watching, in watching that bit, wondering who was‑‑of all the comedians you've honored, who was your‑‑who was your favorite? And I know you can't pick favorites because they're like‑‑they're all your kids, but which awardee really lived up to the spirit of the Twain Prize?

MR. McGARR: You know, they all live up to the spirit of the Twain Prize. They're all funny. They've all‑‑you know, Neil Simon was our first person we honored that was a writer. But they're all funny. They're all‑‑I mean, you know, Kevin's heroes are my heroes too, Steve Martin, Bill Murray. I mean, Bill Murray was‑‑is the most incredibly nice person, like, ever. I took him to the White House, and I started this tradition of taking all the Mark Twain Prize honorees into the Oval Office to do a photo op with the president and then taking them on a tour of the White House in the afternoon.

But Bill Murray, when I took Bill Murray and his family, he literally stopped and shook everyone's hand. I don't care who you were at the White House, if you were a guard. He wanted to go in the kitchen. He met all the waiters, and he looked everybody in the eye. And he just was an incredibly nice person.

And then we get into the Oval Office, and the White House had called me a couple of weeks earlier and said, "Look, would Bill do an Affordable Care Act, Obamacare public service announcement?" and I said, "Sure. Let me call him and ask him." So I called Bill, and he said, "Yes, but I don't want‑‑I want to ad‑lib. I do not want any script at all."

So we get to the White House a little early. We're in the Cabinet Room. This young kid comes in and gives Bill a script and says, "Mr. Murray, this is your script for the Affordable Health Care Act PSA," and Bill looked at me and goes, "Cappy, I said no script." And I looked at this young kid and I said, "Look, the president is a great ad‑libber. Go back in and tell him that wasn't the deal. Bill is doing ad‑libbing."

So we get in there. We do the photo op with the Mark Twain Prize, and we exchange funnies then. So they start the Affordable Health Care Act PSA, and the president said, you know, "Let's do a putting contest," and he put down a paper cup. And Bill says, "I'm not putting in a paper cup. It doesn't clink. I want something that when I put it in, it clinks," and so the president yells out, "Anybody, we got a glass, a glass around here, a glass cup?"

So they bring a glass cup. The president gives Bill a putter, and the president said, "I'll bet you a dollar a hole," and Bill says, "You're on." And the president is very competitive, and he's not going to lose one dollar to Bill Murray if he can help it. Bill putted every single ball in, and the president missed every single ball.

And so they were talking back and forth about the Affordable Health Care Act, and Bill starts limping, and the president says, "What's wrong?" He says, "Oh, I got a bum‑‑I got a bum knee and a bum hip." He said, "Well, do you have health care insurance?" He said, "No." He said, "Well, you know, you can sign up for the Affordable Health Care Act." And Bill says, pauses, comedic timing perfect. He goes, "Well, does it take care of mental issues?" and the president said, "Well, you know, as a matter of fact, Bill, it does."

And so we're walking out. The president turns to me and said, "You know, Cappy, do you play golf?" I said, "Yeah, not very well." He said, "Well, you know, if you bet, you got to pay up at the end of a game." I said, "Yes, Mr. President, and you owe Bill Murray five dollars."

So the president turns to his aide and goes, "Do you have five dollars? I owe it to Bill Murray."

[Laughter]

MR. McGARR: So there was no pictures taken of that, but anyway, Bill took the five dollars and said thank you. And then Bill and I actually went and putted on the Eisenhower Green right outside the Oval Office. So, you know, if I had to pick one moment that was really fun in the Oval Office, it had to be with Bill Murray.

MR. CAPEHART: Cappy, can I get you to talk about another Oval Office visit also with President Obama? And that was the interaction in 2015 between President Obama and Eddie Murphy.

MR. McGARR: [Laughs] Well, I took Eddie in, and the president says, "Eddie, you and I are the same age. You have no gray hair, and I've got a lot of gray hair." And Eddie said, "Well, Mr. President, you know, you've got a very stressful job. You know, you're head of the free world," and he said, "All I do is make people laugh." And so the president‑‑Obama turned to me and he said, "Well, Cappy, you know, I'm funny, aren't I?" And, you know, when the president asks you a question like that, you say, "Yes, Mr. President, you are really funny." He said, "And I've got good timing, don't I?" I went, "You have perfect timing."

And so the president said, "Well, you know, Eddie, I'm a big fan of yours. I know all the‑‑"Raw" and "Delirious" by heart," and so I didn't‑‑because of the subject matter and the‑‑maybe some of the words in "Raw" and "Delirious," I did not ask the president to quote any of those shows. But the president was very gracious, and we went into the Situation Room, and all these young kids that have got to be 40 years or younger and they're monitoring all the situations all over the world. They all stand up, and Eddie goes, "Sit down. I don't want the world to blow up," but anyway, Eddie was very gracious and took his picture to every single person that was in that national security area, but it was a lot of fun.

By the way, it was right before the Hillary Clinton/Trump election in November, and this is October, and we're taking Eddie and his family around on a tour of the White House, and Eddie is looking at the Ronald Reagan portrait. And I'm behind him, and I go, [mimicking] "Well, Eddie, welcome to the White House, and we're glad to have you here. Just don't rearrange the furniture." He turned around. He goes, "You know, that's really a good Reagan. Can you do anymore?" I said, "Well, I do Carter." He said, "Well, let me hear your Carter." I go, [mimicking] "Well, the White House is a great example for Habitat for Humanity." He goes, "Well, you know, okay. Do anymore?" I said, "Well, I do Clinton." I said, "Okay. I'll do Clinton" [mimicking] "I hope Hillary wins. I'll be interviewing interns, if you know what I mean."

Anyway, Eddie Murphy is a wonderful‑‑come on, Jonathan.

[Laughter]

MR. McGARR: He's a‑‑Eddie is a wonderful guy and a really stand‑up guy and one of the funniest guys around for sure.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm. Kevin, have you met any presidents? Because I'm wondering who do you think was our funniest‑‑funniest president, either intentionally or unintentionally.

MR. NEALON: Well, there's been many, actually. I think the most underrated, well, prop‑wise was Abraham Lincoln. I mean, with the stovepipe hat. I mean, that's good stuff right there.

[Laughter]

MR. NEALON: But, yeah, he was more of a prop comic, and a lot of people don't know this. During the Gettysburg Address, originally, he had a lot of jokes sprinkled in there to kind of take off the, you know, onus of it all.

Also, Theodore Roosevelt with a monocle, I mean, come on. Does it get any better than that?

[Laughter]

MR. NEALON: I would say probably Obama is the most‑‑I mean, he seemed the most‑‑you know, comedically, he was very good. You see him at those correspondent dinners, and he‑‑you know, he's very open to‑‑I think he realized how much comedy takes a lot of the stress and pressure off of world events.

MR. CAPEHART: You know, we‑‑I think if I'm looking at the clock right, we've got a little more than five minutes. We can't talk comedy without talking about what just happened on the Oscar stage Sunday night. Comedian Chris Rock tells a joke about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and then next thing we know, it's‑‑there's the slap heard around the world.

I would love for each of you just to talk about your‑‑either your reaction to the‑‑whether you thought the joke was an appropriate joke to tell, your reaction to the slap.

Cappy, you go first.

MR. McGARR: Oh, yeah. Thanks, Jonathan. I appreciate that. It's like my‑‑too many people have said too much stuff about this, but I thought it was terrible. Will Smith should not have done that. Chris Rock is a comedian. He was trying to be funny and trying to do a joke.

You know, Lenny Bruce was, you know, a provocative comedian. So was George Carlin, and so is Chris Rock. And Chris Rock may have said a joke that didn't sit well with people, but that was just uncalled for, for Will Smith to go and slap him.

My only suggestion is that comedians probably‑‑we probably need to raise, you know, a GoFundMe page for comedians to have security. That's all I can say.

MR. CAPEHART: And, Kevin, as a stand‑up comedian, leave aside the joke. Leave aside the comedian and what happened. As a stand‑up comedian, how much do you take into account your own personal safety when you are up on stage and telling jokes?

MR. NEALON: Well, a lot more now than after that happened.

[Laughter]

MR. NEALON: But I'm horrified right now because I see my computer is going to die. It says it's going to‑‑it's running out of power soon. I don't know why it did that.

But, anyway, you know, that really did change a lot. My act is really not that aggressive or, you know, edgy. So I don't do those kinds of jokes, where I'm more of a roast kind of a guy. Mine is more laid back. But I bet a lot of comics now will think twice and kind of, you know, watch the audience and make sure nobody is rushing the stage, you know, to slap them or whatever.

MR. CAPEHART: And, Kevin‑‑

MR. NEALON: And I think Will Smith‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: Go ahead.

MR. NEALON: He should have been‑‑I think he should have been ushered out of there. I mean, that was my biggest complaint.

MR. McGARR: 100 percent. Yeah, absolutely.

MR. NEALON: It was just a crime. It was a crime that everybody witnessed around the world, and, I mean, look it, with the Oscars, that must have been seen by over a thousand people.

[Laughter]

MR. CAPEHART: Times a hundred if my math is right or maybe times‑‑times a thousand‑‑billions, maybe even billions of people.

But in terms of the‑‑let's talk about that joke. Just as a joke from a craftsman's perspective, Kevin, was it‑‑was it a good joke?

MR. NEALON: I don't think it was a good joke, but regardless, you know, he shouldn't have been confronted like that. You know, he could have gone up to him afterwards and said, "Hey, man, that was out of line. I really found that offensive. My wife"‑‑I don't even think, you know, Chris knew that she had that disease. So, you know‑‑but I don't think it was the greatest joke, and it was‑‑you know, it was a little unsettling, but still, no matter what, you know, we know Chris Rock. We know the kind of edginess he has.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm. Cappy, do you think that what happened to Chris Rock will have any kind of chilling effect on comedians or on comedy?

MR. McGARR: I hope not. I mean, free speech is so important to our country. Comedians say stuff all the time that may or may not be funny to some people, but, you know, take Dave Chappelle. Dave Chappelle should not have been criticized for his closer deal. He's‑‑you know, need to lift up trans people, not take down Dave Chappelle.

And it's very upsetting that people criticize comedians who try to be funny. They try to bring laugher in our lives. They try to be joy in our lives, and, you know, sometimes humor crosses the line, and sometimes‑‑and most of the time, it doesn't. But we all need to be thankful that we have the free speech and the comedians can say whatever they want to say.

MR. CAPEHART: And, Kevin, in terms of, you know, that, there is that fine line, and as Cappy said, when folks go over the line, I'm just wondering from your perspective as a comedian, should comedians be held accountable for crossing over that line?

MR. NEALON: First of all, if you lose me, thank you for having me on your show. I loved talking to you.

But should they be held responsible? I agree with Cappy. It's freedom of speech. You know, I guess there are some circumstances where you should be a little more respectful and thoughtful, but I think that's up to the comedian. And if he's not or she's not, then, you know, maybe don't work as much. But, yeah, I don't believe‑‑I don't believe in censorship or, you know, not having freedom of speech.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm. Cappy, you were saying something, real quick?

MR. McGARR: No. Kevin, you know, said the exact right thing. I mean, it is‑‑it is up‑‑free speech is the cornerstone of our democracy, and we should not censorship at all. The Kennedy Center doesn't censor any comedian that gets on the stage, and sometimes that has been okay, and other times maybe some comedians have crossed the line. But free speech is a very important thing in our democracy, and we need to make sure that comedians continue the satire and making fun of people, and, you know, sometimes we need to make sure that they make fun of people in the right and correct way. We need to punch up not punch down for sure.

MR. CAPEHART: And just to be clear, you don't‑‑they're not censored when they're on the stage, but when it's broadcast on television, there's a bleep. We don't get to hear. We don't get to hear the fun words in their entirety.

Kevin, real fast, because we are actually out of time, but I am dying to know, where are you?

MR. NEALON: I'm in Nashville, Tennessee.

MR. CAPEHART: Is that your house or‑‑

MR. NEALON: No, no, no.

MR. CAPEHART: ‑‑you're at a roadside bar?

MR. NEALON: I'm at a friend's house, yeah, who kind of designed it as a roadside bar. Oh, you're very smart. You know about that roadside bar thing. You must be a big drinker.

[Laughter]

MR. CAPEHART: And here I was going to say a reporter, but with that, actor and comedian Kevin Nealon and Cappy, Cappy McGarr, author of‑‑where is the name of your book?‑‑"The Man Who Made Mark Twain Famous: Stories From the Kennedy Center, the White House, and Other Comedy Venues," thank you both very much for coming to Washington Post Live.

MR. NEALON: Jonathan, I just want to, like, let you know that I have a book coming out too this fall. It's called "I Exaggerate." It's my brushes with fame, and it's a lot of caricatures I've drawn about celebrities and an anecdote on the opposite page talking about that person. So I'm excited. It will be out in October.

MR. CAPEHART: In October.

MR. McGARR: Very nice. I'm looking forward to it, Kevin, absolutely.

MR. NEALON: Thank you.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, you know what, Kevin? That's a great way to invite yourself back.

MR. NEALON: Oh, yeah, that's right. That's why I did it.

MR. CAPEHART: Clever. Clever, Kevin Nealon.

Kevin, Cappy, again, thank you for joining us today.

MR. McGARR: Jonathan, well done. Thank you so much.

MR. NEALON: Thanks, Jonathan. Bye, Cappy.

MR. CAPEHART: All right. And thank you for joining us. To check out what other interviews we have coming up, go to WashingtonPostLive.com.

Once again, I'm Jonathan Capehart, associate editor at The Washington Post. Thank you for tuning in to Washington Post Live.