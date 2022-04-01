REP. PRESSLEY: Hi, Robin. It's good to speak with you.

MS. GIVHAN: Thank you so much for joining us. I would like to start. We have lots to get to, but I'd like to start with sort of the elephant in the room, which is the aftermath of the Oscars.

You had tweeted right after and then deleted "Alopecia nation stand up. Thank you, Will Smith. Shoutout to all the husbands who defend their wives living with alopecia in the face of daily ignorance and insults." And then you later deleted that and tweeted that you don't condone violence. But that initial tweet, though, was clearly one that was steeped with emotion, and I'm wondering if you can talk a little bit about the emotion that sparked that first tweet and what that really‑‑sort of was stirring up for you.

REP. PRESSLEY: Robin, it was a visceral response, a visceral response of communication for a spouse and other loved ones who know the very pain of living with alopecia, in particular, for women, particularly for Black women.

I don't condone violence of any form. I've always used my platform to promote healing and‑‑[audio distortion]‑‑violence of all forms, which is why I deleted it because I was fearful it would be taken out of context.

I do want to say that the alopecia reveal, to go back a moment go, I realized that being freed of the secret still might create the shame. This is not an easy walk. Black women have had‑‑[audio distortion]‑‑bodies at least for generations, and as women, why the‑‑[audio distortion]‑‑was so upsetting, and there's a lot to unpack‑‑ablism, racism‑‑[audio distortion]‑‑is that our body is not public domain. How we show up in the world is not a punchline or a joke.

MS. GIVHAN: One of the things that you brought up in that initial tweet was the defense of a Black woman. I'm curious. I mean, you share, you know, the disorder of alopecia with Jada Pinkett Smith. I'm wondering what, if anything, you felt, you know, could have been done on her part to sort of retain authority over her own‑‑over her story in that moment.

REP. PRESSLEY: Well, Robin, what I will say is that, you know, Black women are certainly deserving of protection, and how I seek to protect Black women is in my role as a legislator every day, because the hurt and harm that Black women have experienced was legislated. It was codified in policies that appear to be neutral on their face but have a disparate impact on Black girls, such as hair policies and dress code in our schools, resulting in the school pushout crisis and the criminalization of Black girls in our schools.

I seek to protect Black women by legislating to combat the Black maternal morbidity crisis, extending postpartum coverage by one year, including doulas in coverage.

I seek to protect Black women in my advocacy for the cancellation of student debt because Black women are the most educated and disproportionately burdened by this debt.

And, also, as an alopecia ambassador, I have secured more funding for‑‑or advanced funding out of the House through‑‑for the NIH for more research into autoimmune diseases which disproportionately impact women of color, people of color, in particular, alopecia, and also introduced a bill whereby durable medical wigs would be covered by insurance. They are very cost prohibitive, and so these are the ways in which I seek to be an alopecia ambassador and, of course, stewarding my platform in the most responsible way possible.

As I said in that reveal, I'm not here just to take up space. I'm here to create it.

MS. GIVHAN: One of the things that you mentioned in that reveal was that you were making peace with having alopecia, but that you had not yet made peace with it. And you talked a lot about people telling you that‑‑to quote the Indie.Arie song that, you know, "I Am Not My Hair," but as you said, "But I'd like to keep it." I mean, so much of this is often couched in the idea: "Oh well, this is just cosmetic." Can you speak to that issue that so many of the things that are dismissed as cosmetic have these deeply rooted political aspects to them?

REP. PRESSLEY: Absolutely. That is why I was proud to be an original co‑sponsor of the CROWN Act, banning race‑based hair discrimination again because these anti‑Black policies have been codified through our laws, creating environments where we feel fearful and experience discrimination simply for showing up in the world as we are made. And so it is not only political, but these things also do take a psychological toll.

How I show up in the world as a bald Black woman is disruptive for many people. It challenges conventional and societal norms of what is professional, of what is pretty, what is feminine, what is acceptable, and that is‑‑you know, some days are harder than others. And so, as I said, I have freed myself of the secret, but I have not freed myself from the shame.

This is not easy, and I'm fortunate that I do have the support not only of my team, my staff every day in Congress, but certainly, most of all, my family and my husband and then our daughter.

I remember very shortly after my reveal going to one of my daughter's dance recitals, and as I entered the room, I felt a lot of eyes on me. And I remember asking her if I embarrassed her, and her response was that everyone was looking at me because I'm so beautiful. And my husband's response on those days where I have felt unworthy of love and self‑conscious and vulnerable in the worst kind of ways is that I don't need hair to wear a crown. And so the love of my family and my chosen family has been very restorative.

But, again, everything that a woman does, everything a Black woman does, certainly everything that a Black woman in Congress does is political, and that includes‑‑and especially‑‑our hair.

MS. GIVHAN: As you have, you know, continued on in telling your story and, you know, you continued to, as you said, look in the mirror every day and recognize the person that you see, do you‑‑I mean, are you at a place now where you‑‑where your appearance has now become more empowering and more a builder of confidence than something that produced shame?

REP. PRESSLEY: Robin, I'm very grateful for my alopecia family and the broader community of, you know, some 7 million strong who, again, understand this unique walk and that it is certainly much more than cosmetic, and so when I look in the mirror, I see myself. I recognize that this is the most recent iteration and form of me, but it is still an adjustment and hard not to mourn the prior version of myself, one that seemed a very authentic expression of both my ethno‑ and Afro‑centric pride in wearing my braids but the perfect alignment of sort of where I was in my own journey as a woman, as a Black woman. And, of course, that representation of my braids meant a lot to a lot of people as well.

And so I will just say that I'm a work in progress, continually adjusting, and I feel a tremendous sense of responsibility, and it is a great honor as well to be a global ambassador for the alopecia community.

MS. GIVHAN: I mean, you mentioned the braids that you used to wear and the impact that that had on young girls who you met. What do you think the impact is on seeing a Supreme Court nominee who has sisterlocks?

REP. PRESSLEY: Oh, very profound. It is‑‑there are so many layers of representation, of powerful historic representation in Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, including that her first name is Ketanji, and so, certainly, that sisterlock representation makes the point that we belong everywhere. We belong everywhere, and we belong with our afros, with our sisterlocks, with our braids, with our bald heads, that we belong everywhere.

MS. GIVHAN: I mean, do you have any sense of how, you know, the chances of the CROWN Act passing in the Senate when‑‑I mean, do you get the sense that your having spoken so openly about the issue of hair and what it means and the history that it has resonated with any of your colleagues on the other side of the aisle?

REP. PRESSLEY: Robin, I'm an eternal optimist, and so I wouldn't be doing this work if I did not believe in the capacity of humanity to rise and to meet the moment. And I can only say that I have had colleagues, House colleagues from the other side of the aisle, shortly after my alopecia reveal and even after a floor statement that I gave on National Alopecia Awareness Day, who approached me with compassion, some with more questions, and some who even revealed that they were struggling similarly. But very few people in their lives were even aware that they were living with this autoimmune disease, and so that is the power of storytelling.

You never know what will resonate, but I know that that storytelling is certainly much more impactful, has more potential to be transformative than any statistics or data points that I could offer on alopecia or any other issue, and so that is why I've been so transparent in my journey.

So I'm optimistic. I am optimistic, and I would also just say, Robin, in the midst of what has often been referred to as a reckoning on racial injustice, I could challenge that. I think what we are in the midst of is an awakening. I think the real reckoning is one that codifies the value of Black lives in every budget and every policy, and so I think we are making strides there with the CROWN Act passing the House. And I seek to continue to make those strides whether it's combatting the Black maternal morbidity crisis, whether it is canceling student debt, a nearly $2 trillion crisis, disproportionately bore by Black women, or addressing the school pushout crisis, the criminalization of Black girls in our schools, which has been growing the school‑to‑confinement pathway.

And so, again, this is how I seek to protect Black women and girls is using the power of not only storytelling but the power of the legislative pen.

MS. GIVHAN: Why did you think it was important to address the issue of medical‑grade wigs and having that be covered by Medicare? I mean, I don't want to sort of define you as the aesthetics congresswoman, but, I mean, you really do seem to be zeroing in on this particular aspect of our culture and the way that it impacts people on a very intimate way.

REP. PRESSLEY: Well, I see the fight, civil rights and the work of justice, as an intersectional fight, and so for me, a disability justice has always been married to the work that I do for health care justice, for racial justice, for civil rights, and so this is a part of that broader work and agenda that I seek to advance. And many people don't understand just how cost prohibitive these wigs are, and the reason‑‑you know, at this point, I haven't chosen to wear a wig. That does not feel a part of my authentic walk, but you never say never.

But when I think of the many children living with alopecia‑‑in fact, there is a young 12‑year‑old girl who several weeks ago took her life, Rio Allred from Indiana, because of the bullying that she received at school for living with alopecia, and she had a wig that they would often rip off, cruelly, from her head. They would physically assault her, name call. So, again, this just takes a psychological toll because there is a social stigma to being a bald little girl or a bald woman, and anything that I can equip people with that will support them in navigating society in a way where they can show up without fear and without discrimination, I am going to seek to do.

And some of these medical durable wigs can be as much as $4,000. So, when I think of our elders who are living on fixed income and the difference that this would make for them‑‑and a medical durable wig is a wig that's customized. It's molded. It is‑‑you know, it will not endanger you if you're cooking and you bend down to open something in the oven. It's something that will stay on your head if you're a child playing a sport. And so that's why we're specifically saying medically durable wigs, and this was a bill introduced in partnership with my colleagues, Representative Jim McGovern, chair of the Rules Committee, who serves in the Massachusetts delegation with me.

But this is a bill that we've also seen legislation introduced in state legislatures throughout the country, including in Massachusetts, and that the National Alopecia Areata Foundation has legislatively been lobbying for, for many, many years, and I look forward to joining them in June when we have the National Alopecia Convention in Washington and a lobbying day as a part of that to do everything possible to earn the co‑sponsors to eventually get this bill out for a vote and into law.

MS. GIVHAN: As you push forward these laws and you tell your own story and raise awareness around alopecia, I mean, how do you want people to engage with an issue that is both intimate and personal but is also something that you and others are speaking about publicly? I think it probably gets to the issue of when you see someone who doesn't look like you. How would you want to be engaged?

REP. PRESSLEY: Kindness, compassion. Again, it is certainly challenging to be met with rude stares or unsolicited advice or assumptions about why you are bald. Many people think that I shave my head. I have alopecia totalis. So that means that I was robbed of all the hair on my head and my face and my body. My eyebrows are micro‑bladed on. I'm wearing false eyelashes, which many women do today for style and for fashion, but, you know, it was very traumatic to undergo a transformation not of your choosing and then to experience bullying or rudeness or assumptions about you, again, based on a transformation not of your choosing. And there are several forms of alopecia.

And so what I would ask people to do is just educate yourself. Ask questions.

Robin, to your point about this being more than cosmetic, if you think about many years ago, women who went‑‑underwent breast mastectomies while battling breast cancer, at that time, if you wanted to have breast reconstruction and have implants, that was not covered by insurance, and that is because people saw this as simply there was just‑‑something that was simply just cosmetic.

But, as impacted women shared their stories and people had a greater appreciation for how this impacted their sense of self and also how the world viewed them and how the world engaged them, there was an understanding that this was something that wasn't‑‑that had a medical impact and should be covered by insurance.

And so now breast reconstruction is covered by insurance, and I just want people to understand that with alopecia and autoimmune disease where your immune system attacks your hair follicles‑‑and again, there are several versions of it, and I have alopecia totalis‑‑that just because this doesn't threaten my life doesn't mean that it doesn't affect my life or the 7 million people living with this who experience, again, social stigma, employment discrimination, and so much more.

So it is painful, but there is also joy that can be found by being in community with one another, with people who can relate to the unique hardships of this autoimmune disease.

MS. GIVHAN: I mean, several‑‑many of the things that you've mentioned are specifically challenging for women, the loss of hair, and I'm wondering as you think about these issues and you also look at the nomination of Judge Jackson, I mean, how much do you think‑‑how much of an impact do you think the broadening diversity of the court, the legislature would have in people, the country being more empathetic and more supportive of some of the issues that you've raised?

REP. PRESSLEY: Well, Robin, I think whether you're talking about a city hall, the statehouse, Congress, or the Supreme Court, or any space where decisions are being made, if they're being developed through a completely monolithic and homogenized prism, it's to a disservice to all of us. We are all better served by diversity of perspective, lived experience, thought and opinion, and how I see that showing up and manifesting is in the laws that are passed.

Specific to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, she would be the first public defender to serve in the role. Again, we have had a hundred White men to sit on the bench, never a Black woman. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is overqualified, and we are overdue, and it is timely and necessary. We have seen a great imbalance in the courts where they have ruled against and obstructed the will of the people when it comes to voting rights or reproductive freedom, housing justice, and so it's critical that we restore fairness and balance to the courts. And, again, she is supremely qualified. Her record speaks for itself.

MS. GIVHAN: I mean, what does it mean that her confirmation would mean that there would be four women on the Supreme Court? How does that sit with you, and what‑‑does that make you think about the way that the country is transforming?

REP. PRESSLEY: Well, it's certainly indicative of progress, and it's also indicative of the strength of a broader movement.

I do want to just again give President Biden, as I have many times before, credit for being responsive to the movement that elected him and keeping his word with the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. So I find it incredibly encouraging. I find it affirming.

But, ultimately, I think it's a testament to a multigenerational, multiracial movement that continues to organize and continues to mobilize and challenge us to actualize the values that we so often espouse but are in contradiction with.

MS. GIVHAN: When you were watching some of the hearings, I mean, I'm curious. As people described her as being, you know, so dignified and patient and composed, did you find that to be flattering, or did you find it frustrating that this was required of her as she dealt with some pretty challenging and daunting accusations?

REP. PRESSLEY: You know, Robin, we are often, Black women, celebrated for our resilience, and we speak often amongst ourselves about sort of that super woman complex. I mean, undeniably, we are incredibly resilient. I find myself sometimes resentful of that resilience because it is born out of great hardship.

I was not surprised that she was poised or the decorum that she practiced so effortlessly or her command of the law and her intellectual acumen. None of that was surprising. It was a confirmation and affirmation of how I see Black women showing up each and every day.

But did I think that it was certainly challenging and at times unfair to have to endure the sorts of questions that she did? Yes. But Black women have had to maintain that composure and show that decorum in the face of indignities many times over.

But, again, she's supremely qualified, and her record speaks for itself, and I look forward to her confirmation.

MS. GIVHAN: And the last question I think that we'll have time for, I mean, as you look forward and continue to press for the CROWN Act, do you find‑‑or how do you find the shift in the way in which Black women are moving through the corporate world, moving into perhaps the Supreme Court? I mean, do you see a time when hair will just be hair?

REP. PRESSLEY: Oh, absolutely. I mean, the fact that we're even having this discussion, and I had so many colleagues and constituents who were transparent about the fact that they had never considered this before. They did not know that this was even an issue, and so, again, I'm not sure if we're yet at the moment of a national reckoning on racial injustice, but we are certainly at a national awakening. And so I think whenever there is public discourse, that stands to impact culture, which stands to impact public policy, and that will impact people's lives.

MS. GIVHAN: Well, I very much appreciate your joining us today.

REP. PRESSLEY: Thank you.

MS. GIVHAN: It’s been an absolute pleasure, and thank you all for joining us as well, and please head to WashingtonPostLive.com to register for upcoming programs. And I’m Robin Givhan, and thank you for joining me on Washington Post Live.