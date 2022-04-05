Transcript: The Path Forward: Digital Innovation with Cristiano R. Amon

Unlock This article is free to access. Why? The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Follow this story and more by signing up for national breaking news email alerts.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: Hello. I’m Cat Zakrzewski, a tech policy reporter here at The Washington Post, and I’m joined today by Cristiano Amon, the CEO of Qualcomm. Welcome, Mr. Amon. MR. AMON: Happy to be here, Cat. Good talking to you. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: Thanks so much. And we have a lot to cover today, and I look forward to getting to the chip shortage. But I wanted to begin with the impact of the sanctions related to Ukraine on Qualcomm's business. Qualcomm has said that it stopped selling its products to Russian companies. What impact has that had on your bottom line?

MR. AMON: Not significant at all. We almost had no direct business with Russia, and the business we had would be indirect when our customers would sell their products in Russia, and that represents less than 1 percent of our revenue. So it's not a significant impact.

You know, we're all sad at what's happening. It's unbelievable to witness this, I think, at this time in the 21st century.

Now, we have not been impacted by the sanctions, and all of our customers have been complying with the sanctions as well.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: What do you think the long‑term effect will be of these sanctions on the tech sector in Russia? Are you concerned that we might see some of your Chinese competitors move more aggressively into the market there?

MR. AMON: Not really. Look, the Russian market, when you think about, for example‑‑let's just think about phones, for example. The Russian market is not that significant. It's not, you know, in terms of the number of phones that they purchase. As I said, today it represented less than 1 percent of our revenue.

The Russian market has been served by some of the global smartphone OEMs, many of them Chinese, and what we actually saw, which was interesting, many of those companies have global brands, and even though the sanctions would allow phones to be sold for consumers, you know, as phones is one way to get information, we observed that some of our customers even chose not to sell phones and go above and beyond the sanctions.

I think the answer to your question is the sanctions in Russia are very broad, and I think there's a big impact on Russia across all sectors of the economy, not only the tech sector. I think, fortunately, as I said before, you know, it only represents less than 1 percent of our revenues.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And I wanted to ask you also about the situation in Ukraine because Ukraine is a major manufacturer of neon, one of the components needed for chips. How do you think that this war and the impact it will have on the neon supply‑‑what impact will that have on the broader chip shortage?

MR. AMON: Well, the entire semiconductor industry has been monitoring the situation. I would say, in general, for the past few years as we deal with the supply chain, you know, constraints and more demand in supply in semiconductors, the supply chain has been looking how to build resilience.

So what I will say is as related to some of the materials, it's not an issue in the short term. There's enough capacity in the industry.

The issue we have in the supply chain is a different issue, that we just continue to see demand growing for chips, as everything is becoming digital. Digital transformation is happening at virtually every company, and we continue to see demand going up, and capacity needs to be built. So that is the issue that we have seen with the supply chain, but it's getting better.

2022 has been substantially better compared to 2021. A lot of the plans that we put in place to build more capacity globally are coming to fruition. Having said that, I think demand continues to go up.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: That's really interesting, because I know in an interview a few months ago, you said that you were expecting supply and demand to balance out by the beginning of the summer. Do you still think that's the timeline, or is it longer?

MR. AMON: I will answer that question two ways. I will talk about Qualcomm, and then I'll talk about the broader industry.

Right now, we did see material improvement in supply in 2022 as compared to 2021. For us, it's been a result of reacting early to the supply chain crisis, which we did in late '20, result of plans were put in place to build more capacity with our suppliers, and the fact that we basically redesigned products to make use of every manufacturing process technology that was available. So, for us, we see a much better supply equation in '22. However, demand continues to go up, and I can no longer say that demand and supply are going to meet in the second half of '22 because demand is higher in many aspects. There's demand across‑‑it's high across all of our product lines.

For the broader industry, especially some technologies that are being used in automotive, as an example, I think stability will come in 2023.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And on that point of automotive, you had a big announcement yesterday about a new acquisition in that area. Can you tell me a little bit about deal and what it says about Qualcomm's broader strategy in automotive?

MR. AMON: Absolutely, Cat. We're super excited about the announcement we made yesterday. So the announcement we made is it's the acquisition of Arriver, and Qualcomm‑‑one of the fastest‑growing business for Qualcomm is automotive. We see a massive transformation in the automotive industry. The car is becoming a connected computer on wheels, and you look, electrification happening, the car being connected to the cloud, and the transformation that is happening of digital capabilities on the car for safety and autonomy and assisted driving, it created a significant opportunity for Qualcomm.

Our automotive business, it's growing dramatically. We have now $13 billion of contracted backlog, and the acquisition of Arriver adds to the Qualcomm autonomy in assisted driving portfolio products, we call Snapdragon Ride. We get with Arriver a computer vision stack and the ability to augment our driver policy assets, and with that, Qualcomm can build the most scalable, open, and comprehensive assisted driving solution, and we're very happy with the OEM engagement today.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And it's interesting to hear you talk about that move into automotive because I think a lot of people might know Qualcomm as a company that makes chips for phones, but really, you know, in the last year since you've become CEO, it seems like the company is actively diversifying in other areas.

One of those is also the Metaverse. Can you tell me a little bit about what your strategy is and what Qualcomm's plan is for the Metaverse?

MR. AMON: Absolutely. And then I want to come back to the comment you just made about Qualcomm, you know, transformation.

The Metaverse, it's a huge opportunity. We started investing in the technologies to enable virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality before it was popular, and there was a lot of fundamental technologies that we develop at Qualcomm that enable us to be the platform of choice for every device that is going to connect to the Metaverse. There's 50‑plus commercial devices today for you to use with virtual reality or augmented reality, and all of them are on Snapdragon XR, on Qualcomm technology.

We see this trend of connecting physical and digital spaces, and that is the beginning of something very, very big. And it's not only for consumer. When you think about the Metaverse, you can think about a new platform where you play games. You interact with social, probably an evolution of social, and it makes a lot of sense from a consumer's standpoint, but also, there's a lot of applications in the enterprise, digital twins of pretty much everything, from training, education, how we'll do collaboration platforms in design, et cetera. We see that to be a significant growth opportunity for Qualcomm, and eventually, whereas devices are getting smaller, especially when you bring augmented reality and devices started to look like eyeglasses‑‑and Qualcomm has shown a couple of reference platforms that devices are getting smaller and look like eyeglasses. When devices get to that size, that is going to be a very big market, and eventually, it could be as big as phones, and we think that's a great opportunity for Qualcomm as well.

Let me take a moment, and I want to talk a little bit about, Cat, what you said because I love talking about this. Qualcomm is probably seen in the market as a communication company and I think probably well known for developing key essential technology for cellular such as the key inventor of 3G and 4G and 5G and with chips for phones, but the reality is mobile technology is going everywhere. Everywhere. And, as a result, the company is a completely different company now. So, in addition to continuing to do chips for phones, we're always going to be the company that defines the pace of innovation in phones.

But, as we see mobile technology transforming automotive, we're going to automotive. Mobile technology, creating opportunities with the Metaverse, we're going to the Metaverse, and then even PCs, as mobile and PCs converge, you see Qualcomm working with Microsoft on PCs, and then we have an incredible opportunity of IoT with digital transformation. It's definitely a different company right now, and the company can no longer be defined as just a smartphone company because we're working in multiple end markets.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: That point that you made about the physical world and a digital world connecting is a really interesting one and one many of us are experiencing right now as we deal with hybrid work.

I know you and I were recently on a meeting together where some people were physically together in an office in San Francisco and others of us were on Zoom, either from our homes or from the office in D.C., and we certainly had some technical challenges with that meeting.

And I wanted to ask you, as you're watching this transition to hybrid work, how is that impacting this new strategy for Qualcomm?

MR. AMON: That's a fascinating question, really, because what we learned with the pandemic and now when we think about post pandemic in this hybrid work environment, we talk about the future of work. That actually caused fundamental changes in the industry, and Qualcomm is probably well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity.

And I'm going to name a few. You know, I'm very passionate about what's happening with PCs, personal computer. So, if you look at a personal computer today, the number one use case is communications. You use the personal computer now to actually do video calls. It's fascinating that it's transformed the PC for the number one use case to be communications, and that work environment is changing the PC.

Consumers didn't want to worry too much about cameras in their PC. Now cameras are very important. Multimedia is also very important, battery life, mobility, the ability to be always connected with high bandwidth and high speed because you're going to use data in the cloud. You're going to store your documents in the cloud. You're going to collaborate with others in the cloud.

If you have a workstation in your office and all of a sudden you're working from home, you cannot carry that workstation with you. So you're going to do the computation on the cloud, so 5G starts to enable on‑demand computing.

So the PC for the future of work has been completely redefined, and if you look at our partnership with Microsoft, where they're doing Windows 11 and now a Snapdragon platform being a part of Windows, it's showing that opportunity is real for Qualcomm. That's one. The PC is changing.

Other things are changing. We talked briefly about the Metaverse, and we talked about collaboration. It's very easy to see that if everybody is on Zoom, for example, everybody has the same experience, but as you mentioned, when we had the last meeting in San Francisco, some on Zoom, some in the real conference room in person, it is not a great experience. So that is creating a lot of evolution of collaboration tools, and in some aspects, it's an opportunity in the enterprise for virtual reality and augmented reality, as you can basically have holograms and you have the same experience for everybody.

But there's even more things. We see the home changing, and that we saw with the beginning of the pandemic, and that's here to stay. The home broadband got upgraded. One of the fast‑growing businesses for Qualcomm is also our edge networking business. The home is operating to Wi‑Fi 6. It's going to upgrade to Wi‑Fi 7, and what's most interesting, with the quality of broadband that you have in the enterprise, now is extending to the home because the home is part of the enterprise.

So all of those things are creating opportunities for Qualcomm in our diversification strategy, and the future of work is really exciting from a technology standpoint.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And I understand that Qualcomm is adopting a hybrid model itself, and some of your employees are already returning to the office. Have you been trying augmented reality or any of these newer technologies to improve that experience?

MR. AMON: We have actually been developing, you know, demos and a lot of different‑‑partner with companies for applications for that type of environment for collaboration. I think we have some demos here at Qualcomm, and I think that's going to be a very interesting opportunity.

And to go back to your question, yes, it was fast to send everybody home at the beginning of the pandemic. Now we're bringing everybody back. We do have a hybrid work environment. I think we're all learning through this process like many other companies, but, you know, just today, as I came to the office, I saw a lot of cars in the parking lot. So people, I think, are coming back.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: Do you have any early lessons that you've learned from this transition, any advice for other CEOs as they're dealing with this return to work?

MR. AMON: I will tell you from a Qualcomm perspective. We are an engineering company at heart. I think the absolute majority of our employees are engineers. We're involved in research, and I think there's incredible value of collaboration between individuals.

So I think companies need to preserve as much of the culture as they can and find a way to keep the good things of the working remote that we learned after pandemic but also get back to some of the good things about having the ability to interact and collaboration with people in person. And I think that's what we're trying to do at Qualcomm. A key thing is to continue to maintain this incredible culture we have of innovation and use technology to make sure that's possible, you know, as we learn how to work this way.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And on the subject of the pandemic, you know, often people talk about the pandemic being the cause for the chip shortage. You've said in speeches that you believe the chip shortage would have happened with or without the pandemic. Could you explain why that is?

MR. AMON: Absolutely, that is the case.

Here's what I think is an easy way to explain what's happening with the chip shortage. The reality is we are in the process of really building globally across all industry a digital economy, and I'll step back, Cat, and I look about what's happened with the cloud, for example. You see the growth rates on the cloud? The cloud is growing at 35 percent year‑over‑year, and you look at the valuation of some of the cloud companies, and that's because the cloud economy is real. Every company is digitizing, adding, you know, a lot of assets in the cloud, make the use of the cloud.

And the contrast, especially what's happening with Qualcomm, if you believe that cloud is growing at 35 percent, you assume there's going to be billions of devices that are connected to the cloud and doing processing and sending data, and that's where we live. We live on supporting those billions of devices, which is actually driving the diversification of the company. That's what we call the "connected intelligent edge."

What this is doing is really raising the consumption of semiconductors, and more and more, as we build this cloud economy and companies invest in digital transformation, they need semiconductors for that to happen.

But I'm even going to give you another example. Let's just talk about the automotive, which is a great example. We talked about that before. The car model that is launching today has 10 X the number of chips than the prior model, and the one that has been in develop for‑‑to launch in the future is probably 10 X the number of chips than the existing model that just launched. So it's an exponential growth as we add connectivity and processor to everything.

Also, artificial intelligence is really developing at a very high speed when you can put‑‑you can make every device smart, and all of this consumes advanced semiconductors, consumes semiconductor for connectivity, and that's why we continue to see demand outpacing supply.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And you've said you would like to see at least half of semiconductor manufacturing be done in the United States and Europe. What needs to happen for that to become a reality?

MR. AMON: Look, we learned through this current crisis that it is important to have a resilient and geographically diversified supply chain. Just look at the current world environment right now, and I think nobody will argue that if we have a resilient and geographically diversified supply chain for semiconductor, it is a good thing because you need semiconductors for everything, for your car, for your appliances, for your phone, for computers, et cetera.

The reality is it's a good thing the United States and Europe, they are doing to put a goal that 50 percent of the semiconductor consumed by those two regions will be produced within United States and Europe. Now, I think that's why you see initiatives like the United States CHIPS Act and the EU CHIPS Act. They're very important. In the United States, you have the United States CHIPS Act and the FABS Act. It is very important because the timing is critical.

As I said before, demand for semiconductors is going up. So, as a result, we know in the next five years, we're going to have to double the manufacturing capacity of semiconductors globally. If that's going to happen, anyway, why continue to concentrate the capacity in the same location; for example, in Taiwan or Korea, and not just for planning purposes? You know, natural disasters alone, you want to be able to have a resilient supply chain and build that also in the United States and Europe, and I think those government initiatives are very important because you need to make sure the United States and Europe are competitive for the industry to build semiconductor capacity for manufacturing in large scale. And I think that's what it takes.

We're optimistic that the EU CHIPS Act is moving forward. The United States CHIPS Act, it needs to, you know, get‑‑turn in to legislation and get approved, but those things are probably essential for that to happen.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: You were just in Washington recently meeting with officials from the Commerce Department as well as lawmakers. Do you think that those officials and lawmakers understand the urgency of this issue?

MR. AMON: Absolutely. One thing‑‑one thing, that it's easier to have conversation in Washington because it has bipartisan support. It's the importance of chips. Everybody understands now that chips are important, and it's a key element of the United States economy.

So I think the sense of urgency is there. It's not only in Washington but also in Europe and the EU Commission, and I think overall, the entire semiconductor industry is working very hard to make sure that we have the ability to fulfill the needs of digital transformation of the world going forward.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: How do you think that the recent chip shortage and the pandemic changed lawmakers' understanding of this technology?

MR. AMON: I'll say the‑‑I'll answer the question two ways. The first, the chip shortage highlighted the importance of semiconductors. Clearly, once when you could not produce cars because you're missing chips, when you could not produce appliances because you're missing chips, you cannot build more capacity in the data center because you're missing chips, all of this became very clear that chips are really important. It is important to make sure we're enabling the right investments in this industry.

The pandemic was a little bit different. The pandemic showed how communication technology is incredibly important, and the communication technology and the ability to be connected, actually enable companies to stay productive, kids to continue to learn, you know, people will remain connected with their family and friends, and I think that became very, very clear that, you know, we are in a connected world, and importance of connectivity is really paramount.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And, just broadly, the Congress has become much more aggressive in scrutinizing the tech industry. We've also seen a lot of momentum recently around antitrust legislation. What is your position on some of the bills that Congress is considering that would limit the competitive‑‑limit the alleged anticompetitive behavior of companies like Apple, Google, and Amazon?

MR. AMON: Cat, I'm not very close to comment, but maybe I'll just speak a little bit from Qualcomm and maybe a broader perspective.

You know, we‑‑we're very fortunate that, I think, through the past several years, I think the Qualcomm business model and our licensing program has been battle‑tested, I think has been, you know, validated by pretty much every jurisdiction in the globe. We also are very happy with the outcome when we had our case in the past with the FTC, and I think the conclusion is Qualcomm has a very competitive license business model. And that's important because we had enabled growth that we have seen with technologies such as 4G and 5G, which is, you know, enabling every other industry to benefit from this technology.

And we‑‑as a company that is growing, we want a competitive environment, especially as we enter new markets, because there's an opportunity for mobile technology to transform many industries.

The other broad perspective is‑‑and I would just step back, and I'll talk from a very higher level. Like I said, I'm not too close to the proposed legislation to comment, but at a very high level, we are building digital twins of everything. It's definitely happening. You have your digital twin in the cloud with all of your data. Companies have digital twins, and you can range from‑‑you can have a digital twin of a car, as you drive your car, and your car sends information to its maker about the state of your car. You can also have the same thing about a power substation or anything that can have a digital twin.

You see regulation that existed today to regulate our physical means, right? You have rights, and you have obligations. It's only natural‑‑it's only natural as we think about everything being connected with the cloud and having a digital twin on everything that regulation is also going to make sure that rights and obligations and privacy and all of those things apply to your digital twin as well.

And if you look at things like the European Digital Markets Act, it's probably a step into that direction. So I think that definitely we're going to see more and more of that, and I think it's only logical as everything gets connected to the cloud and we build digital twins of everything.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: You mentioned the activity in Europe. We also have a more aggressive FTC, chaired by Lina Khan. Is that changing at all the strategy that you have when thinking about acquisitions and the future of Qualcomm's business?

MR. AMON: Not at all. You know, we have been very vocal about this. Qualcomm, we're very happy with the strategy we lay out in new work last year during our Capital Markets Day, that we outlined the growth opportunity for Qualcomm, not only in handsets but in automotive, in the broader IoT segment, and we're not at a place in our company that we need transformative M&A. But, if anything, we'll continue to look for M&A to accelerate on strategy. A great example of that is the Arriver acquisition that just closed, and I think that will continue to be true for Qualcomm as we look of M&A to grow our business. And, you know, I expect M&A to be an important part of the strategy going forward.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: Well, unfortunately, that's all the time that we have today. Cristiano Amon, thank you so much for joining us here at Washington Post Live.

MR. AMON: Thank you so much. My pleasure doing that, and great seeing you again.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: Great seeing you again too.

I’m Cat Zakrzewski, and as always, thanks for watching. To check out what interviews we have coming up, please head to WashingtonPostLive.com to register and find out more. Thank you.

[End recorded session]

