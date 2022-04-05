MR. BORNYAKOV: Hi, everyone. Thank you.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: Thank you so much for being here today.

We have a lot to cover today, but first, Alex, can you tell us where you're calling from?

We have a lot to cover today, but first, Alex, can you tell us where you're calling from?

MR. BORNYAKOV: Well, I'm in Ukraine in the western part, but unfortunately, I can't disclose my exact location for safety reasons.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: Of course. And can you tell me a little bit more about how you're staying online right now? How are you keeping an internet connection with everything going on?

MR. BORNYAKOV: Well, first of all, you all should be aware of the fact that Ukraine is a big country, and if you look on the map of invasion, you can see that from the eastern part, they advanced maybe like 15 percent of Ukrainian territory. There are a lot of troops near Kyiv. So it was really difficult. It was a really difficult time, but now they flee flat, and Kyiv is breathing.

So the cell reception in Ukraine is generally okay. There might be some problems in some areas around Kyiv. In western part, it's totally okay. What do we experience from the internet traffic standpoint, that maybe it's just a little bit slower than it was usually before the war, but in general, like everything is working.

Of course, where there is war zone, there is no coverage, and the cell reception is bad, and sometimes it's just absent. But, generally, we just have almost a similar level of connectivity as before.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: I see, and I know when I talked to your colleague, Minister Fedorov, he was speaking with me on a Starlink connection. Have you personally been using the Starlink satellites as well?

MR. BORNYAKOV: Yeah, yeah. Well, during the first day when we were moving, there was really bad internet, and as I mentioned before, the first day, it's just messy and it was hectic. So we were moving, and once we received the first satellite, we set it up, and the speed is really great, and the connection is good. Now I know with a lot, thousands of Starlinks in Ukraine, been using for different purposes, even in the war zone, but my personal experience, that the service is great.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And can you tell me a little bit more about how Ukraine has been using these Starlinks? I read that hundreds have been deployed to keep hospitals online. What are some of the other ways these satellites are being used?

MR. BORNYAKOV: Well, at first, we were supplying them to the places where situation is really difficult, like Chernihiv, like Kharkov, eastern part of Ukraine, even Mariupol. So there was‑‑there was need for military first and hospitals, but then we started to give them out to some enterprises because we need business running. We need companies to work, even in cities where it's in close proximity from Russian troops, and we know where the situation is difficult, and there, we focus our efforts.

So, right now, it's more than 10,000 units in Ukraine. So we're able to spread them equally and fulfill not just basic needs but also to those who are, as I mentioned before, want to conduct business, and this business is international or it requires instant communication.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And I wanted to ask you a little bit more about how those devices are being used, particularly in conflict. There was some concern initially that having these satellites could potentially create new safety risks, that people would be able to see where the satellites are, and that would give away the location of troops or civilians. What steps are you taking to mitigate those safety risks?

MR. BORNYAKOV: Well, first of all, they're really small, and it's really hard to identify them.

Second, I'm not sure, but‑‑I can't be 100 percent sure, but I don't think Russians are able to trace them because they haven't been aware of this technology, and I think their equipment is not adjusted to trace Starlinks.

Maybe something is going to change because it's war, and everything is changing rapidly, but I know that there were no cases, and there was no evidence when there was some situation where using Starlink was a trap for someone near a battlefield.

And the variety of options on how they're using Starlinks is broad. Surveillance, even like our soldiers on a mission, if they spot some activities on the battlefield, they're using Starlinks to get the surveillance back, this data, to get back, because there is no other options. Communication is not working, and they're happy about it. It really helps.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And are you taking any precautions to secure these Starlinks, any extra steps to ensure that, for instance, they're not subject to Russian cyberattacks?

MR. BORNYAKOV: Well, first of all, all serial numbers of all devices that we give out, they note it, and if there's no connection from people who receive them and they're using them in difficult circumstances and we haven't got any confirmation that this device is in our hands, we just block them on our side. So, even if it for some reason was lost or someone just left it and it's in the possession of Russian troops, it's being blocked. So they can't use it. So it's just a piece of metal for them.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: I see. And I want to shift gears now to the digital blockade. Your office has been erecting this digital blockade to isolate Russia both digitally and economically. Can you tell me a little bit about where that idea originally came from?

MR. BORNYAKOV: Well, this idea belongs to Mykhailo Fedorov because when this all started, we wanted to‑‑well, we're actually really shocked about this, and I wouldn't say I was prepared for that, neither my colleagues or friends. Well, we were expecting some movement, and maybe there might be‑‑we thought that it might be some actions on the eastern part, but we didn't expect this would be so massive.

And when we realized that they're not going just to fight or just help the rebels on East, but they want to destroy‑‑completely destroy our country, this is where this idea came up because we realized that we fight not just for life of our soldiers, but we fight for our nation, for our existence of the nation of Ukraine.

So we realized that this machine, this war machine is huge, and one of the things that we could do, because we're from Ministry of Digital Transformation‑‑we're obviously not Ministry of Defense. So we can do our best to stop, from economic standpoint, any advances, any money flow to Russia, and this is how this all started.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: Can you walk me through the early hours of this? I mean, it was within 48 hours of the initial invasion that we saw your office come out with public letters to Apple CEO Tim Cook and other major American tech companies. What was that experience like for you as you were dealing with, as you just described, a surprising situation to so quickly move into gear like that?

MR. BORNYAKOV: Well, I think that it's like instinct. If you want to survive, you have to act. You can't just lay down.

We had a number of connections with big tech companies before the war. So it was not just purely from scratch just trying to reach out to them. We knew people, and we realized that at first, we need to start to block some tracking apps, some propaganda websites, and also spread our word.

So, at the beginning, we were just trying to minimize the impact of their invasion, and then we quickly realized it's just like every day was something brand‑new, and we were working 24/7. There was no‑‑and still there is no weekend for us. We're just moving day after day after invasion start.

And, on the second day, we basically realized that we need to reach out to them to‑‑not just to help us figure out specific tasks and help our militaries or help our regular people, because this was also a task. Like, I remember on the second day, it turned out that they checked Google always because they can see where there is a traffic jam on the digital map‑‑I mean on Google Maps or Waze or other maps, and they can strike there. So we reached out to them and asked them to just disable this functionality temporarily, so no one is going to see that.

There's other‑‑a number of other issues like with Google Maps with their‑‑with other communication services, and those ideas were also coming up from our people because they were also contacting us and telling about different issues that they face, so yeah. So this was really horrible and still it's‑‑now it sounds like more like a distant memory, but now I realize this is just 40 days ago. Because of so much stuff happening every hour and you wake up every morning and you check your‑‑and then you see in the night, it was so many news about that, like bombing, shelling, rocketing, people dying.

And you have to adjust really quick. It's not comparable with peaceful times when you can make plans. You can do this long term, midterm, but during the war, it's‑‑you know your goal, but the way you're moving to this goal, you have to adjust every couple hours.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: What's motivating you to keep your focus on that goal and moving toward that goal right now?

MR. BORNYAKOV: Well, the major motivation is to stop those military actions because every day people are dying, and it's very sad, and it breaks my heart because those are children, those are women, and many men, of course.

Also, it's really hard to observe like they're destroying our country, our country infrastructure, and during the last couple years, Ukraine advanced a lot from an infrastructure standpoint. There were thousands of kilometers of roads built, new hospitals, new stadiums, and now it's being destroyed through entire country. So every time I see like a building, residential or commercial building, like roads that they completely destroyed with their tanks, and enterprises and businesses that people were building their entire life and then in a moment, it's just gone, it's a motivation to do whatever we can do to stop this right away.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And your office has been remarkably successful so far in exerting pressure on companies, in recruiting an IT army, taking many different steps to address this conflict, and I wanted to ask you. You know, we've seen hundreds of companies now pull out from Russia because of a combination of the public pressure and, of course, sanctions. Are there any major companies that continue to be holdouts that you're still pressuring?

MR. BORNYAKOV: Yeah. Well, to be fair, almost all of them just said, "Yeah, we're moving out," but unfortunately, some of them just made announcement but didn't really act.

So, for example, IBM, Intel, SAP, companies like Microsoft, they're still in the process. So they announced, and what we see is they're not really moving anywhere. Maybe it's just the first step. Maybe these companies are too big, but this is the fact. Some of them just‑‑maybe they pretend; maybe they're real. Maybe this is real, but what we see is that some of them not reacting really quickly.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: Are you talking to those companies and trying to get them to move faster?

MR. BORNYAKOV: Yeah, yeah. Especially when what happened in Bucha. I'm not sure if you're familiar with this horrible massacre. But, again, to be fair, it's not just one place. It's just one that is closer to Kyiv, but there are other places where there are similar‑‑with the similar events.

And, well, coming back to the point, when it happened to Bucha, we reached out again saying like, "Listen, this is already out of hand, and it's just unspeakable. And you can see now that if you continue this business with them, this is what they do with your money. With having your technologies, they supply their army with their equipment, again, with the tax, and this is what they do." And I think that that works because now people see for real what those animals are doing.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And those events in Bucha have been heavily covered in America media, but I wanted to ask you, what is your office doing now in the second month of the war to use social media to keep the attention on what's happening in Ukraine?

MR. BORNYAKOV: Well, of course, all of our social media is like my personal Twitter or Mykhailo Fedorov's personal twitter, all the social networks of the ministry, we use them to spread this word.

Also, there are a number of communities on the media front that we're running, especially to Russian citizens, because we still believe that they have to know the opposite point of view, because all they know is that we kill ourselves. I mean, literally, what they're telling their people, that we shot our civilian people, our citizens, our neighbors, and this is‑‑again, this is on the issue of propaganda.

But what we're trying to do, we make a lot of efforts on the media front to tell in Russian with videos, with proof that this is what really happened, and I know we reached millions of people in Russia with that.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And that's really interesting that you're focusing on reaching people in Russia. There is some concern that the approach of the digital blockade, calling on companies to pull out tech services in Russia, could have the consequence of leaving ordinary Russians disconnected from accurate news about the war. How do you weigh that tradeoff, and how do you think about that if you're using video and hoping to get in touch with people there?

MR. BORNYAKOV: Well, we all have to remember that this is a totalitarian country, and they do not tolerate the truth in any way. So we never asked like a big media company to leave completely and‑‑I mean leave them without information. They blocked Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn themselves. This is their Roskomnadzor, what is called "block," and I know that if companies were spreading real news, they will block them anyway. They would block them anyway.

So there is no tradeoff really. We think that once any media in Russia starts telling the truth, they just get rid of it. So there's a matter of how you value your reputation. So if you're, let's say, a search engine or you're a popular social platform and you don't want to block people's opinions and minds, you're a target for Russians, not for us. It's not us. They target those media.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And how important is YouTube now that so many other American social networks have been blocked in Russia? Is that one of the key channels that you're using to get out your message there?

MR. BORNYAKOV: Yeah, yeah. It's one of the key channels. Another channel, of course, are messengers, different messengers. I don't want to name them because I'm sure they follow what we're talking about, but we can really reach out to people through those messengers and YouTube.

And the reason they didn't block YouTube yet is because they're using it for their own propaganda, and also, there are many, many people that are using YouTube for earning money. So I think they're considering turning off YouTube. I heard rumors that it's going to happen in a couple days from now, but I think they're waging an effect because they understand that if they close YouTube, they‑‑

So, as I mentioned before, using YouTube to spread the word, and the reason they didn't block it is because they also use YouTube to spread their propaganda, and I think they're waging the consequences of turning off YouTube completely, because if they turn it off, they also won't be able to tell their version of the story. So I think they will come up with some decision, and I heard rumors that in a couple days from now, they're going to close it, anyway. And I know that this is their decision.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And I want to turn now to the role of cyberattacks during this war. Can you tell me what destruction Russian cyberattacks have caused in Ukraine so far and how you're defending from them?

MR. BORNYAKOV: Well, hopefully and apparently, not many as they expected. I know that we experienced more than 3,000 attacks so far. So can you imagine this volume? So they're instantly attacking us.

I know of a couple minor examples. I'm not‑‑maybe some of them probably might be classified, but‑‑or just quickly fixed, but I don't know about any major incident that they broke our digital infrastructure. I think that's their‑‑I think that the reason is because we were so prepared for that, and I'm telling this not for the first time, but the war had started eight years ago. And they were attacking us instantly throughout all these years, and we figured out how to defend ourselves. But the scale and the pressure, of course, after February 24th, it's much, much more.

But, anyway, we are safe, and we are restoring our digital services and launching more and more even in the times of war.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And I wanted to ask you, too, you have raised millions of dollars for Ukraine through cryptocurrencies. What is the advantage of raising through cryptocurrencies versus traditional currencies, and how have you used those funds?

MR. BORNYAKOV: Sure. Well, the advantage is that it's much, much quicker, and it's really like international and easier for people to donate, because like if you're in Ukraine‑‑by the way, there are a number of funds that exist along with our funds in fiat currencies and in regular form, but if you're somewhere far away from Ukraine and you take an account number, a SWIFT message to start transfer, then it takes days, but if you have a crypto, you can just go to your mobile app, send crypto, and in five minutes, it's on account.

Also, I think it's a matter of transparency because people see‑‑because of the blockchain technology, they're able to see where these funds go and how much people are donating in total and how this is being spent, not exactly, I mean, where money goes specifically for which purchase, but they can see generally that money is going or spending, and they're able to track this at least partially.

So the reason we opened this fund because we were under heavy limitation during the first days of war especially from National Bank of Ukraine. So it was really hard to get money out of Ukraine, especially foreign currencies, euro and the dollar. So, establishing this fund together with Kuna, which is private exchange, allowed us to quickly disburse this money and make critical purchases in days, not in weeks, because if you send a crypto transaction, in five minutes, it's there, but if you send a wire transfer, it could take three days. So that's the advantage.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: Well, unfortunately, that's all the time that we have for today, and we'll have to leave it there. Alex Bornyakov, thank you for joining us here on Washington Post Live.

MR. BORNYAKOV: Thank you.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And thanks to all of you for joining us here today. I'm Cat Zakrzewski.

MS. ZAKRZEWSKI: And thanks to all of you for joining us here today. I'm Cat Zakrzewski.