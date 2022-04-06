Transcript: ‘Capehart’ with Harvey Fierstein

Unlock This article is free to access. Why? The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Follow this story and more by signing up for national breaking news email alerts.

MR. CAPEHART: Good afternoon, and welcome to the Capehart podcast on Washington Post Live. I am Jonathan Capehart, associate editor of The Washington Post. "I Was Better Last Night" is the instantly engaging memoir from a writer, creator, producer, and actor who has won four Tony Awards, three Drama Desk Awards, and numerous other awards for "Torch Song Trilogy," "La Cage aux Folles," and "Hairspray." You've seen him on Broadway, the big screen, the small screen, and now you're seeing him streaming on Washington Post Live. He is the great Harvey Fierstein.

Welcome to Capehart and Washington Post Live.

MR. FIERSTEIN: I recognized you immediately, Jonathan. Immediately.

MR. CAPEHART: [Laughs]

MR. FIERSTEIN: I didn't need Richie Jackson to tell me I was talking to you.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, you know, Richie‑‑this is one of the great things is that it's always wonderful when you share a truly close friend with someone else, and Richie Jackson is definitely that person for me.

MR. FIERSTEIN: Good, good. Yes. Well, you know I've known him since he's 17, I think, so‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: Yes. No, I‑‑yes, I do.

We have to talk about your book.

MR. FIERSTEIN: Yes, please.

MR. CAPEHART: I loved your book. You told The Daily Beast that writing your memoir was, quote, "like giving birth. I'm sure it's very painful, but you don't remember that part. You just look at the baby," and that the rave reviews for it is like, quote, "kind of like dreamland."

What was the hardest part of writing this book?

MR. FIERSTEIN: My own negativity in my own head. That's always the hardest part of anything, isn't it? It's always that fear, a fear of doing something, but because my‑‑I don't usually write prose, you know, long‑form prose. I've written a children's book. I write op‑eds and stuff like that, but a book‑book is kind of a daunting to think about. But, if you don't try, you never know whether you can or not, right? And I figured it's just a computer, and the computer‑‑I have lots of junk on this computer that will never‑‑anybody will ever see. So I figure I might as well try.

So I sat myself down, and it was during COVID. So it wasn't like you could go outside or nothing. So I sat myself down, and I started writing what's now the chapter one. I wrote the preface later, but the story about being in second grade and being made to be the king in "Sleeping Beauty" when I really wanted to be the evil witch, the long nails. Well, look, black nails.

[Laughter]

MR. FIERSTEIN: I'm going to‑‑I'm going to a wedding this weekend, and you have to have black nails, so‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: I did not know that.

MR. FIERSTEIN: Oh. Oh, yeah. There are many rules these days. Many rules.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, Harvey‑‑go ahead.

MR. FIERSTEIN: I was going to say if you're not going to wear a black tie, then wear black nails.

MR. CAPEHART: Then wear black nails.

Well, since you mentioned your preface, I want to read something that you wrote in your preface about what it was like to write the book. You write, "Sure. I recall the victories and joys and laughs and lovers, but for reasons beyond me, those happier remembrances are cloudy, dimmed, and distant. I have to reach for them. Whereas the miseries and hurt, every mistake, misfortune, and betrayal I endured or delivered remains conveniently at my fingertips." Then you go on to say, "The adage 'Time heals everything' makes a lovely lyric but is a"‑‑blanking‑‑"lie." Pain and regret are our brains' legacy residents with great views and easy access to the world outside."

I underlined it because it is such a perfect way of describing the battle of the good memories versus the bad memories.

Was it really that hard to reach for the joy that was in your life?

MR. FIERSTEIN: Well, let me just explain I believe I come up with these theories. They're usually wrong, but they really work good for me. And, also, one of my philosophies is change your mind every day. So I come up with these theories.

MR. CAPEHART: [Laughs]

MR. FIERSTEIN: But this theory is that the reason we remember the painful stuff is the same reason that it's built into us to remember not to touch the hot pan on the stove; you'll get burned. So I think somehow into our animal brains, the negative is still built in to be accessible as lessons learned. Happiness and, you know, where to find food is built in there too. Look at me. But the negative is right there so that you don't make the same mistakes, though we often do make the same mistakes over and over again.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm.

MR. FIERSTEIN: But was it hard to access the happy stuff? Listen to me. I'm a silly sort of person, and I love the happy stuff. And I love my life, and I've survived my life. I guess that's the real point is I've actually survived being me. That's something to celebrate.

MR. CAPEHART: When you say you "survived being me," flesh that out. What exactly are‑‑what exactly do you mean by that?

MR. FIERSTEIN: Well, as you saw in the book, I got through the whole period of AIDS and that rather bad period of life, and during that period, I was sinking further and further into depression without really realizing it because I was covering it with alcohol. And so I went very far down the alcoholic road.

When I finally quit drinking, which was not really my choice, I was‑‑I was averaging half a gallon a day of 100‑proof Southern Comfort. So I was pretty far down that road.

So I attempted suicide, and on the other side of the suicide, I've always considered that a new life. I've always considered that a rebirth, and so surviving me, I meant doing things my way led me to that very bad place. So now I do things differently, and I'm having a very good time.

I've been sober, by the way, for 26 years.

MR. CAPEHART: Twenty‑six years. Congratulations on 26 years.

Let's go back to the beginning of the surviving being you. You write in the book that you believe that you survived the AIDS epidemic because you got bored with going to the trucks and got bored with‑‑got bored with casual sex, just decided one day, "You know what? This is not for me." Talk more about that.

MR. FIERSTEIN: Well, you know, boys‑‑boys.

MR. CAPEHART: Oh, I know about them, Harvey.

MR. FIERSTEIN: Right. Well, you know, they built zippers into our pants, and the rest is history. We don't need a lot of other work to have sex, you know. We don't need a lot of motivation. We don't need conversation at all, as I found out in my sexual history. You‑‑boys, you know. You have sex, and then you go for pizza. You know, you only ask each other's names if maybe you've been dating for a couple of years. It's boys.

So I was in that world, which is a great world to be in when you're living as I was living, because I was living sort of a three‑way life. I hadn't‑‑I was the nice Jewish boy at home, and then I was going to school full‑time, and then I was doing theater and art things at night. And so sex was easiest if it could be anonymous and quick and, you know, zipper up, zipper down, you're out of there. So I fell into that.

I did have affairs. I did have boyfriends. I didn't really seek to have a really good emotional connection, but somehow I've never been very good at that, which is another whole story, so‑‑

But I was at this one period which was just before "Torch Song" opened off‑Broadway. I was sort of still in this casual sex thing, and a line came to me from "Colette," of all people, and it was "When he and he and he became them, I gave up men." And I thought, you know, it's true. They have no personality to me. They're not meaning anything to me. They're not giving me anything emotionally or physically beyond an orgasm, a little tension reliever. I'm taking advantage and losing my‑‑I'm taking advantage of the easy and losing the humanity, and I thought this can't possibly be good. So I stopped doing that nonsense, and it just happened to time out at the beginning of the AIDS crisis.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm. And while you're dealing with all of this, you're also dealing with your own gender identity. I mean, you write in the‑‑you write in the book, "My mind was struggling with jigsaw puzzle pieces that came in an unmarked box." You just mentioned a moment ago how you wanted to play‑‑you wanted to play the queen, but you were made to play‑‑you were made to play a male character. Talk about how early did you start having this conversation in your head about "Wait. Am I a boy? Am I a girl? What's going on here?"

MR. FIERSTEIN: That conversation was always going on with me, and it does with every child. The lie is that it doesn't. I mean, the child may not remember or may try not to remember, or the easiness of assuming that a kid is heterosexual and is in the right body for everything else, it's just easier to go along with what you've been handed, so‑‑and most people don't ask questions.

But, as you know, every gay child‑‑forget about gender at the moment. Every gay child grows up in a family or whatever their circumstance is, looks at the world around them, and tries to figure out where they belong. Now, a heterosexual child sees very easily where they belong, "Oh, I'm a girl. I belong here. I'm attracted to boys," blah, blah, the opposite of boys. Every gay child does that same math problem and comes out with a different answer and then has to go back and run all the compilations again to see where they come out, they come out with a different answer, and that goes on. And that's actually the act of coming out. That's how we come out to ourselves.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm.

MR. FIERSTEIN: Some people don't get that right answer until they're 50, 60, 70 years old, but that is coming out.

So I was doing all that, and in the midst of all that was also gender. Our generation didn't discuss gender as much as right now we're discussing gender, and let me just say I don't know where this conversation is going to end, which is why I find it so fascinating and exciting.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm.

MR. FIERSTEIN: We're like putting new names on things. We're like asking what is really the role of male and female. Is it about how we dress? Is it about our role as human beings? Is it about our role in reproduction? What is it?

The Native Americans, of course, had two‑spirit, the idea of two‑spirit. We don't have any of that stuff. We're finding it now. We're up to that point in our evolution because people are constantly changing, and people are constant‑‑I know most people don't like to think about change.

MR. CAPEHART: No.

MR. FIERSTEIN: Change is scary, scary stuff, but that's where we are. Right now, we're talking about gender, and it's very exciting.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, you know, Harvey, to your point, as you were responding to that, to the question, you know, we had a member of the Senate, Senator Marsha Blackburn, questioning Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson about her definition of a woman. I would love to know what you made of that line of questioning to a potential Supreme Court justice.

MR. FIERSTEIN: I think those people‑‑I'm so tired of those people. I know you have to cover them all the time. I just want them all to just flush the toilet and go away. I'm so tired of those people with‑‑they're in a bubble. They're in a very strange bubble where they only talk to each other or they talk to their assistants. They have nothing to do with the real world. They don't have to worry about anything. Their bills are paid. Their insurance is paid for the rest of their lives. They are settled and set, and they have no connection to reality anymore. And I don't like politicians. They just piss me off.

So, when you take a politician and you allow them to ask a real person a question, not to mention a person who's looking at the law‑‑they're not looking at a social idea. The woman is a judge who is looking at the law, which is a very different thing to do than I do. I look at a social situation. I look at, you know, who's dating who. She needs to look at the law. She needs to see how it's been set out. Is it right? Is it‑‑does it still fit where we are? It's a hard job being a judge, and to be handed stupid questions like that, insulting, stupid questions, I think, just shows you how stupid the questioner is.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm. And‑‑

MR. FIERSTEIN: Asking a judge to define what a woman is, I mean, I wouldn't ask‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MR. FIERSTEIN: I know philosophers that I wouldn't ask that question of.

MR. CAPEHART: Can we talk about "Torch Song Trilogy"? Because‑‑

MR. FIERSTEIN: We can if you want to. We can talk about anything you want. I am here for you.

MR. CAPEHART: Oh, I know. That's the thing. I've got so many questions on a whole host of topics because I know you could talk about anything, but I want to talk about "Torch Song Trilogy" and really about how‑‑talk about the reaction to "Torch Song Trilogy" when it first came out in the '80s and the reaction to "Torch Song Trilogy" when you and Richie brought it back in 2018.

MR. FIERSTEIN: Well, I wrote‑‑I finished writing "Torch Song" in 1978. Yes, I finished the three plays in 1978 and then went on this quest to find somebody to put the three plays together and mount them, which turned out to be The Glines, this gay theater in New York, and we did the play in a five‑floor, walk‑up theater where the ceilings were‑‑it was the Richard Allen Center, and the rain would come down if it rained, you know, right in the center of the stage, and it wasn't ideal. But then it moved off‑Broadway, and we became a big hit, all of that stuff.

But what I can tell you is that 85 percent of our audience back then was heterosexual. They were theatergoers, regular, average theatergoers that would go see "Equus" or go see "Amadeus" or go see "'night, Mother." They were 85 percent heterosexual.

The gay men that came in to see us would come in a little shyly. They would sort of look around to make sure who else is seeing them go into the theater. There was something dangerous about seeing "Torch Song" because "Torch Song" was, as your audience may or may not know, openly gay. It was a story about a man seeking to create a family in a world that didn't have families for gays. He was seeking to adopt an abused boy. He was seeking to have a relationship with someone‑‑well, two people by the end of the play, and also fighting the norms of the day. So they came into the theater frightened. They sat there. They laughed, whatever, but it was a dangerous feeling.

When we brought the play back in 2018, the audience was 85 percent gay, and they were not sneaking into the theater. The play belonged to them. It didn't belong to me anymore. It belonged to them. It was part of their history. It was part of their consciousness. There were older men bringing younger men to see the play to see what they used as they're coming out.

There were gay people who heard about it but didn't really know what it was, and they came to the theater laughing and loud and proud and cruising the audience. And there was 15 percent heterosexual and these gay‑‑and they sat, and they laughed, and they carried on through the show until the mother came out‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm.

MR. FIERSTEIN: ‑‑the great Mercedes Ruehl, and when Mercedes appeared and the mother starts in on Arnold about his lifestyle‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: Lifestyle.

MR. FIERSTEIN: Yeah. Welcome, 1982. We were all‑‑we were back when we're‑‑they were sinking down in their chairs. They were just as scared as ever, which, of course, made me laugh because you say, okay, for all the growing we do, we're still all scared of our parents. We still want our parents' approval. We still‑‑we may have‑‑we may have become independent, but no one is totally into‑‑nobody, no one is in this alone, as Stephen Sondheim would say.

So it's‑‑it was very interesting to watch.

MR. CAPEHART: So the one thing, I don't know if I knew this or I forgot it, but‑‑and maybe my memory is getting it wrong, but I think I have it right. The original actress who played your mother in "Torch Song" was Estelle Getty.

MR. FIERSTEIN: Yes‑‑well, no. Yes and no. The original actress‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: Go ahead.

MR. FIERSTEIN: ‑‑who played my mother in "Torch Song" was this little pachech woman who used to torture me back in "La MaMa," which is where I started in off‑off‑Broadway, and she would come see my shows. And she'd made me crazy, "Write a role for your mother, and I'll play it. Write a wrote for your mother, I'll play it." And the idea of this woman who came up to my titties, of her playing my mother just really made me laugh because my mother is not much taller than her. But there was this woman, Estelle Gettleman, from Bayside, Queens, whose husband replaced auto glass. She used call him "Martin Bormann," so you know her kind of sense of humor. And I wrote the role for the mother for her.

You know that you have a first edition of the plays if you open to the cast list and where it says‑‑where it has the name "Estelle Getty," there's still room to put the rest of her name because she had just changed her name when the book was being published. So Estelle Gettleman, who started towards on at "La MaMa" became Estelle Getty, and we went to Broadway and all that. And then she‑‑then she went on tour with the show because she wanted to go to L.A. When she got to L.A., obviously, "Golden Girls" audition happened. She went in. It was supposed to only be a guest spot. She wasn't supposed to be a regular on the show, but she hit a home run, and the rest is showbiz history.

MR. CAPEHART: It is, indeed.

You know, you mentioned "La MaMa" and off‑off‑Broadway, and as I was reading it, you know, that was‑‑I mean, I got to New York in 1991, but, you know, theater‑‑"La MaMa" is still going off‑off‑Broadway, experimental theatre, reading about the rain dripping down, what you were just talking about, I had gone to plays in spaces where folks are putting all their heart and soul into the roles in these tiny‑‑in these tiny theaters. I wonder what you make of theater today? Does theater‑‑and you did some edgy stuff. I mean, you write about some of the props you made and, you know‑‑I'm not going to get into it.

Folks, you just need to read the book.

MR. FIERSTEIN: You got to read the book.

MR. CAPEHART: But you were edgy, even for‑‑even for that time. Does theater still have that edge?

MR. FIERSTEIN: Oh, absolutely, it does. There are people making theater‑‑if you're making theater‑‑we didn't do it to shock. We did it because it was our lives. We did it because it was an expression of who we were. Well, I guess there were always--are people that go out to shock, but even they are trying to say something. They're trying to say this is‑‑you know, "This is what I find shocking. This is how I want to affect you," but theater is always about expressing yourself and affecting an audience. It's different than painting. It's closer to music. Well, any performing stuff does. It needs the ear and the eyes of the audience to be‑‑to complete the picture. You can't do‑‑you can't do theater in a box by yourself, and so there are still people doing incredible work at lots of little theaters all over the country, all over the world, and there are festivals for those plays, and from those plays, sometimes something will come out, you know, that's more mainstream or at least try to make it.

Taylor Mac, who is a wonderful theater artist, had a play brought to Broadway a couple of seasons ago, so yeah, theater is‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: If you‑‑go ahead. Theater is?

MR. FIERSTEIN: Theater is living.

MR. CAPEHART: And, you know, last month, the New York Public Library for Performing Arts at Lincoln Center announced it will design the Harvey Fierstein Theater Lab. What do you hope they do under your name at that, the Harvey Fierstein Theater Lab?

MR. FIERSTEIN: Well, the library is a public space that I've always found completely meaningful. My mother was a librarian. So, if I didn't‑‑if I didn't give to a library, I'd be in hot stuff with her.

MR. CAPEHART: [Laughs]

MR. FIERSTEIN: But the library is a placed that you can go. You don't have to have any money. You know, you can get a library card and go in and sit and read and access. The entire world is yours. It's yours.

And the New York Public Library of the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center not only has the books and all that kind of stuff. It has special collections. They go and they videotape as many shows as they can afford to, and those tapes, although there's no substitution for seeing theater live, we can go there and we can see legendary performances on tape, not the greatest quality sometimes, you know, because they don't go and edit it up, you know, five cameras. You know, it's not like‑‑you know, they‑‑it's usually one camera or two cameras capturing it all. But you can go there and see these legendary performances that you couldn't otherwise. So it's a great resource.

But there was no place in the library if I wanted to bring a couple of friends and watch something like that, you know, and then experiment with it, you know, and try something out. There was no place because you can't make noise in a library.

So the idea of having a theater lab where maybe you can book an hour or two to rehearse or a teacher can bring some students in and say, "Okay. We're here, and let's look at this. Let's think about that. Let's be in this space for free," that spoke to me. Using spaces as much by the public as possible is important to me.

MR. CAPEHART: As I knew would happen, time would fly talking to you. So we only have‑‑so that means I can't ask you about, you know, how you're reworking "Kinky Books" and "Funny Girl." We don't have enough time to talk about this. You've got seven active‑‑

MR. FIERSTEIN: Well, I saw "Funny Girl" last night. I saw "Funny Girl" last night, and it's in great shape, and I had a wonderful time sitting there. The audience had a wonderful time. It's selling out. We're really thrilled.

MR. CAPEHART: You've got what‑‑I don't know if these two are part of the seven active projects you have going. So there's a lot of stuff that we haven't even been able to talk about or even scratch the surface on in your book, but I want to end to get you to talk about what's happening in the country in terms of what people, politicians, state legislatures, what they're doing to LGBTQ+ kids, and this is in relation to a question that we got from Lisabeth Robinson who is in Ohio. And she asks, "What do you say to LGBTQIA+ kids who keep seeing their rights being challenged?"

MR. FIERSTEIN: You have to just keep fighting. They would like‑‑these old people, these politicians, these old‑‑mostly old men‑‑you know, you look at Grassley and you say, "Why are you still alive, let alone in Congress?" I don't mean that. I'm very happy the man is alive but not making laws. He doesn't understand. Like I said, too many years, he hasn't even paid a bill. So he doesn't understand anything.

Young people must declare the world they want. The world does belong to young people. Our job as old farts, our job is to support their ideas. Right now, we're seeing a reaction of frightened old people, people that say, "I want to go backwards. I want to go backwards." You can't go backwards. It's impossible to go backwards. History doesn't work that way. The world doesn't work that way. Time doesn't work that way. You want to go backwards? Go sit in your house, and go through your scrapbook, and have a lovely time. And let the rest of us live because those of us who love life want to ever move forward, and moving forward, unfortunately, means change, and change is scary. But that's what we need to do. We need to be open to change. We need to be open to questions.

I fought for the use of the words "gay" and "lesbian." You don't think it's strange for me to now have to adjust to "they" and "them"? But it's exciting. It's something I don't totally understand. It's exciting. It's opening a new world.

I mean, I tease about it. I said so what are we going to do? We're going to redo all Broadway shows? So, instead of "Funny Girls," it's going to be "Funny They," and instead of "Golden Boy," it's going to be "Golden Them"? I mean, I tease about that, but the truth is they will create their own art. They will create their own theater that speaks to them, as I created my theater that spoke to me, and it's exciting and it's wonderful. And I can't wait to see what tomorrow has in store.

Those old farts that are sitting there saying don't say "gay" and all that‑‑dead. DeSantis is dead. His brain is dead. It's over. All he can think of is how do I raise money, how can my campaign go, I want to be president, I want, I want, I want, I want. That's all they thing is I want, and they don't want to give up their power.

Look at Putin. Look at the destruction, the destruction of someone who wants to move backwards. They can destroy the world moving backwards. You must constantly move forward.

So I say to kids, be brave, decide the world you want, and there are plenty of us that will back you up. Tell us what you want, and we will be behind you.

MR. CAPEHART: Tony Award‑winning playwright and actor, the great Harvey Fierstein, thank you so much for coming to Capehart on Washington Post Live.

MR. FIERSTEIN: Thank you, Jonathan. Thank you for having me, and read my book.

[Laughter]

MR. CAPEHART: "I Was Better Last Night: A Memoir." It's right here. Thanks, Harvey.

And thank you for joining us. To check out what interviews we have coming up, head to WashingtonPostLive.com. Once again, I’m Jonathan Capehart, associate editor of The Washington Post. Thanks for watching Capehart on Washington Post Live.

[End recorded session]

