Transcript: The Path Forward: Restaurant Recovery with Damola Adamolekun

Unlock This article is free to access. Why? The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Follow this story and more by signing up for national breaking news email alerts.

MS. LONG: Welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Heather Long, a member of The Washington Post editorial board. Today we're talking about the recovery and the path forward in the restaurant industry. This industry was just devastated at the start of the pandemic, losing basically half the workforce or about 6 million workers back in April 2020, but since then, there's been a huge revolution in the restaurant and bar business. They have reinvented themselves time and again. Many workers have come back, and now today it's only down about 820,000 workers.

One of the key drivers people driving this innovation and change in the restaurant industry is our guest today, the CEO of P.F. Chang's. He's one of America's youngest and most dynamic CEOs.

Welcome to Post Live, CEO Damola Adamolekun.

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: Thanks so much for having me.

Advertisement

MS. LONG: So there's so much to talk about, but I want to start with the issue that's on so many people's minds, and that is inflation, these rising prices, particularly for meats and various types of seafood. You obviously have to deal with this every day. Can you give us your take on do you think that prices, particularly for food, are going to stay high through the summer, or do you see any signs of relief ahead?

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: Yeah. You know, we've‑‑you know, the issue with inflation is one driven by supply and demand. You know, to put it simply, we have a situation where based on support from the Fed and from the government stimulus, you had the demand to kind of ramp back up before people could‑‑or producers could get the supply to match, and then on top of that, the suppliers have labor issues. So they're struggling to scale. So that will be that prices, unfortunately, are likely to persist for sometime. Obviously, on a year‑over‑year basis, the growth will come down because you're comping over a higher price period towards the end of 2021.

But we think that, you know, inflation, unfortunately, is something that we're going to have to deal with for a little bit, and then, of course, a lot will depend on the Fed and the actions that they're going to take in terms of trying to rein it in without driving us into a recession, which is, of course, the risk.

Advertisement

MS. LONG: Yeah. It's a very tricky situation.

Can you talk me through? You're obviously CEO of a restaurant. You have to set those menu prices and figure out how much of these costs to pass along. Have you been surprised at how much the costs you're able to pass along and raise those menu prices? Are you starting to see some pushback from consumers?

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: You know, we've been a little conservative on the price actions. We want to not create a long‑term, you know, traffic problem in trying to solve an inflation problem that we hope, you know, gets under control at some point. So we've managed‑‑we basically looked at our fleet of restaurants individually. We see what the situation is in terms of labor increases, in terms of cost increases, and in each individual market, we make adjustments on a restaurant‑by‑restaurant basis.

Advertisement

But our goal is to‑‑you know, we've taken some of the hit in our P&L, and we've passed some along in terms of prices. And our goal is to be balanced and not, you know, overshoot and create new problems in trying to deal with one problem.

MS. LONG: Yeah. What's the hardest item to get right now? Some people tell me chicken wings have been a real problem, but for you all, is there kind of one thing that is really still a big supply issue?

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: You know, actually, the hardest things to get for us have been on the alcohol side. There are some products that are imported that have just been impossible to get based on import issues, based on some supply chain issues on the beverage side. So we've had some products that we've just been out of stock on, certain beers that we wanted to carry, some Asian beers that we import.

Advertisement

In terms of, you know, on the food side, we've been able to pretty much get everything we need, just the prices have gone up tremendously, right, in certain categories. Chicken is one. Flank is another. Wok oil. We've had meaningful price increases based on, again, the supply‑demand imbalance, and then when things are imported, there's also another, you know, price increase based on the difficulty importing that we've seen, which again is a lot of that is driven by labor shortages.

So it's across the board, but we're managing it. We have great relationships with our suppliers, and we've been able to manage through without, again, being too aggressive on price to try to make up for that.

MS. LONG: Yeah. And I guess, have you had to shift your suppliers like maybe you used to get from certain countries, and now you're shifting to other countries? What's been some of the most effective ways to manage supply chain for you all?

Advertisement

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: Yeah. No, there's some of that. You know, there's some sort of‑‑you know, we typically keep more than one supplier for a given product. So there's some shifting amongst the suppliers we already have relationships with. There's been some instances where we've had to introduce new suppliers based on lack of availability with our existing, but the key is communication. It's dialogue. It's meeting with them frequently so we know where they're at, where they're likely to have issues going forward so we can get ahead of it versus trying to react once you already have a problem. So it comes down to relationship building, communication, being honest with each other, and, you know, try to help them where we can and vice versa.

So it's a relationship. It's, you know, we've had relationships with our suppliers for a long time, and we've been able to manage through just by, again, communicating.

MS. LONG: How concerned are you about a recession this year? I know we're‑‑in the restaurant industry, you're finally feeling more and more recovered this spring, but as you mentioned, so many headwinds right now in the world and certainly in the United States. Can you say a little bit about how you see the recession outlook in the next year?

Advertisement

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: Well, the problem is that, you know, if you look today, employment or the economy is very strong. GDP growth is still strong. Consumer spending is strong. So you wouldn't say that it looks like a recession today, but the problem, of course, is inflation is running away. It's increasing month‑over‑month, and the last time we had inflation this high was the late 1970s and early 1980s when it got to, you know, be 10 percent‑plus, and Paul Volcker is famous for bringing it down. But when he brought it down, he also induced a recession, right? That's the tradeoff because the way you bring down inflation is to reduce spending in the economy via higher interest rates and, you know, less stimulation from the Fed. And the tradeoff is when you drive down consumer spending, that's what drives GDP, so GDP comes down. That's what drives income, so you see incomes come down. So it's a delicate balance the Fed has to strike between trying to bring down inflation without inducing a recession, and, you know, it's hard to tell how that plays out. Obviously, their goal is to not create a recession, but could they overdo it and tip the scales? You know, that's certainly a possibility, right?

So, you know, we hope not, but there's things to watch. Inflation is one. Consumer sentiment is another, also at the lowest levels we've seen since the late 2000s at present. So we're not there yet, but there's certainly risk, and we have to watch how the Fed manages the economy, and we have to kind of watch what goes on with the consumer here in the next couple quarters.

MS. LONG: What would you say your biggest challenge is for the year ahead?

Advertisement

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: It's a macro picture. You know, we've done a lot in terms of managing our own business to create a situation where we feel good about where we are. You know, we invested in a lot of the off‑premise dining solutions prior to the pandemic. It was part of the thesis when, you know‑‑I led the acquisition of the business on behalf of Paulson & Co., the principal owner. So we did a lot in terms of getting our own business where it needs to be. We're digitally oriented. We have a great experience within our restaurants. We've invested in people, invested in technology. So, you know, we manage, I think, the business very well, but of course, we're beholding to consumer spend, to macroeconomics. If you're in a recession, all businesses are going to suffer, ours included. So it's not something we control‑‑I'm not the Fed chairman‑‑but we are watching it, and, you know, that's probably the biggest risk to ours and to other restaurant businesses over the next, I'd say, 12 to 24 months.

MS. LONG: Yeah. That makes sense.

I'm curious to get your take on how customers have changed. You know, pretty much everyone has been changed in some way by this pandemic. Are they ordering different menu items or having different habits? Do they tip differently? What are you seeing, as customers return en mass, how different they are?

Advertisement

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: Well, I think the number one thing you've seen is that, you know, the things that they've learned during the pandemic, they haven't forgotten, right? So a lot of people shifted to off‑premise delivery, delivery ordering. They started using QR code menus. Maybe they would have never done that, you know, before the pandemic. They got used to it. It's easy. You know, reservations, they want to make reservations digitally now.

So this sort of digital orientation that increased during the pandemic out of necessity, we've seen that hold even as people come back into the restaurants, right? So the dining business has come back. It's back to kind of pre‑pandemic levels for us, but the off‑premise business, the digital business, the engagement with technology, you know, that hasn't come down since we've kind of opened things back up in the restaurants.

So, you know, we're seeing sort of a return to dining but also a retention of some of the changes that took place during the pandemic, which has created a different world, of course, in terms of the overall picture of the guest.

MS. LONG: Yeah. That's really fascinating, that I would have expected some of that takeout business to reduce, but it sounds like that's still going strong, even as people are coming back and dining in person.

I know that you personally have really pushed for a lot of that takeout change. What makes you confident that that's going to continue to stay strong, that there won't be a big shift back?

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: Well, so, you know, my focus on digital is not so that I want to shift people from the restaurants to digital. My whole point from the beginning was I want to be able to engage with the guest however they choose to interact, right? So, if the guest wants to come into the restaurant, we're perfectly set up to serve them there. If they want to order digitally on an app, we have that now. We didn't when we bought the business, but we've invested in that and created that ecosystem.

So I'm not pushing guests one way or another. I just want to be great at each channel. So whatever they choose to do, we can, you know, meet their needs and have them leave very satisfied.

Now, in terms of what we're seeing‑‑so the one part of the takeout business that's come down is the nondigital piece, right?

MS. LONG: Mm‑hmm.

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: So people who are just calling or showing up, that's down, you know, pretty meaningfully, but the digital piece keeps growing every quarter. Even relative to the pandemic, we're doing more digital transactions now, and we "4xed" [phonetic] our digital business since pre‑COVID. So that's where the growth is, is that, again, the engagement with the technology, ordering on an app, ordering on the website or the third‑party apps. That's all growing and looks to continue to grow as more people get, you know, used to that experience and fold that into their daily habits. We're seeing that digital off‑premise business even continue to grow since COVID.

MS. LONG: Fascinating. What kind of customer is doing the digital ordering? Is it‑‑I don't know. I would imagine stressed‑out parents maybe who just want a quick dinner meal for the family, or would I be surprised if it's‑‑

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: Yeah.

MS. LONG: ‑‑people across the board?

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: You know, that's the thing. I think pre‑COVID, it was more people like me, younger people who kind of grew up in the digital environment and were using Uber Eats since it came out or DoorDash and were used to that, but during the pandemic, everybody had to kind of figure that out, right? Because you couldn't go into a restaurant, and, you know, after a couple times of trying to call or, you know‑‑and they tell you to download the app, maybe you finally download it, and you find that it's really easy. It makes your life simpler. You can plan it. You can pick a time, and then you start using it. And, you know, you're not going to now delete it because you're used to it and you understand it, and it's made your life better.

So, you know, I think right now, it's broad‑based, right? Everybody has kind of picked up the habits and gotten used to technology and, you know not just the app but also things like the QR code, right? That was a kind of niche technology a few years ago, but now it's everywhere, and people are used to it. They know how to use it, and so the use cases is much broader. It's not just young people. It's older people. It's parents. It's people who otherwise would have maybe not tried it, but now are‑‑you know, have it on their phones and are comfortable with it. So we see it. We see it pretty broad.

MS. LONG: Mm‑hmm. And it sounds like you're almost making the case that the restaurant sector‑‑and, obviously, your company is part of it‑‑could grow to be even bigger than it was pre‑pandemic if you're able to do‑‑both fill your restaurants with people and continue to do this digital business, this takeout business. Is that sort of what you see the future of the restaurant industry growing into?

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: Yeah. And, again, that was the thesis when I led the acquisition of this company is that the dining business could grow, and then there was this off‑premise opportunity that didn't‑‑that wasn't even tapped yet because, when we bought this business, they didn't have an app. They didn't have the online ordering on the website. They didn't have all these‑‑you know, the separate area in the restaurants to run an off‑premise operation out of. You know, there hadn't been any investment, and our thesis was that you could grow the dining business and also grow the off‑premise business. They don't have to fight with each other. They're synergetic if you can manage them both correctly, and that's going to lead to overall, you know, increased sales in each restaurant and increased profitability across the fleet.

And, obviously, we didn't predict COVID. So that really accelerated the off‑premise business, but fortunately, we had invested in all the things that we wanted to have prior to COVID.

But I think that's true for restaurants who take the time and make the investments necessary to build, you know, a great operation in the restaurant and a great operation for people who want to engage outside the restaurant, right? So that's what we call "omnichannel." "Channel agnostic" is something I've said in interviews, but, you know, I want to not care how the guest chooses to interact. We just want to have a great produce for them, regardless of how they want to interact with the brand, and that, I think, is the future of the restaurant business.

MS. LONG: I want to ask you about hiring, but first, let me throw in‑‑we've had a lot of our Washington Post readers who have written in questions for you. This one comes from Jeffrey Arnold in California, and he asks, "Will customers accept higher menu prices for delivery to offset the delivery fees that would come with the takeout or delivery option?"

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: Yeah, I think to a degree. At the end of the day, though, there's going to be limits to that, and I think people are finding that out, especially the third‑party delivery companies whose business is, you know, completely tied to the willingness to pay a little more for delivery.

There's a couple things. Number one, I think if you can get a direct relationship with the guest, i.e., they come to P.F. Chang's app and website instead of going to a third party, then it's easier to keep the price more manageable because there's no middle man that's taking a cut out of the transaction.

So one way we try to manage the cost to the consumer is to build a direct relationship which manages that cost. It makes it easier for us to fulfill the delivery and at a price that the guest is comfortable with.

The other thing we're working on that is related to this is a subscription program for our biggest fans, right? So people who love P.F. Chang's and order frequently, you know, very soon you'll be able to sign up for a monthly subscription that will be kind of a price per month, and it will be free delivery, extra points. So each transactions will be much more affordable because you use P.F. Chang so often, and it will be a better economic arrangement for the guest because they can kind of, you know, pay this monthly fee and then free delivery, and they can order as frequently as they like. And I think that's a way, at least a brand like ours that has that direct relationship with guests, can manage that as well.

So, you know, people are willing to pay a little more for delivery. I think there are limits on it, and then there's ways to be creative to make it, you know, less of a burden on the guest, and these are the things that we're working on.

MS. LONG: Yeah. What do you wish people knew about these third‑party apps, the Uber Eats and the DoorDashes of the world? You obviously can see how it impacts your sector and the workers in your sector. What do you wish as people order that they knew when they choose to use a third‑party app versus going direct?

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: I have nothing against them. We have great relationships with all of them. DoorDash, Uber Eats, et cetera, we have great relationships with each one. It's‑‑you know, the reality is some people have a relationship with a brand, and they, you know, love P.F. Chang's and want to use our app, and some people are more agnostic. They just want food, and they want to scroll and see what all their options are, and they'll use a DoorDash. I think that's fine. I think they bring more guests into the‑‑into the picture, so nothing, you know, inherently negative to say about them.

But there's a cost to that. That's the point, right? There's‑‑they have‑‑they have to build an economic model that works for them, which means they're going to have to take some, you know, incremental price relative to ordering directly from a restaurant. So it's going to be a little more expensive, and it's going to eat a bit into the profits of the restaurants, right? They'll charge the consumer, and they'll charge the restaurant.

So it's an aggregator. You know, again, there's aggregators in all industries. It's not a problem. It's, I think, natural to have a function like that, but there is a cost, and if the consumer wants to manage, you know, the cost of them per order, then they're going to want to go direct. And, you know, obviously, restaurants would prefer not to pay the fee. So they're going to want that relationship as well.

So I think there's a place for third‑party apps, you know, no fundamental problem with their existence. It's just going to be a tradeoff in terms of cost and whether you want‑‑you know what you want and who you want to build the relationship with or whether you want to kind of search and look at what all your options are in an area which is where they're the most helpful.

MS. LONG: Yeah. Let's talk about hiring. How many unfilled positions do you have at the moment? I think at some point last year, you had said it was about 2,000, which, you know, sounds like a pretty big number. I know you're also growing and opening new locations. How many positions do you need to fill right now?

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: Yeah. It's still somewhere around there. We have about 15,000 people who work for us in the restaurants, and, you know, we'd be, you know, about 17,000 if we were fully staffed. So it's still around‑‑around that number.

To your point, a lot of that is new locations we've opened and new locations we're planning to open that we're looking to fill positions for.

So, you know, it's a tough labor market. You know, you have unemployment at record lows, and, you know, people have a lot of options. So you have to make sure that you have as an attractive a proposition for employers as‑‑or employees, rather, as you possibly can. So that's something we're working on all the time.

We rolled out a new hourly PTO program at the beginning of the year that's been really impactful, and the feedback has been tremendous from our employees. So things like that, just making sure that we're listening to them, we're thoughtful about not just the wages but the other parts of working for a company, the relationship with your managers, the culture, the focus on, you know, the work‑life balance and other elements of people's lives that‑‑like PTO that mean a lot to them. So it's a challenge but something that we've been able to manage through so far.

MS. LONG: Yeah. What's the hardest position to hire for these days?

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: The kitchen is harder than the front of house for us, right? So it's‑‑yeah. It's hard to find great chefs. It's hard to find people with the experience. Granted, our culinary operation is more complicated than most, and it requires a higher level of capability than most. You know, we're cooking in a wok. We're hand‑rolling dim sum and dumplings and hand‑rolling sushi, and so the kitchen requires, you know, a higher skill level, higher training, cetera. So that's all‑‑that's the‑‑that's the‑‑those are the hardest positions to fill is, you know, great chefs that, you know, can, you know, manage the wok and manage the different parts of the kitchen operation, and that's where most of the struggle has been.

MS. LONG: Yeah. Can you say a little bit more about what kind of incentives you're using to help hiring from the "back of house," as it's often called in the restaurant business, the chefs and whatnot? I mean, I've seen some restaurants try the tip‑sharing idea to try to distribute more tips not just to servers but to back‑of‑house staff as well. Some have obviously done retention bonuses and these sorts of things, obviously pay increases. What's been some effective techniques for you all?

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: Well, there's a few things, so‑‑and I'll talk about the kind of compensation piece, but there's a huge non‑compensation piece that I think is also really important.

But, in terms of compensation, you know, we just try to be more proactive about looking at each market and seeing‑‑because in some markets, wages have increased, you know, 40, 50 percent in the last couple years. So, if you're not proactively looking at that, then you're just underpriced relative to the market, and you're not going to be able to hire people. So we'd be really conscious about looking market by market to make sure we're competitive on the wage rate, that we haven't been left behind, and that's important, you know.

And, aside from that, we‑‑you know, we have a bonus program in our restaurants that, you know, pays out based on the performance of the restaurant. So it's directly tied to profitability of that restaurant. So, if they have a great year, we want them to share in the benefit. We made sure that extended to the kitchen staff as well, those kitchen managers. So that's been a huge win and something we rolled out last year.

And then, you know, this PTO program has been a huge win for the chefs, right? So now they can take, you know, two weeks of PTO, and that's something they didn't have before, and it lets them‑‑you know, because it's a difficult job. So it lets them have some time to themselves to recharge, spend time with their family, et cetera, and that's, again, something we rolled out in the beginning of this year, and early kind of comments and, you know, returns on that have been very positive.

MS. LONG: Yeah.

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: But besides all that, I think, you know, at the end of the day, people want to work for a brand that they trust to take care of them, that's thinking about them. You know, you've got Howard Schultz and Starbucks come in and immediately kind of get back to that ethos, which they might have lost along the way, but is why they were successful early on.

And people want to work for a brand that's winning, that's growing, that's thriving, that's successful. So all of the things we're doing to build a better business ultimately is going to benefit our employees in addition to our investors and make us a brand that people want to come join and work for, you know, like a Chipotle that's had great success. And it's easier to hire when you're growing and winning and have the capability to make investments in your people.

So I think, number one, build a great company. Number two, make sure that all stakeholders share in that success, including all of your employees, and that's how I approach it, and that's how we're focused on building this business.

MS. LONG: Yeah. Let me ask you one more on that. On the server side of things, there's obviously a big debate always in the United States about that tipped wage, that most servers get that $2.13 an hour, and then they make most of their pay with the tips they're getting. Do you think it's time for America to do away with this tipped wage concept and go to something more like other parts of the world have where you just get paid a normal wage if you're a server?

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: Well, if you went to the way some of the parts of the world did anything, you might not have tips because a lot of parts of the world don't tip. So it's‑‑basically, we have a tip‑heavy culture which is, I think, a good thing, and then when we look at culinary‑‑or hospitality, rather, compensation, we look at the whole thing, like what are they paid in terms of an hourly rate, what are they paid in terms of tips, and that's what they make. That's what they walk away with, and in fact, a lot of waiters prefer the tip because it's cash then versus waiting every two weeks to get a paycheck.

So I don't know that we need to change our system. It seems to me like the fundamental question is what's the total, right? Because if the total adds up to a number that people are happy with, they're going to be happy with the job. You know, what portion is tip versus, you know, payroll is, I think, less relevant, and in fact, a lot of people prefer more of it to come from tips.

So, no, I don't think we have a structural problem. I think it's just it's based on our tip culture and how our restaurant industry has evolved.

MS. LONG: Yeah. Let me ask you one more from our audience. This question comes up a lot, I think, when people look at very successful restaurant chains like yours. TC Wang asks, "Will franchise restaurants take over the local mom‑and‑pop‑type restaurants?"

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: No. Unfortunately, though, the reality is a lot of mom‑and‑pops really struggled through the pandemic, and it's unfortunate. You know, I think that a lot of them have struggled more than chains because they have fewer resources to make some of the investments that were required to get people through the pandemic.

You know, we had the Restaurant Revitalization Fund that has run out of funds. I think there's some conversation about replenishing it at the House, but, you know, we'll see. But I know a lot of mom‑and‑pops could use that, could use that, you know, support.

So, you know, my hope is I think it's healthy to have independence. You know, restaurants are the great equalizer in a lot of ways. You know, my first job was in a restaurant, and it's a place where you can learn a lot of skills with people and management and work ethic, and if you start a restaurant, it's a place where if you have a good idea and you have a good operation, you can, you know, build a good life and a good career for yourself. And if you work at a restaurant, you can move up the chain. You know, I've got‑‑you know, our COO has been here for 30 years, started as a bartender, and you have a lot of those stories in the restaurant industry.

So I think it's important that independent restaurants continue to thrive. I hope that, you know, there's support to help them get through the pandemic, and a lot of them are still kind of working their way through. And I'm hopeful that, you know, there will be a thriving independent restaurant industry in this country for, you know, the foreseeable future.

MS. LONG: Yeah. And, lastly, I want to ask you, you know, you're very prominent. You're young. You're a Black CEO in America at a moment when we're trying to increase diversity across the management ranks in America. What would your message be to young people, particularly young people of color who might be looking at you right now saying, "How can I do what Damola has done?"

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: You know, my message would be to, you know, dare to believe, effectively. You know, I think that anything‑‑you know, I'm an immigrant. I moved to the country when I was nine, and one thing my dad always said was that in this country, if you focus and work hard and be the best at whatever it is that you do, whether it's business or law or medicine or whatever, if you're the best at whatever it is that you do, you can be very successful. And I hold that to be true.

The country has its issues and its history, et cetera, but generally speaking, there's a lot of meritocratic opportunity in this country. So find the thing that you love. Find the thing you're passionate about, the thing you do well. Set a really high standard for yourself, and kind of dare to believe that you can be great at it and go for it, right? You know, there's opportunity, and there's a chance to be great if that's something that you want to shoot for.

MS. LONG: Yeah. Good advice.

All right. I have to ask, last question, what is your favorite P.F. Chang's menu item? What's your go‑to?

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: Yeah. The oolong sea bass is my go‑to. I'm a‑‑I like fish, and our sea bass is phenomenal. I think it's one of the best, best items on our menu.

And then we had an LTO this past year, the short rib, that was also fantastic. So, if you haven't tried that, make sure to go to a restaurant and try both of those dishes.

MS. LONG: Yeah. Is the short rib going to stay around? That sounds pretty good.

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: We kept it. It was so popular that we actually did keep it. So it's still on the menu and will be going forward, so that's a great one.

MS. LONG: Well, thank you so much, Damola, for joining us today and sharing your insights into how P.F. Chang's has evolved and what the future might look like for the economy and the restaurant industry.

MR. ADAMOLEKUN: You are welcome. Thanks for having me. Take care.

MS. LONG: You too.

Thanks for joining us today, and we have so many great conversations coming up. Check us out at WashingtonPostLive.com to register and see the full schedule.

[End recorded session]

GiftOutline Gift Article