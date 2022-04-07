The U.S. Department of Justice is focusing on Russian oligarchs and the financial institutions that have helped them move money and evade U.S. sanctions. Andrew Adams, the veteran federal prosecutor tapped to lead the Justice Department’s new “KelptoCapture” task force joins Washington Post columnist David Ignatius on Thursday, April 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET to discuss efforts to investigate, arrest and prosecute those whose unlawful accumulation of wealth enables the Russian government in its war against Ukraine.