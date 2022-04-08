Transcript: Targeting the Oligarchs with Andrew Adams

Unlock This article is free to access. Why? The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Follow this story and more by signing up for national breaking news email alerts.

MR. IGNATIUS: Welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m David Ignatius, a columnist at The Post. Today my guest is Andrew Adams, who is the director of the Justice Department’s new “KleptoCapture” task force. He’ll be discussing his efforts to pursue Russian oligarchs and their hidden wealth as part of U.S. efforts to sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine. Mr. Adams, welcome to watch Washington Post Live.

So let me begin with the new sanctions that were announced yesterday by the Biden administration that target President Putin’s adult children, as well as the country's two largest banks. Let me ask you to briefly summarize what we know about the wealth of Putin’s children.

MR. ADAMS: Sure. So, I won't get into specifics of particular investigations while we're talking today, but what I can say at a high level is family members, children, spouses, ex-spouses in some instances, cousins are one of the means by which people under the Putin regime--the people who are listed in the OFAC sanctions as specially-designated nationals--have historically obscured their wealth and hidden wealth in plain sight. So that's one of the--one of the goals behind the most recent change.

MR. IGNATIUS: Alexei Navalny, the Russian dissident, made a scathing video before he was arrested last year about Putin's hidden wealth, but talked about his children, his family. I just am curious whether your investigators looked at that and used any of Navalny’s research as you did your own investigation.

MR. ADAMS: So Navalny, other people like Mr. Navalny, other organizations that that undertake to do intensive research are certainly a tool that we can use and have used for leads and for developing cases under the ambit of this task force as well as--as well as across the department generally. The kinds of information that are available to the people in his position tend to--tend to be things on opensource, that is, things that a person who knows where to look can find them on the public record. Synthesizing that is extremely valuable, and the work that he and his supporters and his organization and organizations like it do to make that synthesis a reality is and certainly can be invaluable. It's the same kind of analysis and the same kind of effort that investigators, analysts, agents across the United States government, across our partners overseas, their governments, undertake as well, and undertake with, in many cases, additional tools that go beyond and sometimes far beyond what you can find on opensource material.

MR. IGNATIUS: So I want to ask you a question that I think many of us wonder about every time new sanctions are imposed against Russia, and that is why the previous set of sanctions wasn't more effective. The initial round of financial sanctions that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine was described as crippling, and it certainly looked to be at a level that we've never seen before. And yet, the Russians seem to have adapted in many ways. The ruble stabilized after initially getting pounded. Could you speak a little bit to the question of whether there are loopholes that the Russians are using to evade sanctions and whether those loopholes now are being closed?

MR. ADAMS: Certainly, so I'm not an economist for sure. I think that there’s some reporting and some understanding that the balance of the ruble is among the more superficial sorts of economic fixes that the Kremlin can undertake in response to what is otherwise, as you say, a crippling series and really unprecedentedly broad series of economic sanctions on a systematic level.

That said, it is absolutely expected that the targets of those sanctions that the Kremlin itself will undertake efforts to evade the sanctions, as you say, to adapt to them, and to look for areas of leakage in that sanctions regime. In large part the reason for the foundation of this task force is to plug the leaks and to look for areas in the economy, both the legitimate, normal financial economy where people acting in good faith may be exploited by money launderers and sanction evaders, to look for those areas of exploitation and to look in the illicit economy and to be looking on the black market and in darker parts of the financial system where those possibilities may exist.

MR. IGNATIUS: One of the more dramatic moments in this effort to go after the oligarchs came on Monday, when the U.S. government seized--worked with Spain to seize a 255-foot yacht in Spain owned by an oligarch named Viktor Vekselberg, who has said to have close ties to President Putin. Tell us a little bit about the seizure of the yacht, how you planned it, organized it, whether there were any surprises involved in carrying it out.

MR. ADAMS: Certainly. So it is a--it's a complicated operation. It's a--it's a complicated investigation that goes into obtaining the authority to effect a seizure. That's the same if you're doing something domestically here in the United States, or as in this case, you're trying to both obtain a domestic seizure warrant from a magistrate judge sitting in the United States--in this case in the District of Columbia--and then to transmit it and have it effected and in an international setting. The things that go into that are, first, a tremendous effort by the agents assigned to investigate the finances and the ownership of, in this case, the particular vessel; tremendous efforts on behalf of the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia and the attorneys there to also obtain the same end.

And then, after having developed probable cause to demonstrate that the yacht was, in fact, the proceeds of sanctions evasion, as well as an asset involved in money laundering transactions, the mechanics get even more complicated. So, in this case, this was a vessel that happened to be in a friendly port. The Spanish authorities have been for years particularly adept in the investigation and in asset seizures and freezing in the area of Russian organized crime in particular. So, we knew that we had a good partner to work with in Spain. And we were in some ways lucky that the vessel was sitting where it was.

Once we had the warrant in place, the efforts then become one to physically seize the boat, in this case as has been reported and I think photographed, also to execute a search warrant. So, we worked with foreign partners to make that request. It requires coordination with our foreign partners. It requires that the foreign law be largely in line with what the U.S. law is. It happens to be the case that in the wake of the most recent Russian aggression in Ukraine, foreign laws have become more and more in alignment with and sometimes have gone even further than the sanctions regime that's in place in the United States. So that was a hurdle that that we were able to overcome in this case.

We had FBI agents and HSI agents who were familiar with the case, familiar with the investigation on site in short order in order to assist with the search and assist with the seizure. And now going forward, it's--it is our obligation to maintain the yacht in this case and to keep it in in good order to go through the forfeiture proceeding. That is not a short proceeding. It's--it is civil litigation in many cases. In some instances, assets like the yacht may become forfeitable through a criminal case, which remains a possibility in this instance. But it's a time-consuming process. So, there will be more to come with respect to this yacht before the United States can fully and finally divest Mr. Vekselberg of his interests yet.

MR. IGNATIUS: I can see a TV series here called "Oligarch Busters," but I'm going to leave that for another time. Let me ask you the obvious question, why Victor Vekselberg and his yacht as opposed to other yacht-owning billionaires? Is it simply the fact that this was one that was in a port where you could operate easily? Or was there a particular reason to be going after Vekselberg?

MR. ADAMS: So the I'll answer in two ways. I think one is why go after Victor Vekselberg at all, and the second with respect to this particular property.

The notion behind the task force is really to take any action possible, regardless of the crime available to be charged, regardless of the theory of forfeiture available to be--to be pursued against anybody who is on the OFAC SDN list. It is, as I've said elsewhere, an effort to disrupt, dismantle, displace, and to discomfort the people who are historically supporters of, facilitators of, and enablers of the Putin regime.

This yacht happened to be in Spain as I said, which is a friendly--a friendly jurisdiction. That's not always the case. And as I mentioned, even in countries that are cooperative and are fully supportive of our efforts, it's not always the case that the--that the relevant laws in that country mirror sufficiently the laws in the United States to allow us to pursue this kind of international collaboration. In some instances, we may not be able to see civil forfeiture, or to execute on a request that is leading towards civil forfeiture in a jurisdiction that doesn't recognize that as a potential law enforcement tool. So you are--you're correct that there is some serendipity in--just in terms of the location.

And less serendipitous, there are certainly efforts afoot, publicly reported, opensource, authenticatable where you'll see vessels heading to jurisdictions where the kinds of advantages that we had in in Spain don't exist in quite the same format. That isn't to say that we don't have tools to bring to bear in those jurisdictions as well. But it is the case that our partners in Spain were instrumental in making this a quick and efficient action.

MR. IGNATIUS: Let me ask you a question that's posed by one of our audience members, Susan Vantine from Mexico. And she asks if the forfeiture can be obtained with this vessel, can the proceeds of its sale go to help Ukraine? That's a good question. What's the answer to that?

MR. ADAMS: It is a great question. And at a broad level, funds that go into forfeiture once we've fully and finally liquidated an asset, are to be used and can be used at the discretion of the attorney general subject to particular sorts of regulations that control and put limits on exactly where the--those funds can go. But the biggest and in my mind the primary reason for having forfeiture is for victim restitution. So, I wouldn't rule out the possibility that that may ultimately be exactly how some portion of these funds are used.

MR. IGNATIUS: And I'm curious, you mentioned that some yachts are sailing toward what for oligarchs, I gather, are safe harbors? Are you seeking ways to make those assets--yachts or whatever it may be--vulnerable to seizure by intervening with those governments, by seeking new legal authorities? How are you handling that problem of flight--money flying to places that are even harder to reach?

MR. ADAMS: So different assets obviously throw up different kinds of problems in that respect. We're certainly working with international partners around the world to identify assets that belong to sanctioned individuals. We are also actively assisting other jurisdictions who have their own sanctions regimes to learn of assets that are in their--in their jurisdictions and to make it possible for our foreign partners to take their own action under their own laws as well. And the taskforce certainly considers it a win if and when we can provide exactly that kind of information as well.

To execute on our own--our own laws and in other jurisdictions, as I say, it certainly helps to have--to have some concurrence in what the underlying laws are. But even short of that, the efforts to obtain information are various, and really the opportunities to obtain information and to take--to take action is available even in jurisdictions that aren't exactly in line with U.S. sanctions regime.

So, for example, with respect to yachts, we may well be reaching out to insurance companies, cooperative insurance companies, cooperative jurisdictions, where these boats are flagged to discuss deflagging vessels, to discuss pulling the insurance for vessels. It makes them effectively port bound. It takes them out of circulation, and in some cases that may be sufficient to achieve short-term ends of the task force.

Different assets, as I say, present different sorts of challenges. But the tools that we bring to bear aren't simply big overt searches and seizures. There are more subtle and sometimes fairly creative things that U.S. prosecutors can come up with.

MR. IGNATIUS: One thing that I am sure our viewers would be interested in is whether Russian oligarchs who you're pursuing are trying to hide their assets through use of cryptocurrencies and if that’s so--and I'm curious whether you have evidence that that’s so--are there ways for the Justice Department and your task force to pursue that? I remember the case of the Russian ransomware hackers who took ransom in cryptocurrency, and poof, that cryptocurrency account was identified and the money suddenly wasn't there. Do you have similar--let me ask the first question. Is cryptocurrency being used to hide assets? And second, if it is, can you go after it?

MR. ADAMS: It's certainly on the radar of what we're looking at. There are--there are technological and structural reasons why I think it's unlikely that you'll see billions of dollars from a single oligarch moving through cryptocurrency exchanges. I wouldn't expect that kind of activity.

MR. IGNATIUS: And why not? Just before you--why wouldn't they seek to move billions through cryptocurrencies? Are the markets just not big or liquid enough to handle that?

MR. ADAMS: Part of it, I think, is the market liquidity issue. Part of it, I think, is essentially the time, the cost-benefit analysis of other methods of laundering makes it cheaper and probably more successful--and probably more successful in a way that gets at the second half of your question, which is what are the tools and what are--what can we do in the event that illicit money moves through the cryptocurrency system or on the blockchain. And the fact is that there are aspects of the blockchain and aspects of cryptocurrency that are attractive to money launderers generally, to fraudsters who are trying to obtain the payments from ransomware, for example. The attractive aspects tend to be the cross-border nature of it, how you can quickly move from one jurisdiction to another, and the pseudonymous nature of cryptocurrency. But there's some limitations on that also, and it gives us as prosecutors, as investigators, some real tools to hand to identify the source, the origin, the ownership of cryptocurrency and problematic wallets.

So, for example, over the--certainly the last several years, our friends at the FBI, at Homeland Security, at the IRS Criminal Investigation agency, have become real experts in tracing movement across the blockchain. And you've seen that in a number of cases and a number of seizures, both in the ransomware context, but also in things like the movement of funds from darknet marketplaces, even years down the--down the line. Pseudonymous movement of money is not anonymous movement of money. And we do have tools to unwind who was behind particular transactions, where the currency came from, and where it sits today.

MR. IGNATIUS: Fascinating. So, I want to ask you about decisions not to pursue certain oligarchs. One especially well-known figure who's been reported to be close to Putin for many years is Roman Abramovich. And so far as I know, he has not been pursued in this--in this latest run. And I'm speculating that that's because he has been helping to facilitate the peace discussions between Ukraine and Russia. Am I right about that? And more generally, are you finding that some oligarchs, like people who are pursued in any criminal investigation, are flipping, are trying to come over and tell you things or be helpful to the United States in ways that would make them less a target of your investigation?

MR. ADAMS: So, I won't comment on Mr. Abramovich’s particular situation. Although you are correct, he is not sanctioned in the United States. He is sanctioned in the United Kingdom and in the European Union. And we are closely partnered with both of those jurisdictions in investigating the people who are on the United States’ sanctions list and facilitating investigation of people who are on their sanctions list as well.

It has been, I think, publicly reported in a couple of instances, and I think the drumbeat of this is increasing in rapidity, that we're seeing public statements by people who are listed on OFAC’s list, people who may expect to be listed on OFAC’s list, distancing themselves from the Putin regime, from the brutality of this war and the illegality of this war, and posturing themselves in a way that may appear to suggest that they do want to assist.

In some instances, I think the realistic probability of that being a sincere overture is low. In some instances, I think that the question is really, what do you want to actually do? What do you actually want to say? Standing up in the press and saying that you condemn a war that is so easily condemnable in my mind is too little, too late. If you want to come and assist, then you know where to find me.

MR. IGNATIUS: So that's fascinating. So, you're seeking much as any prosecutor would real cooperation before you remove a name from your target list, if I understand you.

MR. ADAMS: So the decision to list or delist anybody is outside of the Department of Justice. That's a decision by the Treasury Department. It’s a decision by the State or the Commerce Department, as it--as it may be. But as I say, we are interested in bringing every tool to bear. I'm interested in making the most impact available. I'm interested in charging the most impactful cases and inflicting the appropriate degree of punishment to the people who are on this list and the people who have facilitated this regime in Russia for decades. I will not rule out the possibility that a person may come in with deep wells of information regarding the location of assets belonging to any number of oligarchs, any number of Kremlin insiders, and I'll keep my options open with respect to how we deal with that to bring the biggest impact possible.

MR. IGNATIUS: I want to ask another question from one of our audience members. Karen McIsaac from North Carolina asks, do these wealthy people really have an impact on Putin’s decisions, or are they just pawns for hiding his wealth? And I add to her good question, what the goal of these sanctions is that many experts that we've talked to say that the oligarchs’ ability to influence Putin these days is slim to none. So, the question is, what real effect will these sanctions have on what matters, which is Russian decision making?

MR. ADAMS: It's a fantastic question. And really the question of what the--what the goal is, is one that we keep in mind every day as we're rolling out the efforts of the task force. There are a couple of different categories of targets, I think. And I think it's important to think about the possibilities of success and what defines success, according to each one of those categories.

So let me offer three here. The first is sanctions on what I'll call economically vital or economically systemic firms and government agencies in Russia. So sanctions on the central bank or holdings of the central bank abroad, those have real systemic, immediate impact, as we've seen. And notwithstanding the ability to tinker with the value of the ruble relative to other currencies, the long-term effects, the short-term effects of those actions on the Russian economy are, I think, undeniable. That's a question of slowing the ability and over time lessening the ability of the Russian war machine. That's category one.

Category two moves into to a group of individuals who I think are not the group who grabbed the headlines, so to speak, with the most sort of ostentatious property, but they're insiders. They’re military personnel, State Security Service personnel, Duma members, for example. They're not--they don't own yachts. They don't own soccer clubs. But they are people who are closer to the regime. And to the extent that we can effect any kind of deterrence, if we can effect consternation, dissension among that rank, that should count as a success as well. That may be harder to find those people's assets and maybe harder to pursue those cases, just given the less public nature of the lives they lead. But make no mistake. That's a part of what the effort is, both within the Department of Justice and at Treasury.

And then the last one that I’ll mention is the flashiest set. And then in that set, I think the questioner is right in their--in the premise of the question. The version of oligarchy with respect to that set of people is not one that tracks the notion that they themselves necessarily have real power in Russia. There are, however, different kinds of oligarchies. And in this case, what we're talking about is a set of people who, one, provide money to the state when it's necessary, to provide propaganda and the machinery for propaganda when it's necessary and when it's directed, and provide public support for the regime.

With respect to this set, in part it slows down--to sanction them slows down the ability of the state to finance itself, for propaganda machines to roll out. That would count as success to the extent that we can take action there. But then the other way to consider this, and the way that I think the department often considers it, is through the lens of a prosecutor. With respect to that third set of people, what prosecutors do is deter and they punish. And that's the notion that we take when we look at the people who have facilitated and been cheerleaders for this regime for decades.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, there we have it, deter and punish, targeting the oligarchs. Fascinating discussion. I want to thank you, Andrew Adams, for joining us. I hope you’ll come back and tell us more about the investigation as it--as it continues. We’ll have to leave it for there. Please join us on Washington Post Live for future programming. Go to WashingtonPostLive.com to look at the programs we’ve got coming up, register for the ones that interest you. We will see you soon. Thanks for joining us today.

[End recorded session]

