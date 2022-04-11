Transcript: World Stage: Israel with Michael Herzog

Unlock This article is free to access. Why? The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Follow this story and more by signing up for national breaking news email alerts.

MS. MEKHENNET: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. My name is Souad Mekhennet. I am an international security correspondent here at The Washington Post, and our guest today is Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Welcome to Washington Post Live, Mr. Ambassador. AMB. HERZOG: Hello, Souad. Thank you for having me on your program.

MS. MEKHENNET: Mr. Ambassador, let's begin with the recent attacks that happened in Israel and also that we saw happening in the West Bank. Can you tell us what is the current security situation in Israel?

AMB. HERZOG: We had a wave of four terror attacks inside Israel which claimed the lives of 13 Israelis. They're not connected directly to each other. The two first perpetrators were people who were known to have‑‑who are identified with ISIS, and the two others were people‑‑young people from the West Bank who entered Israel and carried out terror attacks in the heart of Tel Aviv.

We do not have any information suggesting that there was an organization handling in the sense that some organizations sent them or gave them orders. It's more lone‑wolf attacks, and in such cases, there's this phenomenon of atmosphere where people‑‑other young people look at perpetrators of terror attacks, are inspired by them, and want to copy them. So that's probably what happened.

Our force‑‑our security forces are determined to take action to stem this tide, and in order to do that, since some of the perpetrators came from the northern part of the West Bank, Israeli security forces were there in order to take action against people there who were planning further terror attacks against Israel.

We've had a wave of lone attackers a few years back, and we managed to deal with it, and I'm confident that this time too, our security forces will deal with it properly.

MS. MEKHENNET: But, at the same time, Mr. Ambassador, the Palestinian prime minister is accusing Israel of further escalating the situation, especially now in the holy month of Ramadan. What do you say about that, that in fact, the actions of your defense forces might escalate the situation even further and lead to more attacks happening against Israel?

AMB. HERZOG: It is regrettable that the Palestinian prime minister throws fuel on the fire. We didn't start these attacks. They were perpetrated by people who went into the heart of Israel and killed innocent civilians, and I would expect the Palestinian leadership will issue stronger condemnations and not just accuse our forces. Our forces went into Jenin to seize a group of several terrorist who were planning further attacks inside Israel. They were armed people who were on their way to carry terror attacks against Israel. So I would expect the Palestinian authority to speak against them and not against those who take action against them.

MS. MEKHENNET: You mentioned ISIS. What role do you think ISIS is playing in all of this?

AMB. HERZOG: Well, as I said, the two terror attacks inside Israel were carried out by people who were known to be affiliated with ISIS. One of them, a few years back, tried to go to Syria to fight with ISIS. He was stopped by security forces and interrogated, and again, I'm not sure that there was someone from the outside giving orders to people. It was more kind of inspirational.

Throughout the height of the conflict with ISIS, a few years back, only very few people from Israel or from the Palestinian territories went to joint them. They had no great impact, but still, they can still, I would say, inspire some people to go out and try and kill civilians. That was the case here, and we should be on the alert.

MS. MEKHENNET: Are you worried, though, that you might see more attacks inspired by ISIS happening in Israel?

AMB. HERZOG: It could be. I mean, I'm sure that there are more people who could be inspired by them, which is why I think we should go on the alert in terms of security, but I think this is also something that we have to pay attention in terms of educating people. It's not‑‑in this case, if we're talking about Palestinians, it's their leadership that should pay attention and take action against radicalization of its own society. Ultimately, it's about education. It's about brainwashing, and it's not enough to take preventive or preemptive security measures. We have to think also about the broader picture of counter‑radicalization measures that have to be taken.

MS. MEKHENNET: So we did reach out to an ISIS commander over the weekend, Mr. Ambassador, and we asked him about the attack or the attacks that were inspired by ISIS in Israel, and we asked also if there would be further attacks happening. And let me quote what this person said to us. He said this was just the beginning, and more would follow against‑‑and now I'm quoting‑‑"Jews all over the world." What do you have to say about that?

AMB. HERZOG: So my experience teaches me that when radical leaders state‑‑make such statements, we should listen to them very carefully and take them seriously. They usually speak their mind. So I would certainly not ignore it or be indifferent to it.

But this kind of statement also exemplifies some of the challenges that we face in the sense that some of the attacks against Israel are not only against Israel, but against a Jewish state, but also against the Jewish people, at this guy stated to you, which means that some of the attacks on us are also characterized by anti‑Semitism, and we should pay attention to them.

MS. MEKHENNET: Mr. Ambassador, one other topic that your country always connects to its security is the Iran nuclear deal, and as we all know, there might be an agreement coming. There might be. We're still waiting, but your country has voiced a lot of cautions and criticism also. I think your prime minister even went as far as to say that this deal would actually lead to more violence in the Middle East. Can you explain why?

AMB. HERZOG: Yes. So our government was very clear about its concern regarding the possibility of a new deal with Iran, the reason being, we have no illusion about Iranian ambitions‑‑ambitions, nuclear ambitions, regional ambitions. We have no illusions about their anti‑Western and anti‑Israel ideology, and the fact that they've been working to build the tools, including nuclear tools, to realize their ambitions.

Now, this new deal, certainly, if you compare it to the original deal, in one sense, you get less from Iran because Iranian advances on the nuclear field bring about a situation where a breakout time towards military‑grade fissile material for a bomb is shortened considerably compared to the original deal, because Iran advanced and manufactures new types of centrifuges that were not at its disposal at the time. And this is a deal for a relatively short period of time because of sunsets that are supposed to kick in, in the next few years. It's a deal only for a few years.

At the same time, the deal rewards Iran with sanctions relief, which is not only nuclear sanctions but also in‑‑as pertains to other destabilizing regional activities of Iran, terrorism, subversion, human rights violations and so on. It will afford tens of billions of dollars to Iranian coffers, and Israel's concerns, by the way, it's not only Israel's concerns, also our neighbors in the region, that some of these funds will find their way to Iranian proxies. And we will feel it. It will destabilize the region.

So, for all of these reasons, we are very much concerned that this deal will not add stability but may be counterproductive.

MS. MEKHENNET: Well, Mr. Ambassador, can we make it a bit more concrete? Can you tell us what are the elements that you would like to see in a deal or in an agreement?

AMB. HERZOG: If I had to single out one element, I would like to see a deal without sunsets or, if at all, sunsets in a very far distance, but to do a deal that affords Iran what it affords, only for a relatively short period of time, only a few years, for us, this is concerning. In a few years, given this deal, all limitations on the Iranian nuclear program will be lifted. Iran would be able to enrich its will to any level of enrichment, with any number of centrifuges on an industrial scale, and be legitimized as a nuclear threshold state. This is intolerable to Israel, and I think it's also intolerable to some of our neighbors in the region who may also, in that case, examine their own policies and may wish to go down a similar road.

MS. MEKHENNET: But neither your nor your neighbors are the ones who are negotiating at the moment with the Iranians. So do you feel or do you think that the American administration, that also the Europeans do understand your concerns? Do they hear you? Are you in contact with them?

AMB. HERZOG: We have a very close dialogue with the administration, also with our European counterparts. We discussed everything with them. It's an open dialogue. We share our information. We share our concerns. I will not hide that there are differences. They are known. We make them public. So the problem is not whether or not we have a channel of dialogue. We do, and it's in a very open way.

But, as you correctly noted, we are not at the table, neither Israel nor our Arab partners, but ultimately, we live in the region, and we bear the consequences.

MS. MEKHENNET: So what's the alternative?

AMB. HERZOG: Well, the discussion between this deal and no deal is a difficult one because both options are unappealing, unfortunately.

To me, the most critical element is not whether you do a deal or you don't do a deal. It's whether there is a‑‑whether you have the terms vis‑à‑vis Iran. Iran is a predator state. Iran is a destabilizing factor in the region, and no deal would put Iran in the box unless there is serious deterrence vis‑à‑vis Iran, and I would like to see that deterrence in place with or without a deal.

MS. MEKHENNET: But, Mr. Ambassador, would Israel really be safer also without a deal if there were no restrictions on Iran's nuclear program?

AMB. HERZOG: As I explained, we have‑‑of course, there will be consequences with or without a deal. Without a deal, I assume Iran will continue to develop its program. With a deal, it could be legitimized as a nuclear threshold state within a few years and then can decide at will whether to cross that threshold. So neither options are appealing.

I do believe that there are options to counter Iran. It's not that either you do a deal or there's nothing to be done. I do believe that you can deter Iran if you take the right policy, and I do believe that if you reinstate deterrence, you prevent war. I certainly believe that if you show assertiveness vis‑à‑vis Iran, as Israel has shown in the last few years in the region, you will deter Iran. Iran, with all due respect, is not an 800‑pound gorilla that cannot be deterred.

MS. MEKHENNET: So what would Israel be willing to do then in case there would be a deal that is not‑‑or an agreement which Israel don't think is as representing its interests? What would Israel do?

AMB. HERZOG: Our leadership‑‑our leadership stated more than once that we are not part of the deal. We are not signor of the deal if there is a deal to be had, and therefore, we maintain our options open. We will build our capabilities to counter Iran. We'll maintain our freedom of faction, and we'll decide in due time what action to take. But, of course, we are not going to sit idly by or be indifferent to a situation where Iran is legitimized as a nuclear threshold state.

MS. MEKHENNET: Let's move to another topic. There's the ongoing military action of Russia against Ukraine, and there have been several attempts also by your prime minister to mediate between the two different parties. How is that going? Is there still a chance for a diplomatic solution in your opinion?

AMB. HERZOG: First, let me state here that from the beginning of this war, Israel unequivocally stated that it is against the Russian attack on Ukraine, against upsetting international norms, and against going against any territorial‑‑the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, and we have provided a lot of assistance, humanitarian ones, also opened field hospitals a while ago inside Ukraine, run by Israelis, which has treated over 1,500 Ukrainians to date.

Our prime minister decided at one point to try his hand at mediation. He was asked by some international leaders, especially senior European leaders who intervened, to see if there is a potential diplomatic outcome, which is why he engaged both parties. All these moves were closely coordinated with the U.S. administration, and he talked to Zelensky before and after each and every move that he has taken.

My understanding to date, this has not produced any breakthrough. At one point, the Ukrainian leadership asked our prime minister to convene a meeting between the parties in Jerusalem. That hasn't happened.

Right now, I don't see a diplomatic outcome in the cards in the foreseeable future. So, unfortunately, we are in probably for a prolonged war.

MS. MEKHENNET: However, is the prime minister still in touch with Vladimir Putin?

AMB. HERZOG: My understanding is no. Right now, he is not leading the efforts to mediate. He was active, those leading the efforts a few weeks back. I think Turkey is leading some there with some others. Israel is no more‑‑no longer leading these efforts.

MS. MEKHENNET: Mr. Ambassador, it took Israel, though, a bit longer to condemn the action. So at least this was how the rest of the world felt about it. It was your foreign minister who first condemned the actions of Russia strongly. Why did it take so long for Israel to conduct Russia's actions?

AMB. HERZOG: I disagree with the premise of your question. It took Israel a day or two, but we condemned unequivocally. We cosponsored two General Assembly resolutions against the Iranian‑‑the Russian attack, and we voted in favor. We voted in favor of the third General Assembly resolution calling for the expulsion of Russia from the Human Rights Council. We've been very clear, including condemnation of the atrocity of Bucha. So I disagree with those who say that Israel hasn't decided about taking sides. That's absolutely not true.

We do have some contrarians because we have the Russian military neighboring us in Syria, and we have‑‑it's critical for Israel to maintain freedom of faction against Iran and Syria in the region, as I explained earlier when you asked me about Iran. So that is something that we have to take into consideration, much the same as the international community is very careful about enforcing a no‑fly zone. Each nation draws its own lines, but it doesn't mean that we haven't take sides. We have very clearly and have unequivocally taken sides, my government, myself, and all of Israel.

MS. MEKHENNET: Mr. Ambassador, can you explain to our viewers, though, why is Russia so important when you say Russia is in Syria? So can you tell us where is Russia helping you there or how is Russia helping you?

AMB. HERZOG: We have the Russian military deployed in Syria with very advanced air defense systems, S‑300 batteries, S‑400 batteries, advanced radars, very advanced warplanes, and we have a‑‑since we often take action against Iranian military targets in Syria and in the region, it is critical for us to maintain that freedom of action because Iran is our existential problem, and we don't want to be in a situation where we risk that freedom of action. And the Russians can disrupt it. So, again, that's the constrain we have, but short of that, we do everything we can to help the Ukrainian people.

MS. MEKHENNET: Since the start of this conflict, Israel has seen also an influx of refugees from Ukraine but also from Russia. Can you tell us what is Israel's policy in case of like accepting refugees?

AMB. HERZOG: Israel opened its gates and to date accepted more than 20,000 Ukrainians, and there are more knocking on our doors and wanting to come to Israel.

There's a big Jewish community in Ukraine but not only Jews. More than 50 percent of those who arrived in Israel are not Jews.

We now have also many Russian Jews knocking on our doors. There are 600,000 Jews in Russia. Many of them feel trapped. A lot of them don't leave because the Russian regime would not let them leave with more than $10,000, but notwithstanding, many, many people would like to come to Israel to escape the war.

MS. MEKHENNET: A summit meeting was held in Israel in the Negev and attended by the foreign ministers of the United Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Egypt, along with your foreign minister and the secretary of state, Antony Blinken. During the summit, Israel and its new partners said there will be a closer cooperation on different levels. Can you tell us what exactly they meant by that?

AMB. HERZOG: I was present at the Negev Summit. I must say it was very exciting. There was a sense of history in the making. There were six foreign ministers, Secretary Blinken, and our foreign minister and four Arab foreign ministers, three of them visiting Israel for the first time. They were the foreign minister of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, and Egypt, a very important summit, and the discussions there were very interesting. But the parties discussed not only security concerns in the region, like Iran, of course, which is a major topic everybody discussed, but also means of regional cross‑border cooperation.

There is a sense that there's a huge potential that if you really want to overcome some of the major challenges in our region, we have to join hands and work together. So the parties discussed a very rich agenda of cooperation in areas like climate change, energy, fighting the pandemic, food security. We decided to establish six working groups, and almost all of them deals with these kinds of things. I think there is a huge potential.

We welcome the U.S. involvement in expanding that agenda and making it happen. I would like to see a proactive U.S. role in that. So I think for our region, this is a very key, important factor for the future, and since we are now fighting some forces that are destabilizing our region like Iran and its proxies, that type of cooperation is extremely important.

MS. MEKHENNET: So are you also suggesting that there might be a closer military cooperation here? Some people even said maybe the future for a group like NATO in the Middle East.

AMB. HERZOG: We are not building a military alliance. Let's be clear about it, but we're building cross‑border cooperation, which is mostly civilian. But I also think there is merit in thinking about a regional security architecture long term which will help stabilize our region.

MS. MEKHENNET: U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said during the summit, and I'm quoting him, "These regional peace agreements can't be a substitute for progress between Palestinians and Israelis." Is he right?

AMB. HERZOG: Well, that certainly was a topic that we discussed at the Negev Summit, and I certainly believe that Israeli-Arab normalization also offers benefits for Israeli‑Palestinian relations because I believe that Arab involvement could open space, more space for both parties to engage. And I believe that the Arabs are also stakeholders in some of the most important core issues separating between Israelis and Palestinians like security, refugees, and some other core issues. So I do hope we'll find a way to operationalize that potential so that the Abraham accords also benefit the Israeli‑Palestinian context. There's certainly a potential there.

MS. MEKHENNET: But, Mr. Ambassador, let me ask you. You were‑‑Israel was able to cut deals with all the other states‑‑with Morocco, with UAE, Bahrain. Why is it so difficult to find an agreement with the Palestinians?

AMB. HERZOG: Well, I could give you a lecture all day long because I spent‑‑

MS. MEKHENNET: We don't have the time, unfortunately.

AMB. HERZOG: I spent over‑‑well over 20 years of my life negotiating peace with the Palestinians. I was in all Israeli‑Palestinian negotiations beginning in 1993, including Camp David, Taba, Annapolis with Secretary Kerry, back channels, you name it. It's a very long story. Essentially, we are talking about two national movements with claims to the same piece of territory, with conflicting narratives, and it's extremely difficult to over‑‑to bridge over these gaps. It's not that we haven't tried. We tried for many, many years, and there were all sorts of offers on the table, and we failed not for lack of trying.

I think in order to bring about such a deal to Israelis and Palestinians would require a certain set of conditions, including leadership on both sides who can communicate and take decisions, like we had between Israel and Egypt or between Israel and Jordan where you have a leadership that‑‑on both sides that could take such measures, an effective third‑party mediation, marginalizing the radicals and the extremists who work against peace. It's a very long story.

So, again, we failed not for lack of trying. I would say that it's time for fresh thinking about what went wrong, and I do believe that involving some other actors like the Arab who helps us.

MS. MEKHENNET: Mr. Ambassador, a brief question and answer, please, because we're running out of time. How is the situation of your government? Will there be new elections?

AMB. HERZOG: Well, I'm not a political commentator, and I can't tell you whether or not we'll have elections and where. It's no secret. Anybody who reads the headlines knows that there is a political crisis in Israel, but the government is still there. Still, it doesn't have a majority in parliament, nor does the opposition have. So it's kind of in limbo, but it's too early to tell where this is going to lead us. And I hope that Israeli politics will stabilize soon.

MS. MEKHENNET: And so when do you think there will be an answer whether you might have to head into new elections or not?

AMB. HERZOG: It may take a while. Our parliament is now in recess. So maybe after it reconvenes in May, things will be clearer, but the government is still in place and taking decisions.

MS. MEKHENNET: One thing that you also discussed with U.S. officials here was the increasing anti‑Semitism that we have seen in the United States. Are you‑‑what actions is your embassy going to take against that?

AMB. HERZOG: We're very much concerned about the rise of anti‑Semitism in America, not only in America, but we are here in America. And I think that you need a very broad efforts encompassing all dimensions of the problem, education, enforcement, security, and many other dimensions.

I was heartened to see that Deborah Lipstadt was just confirmed as the administration point person on anti‑Semitism, and we, for our part, are certainly going to cooperate with whoever is willing to partner with us to fight this ugly phenomenon.

MS. MEKHENNET: Thank you so much for joining us. Unfortunately, we have to leave it here. We are running out of time. Thanks for joining us here at Washington Post Live, Mr. Ambassador.

AMB. HERZOG: Thank you very much, Souad, and thank you to all our watchers and listeners. It's been a pleasure.

MS. MEKHENNET: And thank you all for watching us. My name is Souad Mekhennet, and if you would like to know more about our upcoming interviews, please head to WashingtonPostLive.com to register and to receive more information about our upcoming programs. Thanks again for watching.

[End recorded session]

