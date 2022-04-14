Transcript: ‘Capehart’ with James French

Unlock This article is free to access. Why? The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Follow this story and more by signing up for national breaking news email alerts.

MR. CAPEHART: Good afternoon. Welcome to the “Capehart” podcast on Washington Post Live. I am Jonathan Capehart, associate editor of The Washington Post. James Madison was one of our nation's Founding Fathers. He was the fourth President of the United States, and his Montpelier estate was maintained by about 300 enslaved people over more than 140 years.

Since 2018, the Montpelier Foundation was considered a leader in how the history of former plantations could be told and this facility run with the active involvement and participation and leadership of the descendants of the enslaved, but that all fell apart in March when the foundation stripped the Montpelier Descendants Committee of its ability to propose future members to the board. What happened, and is it possible for all voices to be heard in the telling of the complete history of our nation?

James French is the chair of the Montpelier Descendants Committee, and he joins me now. Mr. French, welcome to Capehart on Washington Post Live.

MR. FRENCH: Thank you very much. It's a pleasure to be here.

MR. CAPEHART: So, before we get into the controversy, tell us who are the members of the Montpelier Descendants Committee and your specific connection.

MR. FRENCH: Thank you. Well, the Montpelier Descendants Committee represents the elected organization, the democratically formed organization created by an over 300‑member community of people who traced their descendants to Montpelier and adjoining former plantations, and so what they are is they're members of a unit that we use. We call it a "community" as opposed to using the property boundaries of any specific plantation. That's really important because families were not defined by property boundaries. Families overlapped from one plantation to the next, both White and Black. So we look at a community that lived within a certain ecosystem, and this is the community of Montpelier.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm. And your specific connection to Montpelier?

MR. FRENCH: Right. So, right now, I'm sitting in the house that my great‑great‑great‑grandfather built. He was an enslaved gentleman, and he was the son of the neighbor of James Madison. His name was James Newman. My three‑times great‑grandfather was Jay Albert Newman, and then he changed his name to Jay Albert Brown.

His wife was also an enslaved woman in the next plantation over, the Barbour plantation. James Barbour was the 18th governor of Virginia, and both Newman and Barbour had children with the slaves. Newman had an enslaved‑‑a child with an enslaved woman named Rachel. Barbour had a child with an enslaved woman named Priscilla, and that is my mother's family.

And, as I said before, all of these families, these were the major families, the Madison family, the Newman family, and the Barbour family. All of these families, White and Black, intermarried, and for example, James Barbour, the governor, was the pallbearer at James Madison's funeral. He was the next generation.

But, if you look in the family cemeteries‑‑my family cemetery, which is right across the street from where I'm sitting‑‑you see all of these names. You see the Barbour names. You see the Newman names. You see all of these names in the Black family cemetery, and so this was truly an intermingling of blood, although the power relationship, as you know, was very unequal because of slavery.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm. So now let's get into understanding the controversy. What is the Montpelier Descendants Committee's relationship to the Montpelier Foundation, and how did the concept of, quote, "structural parity" govern that relationship?

And I should point out that you are a member of both the MDC and the Montpelier Foundation.

MR. FRENCH: That's correct. I am the founding chair of the Montpelier Descendants Committee, and I am a board member of the foundation, the Montpelier Foundation.

Well, so it's important to back up to answer your question. The staff of Montpelier had been collaborating very, very closely with the descendants' community over two decades. So from the inception of the foundation, which was in the late '90s, up until, you know, 2018, there had been close collaboration with the staff of Montpelier and members of the descendants community on certain projects, but it wasn't a formalized relationship.

And, in 2018, there was a summit held at Montpelier called the National Summit on Teaching Slavery, and it was sponsored by the National Trust, which owns Montpelier, and located at the Montpelier Foundation campus, and that was a gathering of over 57 experts, leading experts from around the country and around the world on the study of‑‑you know, historians, archeologists, anthropologists, people studying material culture, economic history, all various different aspects of early American history, including the study of slavery.

And they came up with something that is known today as the Rubric, and the Rubric is a document that essentially evaluates the relationship between descendent communities and the institutions that manage these sites, these museums. Montpelier is essentially a museum, and so it was a groundbreaking document. It was the very first time that a best‑‑a series of best practices were put down on paper by a leading group of national experts.

And the MDC gathered in‑‑MDC was formed a year after the Rubric was written in 2019, on Juneteenth weekend in 2019, and I along with 300 other known descendants of Montpelier were invited, and we came together. And we created this organization to formally represent ourselves vis‑à‑vis the institution, and we used‑‑we adopted the Rubric, and we formed ourselves along democratic principles, elected officers, and eventually created a 501(c)(3). So that's how the relationship formed.

And I think your next question was about structural parity.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm.

MR. FRENCH: Structural parity is the essential concept in the Rubric. So structural parity is the idea that the relationships between these institutions, the museums, and the communities whose history they are essentially telling has in the past, at best, really been based upon kind of a tokenism arrangement, at best. And so that means that on, you know, one‑off basis, you might have someone on a senior staff position from a descendants community or someone whose honored for a specific known history or eventually single board member, but it wasn't structural.

And so the idea in structural parity is that the descendants should have a structural relationship that is at least equal to that of the museum itself, meaning that from the board level all the way down to the volunteer level, there should be equal power in decision‑making authority between the descendants, who are known as the "ethical client" in this relationship, and the institutional client of the museum itself. That's the idea of structural parity.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm.

MR. FRENCH: And, as obvious as it may sound to us know, it was actually a very groundbreaking idea for the museum world.

MR. CAPEHART: Right. And so correct me if I'm wrong. Right now, there are five descendants of enslaved people on the 16‑person board. Three were named by the Montpelier Descendants Committee and two from the foundation. Is that right?

MR. FRENCH: That is correct. That is correct, and so‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: So‑‑go ahead.

MR. FRENCH: ‑‑the way‑‑I'm sorry. I just wanted to get into how that came about‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah.

MR. FRENCH: ‑‑and how it relates to structural parity.

So the idea of structural parity, the way that we negotiated it over a year of very, very difficult, intense negotiations with this current board, the way that it worked was that we decided, the MDC decided that we would keep the main governance structure of the foundation intact, and normally, the way the board members are brought on is they're interviewed by the governance committee and then recommended up to the full board for a vote.

So what we said is, okay, let's keep that. Let's not change everything. Let's have one change to that governance committee. So 50 percent of that governance committee will be then‑‑will include MDC members, and the MDC will then nominate to that governance committee, people that it feels represent the descendant's interest. And that could be anyone. It doesn't have to be, you know, descendants themselves. It could be descendants, or it could be anyone in the country, anyone in the world, just like the foundation could do. And that governance committee with 50 percent of MDC members would then make a recommendation to the board, and the board would vote, and at least half of the eventual board members would come from that process. In other words, the MDC would have named at least half of the board members through structural parity. That was the way it was supposed to work. That's the way that we negotiated it last June.

That's not how it worked out, so‑‑and the fact that that process was not respected by the board is what led to the current dispute.

MR. CAPEHART: So then let's talk about that because this is why it is now in the news, and it is the talk of the museum world, of the racial equity world, because as you talked about the Rubric that came out of that meeting that you were talking about was seen as the model. Montpelier was seen as this is how this should be done, and yet last month, the board, the foundation board reversed course. Why?

MR. FRENCH: Well, I mean, that's an interesting question. So let's just talk about first what was lost by that decision. So the Rubric is a respected gold standard throughout the entire museum community, and I mean all museums. It's really the talk, the toast of the museum world, and I would have expected Montpelier to have embraced it, be the first institution to embrace it and to understand what a gift it is to the entire field of museums.

That was not the case. It was treated as a document that was a foreign document imposed upon it and was resisted by the board. That was very unfortunate and almost inexplicable.

So what happened was that a series of, you know, just resistance movements, actions of resistance to this began, both during the negotiation for structural parity. There were comments by board member that were, you know, frankly just extremely off‑putting as we negotiated this, and there was‑‑as soon as we were able to get the bylaw changes for structural parity passed--it initially failed on its first vote. The board failed‑‑the measure failed, and I think the board kind of got a little worried about the message that would send to the outside world, and then they finally passed it.

But then there was immediately talk of some side contract that they wanted the MDC to sign that would essentially take away equality and an equal partnership. The idea is for the MDC to be an equal co‑steward, and they wanted the MDC to sign a side contract that would really reduce us to a second‑class status in which we would have to ask their permission to issue public statements, even tweets or social media, whatever. They would have to approve of it, and it's just a series of second‑class measures. And it just went downhill from there.

In the first action, board action after voting for structural parity, this board put on someone over the objections of the MDC, put someone on the board who was opposed to the existence of the MDC, and then the next day issued a press release implying that the MDC had, in fact, endorsed that person, and that that appointment qualified for structural parity, yet we knew, because the person had said in writing that they were opposed to even our existence. It was a very obvious action of extreme bad faith.

There were comments in the board that compared the structural parity to‑‑a phrase was used that referred to the Korean War, a racial "pu mun jong" [phonetic], which is a reference to the Korean War. Essentially, my interpretation of this comment was that a board member was calling this a race war, and that person said that, you know, a certain person, the father of this field, Dr. Michael Blakey, this person said that person was threatening because of their, quote, "Frederick Douglass stare." There were just incredible comments and actions that were‑‑that let us know immediately that we were not welcome, and that they did not want to, in fact, share power.

So, eventually‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: Mr.‑‑

MR. FRENCH: ‑‑our‑‑yeah, sorry.

MR. CAPEHART: No. Well, Mr. French, I'm curious because you're also a member of the Montpelier Foundation. I mean, the board chair, Eugene Hickok, were you‑‑are you surprised by the actions he's taken to basically decimate the participation of the Montpelier Descendants Committee?

MR. FRENCH: I'm very disappointed in the chairman. I think that any chairman of an organization that purports to manage the legacy of our Founding Fathers and especially James Madison‑‑and James Madison was‑‑he enshrined representative democracy and essentially, you know, the notion that we elect our own leaders and that we have a representative democratic system.

The March 25th change, the retraction of structural parity, essentially was a statement by this board that they will choose‑‑they will treat our recommendations as merely that, suggestions, and that they will have the final say in who our representatives are.

So it's‑‑you know, James Madison is spinning in his grave right now. The board of Montpelier owes much more to the legacy of James Madison than it's showing currently.

So, yes, I'm very disappointed in the chairman but also of the entire board that voted 10 to 3 to retract structural parity, as it was negotiated.

I did want to add that after they put someone on the board who had vowed that our organization should not even exist, the mediators who had been appointed by the National Trust resigned. They quit because of that act of bad faith.

So, you know, what we are not willing to do is to be used as props to get good press, to be used as props to obtain funding, to‑‑and then be expected to kind of go along with business as usual after that.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm.

MR. FRENCH: We're also very, very concerned about talk of retaliation against staff. There was a particular board member who I am told by staff made comments about if the MDC came to power that all White staff would be fired, which is just a ludicrous, just toxic thing to say if, in fact, this were true.

But the fact of the matter is that the majority of full‑time staff put out a bold and courageous statement in support of the MDC. You can read it at MontpelierStaff.com, and the staff are 100 percent in support of what we're doing. The full‑time staff, I'm speaking of, are overwhelmingly, overwhelmingly in support of the movement of the‑‑of structural parity.

MR. CAPEHART: Mr. French, let's widen the aperture a bit here. Why is it important for the descendants of slaves at Montpelier but at other plantations, former plantations, be a part of the process or the storytelling of those, of those locations?

MR. FRENCH: Because it's a unifying message, because the invisible founders of our country have never had a voice, and we owe it to them.

In the case of Madison, you mentioned it at the top of the show. 300 enslaved people were enslaved by this family for over 140 years. Now, if you do the math, for every Madison, there were about 28 enslaved people, which really means‑‑that's very important. Just that fact alone, that really means that everything that Madison was and became and did for our country was because of those 28 people per family member.

I've never been in a community in my life in which the people around me did not affect me and contribute to who I am. I'm a product of my communities, and so was Madison and so was Jefferson and so was Washington, all of the Founding Fathers that we revere. And it's really important that we understand the contributions of these, all of the invisible founders, so that we can understand the true and complete history of our country.

And I think even as difficult as that history is, it's required for us to unite around a common history, and that history is not too difficult for Americans to understand and to accept. At the end of the day, it's patriotic to be able to accept the wholeness and the completeness of even complicated history, and I think that's why the Rubric and structural parity was kind of feted amongst the museum community and why it's so important. It truly is groundbreaking, and I think that at a time in our nation's history where there's so many centrifugal forces pulling us apart, a better understanding of history is really, really important, and it has a message.

MR. CAPEHART: And that telling the history of our country more fully is actually what's driving this question that I got from‑‑audience question from Eric Fromer of California. He asks, what is the ideal balance at Montpelier for depicting lives of enslaved people as well as the intellectual achievements of Madison?

MR. FRENCH: So let me try to answer that question with an analogy. Imagine you're at a table, a board table, and it could be in any organization, and half the chairs are full, half the chairs are empty. And a new group comes down, and they sit down at that table alongside the group that is already there. The group that was already sitting there did not become half as powerful. They became more powerful. So all of the power and the history and the knowledge that was brought in by the other group benefit everyone.

So what I think we need to do as we look at history, just as we look at power, we have to understand that narratives as well as power are not finite resources. They are additive, and so there is nothing about the intellectual‑‑and I'm a‑‑I have to say I'm a huge fan of the intellectual achievements of Madison. I think he was a genius. I read about him all the time. However, talking about how he became who he became does not detract from his genius, and so we need to really guard against this zero‑sum mentality sometimes that are promoted, which they‑‑well, if we talk about slavery, we're detracting from Madison. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Madison himself recognized that‑‑Madison essentially talked‑‑and I'm just going to speak in terms. He talked of kind of two, two evils, if you will, and one of them was disunion, and the other was that of slavery. And he‑‑you know, in his whole‑‑he's very clear about the threat of the tyranny of the majority in the way that he formulated the government with carefully constructed checks and balances, and he really addressed his powers to solving the problem of disunity. He compromised on the evil of slavery, and so that's just part of history, and we need to understand why he compromised on that. What could have been had he not compromised on that and how the compromises affect every single American down to this day? That does not detract one iota from his genius, his accomplishments, or his place in history, which I think are well known and should be even better‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: We have a couple minutes left, but given the answer you just gave me, I'm just wondering, do you think the American people are incapable today of understanding that our history is nuanced and complex and two things could be true at the same time?

MR. FRENCH: Short answer is no. I think the American people are a lot smarter than are commonly given‑‑they're commonly given credit for, for people who seek to impose zero‑sum frames.

I think especially if you look at younger people, younger people have a craving for complicated narratives. They have a craving for complete history.

If you look at the viewership, the visitor‑ship of museums, they are decreasing over time. They are aging, and the way to increase the embrace, if you will, of these institutions is to tell the truth, the whole complete, warts and all, narrative of how things came about in early America, and that begins with telling the story of slavery and how slavery was fundamental to the economic and the social and the cultural systems that were key to the formation of our country, and how we eventually fought against that is a huge part of the narrative, but we have to talk about where it began and how it came about.

MR. CAPEHART: And, finally, what would President Madison say about 21st century America, about the conversation we're having in this country right now, everything being lumped in under the umbrella of, quote/unquote, "critical race theory"?

MR. FRENCH: Good question. Obviously, we can't know, but I would think that President Madison knew that he had unfinished work, and he was very much aware of the compromises that he made in his mind for the sake of unity, but I have a feeling that he would be very supportive of the descendants movement because he had unfinished business in his day.

And so what I do know is that the Founding Fathers were not shrinking violets. They were not afraid of difficult conversations. They were fighters, and they realized that this country is strong. And so I am hoping that the current decision‑makes who act as gatekeepers to their legacy realize that we are strong enough to handle the truth.

MR. CAPEHART: James French, chair of the Montpelier Descendants Committee, thank you so much for coming to "Capehart" on Washington Post Live.

MR. FRENCH: I appreciate it. I really enjoyed it. Thank you so much, Jonathan.

MR. CAPEHART: Likewise.

And thank you for joining us. To check out what interviews we have coming up, go to WashingtonPostLive.com.

Once again, I'm Jonathan Capehart, associate editor at The Washington Post. Thank you for watching "Capehart" on Washington Post Live.

[End recorded session]

