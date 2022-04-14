Transcript: Race in America: Giving Voice with Greg Sarris

Unlock This article is free to access. Why? The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. Follow this story and more by signing up for national breaking news email alerts.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Good morning, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Arelis Hernández, a reporter with The Washington Post. Joining me today is author and scholar Greg Sarris. He's also the chair of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Greg, thanks for joining us this morning. MR. SARRIS: Good morning, Arelis.

Greg, I'm going to go ahead and launch right into the book, which I've been enjoying the last several nights. Thank you so much for writing it. I'm curious. Why a memoir? You've done short stories. You've done novels. I actually watched some of "Grand Avenue" as well. Why a memoir?

MR. SARRIS: Thank you for asking. I wanted to remember. I wanted to remember, which is what memoirs are always about, but I wanted to remember what constituted me and constitutes me as a person in place and time. That means calling up my ancestors, calling up the people I've known in my life, but also the landscape, the land and its animals, all the things that I have become a part of. And I wanted to see that and attempt to understand that, my life in chapters, those cornerstone moments.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: So, you grew up in Santa Rosa, is that right, in California?

MR. SARRIS: That's correct, yes.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: And what do you think you better understood about your journey to understanding more about your identity and that process through this memoir?

MR. SARRIS: The ways in which people and the place influenced how I‑‑who I've become, both as a teacher and a writer and ultimately as a tribal leader, the sense of responsibility that was instilled for me for a place and for our people, to do my part.

When you remember and you love a place and you understand how it shapes you, you become responsible. You want to feel responsible for that place. More and more today, I think, as people move from place to place and we're such a mobile society, it's important to try to connect with one place or a memory of one place. I think that's going to be increasingly important in the future with the environmental issues and social justice issues, particularly for American Indians.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: In the book, you talk a lot about the flora and fauna of this place where you grew up. I'm curious what you want readers to take away from your connection to the land where you grew up.

MR. SARRIS: A really good question and it's one of the important themes of the book. Again, the ways in which the land for my ancestors and for me and the ways in which it's been changed, in many ways compromised, it's so important to understand and love.

We believe that all things in nature have power, and I think the ways in which I have been shaped and understand‑‑and I want to pass that on to the readers. So much is discussed today about identity, and it should be, in terms of culture and history, but for American Indian people, it's also the place. Many people have come to a place. We come from it, and I want to remember. I want to remember my ancestors and myself coming from a place, from the land and the animals.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: The book is, in many ways, sort of a drawing out of that process of remembering, right, of making that connection, and your journey of identity is particular, is it not? Could you tell us a little about that journey? And tell me who Tom Smith is.

MR. SARRIS: Okay. Well, I never knew him. I'm not quite that old, but Tom was my great‑great grandfather, Arelis. But, anyway, I was adopted, as 25 percent of American Indian children until the Indian Child Welfare Act in the mid‑'70s was enacted. Approximately 25 percent of American Indian children were adopted, and I was adopted into a White family in the '50s.

And my mother, who was white, was young, only 16 years old, and my father was Indian and 20, and so she didn't give away his name, and on my birth certificate, it only said‑‑for father, in those days, they used to put the race of the parents, and for father, they put "unknown non‑White." And the narrative was that they thought he was Mexican. Many of us in California have Spanish last names, and we have a long history, of course, with‑‑early on with Mexican history and presently as well. But so, I always grew up in this White family thinking I was half Mexican.

There was problems. The family, Arelis, a typical thing happened. They adopted me and immediately started‑‑were able to have their own children, and then the father wasn't that interested in me and didn't want me. And so, I ended up growing up on ranches and farms where my mother, who I'll always love, tried to put me and to protect me from the father.

And I grew up among the Mexican people and Indian people, Indian people who turned out to be my relatives, many of them, and I didn't discover that until, you know, my mid‑twenties or something like that, although I was around them and I heard the history and the stories. I don't even‑‑I get embarrassed in front of you, but I spoke Spanish very well as a kid.

[Laughter]

MR. SARRIS: So, I still tell all my friends and family, "Don't start talking Spanish. I understand everything you're saying," and Indian, I understood the Indian even before I knew.

So, but then, of course, I found out who I was and connected with the people I grew up with and went to college, went on and continued what I was doing. Then when my ancestors and a lot of my family were beginning to struggle, we were‑‑the tribe was illegally terminated in 1958, and I wrote a bill that I finally got through. President Clinton signed it in December 27, 2000, restoring our rights. And since then, I've been chairman of the tribe.

Here I was an English professor, and I didn't know much about anything, but my journey is kind of a bizarre, almost Moses story. This lost kid comes back and reorganizes his father's people, and away we went. We're one of the most progressive tribes in a very short time in the country today.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: What parts of your heritage are you most proud of, and what do you wish there was more awareness about?

MR. SARRIS: A very good question again. I don't want to say "most proud." I think we have to accept all parts of ourselves, and what has happened historically with the notions of identity and race is that too much institutions, the government and others, academics want to think about us in a box, where the parameter of identity are rigid rather than porous, and so we're forced to deny part of who we are. It's historical.

I mean, in my family, because of the mistreatment of Indian people and so forth, many of us claimed that we were Mexican. My grandmother's era, because we weren't citizens till 1924, a woman could get raped. So, there was this constant denying, and in my life, I was either too light or too dark. And we keep delegitimizing those within our race. So, we have to be careful not to be ashamed or deny any part of us. So, I'm proud of all of what I am, and it's taken a long time for me to get there.

But, as far as the second part of your question, my natural mother was Jewish, you know, so, again, by Jewish law, I'm Jewish also. I belong to two tribes or more, and I don't‑‑I know a lot about that, but I wasn't raised Jewish. In fact, I was raised Catholic. I say born Jewish, raised Catholic. I've got so much guilt, I had to become a tribal chairman.

[Laughter]

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Well, as we saw the intro video, you have said that the American Indian is the prick in the American conscience. The real question is, how do you ensure that the story gets told? That's quoting you. How should these stories be told?

MR. SARRIS: Well, we need more to get out there. You know, the American Indian‑‑you know, Americans can‑‑they tend to say, "Well, yes, slavery was bad, but, you know, we got rid of it." Of course, never mind the unfortunate and horrific legacy of slavery. They can say, "Well, the immigrants chose to come here. Never mind the circumstances under which the immigrants chose here‑‑came here." But how in the world are they going to deal with the fact that genocide and theft of land is how they are here? And, again, they've always told stories. We like the wagon burner stories or the fallen nature, God stories. "Oh, it's so bad that the Indian fell, but they were into nature and all that." They love that when we're defeated. When it's a question of power or territory, we're always wagon burners. How are we real people, Americans today?

And I think the important thing is for us to tell our stories, to become visible through the media, television shows, other kinds of things that will get us out there so there's accurate representation.

But, probably, first and foremost, education in the schools. I'm working with the Smithsonian right now NMAI, the Native American‑‑National Museum of the American Indian, to create a template for fourth, eighth, and twelfth grades to teach American history and culture in the public schools and for the libraries. It's so important that an actual education shaped and written by us is in the schools.

I jokingly say nobody knew there were Indians in California until there were casinos, but there are always more of us there than anywhere else.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Well, could you give us some examples? You brought it up, your work with the Smithsonian‑‑goodness gracious‑‑and pulling together that curriculum, but are there examples that already exist in media that you can point us to that do some of this accurate storytelling?

MR. SARRIS: Well, there's very good‑‑a lot of very good books that have been out there. Certainly, Louise Erdrich is very popular, and she's out there and a good representation. There's a lot of writers. I don't want to start listing them all. Tommy Orange did a good job of portraying urban‑‑young urban Indians in Oakland. Again, people don't realize that 60 or 70 percent of us live in urban areas today, Los Angeles and Oakland being the most densely populated per capita of American Indians. So, I think there's there--there's, you know, reservation‑‑there's shows on television that are starting to come out, but read the books. Watch the books that are coming out, and there's a lot of good history.

David Treuer's book is very good, "The Heart of Wounded Knee." There's a lot of good books out there. Seek them out. Write me‑‑the Smithsonian‑‑if you can. The Smithsonian in itself has very good lesson plans and some very good programs for the classrooms, everything from the Trail of Tears‑‑we're just finishing one right now on the Gold Rush and what happened in the Gold Rush here in California with, you know, the federally financed vigilante groups to kill Indians and ultimately, the miraculous story of our survival. So, there's a lot of stuff out there, but certainly, the Smithsonian will be putting a lot of materials out. And libraries and schools can go to the National Museum of the American Indian and get those materials.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Excellent. Thank you for that.

You know, I'm curious. We're in a time of book bans by school systems, and there's a raging debate about what parts of our histories children are taught. How would you advise teachers who are looking to incorporate some of these stories, some of these histories into their classroom in a time that's pretty fraught about what histories are taught?

MR. SARRIS: Good question. I taught for 35 years, and it's kind of sad that towards the end of my career that all this is going on.

I think‑‑and, of course, everything that has to do with any of us, folks of color or LGBTQ community, the subject itself suddenly gets lumped into critical race theory and all this political business, and again, people don't want to hear about the American Indian because, again, they think, "Well, it makes us feel guilty. I didn't kill any of the Indians. I didn't do any of that," but it's a story to‑‑not just to feel‑‑not to feel guilty about at all but to understand, especially in an increasingly diverse and polarized world. How certain people look at certain people that allow horrible things to happen, what is it about an us‑them relationship with a world that's problematic rather than a we relationship.

And if we look at these ethnic histories and American Indian stories and so forth, we look‑‑we can see the ways in which we misunderstood one another and look for ways to go forward.

The story of American Indians is also a story of incredible survivance, and there's a lesson there, not to make anybody feel guilty but to understand. In my own tribe at the time of contact, there were about 20,000 of us. Today of the 1,478 enrolled members, we all trace our ancestry back to 1 of 14 survivors, all of whom are women, all of whom are concubines or wives of the early Americans. We don't know that story, but think of those women and what they did to get us here and to keep us going and to keep the language when it was forbidden to speak the language, when it was forbidden to practice the culture, but they managed. What survivance!

I get tired and crabby a lot, Arelis. I get‑‑and then I think of what my grandmother, great‑grandmother, and those folks went through to get me here, and I say to myself, "Shut up, Greg. Keep going."

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: [Laughs] Well, there are vast differences among those who did survive in culture, ethnicity, and language, and this is among the federally recognized Indian nations across the U.S. Why is it important to understand that diversity?

MR. SARRIS: Well, again, there's over 550‑‑580 different cultures and the huge broad language families. Every language found throughout the new world is found not just in America but also in California, and the cultures were so vastly different. And, again, as I mentioned earlier, the cultures grew from a place, from a land. The land determined the kind of culture.

In California, there were very small, small‑‑or relatively small groups, nations, sovereign nations of 500 to maybe a couple thousand people speaking a separate language. Some of those languages is as different as, say, Cantonese from Urdu or English, yet the old people spoke 10 or 15 languages, again, as different as English as maybe from Cantonese.

And we didn't have organized warfare here. We were much more subtle. We kind of poisoned you, and you drop dead the next day. We didn't have organized warfare as the Plains Indians who were more nomadic than we were. So, again, it had so much to do with the place that shaped the culture and the Indian people. We co‑evolve with the landscape where we have seen ourselves as living from time immemorial. So, I think that accounts for the vast differences. We're not all alike. It gets very difficult for me, Arelis, when people come up and always ask me, "Well, what do Indians think?" Well, which Indians? I don't know. Even in my own family, they'll tell you, "Oh, that's just Greg's idea," you know, "Greg doesn't know anything."

So, I remember getting my PhD, and Mabel McKay, who influenced so much of my life, you know, somebody said to her, "Aren't you proud of him?" And as an elder, she kind of shrugged her shoulders, and she said, "Oh, he's okay."

[Laughter]

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Maybe McKay who you mention in the book. You start the book with Mabel McKay. Can you tell us a little bit more about her and what she meant to you?

MR. SARRIS: Mabel McKay‑‑I have a PhD from Stanford, and nothing against Stanford, but this woman who had hardly a second-grade education had more wisdom in her little finger than all the professors put together that I knew at Stanford.

Again, a remarkable example of survivance. She was the last dreamer and sucking doctor, a medicine woman in our tribe, and she wove beautiful baskets. The Pomo Basket Indian people, of which I'm one, are known for their baskets. Her baskets are in the Smithsonian. People would order the baskets, pay, you know, in those days, thousands of dollars, which was a lot in those days. But she wouldn't weave the basket. She wouldn't be compromised unless she had the dream for the person for the basket.

She continued, this woman with baskets, an artist with baskets in the Smithsonian. She continued to work in an apple cannery on the line for 20 years so she could get her pension. She would drive 200 miles to doctor the sick at night and then try to get back to work on time for the cannery and then weave baskets.

And I used to say to her, "Mabel, well, how do you do all of these things?" and she said to me, "Ain't no such a word as 'can't.'" Easier said than done, trust me.

[Laughter]

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Well, Mabel sounds a lot like a character in "Grand Avenue." Auntie, I think is‑‑and tell us a little bit about Grand Avenue and what it meant for you to see your work on screen.

MR. SARRIS: That was pretty amazing, pretty heady says. The first miniseries was on HBO, and again, the difficulty of representation, particularly the California Indians, if Hollywood or the publishing world doesn't see an Indian on a pinto horse chasing buffalos, they don't quite understand how they're going to put it on film. They need that Indian to be on a horse, I guess. We didn't have horses in California.

But, anyway, I wrote this book, and I remember being at Stanford, and a professor told me I'd never be able to publish the stories, and luckily, I did. Robert Redford liked the book, another producer, and I ended up going to Sundance, the Writers Lab, a big deal. I think I was one of the first, if not the first, Indian person to be there, and they were telling me great things.

So, they got me a fancy agent, Arelis. I go to Hollywood thinking, oh, my God, I'm going to be the next Francis Ford Coppola or something, and everybody I went to pitch the story to said, "Why don't you write something like this for Jodie Foster? You're a good writer, but these stories are too dark." And I thought to myself, you mean the people's skin?

But, anyway, it finally ended up at HBO, and it could stay there forever, and it was sitting there forever with no decision. And, finally, I was frustrated, and I said‑‑I called up Robert Redford, Bob, and I said, "If you think that I'm, you know, so good, why don't you say you're going to produce the movie?" And, in those days, you know, if Clinton called China, they'd put him on hold. If Redford called, they'd put him through, and Redford made one call, and we had a deal.

They gave me the opportunity to write‑‑because I was an unproduced writer, right? So, they gave me a chance to write one of the three hours, and if I did okay, I could write the next hour. And if I did okay, I could write the third hour. Well, think about me wanting to represent and do well. So, the pressure was on no to have some other writer come in and adapt my work.

So, I did all three hours. I struggled through, and then there was the issue with casting, you know. They wanted all pretty‑‑they wanted Cher, people like that, and of course, I brought some of the producers up to the reservation to meet my aunts. And the first thing they said was "Take a look at us. We ain't Cher."

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: [Laughs]

MR. SARRIS: So, we tried to‑‑I won. I resorted to gang warfare, and we won. And I was generally happy with the representation, so‑‑but it was a struggle. It was a constant struggle.

I'm so proud of the younger folks today that are going this and have a little more control. Of course, we only had a couple alternates, HBO and Showtime, in those days, and now there's more venues. So, I hope more of our stories will get out there.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: How do you think that will help Native American youth in particular in sort of the formation of their identity and self‑esteem?

MR. SARRIS: It's so important because now you see‑‑when people see themselves represented‑‑I remember people first saw "Grand Avenue," they started crying. My family and others, we saw ourselves on TV. We saw ourselves represented, and when you're looking at television, when you're looking at ads and who you are and what you are isn't there, it's a way of erasing you. It's a way of reminding you of your invisibility in this country.

And so, when Indian kids see themselves on screen and see stories abut them, it makes them feel legitimate. It makes them fee vindicated as cultured young people from particular cultures and family, and equally important, Arelis, it inspires them to be able to say to themselves, "I can do that now. I can do that."

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Well, we do have a question from the audience, and this one is from Nancy Sander in Oregon. She asked, "How can those who are not indigenous be allies of indigenous Americans?"

MR. SARRIS: Oh, that's a‑‑thank you. That's a big question, Nancy. You know, I'm a professor. I could go on forever, but they don't want me to do that here. And I'll walk out the door thinking of all the things I forgot to say.

But, first and foremost, wherever you are in the schools and libraries, ask for materials. Ask what they're doing there. What kind of materials, source materials, are you doing about Indian people?

In Oregon, there's many tribes there, and again, going to the libraries or public schools and if they don't have books or things about other‑‑about American Indians and so forth, particularly the local Indians, ask why not and say, "Can we work together to get materials here so that people can learn?" So, I think that that's really one of the first and foremost ways to do that, to get our story out there so that people can see us.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Well, so, Greg, we're quickly running out of time, but I want to make sure I get to these questions. I'm curious. You know, with Deb Haaland now as Interior Secretary and increased Native American representation not just in Congress and government but also, as we've talked about it, in media, how do we ensure that native issues are given the attention that they are due? What issues do you wish the country was paying more attention to?

MR. SARRIS: I think‑‑well, let me just say with Deb Haaland being there, what an ironic turnaround. The very‑‑the Department of Interior that enslaved us and, in fact, in some ways, owns us today‑‑I mean the fee‑to‑trust the land in 99‑‑we have a 99‑year lease. So, we have an agreement with the Department of Interior. But to have her in that position is just such a wonderful turnaround.

I think, again, one of the ways that you‑‑the big ways that we're talking about ensuring that the issues come up, there are still huge issues that need to be talked about. We're an invisible people. Regardless of some of us having casinos that are well, the majority of us still need more help with housing, with health issues. So, we need to make sure that our Congress people and others ensure our‑‑further support and allot monies for Indian health and Indian housing.

I also think it's very important that people that‑‑in no way can our sovereignty get chipped away at. It's the only thing we had. We made an agreement with federal governments for our reservations in change for 99 percent of our land, and the genocide of so many of our people, we were made treaties, where we were given sovereign nations‑‑made sovereign nations on small plots of land. Our sovereignty must be protected.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Well, unfortunately, that's all the time we have for today. Thank you, Chairman Sarris, for speaking with me. I really enjoyed the conversation.

MR. SARRIS: Thank you so much for having me. Thank you for caring in what you do.

MS. HERNÁNDEZ: Appreciate that.

