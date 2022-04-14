Transcript: WP Subscriber Exclusive: Valerie Biden Owens

Placeholder while article actions load

MR. CAPEHART: Good afternoon. I’m Jonathan Capehart, associate editor at The Washington Post. Welcome to this Washington Post Live subscriber exclusive interview with Valerie Biden Owens, author of “Growing Up Biden: A Memoir.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Valerie, welcome to Washington Post Live. MS. BIDEN OWENS: Thank you. Could you say that word again, "author," just so I can hear it?

[Laughter]

MR. CAPEHART: Yes. Author, author.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Author.

MR. CAPEHART: You've had many titles: teacher, mother‑‑

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Oh, yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: ‑‑campaign manager for all sorts of campaigns, and now author. We're going to get into all of that in a moment.

But I want to start with the core theme of your memoir, and that is family. And anyone who's been paying attention to President Biden, Vice President Biden, Senator Biden, they know that family is very important to him.

I just want to know, why is family so important to the Biden clan?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Because in the end, that's all you have. I mean, there's family and there's family and there's family.

From the time I can remember, our mom‑‑I have three brothers and I, and our mom and dad instilled in us the three basic values, that it was family and faith and a responsibility to take care of one another, and then in the larger sense, then to take care of the community.

So we depend on each‑‑I mean, you know, family is the love that's unconditional, and it's a real gift. My three brothers are a gift. My husband, I earned.

MR. CAPEHART: That's interesting. You have three‑‑your three brothers are a gift, but your husband and you aren't? Can you explain?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: No, no. I didn't say aren't. I said my three brothers are a gift. My husband, I earned.

MR. CAPEHART: Oh. Oh, my God. Okay.

[Laughter]

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Oh, no wonder the look on your face.

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah. It was holy smoke.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Red line. Beep, beep.

MR. CAPEHART: No, really. Breaking news. Well, thank you for that clarification, that clarification, Valerie.

You know, the other thing that we've long known about President Biden is how the death of his first wife, Neilia, and daughter, Naomi, was devastating for him, but you bring us in on how their deaths impacted the rest of the family. You write, "Memories of that night are very deep within each of us, like pieces of shrapnel that stop just shy of killing us but are impossible to extract." Talk to us about that tragic night from your vantage point.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: From my perspective, I'm sorry, Jonathan, because we're breaking up a little bit, so‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: Okay. Yes, from‑‑yes, from your perspective, that night.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Well, my brother‑‑we‑‑my brother was elected, when I say "we" collectively, because we all thought‑‑every volunteer in that campaign thought that they won the election for my brother, and they did by 3,163 votes.

So we were, on November 7th, on top of the world. My brother was the young Senator with the future of the Democratic Party in front of him. He was‑‑had a beautiful wife. He had three magnificent children, and the world was ahead of him. I mean, you know, it was there for him to grab, and in six short weeks, he turned into‑‑from that young man into a young widower whose heart was ripped out. And he was‑‑it was devastating.

I mean, he told the News Journal shortly after the accident that the boys could not get another father, but the state of Delaware could get another Senator. And he wasn't even going to go in and even try and serve.

But the night of‑‑the night that we found out, the afternoon that we found out, Joe and I were in Washington, D.C. He was hiring staff. The Senate was in recess for Christmas, and Senator Byrd had given Joe his office to interview prospective staff.

My brother, Jimmy Biden, called and said, "Val, come home. There's been a terrible accident. Neilia and the baby, Amy, and the two boys, Beau and Hunter, were in the car." They were hit broadside by a tractor trailer, and Neilia and the baby died instantly, and Beau and Hunter were two and three, soon to turn three and four, were seriously injured and were in the hospital for sometime. And the whole world turned upside‑down. I mean everything. The axis tilted, and it was‑‑it was a time that we had to rally, and we had‑‑it was really Joe who had to stiffen his backbone and square his shoulders and walk in that room and tell the boys about Mommy and the baby and say, "But it's okay. I promise you, we're going to get through this, and Daddy is good. Daddy is okay," and Daddy wasn't. Daddy was enraged.

I mean, all of us were in the family because Beau and Hunter and the baby, Amy, they were our collective children. None of us had children. None of the other siblings had children. So Beau‑‑I mean, Neilia shared them with us, and we‑‑you know, we loved them like they were our own. We were a family of cubs, and we're all together.

And when we lost them, I mean, I'm a practicing Catholic, and I'm telling you, Jonathan, if I could have taken a baseball bat and smashed every stained glass window, I would have because it was like, "Why?" I mean, what possible good could come from this?

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Like our dad said‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: Yep. Like your dad said?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: ‑‑you know, you got to get up and‑‑well, he said, you know, it's not how many times you get knocked down. It's how quickly you get back up.

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: And we had to get back up.

So if I'm going off track, straighten me out. What‑‑am I answering your question?

MR. CAPEHART: Well, I was going to‑‑I was going to jump in and ask you because you also write in the book about your brother. You said, "I remember his eyes. I wish I didn't."

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: Describe his eyes. Was this the moment, the moment he found out the news?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Yeah. Well, we were walking out of the Senate office to‑‑Jimmy Biden had a plane, arranged for a plane to get us home, and I remember "clack, clack, clack," the echo in the Rotunda leaving. And he looked at me, and he said‑‑it's still hard to say‑‑"She's dead, isn't she?" and I couldn't‑‑I knew the answer, but the expression, your eyes are the windows to the soul, well, they were just‑‑his were just dark holes. He knew, but I couldn't‑‑I didn't have the strength to tell him. But I looked at him, and he looked at me, and we both knew. I mean, he knew.

And it was‑‑it was a terrible time, and again, one of Mom's words, you know, out of every tragedy, something good will come if you hold on long enough and hope for long enough. And that's when‑‑that's when faith comes in. That's when faith is the hardest when you‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: What is it? The evidence of things not seen and they‑‑I always get it wrong. It's Hebrews 11:1. But, yeah, faith is the substance of things, not‑‑substance of things wished for and the evidence of things not seen. I think that's right, but I could screw anything up. So check it out.

[Laughter]

MR. CAPEHART: And what's also being revealed is my lack of knowledge of scriptures. So we're going to move on.

I want to talk about your‑‑talk more about your brother Jimmy. You describe your brother Jimmy as, quote, "the guardian of the family." He was the one who identified Neilia and Amy. He's the one who bought a Christmas tree out of a department store window display and brought‑‑

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: ‑‑it to the hospital, Hunter and Beau's hospital room, and also, he was the one who kept a devastated Joe Biden sane.

He is‑‑there are four of you. He is the third of four.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Correct.

MR. CAPEHART: My husband is a third of four. So I know what that dynamic is like.

Why do you think your brother Jimmy has taken on such a role in the family, that of the guardian?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: I think we‑‑it's something we all fall into. Joe is the eldest. I'm the only. Jimmy is the guy who‑‑Jimmy is like an onion, you know. He has‑‑every layer reveals something more about him. You know, Joe, you see what you get. He's Joe. There's no daylight, and‑‑but Jimmy's complex.

I married a‑‑with my husband, Jack, I always said I married a combination of my mother and Jimmy Biden, but he‑‑Jimmy is among the most generous people in the world, and he would‑‑the expression that we use in the family, "If you have to ask, it's too late"‑‑and you never have to ask Jimmy. He's always a step ahead of trying to help. He's fierce. It's not a pushover by any means. He is genuine. You always know where you stand with Jimmy, and he's‑‑he's generous.

And he was‑‑he brought the only light into that hospital room after the accident when he went to Strawbridge & Clothier which is like Macy's store here in Delaware, and he saw that Christmas tree. And he told the clerk, asked the clerk if‑‑that he could‑‑said, "I want to buy the tree," and the clerk said, "There's no way you're buying that. You can't do that." And Jim said, "Watch me."

And the next thing you know, he is in the revolving doors of the Saint Francis Hospital, dragging this tinsel tree, and some people tried to stop him, as in the hospital administration, said, "You can't do that, sir," and then the nurses, they were kind. And they said‑‑they realized it was for the little Biden boys, and they all kind of turned a blind eye. Jimmy brought the light into the tree. He is there. He's always‑‑he's always there. If you need something‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: ‑‑he's always there, and he's there before you have to ask him. He's‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: I'm going to come‑‑mm‑hmm. I'm going to come back to Jimmy Biden in a moment.

I want to talk about one of the other themes that comes out, comes through your book, and that is addiction. It shows up over and over in your book, and from generation to generation, you write about the alcoholism of your Uncle Boo‑Boo, your brother Frankie, and relatives of your father's.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: The problems of addiction have even‑‑even gripped the president's son Hunter. Why do you think addiction has been such a persistent presence in the Biden family?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Oh, gosh, Jonathan. I mean, I happen to‑‑it's a wise woman who knows what she doesn't know. So I do not know the science of addiction, but I do believe that the science as I understand it, there's a chemical component. There's a propensity in your genes. You know, "the Irish love to drink." I mean, that's the expression.

But I think that there is a tendency, which is why my brother Joe and I never drank. I didn't drink because I thought, ew, it was a mortal sin or, you know, not supposed to do that. I didn't drink because I figured that in the gene pool, that was a weak‑‑that was a weak sister, and I didn't want to test it, like God would come down and say, you know, "Valerie, you're so sweet. You can drink whatever you want, but you're never going to get hooked." So I‑‑I just didn't go near it because my Uncle Boo‑Boo, Edward Blewitt Finnegan, who the first grand‑‑the first nephew couldn't pronounce "Blewitt," so he got the name Boo‑Boo.

He was wonderful to me. He was a bachelor uncle. He called me "angel." He bought me everything in the whole world, a purse that I wanted, from roller skates to a prom dress. But he was an‑‑and he was an alcoholic, and I remember as a little girl going to bed every night saying my rosary that he would stop drinking and because if he was drinking, he was what the nuns called a "lapsed Catholic," and that meant that he was going to go to hell. So it was my job, you know, in second and third and fourth grade to say my rosary to save my Uncle Boo‑Boo.

So I don't know. Nobody‑‑I do know that nobody wakes up in the morning and says, "You know what? I think‑‑you know, I think I'm going to be an addict. I think I'm going to‑‑I'm going to become an alcoholic." What I have seen in people that I know, it sneaks up, and it's‑‑all of a sudden, it's there.

I don't know a family in America who hasn't tasted it, touched it, felt it, been affected by it, and it's‑‑it's a struggle.

And I am so proud of Hunter who wrote in exquisite detail in his‑‑in his book about his life in hell for many years, his journey through hell, and he came out and‑‑came out of the throes of addiction. And I am so grateful.

So how we get addicted, I don't know. I think it has something to do with genes but maybe not. I just‑‑I didn't want to push it for me.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm. I want to talk more about‑‑

MS. BIDEN OWENS: I drink now, by the way.

MR. CAPEHART: You what?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: It's not that I never‑‑but I never drank through high school and college, until I got married, because I wanted to be in‑‑know that I was in control, and now it's safe, you know, with my family and my husband. So I do like pinot grigio, and I do like champagne.

[Laughter]

MS. BIDEN OWENS: And I'm going to have a little champagne when this is all over, not today, but when the‑‑when Lent is over, I'm cracking that champagne.

MR. CAPEHART: Oh, when Lent is over. All right.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: I want to talk‑‑I want to ask you about Jimmy but also Hunter in relation to a big Washington Post story on March 30th with the headline "Inside Hunter Biden's Multimillion‑Dollar Deals with the Chinese Energy Company." Your brother Jimmy was a partner in a‑‑with Hunter in a questionable consulting deal with CEFC China Energy. What can you tell us about that deal? How much do you know about it?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: I don't know anything about it except that‑‑honest to God, except that in 2017 or '18, the former president started talking about Jimmy and Hunter to get to my brother Joe to destroy my brother Joe personally and professionally.

The Department of Justice is investigating what I believe‑‑what Trump has pushed for years. So I couldn't comment on it anyway, but what I do know is that six years, there's nothing there, there, and it's the reason, Jonathan, that I didn't‑‑that I was very reluctant about having my brother get in the 2020 race.

I mean, every other race, I was completely enthusiastic about. This one, I knew that the former president would do anything to destroy Joe, like I said, and I thought, why? And my brother said, "Because I"‑‑he, Joe‑‑"could not walk away after Charlottesville." He said, "I'm not"‑‑you know, he was bullied when he was a kid.

He was a kid who stuttered so terribly that he couldn't string more than three words together when he was a little boy. So he was‑‑he knows what it's like to be defined by a bully and to be shunned and to be humiliated and pushed into the corner. Instead, you become a bully yourself or you do something else, which he did, develop a backbone of steel.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: And, little by little, he grew into the character that he was.

So Joe was not going to be defined by a bully. He was not going to be defined by fear. He absolutely ran to restore the soul of America, build a middle class, and unite us. And this war of our former president has been going on, and our family has been through a lot worse. We will survive it, and I love my brother Jimmy. I love my nephew Hunter. I respect them, and they are fine men.

MR. CAPEHART: I want to pick up more. You dovetailed into what was going to be my next question, and that is figuring prominently in the story is Hunter's‑‑Hunter Biden's laptop, something that right‑wing media and Fox have used to, as you were just talking about, besmirch the reputation of the president and your family. And I'm just wondering, how does that affect you and your family? You touched on it, but I wondered how does that affect you to hear potentially night after night, maybe even on social media, you see postings and things saying really rough things about‑‑

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: ‑‑your brother, about your nephew, about their character?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Well, Jonathan, to be honest, perfectly honest with you, I don't read it, and I don't watch it.

I know my brother, I know Hunt, and I know that there has been a war of character assassination waged against the whole family. So I know‑‑I know the characters, the men involved, and I know they're good people.

And, you know, I know that there's a segment of our population that there's no convincing. There are people who very much really, really dislike my family and are committed to work against it.

So I can't‑‑I can't worry about that. I can't change that. I can't do anything about it.

MR. CAPEHART: Right, right.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: I can just move forward and watch my brother be just the best Joe Biden that he can be. I mean, he rises to the occasion. He just‑‑he keeps‑‑he keeps going. So that's what I don't‑‑I don't listen.

MR. CAPEHART: Valerie, well‑‑well, Valerie, let's move forward and do something that I've been itching to do, and that's talk about you.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Oh.

MR. CAPEHART: So, since age 12‑‑

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Okay, okay.

MR. CAPEHART: How about that?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: I'm ready.

MR. CAPEHART: Since you were 25, you have led, what, your brother's seven Senate races, his first two bids for the presidency. You were one of the first female campaign managers for a presidential nominee. How did you deal with the men who thought you didn't belong?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Well, to start out with, I had it easier than a lot of women, and when I was 25 in '72, you know, there was no brush stroke‑‑maybe there was another woman candidate, but brush stroke, there were no‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: Right.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: ‑‑women candidates, no pundits, no media consultants, no journalists who were women.

So I got in the door because my brother pulled up a chair at the table. The table was all men, and he said, "This is my sister. Whatever she says, assume that I say it. She has my voice, and everything must flow through her," so he could go out and be on the campaign trail and do what he did best, which is listening to voters, what they want, and trying to shape their values together.

So that made it‑‑that's a pretty‑‑that's a pretty big step, but once he went out the door, I had to defend my seat at the table because there were some people who considered me to be a token, a token woman or the token relative.

But I've dealt‑‑I've dealt with men‑‑I'm very comfortable around strong men: my father, my three brothers, my husband. I wasn't‑‑I wasn't intimidated by men. I liked them. Look, you can't‑‑on the argument that we make for women, you can't solve half the world's problems when you only use half the creativity, the brain power, and the passion of half the population. So you've got to include women. Well, you also have to include men, and I find, Jonathan, that it's only the weak men who are threatened by a strong woman.

My brother has always said that any successful‑‑every successful man that he has met, not in terms of success with a title on the door or how much money is in their bank account, but in their successes of their character and their person, he said everyone has had a strong woman either behind him, beside him, or pulling him over the line, a mom, a sister, a wife, a daughter. And, you know, it's true.

So I enjoyed working with men and with few exceptions. I tell in my book the story of the media consultant who wouldn't listen to me in 1990 and called my daddy, Joe, to tell him that I should‑‑that I was doing something terrible to the campaign, and it's all the way up through the presidency in 2008. There were a couple people who said, "I'm going to bring her down because she's nothing but a token, and she's in my way." And they tried, but it didn't work. It didn't work.

MR. CAPEHART: And when you found that out in 2008, did you take that to your brother? Did you take that to Joe Biden?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: No, no. Joe Biden had enough things on his mind, which was to deal with running for president and listening and speaking to the people in the country.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: So my job in the campaign was to‑‑was to manage the campaign. The individual ego was a lot less important than the overall purpose and mission of the campaign. So we couldn't have internal strife, and I wouldn't go to Joe and tell him that. I was a big girl. I could take care of it myself.

MR. CAPEHART: [Laughs]

MS. BIDEN OWENS: And I also had Luis and a few guys with me who‑‑the internal campaign knew about it, but it was nothing that Joe should have been bothered about. I mean, his was to deal with the voters.

MR. CAPEHART: Valerie, would President Biden be where he is today without you?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Oh, sure. I mean, would he be president of the United States without me?

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Yeah, absolutely, because he's Joe. Now, would he be as kind and as handsome and as charming without me? I'm not sure.

[Laughter]

MS. BIDEN OWENS: But would he be president without me? Yeah. He's the right person at the right time for the right job.

You know, when you look at leaders‑‑at least when I look at leaders, whether it's for president or for any of the countries, I think that you have to check out‑‑or I have to check out their temperament, their empathy, their character, their integrity, their intelligence, and, I mean, he checks all those blocks. So he would‑‑he's the leader, period, and I am‑‑I'm the leader's sister. And I'm happy to be that.

MR. CAPEHART: Do you want him to run again in 2024?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Oh, sure, yeah. I mean, I think that‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: Is he going to run‑‑

MS. BIDEN OWENS: I beg your pardon?

MR. CAPEHART: Is he going to run in 2024?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: I don't see why not. Yeah. Yeah. The answer is yes. He is going to run.

MR. CAPEHART: Okay.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: He's got a lot of work to do, you know, and he's done a really good job. I mean, I could‑‑you don't want to hear me tick off his accomplishments of, you know, the most jobs in American history‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: Oh, I know them.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: ‑‑infrastructure‑‑you know them all and the vice president and the Supreme Court, and he's done a really good job. Yeah. I mean, he's not going to quit. Nope.

MR. CAPEHART: And here's the reason‑‑right. But here's the reason why I'm asking that question, because if he wins reelection, President Biden will be 82, 82 years old when he retakes the oath of office. So what do you say to Americans who think that's too old for a president to run?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: I just say watch him, and, you know, when you're 82, whatever that American, are you going to hang up your spikes? Maybe. But, you know, he's‑‑he's bright. He's capable. He's strong. He can‑‑you know, he will‑‑just watch him. I mean, 82, that's‑‑that's a long way off, but he's good. Yeah, he's good.

MR. CAPEHART: Does it bother you to hear people, particularly folks on the right, who question the president's stamina and mental acuity?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Sure. Oh, yeah. I mean, he's my brother, and it's not about the president. I mean, that's‑‑you know, when I was‑‑when I was 10 years old and people questioned him or made fun of him that he was less‑‑that he was stupid because he stuttered, I mean people think when you're stuttering and you can't get the words out that you're stupid. Yeah, it bothered me. I want to smack them.

But, you know, just look at him. Look what he's done. You can say a lot of things about him, but you can't take away the achievements that he has accomplished and what he has done just in his first‑‑what? Year and a half? How long it's been that he's been a president.

MR. CAPEHART: Year and a half.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: And his whole life‑‑yeah. And his whole life in the United States Senate. I mean, he's a‑‑he's done remarkable‑‑he's done remarkably well, and there's a quote that Ben Nighthorse Campbell said when he was running for Senate, which I've used, that "You cannot lead unless you can heal," and we need someone who can heal and who is‑‑when I say‑‑I described him as being "whip‑smart," and by that, I mean it's one thing to have knowledge, but to be able to transfer that knowledge into wise decisions is another step.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: And Joe has‑‑Joe has the empathy and the knowledge and the clarity of vision to lead, and, you know, take a look at what he's done.

MR. CAPEHART: I got to get you in a couple of questions before we go to audience questions. I mean, as you just said, take a look at his accomplishments. Take a look at what he's done. I follow this. I cover this‑‑excuse me‑‑every day, and that's why I said I know what the president's accomplishments are, and yet the president's approval ratings are‑‑they're low. Why don't you think that the accomplishments of the president are not being viewed as favorably as they probably should by the American people? Why aren't the poll numbers higher?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Okay. Well, a couple reasons, Jonathan, and you know this as well as I that polls are just a snapshot in time, and, you know, they come and go. Certainly, you look at them, but you don't live your life by them as a leader.

I think that things are so hard right now for most‑‑now, again, I'm making a generalized statement, but I think it's pretty true. American families are really hurting, and middle class, like what we grew up with, middle‑class American families. We have inflation. That is not Joe's fault. He has to figure out how to handle it and work‑‑and Congress has to work with him, but we have inflation, we have COVID, we have‑‑and Putin, a big example right now.

We have terrible‑‑families are having to make choices between putting gas in their tank, food on the table, buying medicine, educating their children, sending them to school, going back to work. We are burdened, and the operative word, I think, particularly in the younger generation, is "fear," fear of burden and debt and what's happening‑‑and the climate, what's happening to planet Earth.

So I don't‑‑I said‑‑I said to Joe, you know, we should‑‑well, you've done so much good. We‑‑it's our‑‑we have to get the word out. We have to tell people, but, you know, you‑‑he said A‑‑same thing that President Obama had said‑‑"It's not time, Valerie, to take a victory lap. You just got to keep plowing through," and I think that it's really hard to see a grand picture or a grand scheme of where America has risen with NATO and our stand in the world and where we have risen with jobs and infrastructure when you are worried about your own kids and not about education‑at‑large but about your own school and your own safety and the quality of your water and your air.

So I think people's heads are down more, understandably, because we've been through one heck of‑‑well, I would say six years because the four years of the former presidency, you know, did not appeal to our better angels. Everything was divisive. Everything was "I'm going to get where I'm going to get because I'm going to put you down, and I'm going to stand on you. That's how I'm going to get ahead."

So these years have been very divisive, and I don't think we've had time to‑‑you know, to breathe and worry about‑‑we just had to worry about ourselves, understandable.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: I don't know if I answered your question. Did I?

MR. CAPEHART: Yeah, you did. You did.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Okay.

MR. CAPEHART: I'm going to save that second question. I'm going to save that second question that I mentioned possibly for the end because I want to jump in to the audience questions, and this one from Joan Livingston in Massachusetts. I'm sure other people are wondering as well, and Joan's question is, why didn't you seek public office?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Because I figured I had the best of both‑‑first of all, one in the family is enough, and I never‑‑I didn't want to seek elective office. I wasn't‑‑but I've always been involved in politics‑at‑large.

Politics is the art and science of living together and peacefully in a community with scarce resources and figure out how to allocate them. So I've always been involved in politics, but I would not have been involved in elective office unless Joe ran and, you know, pulled me along with him. And I had the best of both worlds because the Senate was up every six years, as you know. So for the four years before an election, I was home, you know, having‑‑raising my family, having a new baby. Two years running up to the election, a little bit of work the fifth year, but the sixth year, then it was full‑time working on a campaign. And then I could go back to what I called normal life. So I could go in and out of being involved in the public sector at will or every five years. So I like that, and I'm very happy with the way that it turned out. I'm very happy with the role that I've taken.

MR. CAPEHART: Here's another question from Massachusetts. This one is from Brian O'Conner, and Brian asks, the Democratic Party seems so splintered, which constantly puts it at a disadvantage. How does the party resolve that issue?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: I don't‑‑I hope that they look to the leader of their party, which is Joe as president, and understand that "compromise" is not a dirty word, that empathy matters. It matters if you can put yourself in someone else's shoes, and, you know, "Jonathan, we're never going to get along at all if we have a different position. And I say, well, you hold‑‑Jonathan, you have that position because you're no good. You're amoral," and, you know, whatever bad things I can say about you.

When you do‑‑when you attack personally, there's very little room for compromise. I have often said to anybody who would listen, "I don't know how many members of Congress are happily married." I mean, how do you live together and work together when there is no compromise? Compromise does not mean giving up your principles. It means saying, "Oh, heck, I didn't think about that. Let me see," and trying to come together.

So Joe is the example. Joe doesn't just talk the talk. Joe walks the walk, and I would hope that more members of the party will walk with him.

MR. CAPEHART: Okay. So I've got to squeeze in one question, given what you just said, and that is, do you think your brother is being overly optimistic and maybe even naïve to think that the Republicans on the Hill today are like the Republicans he dealt with during his 36 years in the Senate who were willing to compromise?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Well, he has seen that they aren't, that the texture and the climate in the Senate and in the Congress changed, but hope springs eternal. And, you know, it's basic‑‑he believes to his core, it's not naïve, it's not optimistic, but if you treat someone with dignity and respect, that you can move forward. And I would say‑‑this is not Joe‑‑that the American people in the last‑‑in the past presidency were not treated with decency and respect if they weren't on the former president's side. And I think Joe‑‑Joe believes that there are good men and women in Congress, and we're going to‑‑it's breaking down. I mean, it's coming‑‑it's coming to‑‑there's that core that will never change, but that doesn't mean we can't keep moving and dealing with people with decency and respect. And that's what Joe does.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: And you've seen so far, you know, the results. Positive. Incremental, but they're there.

MR. CAPEHART: Right. Yes.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: We are not‑‑we are not going to play their game, so‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: Well, we have a question from Virginia. This is a question from Agnes Hite. I believe I am pronouncing her name right, but this is a question from Virginia. Was your book reviewed by President and First Lady Jill Biden before publication?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Nope. They didn't see it till after it was finished and came off the press.

MR. CAPEHART: Have they read it?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: My children saw it. My children, you know, worked along with me and read it, but no, they‑‑they didn't.

MR. CAPEHART: Have they had a chance to read it yet?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Yes. They have‑‑I've heard from all quarters of the family, and they‑‑they thought it was beautiful. And my children are particularly‑‑they're proud of me, but they thought it was‑‑they liked it.

You know, again, I'm writing a memoir. It's from my perspective‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: ‑‑and I was trying to put stories together and remember things.

I called Jimmy Biden a few times to back‑check. It's amazing what you get screwed up in your mind of what‑‑you know, what happened.

But, you know, Joe is in the middle of this period, this first year of inflation and jobs and Putin and immigration, and I just couldn't bring it to call and say, "Hey, Joe, do you remember in 1969 what you said, you know, what story in the book?" So I just‑‑I didn't, and I said I want to surprise you, and I did. It was all good. It was all good, unless you say bad things, Jonathan, I mean, if you say bad things about it, he's going to come out and say, "What the hell are you thinking, Val?"

[Laughter]

MR. CAPEHART: CL Hansen, another person with a question from Virginia, asks this: How do your views of personal privacy differ after all of the digging into your family's private lives?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Personal privacy? I'm not sure I understand. Personal privacy is personal privacy. I think it's‑‑I think because you are a public figure, you certainly owe a lot to the public, but every single detail of your life from‑‑I can't think of anything that's discreet, but anything that's public record is fair. Joe is an elected official.

But, you know, I'm not elected president. Joe was elected president, and so‑‑and his children weren't elected president. We just all‑‑and we happen to have the last name of Biden. What are we going to do? Bury our heads? I'm proud to be a Biden. So it's the public figure. That person deserves‑‑the American people deserve to know what they need to know about him, but what they need to know has really gotten, you know‑‑has gotten to the extreme in some cases.

MR. CAPEHART: Well, you know, again, I'm going to play moderator's prerogative here and try to dig a little bit deeper on this, because, yes, the president is the public figure. He is the one who was elected by the American people to be president of the United States, and yet you are a public family. And so‑‑and you're not elected, and yet you get all of sort of, to borrow a phrase, the "collateral damage" from all of the stuff that's said about your brother. How does that‑‑how does that feel?

I know you said you don't read the stuff, and you don't listen to the stuff, but you've been in this world with your brother for more than four decades. It must have some kind of impact on you personally to see‑‑

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Well‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: ‑‑your family portrayed in various ways.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Sure. And I have‑‑I am not‑‑I have a hard time seeing my brother take a hit than me. I mean, he's better at it. He's the one. He said, look, he signed up for it. He's the public official, but when you see someone you love being hammered all the time or being wrongly accused or being criticized, sure, I mean, sure it bothers me.

But I'm not‑‑again, I'm not going to let somebody else dictate to me how I'm going to live my life and how I feel. I know my brother. I know my family. I know most of‑‑I know the American people who support‑‑I mean, the millions. What? How many? Seventy‑seven million more people voted for Joe and support him?

So I would be not telling you the truth if I said, oh, li la di da. I mean, sometimes I just want to take a bat and crack somebody, but, you know, I can't. And it goes with the‑‑it goes with the territory.

Joe is much better off. Joe said he‑‑people accused him of not being Irish because he doesn't hold a grudge. He doesn't have to hold a grudge because he has me.

MR. CAPEHART: [Laughs] I was about to say, is that true he doesn't hold a grudge? But, you know, Randi Klein‑‑

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Oh, [unclear].

MR. CAPEHART: Or you should‑‑come on.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: No. He's‑‑honest to God, he just puts it behind. He said to keep moving forward, "Let's go. We can do better things," and yeah. But he does‑‑as I said, he doesn't need one.

MR. CAPEHART: Because he's got you. Okay.

So Randi Klein in New Mexico has a related question, and that is, how did/do you handle misinformation or outright lies?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Well, I guess I consider the source. I mean, it's‑‑look, there's nothing pleasant and kumbaya and, you know, peace about it. I am affected. I mean, I'm angry at the moment, or I think, well, why would people say that?

But, again, I can't‑‑that doesn't define my life, and I've got lots of good things to look forward to and to try to continue to make happen. So it's out there, and I can't‑‑the people who are really pushing it, you know, really believe it, and I don't think they want to hear another side of the story. But I don't‑‑I don't know if that's true or not. I just‑‑just can't deal with it every day and worry about it and have that consume my life.

MR. CAPEHART: Mm‑hmm. And so here's the second question of those two questions I was going to ask you‑‑

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Okay.

MR. CAPEHART: ‑‑before the audience questions. Your Secret Service code name is "Hurricane." Right?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Yes.

MR. CAPEHART: So which you‑‑you told CBS that you took that as a compliment. So why do you think they‑‑why do you think the Secret Service gave you that particular code name?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Okay. And for the record, Jonathan, they‑‑I do not have an official code name. It was only the immediate family, and when the Secret Service was looking for Joe's code name, Joe said, "Talk to my sister," because he knew I would know what he wanted. And it was a bureaucratic struggle. It took a week to get Joe's code name approved because they said it had to start with the letter K, and I said, "You got to be kidding me. The only K I can think of is 'king,' and sure in hell, I'm not going to call my brother 'king," so‑‑

MR. CAPEHART: [Laughs]

MS. BIDEN OWENS: We had to work to another level and another letter. It took a week. After it was over, I said, "So I now have my code name," and the Secret Service man, very, you know, professional, said, "Ma'am, you don't have a code name. It's only the immediate family," and I said, "Well, I know, but I was thinking if I had one, what about 'Celestial Spirit'?" And then you could‑‑a smile come up and he said that "Ma'am, even though it's not officially sanctioned, we have given you a code name, and it's 'Hurricane.'" I said, "'Hurricane'?" He said, "Yes. When we see you coming, we see‑‑we say Category 1, 2, 3, 4, 5" because there are things to do, and they watch‑‑we got a code name when president‑‑when Barack‑‑then president‑elect‑‑when President Obama selected Joe‑‑he wasn't president.

Senator Obama selected Joe to be his running mate. Then the team got a code name, and we had things to do. As a campaign, we were in action, and it was like clear the decks. We are going full‑bore, and so they‑‑I guess they watched me in action a few times. So I thought yeah. I said it was a force of nature, and I took it as a compliment.

MR. CAPEHART: You've written this book, your memoir. For the folks who might not have the opportunity to read the book for whom the name Biden is either president of the United States‑‑

MS. BIDEN OWENS: They can listen to the book.

MR. CAPEHART: Oh. Well, yes.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: They can listen to it if they can't read it. Yeah. I read it, and I read it aloud. Okay.

MR. CAPEHART: So the question I'm getting at is, what do you want people to come away with either after they've read the book or what they‑‑what you want them to know about you as a result of reading the book?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: I think what‑‑first of all, I wrote the book for myself. All of these‑‑I've written hundreds and hundreds, literally‑‑Biden word--hundreds of vignettes and short stories, but what I tried to convey in the book was the magic of family. I mean, every‑‑it was a joy growing up Biden, but, you know, we were a regular, ordinary, middle‑class American family in the mid-20th century, and I think that our family shares so much with so many other families.

I know Joe is president. So our stories are a little different, but the fabric that runs through to make‑‑the threads that run through to make the fabric a family, which are commitment and loyalty and love and heartbreak and disappointment and loss, are the same threads that run through all of our families. We have so much more in common.

And what I think would be really cool as an author, now that I'm an author, is if someone picks up the book and when she closes it, puts it down, and she says, "God, she got me. I'm in that book. That's my father," or, you know, "That's my uncle." If someone comes away from reading the book with that, I will be very happy and think that I have succeeded because it's all about connections. It's all about the fancy word "empathy," which means to feel, not as in the fabric but to feel as in to absorb. And when we can share and absorb and enjoy each other, we'll have a much better world.

So I think all stories have some magic in them for the reader or the person who's telling the story. So I hope they see‑‑someone sees themselves someplace in the book. That would be nice.

MR. CAPEHART: Now that you've written this book, are you going to write another one? Have you gotten the bug?

MS. BIDEN OWENS: No. I don't‑‑that's after‑‑it's like my husband asking me after my first baby, "So when is our next one?" I mean, give it‑‑you know, give me a break. [Laughs] It's still a little bit‑‑it's really‑‑it's so much harder.

I was in a conversation with Jon Meacham a couple nights ago, and he asked me about writing the book. And I was‑‑gave a smart remark and said, "Well, look, Jon, you wrote a book. So I figured anybody could write a book."

[Laughter]

MR. CAPEHART: And knowing Jon Meacham the way I know Jon Meacham‑‑

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Yeah.

MR. CAPEHART: ‑‑that was the perfect thing to say back to him.

Valerie Biden Owens, author‑‑

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Thank you.

MR. CAPEHART: ‑‑of "Growing Up Biden: A Memoir."

MS. BIDEN OWENS: Thank you.

MR. CAPEHART: Thank you for coming to this subscriber exclusive edition of Washington Post Live.

MS. BIDEN OWENS: My pleasure, Jonathan, and thank you, audience, for sticking around. I appreciate it. Bye. Happy Easter.

MR. CAPEHART: Happy Easter.

And thank you for joining us. To check out what interviews we have coming up, go to WashingtonPostLive.com.

Once again, I'm Jonathan Capehart, associate editor at The Washington Post. Thank you for watching Washington Post Live.

[End recorded session]

