Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) - a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee - got COVID-19 in the spring of 2020 and still suffers from mild symptoms. On Monday, April 25 at 2:45 p.m. ET, join senior writer Frances Stead Sellers for a conversation with Kaine about his personal experiences and his legislation to expand research and treatment resources for people living with long COVID.