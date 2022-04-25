The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Future of Work: Retraining for the Digital Age

With Susan Wilner Golden & Katia Walsh

April 25, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
America’s workforce is aging, while the traditional work environment is changing. On Monday, April 25 at 12:00 p.m. ET, Susan Wilner Golden of the Stanford Distinguished Careers Institute and Katia Walsh, senior vice president and chief strategy and artificial intelligence officer at Levi Strauss & Co. join Washington Post Live to discuss reskilling America’s workforce to meet the evolving demands of an increasingly digital economy.

Susan Wilner Golden

Lecturer, Stanford Graduate School of Business, and Director of dciX at the Stanford Distinguished Careers Institute


Katia Walsh

Senior Vice President & Chief Strategy and Artificial Intelligence Officer, Levi Strauss & Co


Jean C. Accius, PHD

Senior Vice President, Global Thought Leadership, AARP


