Deborah Birx, MD, Former White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator

April 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
April 28, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Deborah Birx, MD, is a lifelong public health official who previously led the Trump White House coronavirus task force. On Thursday, April 28 at 1:00 p.m. ET, Washington Post health policy reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb talks with Birx about her time as the COVID-19 response coordinator, the alarms she raised and the costly mistakes she says were made at all levels of the federal government, as detailed in her new book, “Silent Invasion: The Untold Story of The Trump Administration, COVID-19, and Preventing the Next Pandemic Before It’s Too Late."

Deborah Birx, MD

Former White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator

Author, “Silent Invasion: The Untold Story of the Trump Administration, Covid-19, and Preventing the Next Pandemic Before It’s Too Late”


