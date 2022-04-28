Deborah Birx, MD, Former White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator

Register for the program here.
Deborah Birx, MD, is a lifelong public health official who previously led the Trump White House coronavirus task force. On Thursday, April 28 at 1:00 p.m. ET, Washington Post health policy reporter Yasmeen Abutaleb talks with Birx about her time as the COVID-19 response coordinator, the alarms she raised and the costly mistakes she says were made at all levels of the federal government, as detailed in her new book, “Silent Invasion: The Untold Story of The Trump Administration, COVID-19, and Preventing the Next Pandemic Before It’s Too Late."