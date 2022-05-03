Race in America: Giving Voice with Domee Shi

Register for the program here.
Domee Shi’s directorial debut “Turning Red,” is a coming-of-age movie about a Chinese Canadian girl and follows her Oscar-winning animated short “Bao.” On Tuesday, May 3 at 2:00 p.m. ET, join The Washington Post’s Tracy Jan for a conversation with Shi about the inspiration for the film and her own story immigrating from China as a child to becoming part of Pixar’s leadership team. This is the first in a series of conversations with cultural pioneers during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.