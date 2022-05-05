Transcript: WP Subscriber Exclusive: Bob Odenkirk

Placeholder while article actions load

MR. DUFFY: Welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Michael Duffy. Today’s guest is Bob Odenkirk, a comedian, a writer, a producer, a director, an author, and the star of the AMC hit series “Better Call Saul.” Bob is also the author of a recently released memoir, “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama.” He joins us now from his home in Los Angeles. Welcome to Washington Post Live, Bob.

MR. ODENKIRK: Thank you, Michael. Good to meet you. Thanks for talking about my book. I worked long and hard on it, if you can believe that.

MR. DUFFY: I do believe it. I've read it. It's not only easy to read; it's enjoyable to read. It's a window on television and comedy over the last 30 years, and it has some lessons--and I would say anti-lessons--about career management. So, I found it great and just a blast to read. So, thanks for sharing with it.

I want to talk a little bit about "Better Call Saul" to start. It's in its sixth and final season, as most people know. It's a series in which you play a crooked but mostly well-intentioned lawyer who I guess falls in league ever deeper with Mexican drug cartels and scams of his own makings and tries to stay out of trouble, or at least a step or two ahead. And the first question I want to ask you about it is--Bob, is Saul happy in his work?

MR. ODENKIRK: Yeah, there are certainly chapters in his week that are pure joy. He actually gets carried away with the scams that he runs. I keep thinking--it's so funny that it popped in my head--but Huck Finn popped into my head. If you remember in "Huckleberry Finn" that he--that Tom Sawyer is always making plans that are a little too elaborate and getting carried away with those plans and the complexities of them. And there's a real DNA connection to Saul Goodman and Jimmy McGill, who also makes plans, gets some--I think he--I think he's so happy and excited about what he's going to do that he's not thinking about the collateral damage of some of the choices that he makes. And he's just carried away. And so, yes, he absolutely is having a great time. And so is Kim Wexler, his partner in crime. He's very much in the flow, as they say, which isn't a good thing in his case.

But he's struggled to find a place for himself. That's the thing is, I always felt like "Breaking Bad" was more universal in its basic components. It was a midlife crisis. The tensions on Walter White were very understandable and relatable--cancer, financial stress, lack of respect from the people he knows and loves, and from the world at large. And with Jimmy, they're more idiosyncratic, and I think less hard to relate to. But the way in which I think his journey is relatable, his hopes and dreams is. He just can't find that place in society for his skills. He knows he has skills, but he can't find where to put them and have them benefit him and not have so much collateral damage. So, it's--that's one of the core struggles, I think, that we're seeing on display.

MR. DUFFY: Now for anyone who hasn't seen the show, Jimmy and Saul are the same person. But Jimmy changes his working name to Saul midway through the--I'd say the third or fourth season. I can't remember. Now, it's been reported that--I guess you reported it in your memoir that when you were considering whether to do this show, it was really your children who talked you into it. What did they see that you didn't see?

MR. ODENKIRK: I think they saw that--well, all it was, was I didn't feel that our family was going to be--do well with me leaving, because the show, at that point they had decided the show would shoot in Albuquerque, and they had decided that it would be a one-hour drama. When they first started talking about it, it was neither of those things. They--the first thing they said was a half-hour comedy. Then they said maybe an hour-long procedural. So, in my mind, you know, if you're going to do a procedural, even if you set it in Albuquerque, you could quite possibly shoot it in Los Angeles.

The idea was every week Saul has a different client and he solves their case without going to court. He's a lawyer who's never set foot in a courtroom. And that's actually true of most legal cases. They get settled out of court with a deal. So, it was kind of a fun look behind the curtain. And he's a manipulator and a schemer, and he works people. So, I thought it was a really cool way to shed light on the court system. I had read a book, a really great book called "Crook County." And if you're curious about the law and legal machinations, it's a great entertaining book that was actually, I believe, a thesis project by a Northwestern student, but it's available as a book. And it was going to be that kind of work, you know.

And then they finally decided it was going to be a one-hour drama set in Albuquerque, and we're going to shoot in Albuquerque. And I just thought, I just don't think I can leave right now. There's too much driving kids around. There was some degree of tension in our house because we'd had a--some incidents that were disturbing. And I just didn't feel like it was okay to leave. And then both of my kids came to me and reassured me that it would be okay and that they--you know, the thing is, I promise you my wife, who's a manager, had not talked to them. She just sort of took herself out of this decision-making process. But both of them at that age, 15 and 13, were aware of, you know, the shows, "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." They hadn't watched them. They were aware of "Breaking Bad." But their friends had watched it. And they knew that it was a good show that people liked well, and they wanted me to do it. And they talked to me that day, and I believed them. I believed them when they said they would help out at home and that it could be okay. So, I took a chance on it.

MR. DUFFY: By the way, I just should mention that your manager--your wife is your manager, or was at that time, I think.

MR. ODENKIRK: She still is.

MR. DUFFY: She still is, yeah.

MR. ODENKIRK: She has a partner--or she has many other managers in her work, in her office. So very often I work with Marc Provissiero, who's her business partner, and that makes it easier for us to stay married.

MR. DUFFY: Right. I--we'll come back to that later. I think I read also in your book that you were concerned a little bit as the show began to develop that Jimmy might not be likable enough to hang--I'm sorry, Jimmy later Saul--likable enough to hang the whole show on. But you found a way to make him likable. What happened?

MR. ODENKIRK: Well, look. The first thought I had was Saul is not likable enough to build a show around, and that's the first thing I said to Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould when they said we’re serious about creating a show for Saul. And I said, guys, you're going to have to make him likable, because he was a lot of fun in "Breaking Bad" when everyone else in his vicinity had a gun to their head of some sort, or a real gun really pointed at their real head, you know, that was--Saul was making jokes, he was teasing people. It was a laugh to him. He was under no threat. But on his own, you know, he's a sleazy guy. He doesn't really take care of anyone. I just think he's a hard guy to root for, if all you see is that version from "Breaking Bad." And of course, then they didn't balk when I said that. And they said, we've been thinking about that, and we're going to apply ourselves to that question, is what is there to root for in this guy. And they invented Jimmy McGill, the man behind the man.

And he's a very likable guy who's got a very earnest side to him. Like a lot of cynics, which you could say Saul is a cynic, he's not really a cynic at all. He's an idealist whose heart was broken too many times, and he's sort of effortfully being cynical. True cynics have no earnest love for the world left in them, or never had any. But he is a guy who is sort of actively striking back at the world in this persona of Saul Goodman, because he feels so wronged and so hurt by some of what's happened, as you see in "Better Call Saul."

MR. DUFFY: Now, there's an ominous--we're about halfway through, a little over halfway through the season, those of us who are watching, and there's an ominous tone to this round, which I suppose is inevitable in a series that’s coming to an end, particularly around Kim, who isn't in the sequel "Breaking Bad." So, what's going on with you and her at the moment, or Saul and Kim at the moment?

MR. ODENKIRK: Yeah, I'll tell you.

MR. DUFFY: Tell us what’s going on there.

MR. ODENKIRK: Well, you know, Jimmy has always been the spark of many of their little escapades. But he also knows that Kim enjoys those escapades. She loves pulling a con. Why? It's a big question. I have a theory. But for now, let's just say that in the journey of the show, my character Jimmy has been pulling Kim into all these con jobs and scams. And now we see in the sixth season, as it starts, she is pulling Jimmy into a bigger, more complex, and even dangerous and even kind of spiteful con that is really meant to ruin the reputation of a compatriot, of someone she knows and seems to have liked in the past, although she had an argument with him that was showed that she had been--felt discredited or misused by him or just not respected by Howard. So, they're manipulating and, in some ways, undermining Howard's reputation. And it's really being driven by Kim.

So why is she doing this? Is it--is it because they get to settle this big case if they make him look bad? Is it because she has personal spite towards him? Or is it because she sees this character, that this guy that she loves, Jimmy McGill, who has kind of lost his mojo and lost his way because he went on this adventure in the end of season five, and it really scared the shit out of him and left him with PTSD, and she wants to get him back, bring him back to life with this fun, clever, multilayered interaction, you know, scam, you know, a con job? And so those are all reasons.

But it's a little hard to believe, but I think that Kim is in a weird way--she's got a more personal vendetta than Jimmy does against, I think, Howard and everything he represents. You know, we saw that Kim's life as a child was challenging and her mother was irresponsible, and I don't think we even saw a father in her life. And she's worked really hard and sucked it up to make her way in the white shoe law firm that she works in. It probably was very hard for her to get through law school and to get the money to get through law school, and she arrives at some level of respect and achievement in that world. And I think she looks around and says, I sacrificed so much to be in this, to be--to be with these people? And there's a resentment from her youth, I think--this is all invented by me--towards this world that Howard lives in. Am I going on too long?

MR. DUFFY: No, no, that's great. I'm fascinated. I'm wondering whether--it sounds to me like the feeling I have of existential dread means that things are going according to plan.

MR. ODENKIRK: Yeah.

MR. DUFFY: What do you think a pair of scamming lawyers in New Mexico from the early 2000s--how does that--have you thought about how that fits into this moment, this moment we're in 20 years later?

MR. ODENKIRK: Yeah. I mean, we've all been talking a lot and thinking a lot about situational ethics. I think it has become a sort of understood phenomenon. It's played out in a big way on our national stage, and in a very overt way. You know, "I could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue, and you'd still vote for me." We all know that's true, and we kind of don't know what to do with that information. And so here's a character who's, you know, living in that gray area of manipulating the situation and using other people and being--behaving in an unethical way, but somebody that they've built up through story to be someone you champion, and whose side you're generally on. So, I think we're all just playing in this area of we don't really know who's right and who's wrong. And that's certainly true of this show, where, one week, you think, you know, Jimmy's a really good guy, and he's being victimized almost by Kim. And then of course, mostly you felt like Kim was being dragged down by Jimmy. I think it very much is about what we're all worried about and wondering, the future of what--where do we go from here.

MR. DUFFY: There are some other characters in the show who have a power that I can only describe as terrifying. I hope you could talk about them a little bit. Jonathan Banks, Tony Dalton, and Giancarlo Esposito, those guys can do more by saying nothing and just staring at--back at you or the camera or whoever they're speaking to in a way that is both silent and truly hair raising. And they do it to you, but they do it to others. And I'm wondering when they're not in character, can they do it as well?

MR. ODENKIRK: No.

MR. DUFFY: At all?

MR. ODENKIRK: When they’re not in character, they can’t do that to me.

MR. DUFFY: Talk a little bit about that--talk a little bit how--if you can, about how the series employs the absence of dialogue. They are just times when we're just watching and waiting.

MR. ODENKIRK: It's pretty amazing. You know, the writers on our show do not hesitate to write in complex subplot into the stage directions. They--they’ll write something like, you know, Gus is, you know, sizing this person up and having thoughts about who he really is and what he's really after, but Gus has a secret that he knows the truth, or something, you know--like a complex like –

MR. DUFFY: Direction.

MR. ODENKIRK: --set of ideas, a complex contemplation that the actor then has to try to realize in the moment. And it's really a wonderful thing to be trusted with that as an actor. And I also--I just love it. I mean, I think all the rules that you learn in screenwriting school and in playwriting school is to don't write subplot, don't write subtext, and don't write--just write action and dialogue, the end, and let the characters, let the actors consider that and figure it out. But our writers absolutely write complex subtext and sort of--yeah, it's wonderful. And I love playing it. I love trying to play it. And I think we pull it off.

Honestly, lately, I've been thinking that the greatest trick in our show, as an actor, is played by Giancarlo Esposito. I mean, I guess I didn't watch Gus all that closely in "Breaking Bad." He is a pretty stone-cold person doing the math all the time and then making--taking the minimum amount of action that will get him the maximum effect. But in "Better Call Saul" is when I am starting to really sense the texture that Giancarlo brings to Gus. And I see a character struggling a lot more than I did in "Breaking Bad" with the choices he's making, with what he knows, what he's assumes, what he suspects. And it's a really--it's a really amazing piece of character work, maybe the greatest thing in "Better Call Saul," because it's so--because in a way it's so limited. It's so controlled. You know, there's no--there's no flash. I mean, he is not going to break out in tears, Gus, and he's not even going to break out in laughter. He's just working in this very tight area and giving you so much, such a world of feelings.

MR. DUFFY: Right. There's a moment in your book where you say, actor tip, know now your range. This is a very narrow range, does it reflect his ability, just how--the margin he’s working on.

Bob, you had a heart attack while working on, I think, this season.

MR. ODENKIRK: Yes.

MR. DUFFY: It was last year, last summer.

MR. ODENKIRK: Yeah.

MR. DUFFY: It was--it was a close-run thing, I know. How are you now?

MR. ODENKIRK: I'm great. Totally, totally great. Got two stents in my artery there, and I've got medication and I’m fine.

MR. DUFFY: Has it changed you--

MR. ODENKIRK: They put--they put the stents in through my wrist. Has it changed me? I hope it's changed me. You'd like to think you'll get some kind of life knowledge, some kind of greater awareness, sense of yourself, sense of the world, sense of your mortality. I've had so much work to do. I worked hard on this book. And now I've been promoting it and sharing it with people. And of course, we all worked hard on the TV series, and we want everyone to watch the final season. And many people have to start from the beginning to catch up. And I just think I want to try to put some space in my life. That's what I got from getting through that was, you know, the way you appreciate life is putting a little bit of space in between all your hustle and activity and taking things in and not having to rush through interactions with people. And I've had to rush for about the last four years. And I really am a little bit ashamed and maybe even a little bit angry about that. So, I want to--I want to change that.

MR. DUFFY: The memoir is called "Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama." How come?

MR. ODENKIRK: Because I wanted to warn people because I know that I'm more famous from "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" and "Nobody" than I am famous from "Mr. Show," "Tenacious D," what I did there, "Tim and Eric Awesome Show," what I did to help them, all the comedy that took up 26 years of my career entirely. And I wanted to write about that comedy, and I wanted to write about "Monty Python" and "The Goodies" and my early influences, the things I cared about so much. I wanted to write about "Get a Life" and the TV shows that I wrote that no one has ever seen or will see, like "The Near Future," "Highway to Oblivion." And so I was going to write about a lot of comedy. And I was concerned that people in airports would go, oh, I like actor memoirs. Oh, that's the guy from "Breaking Bad." Wait, what's all this comedy? I wanted to warn them with the fucking cover, relax, I'll get to the drama. But first, you're going to have to wade through all this thicket of comedy that you've never heard of.

MR. DUFFY: Just to recap a little. You're 59. You were--you grew up outside of Chicago. And the memoir tells this wonderful story of your somewhat bumpy rise to success. As I said before, it's funny, and it's a great big window into not just television, but the history of comedy over the last 40 or 50 years. I'm going to say 40. Early in the book--which by the way, Bob calls an ink guzzler--you suggest pretty clearly that the inspiration for a lot of your characters you've written and played--and this clearly includes Saul--is your, quote, "funny, angry dad." You called him--and I love this phrase. You said he was a typical Midwestern hard nut who liked nothing more than to take down the egos of a lot of people he encountered. But you also said his life was really hard. It was, quote, "nothing but tragedy, and fairly small potatoes tragedy, a life barely lived." That's the end of the quote. Just talk to us a little bit about his influence on--and in fact, at one point in that chapter you say that at some point, maybe when you were a teenager or in college, you began to think of your father as a character--more as a character in a novel almost than as your dad. Just that's quite a tale. Talk to us a little bit about that influence.

MR. ODENKIRK: Yeah, well, my dad--my dad was not around much, but he was a powerful influence as fathers are, even if they just pop in once in a while and have a screaming argument with your mom. He obviously came home seven times because there's seven kids. But other than that, you know, I don't know how much--I didn't see him a lot. I mean, I didn't see him most days. He’d come home after I’d go to bed. And he wasn't--he certainly wasn't a modern helicopter dad, right? He wouldn't attend anything you did and--or help in any way. Yeah, I mean, he was funny too, you know? And I think his pissy demeanor, his kind of lack of respect for everyone, and certainly anyone in power, is a kind of a good point of view for a comedy person, for a comedy writer, right? I gotta say, I just attended the Norm Macdonald memorial the other day, and I loved Norm so much, his comedy. I didn't know him well. I don't claim to be a close friend of his. I only met him twice and only had a chat with him twice. And--but I did always enjoy meeting him, and I loved his comedy. But that point of view that--just the core of the--of the matter and the kind of disrespectful of any hypocrisy or--and it's cutting down the world around you--right?--that Norm was so great. I mean, there's an element of that voice that I heard in my father, you know, and that I hear in Midwesterners. And Norm was a Canadian from a small town, and I just recognize that voice. And I think that I inherited that voice, and I used that voice in "Mr. Show and in all my comedy. And I think a lot of good comedy can come from that very critical, Midwestern, don't get too big, no--don't let anyone else get too big, take everyone down the minute they get big. I think that mechanism inside you, it's the second city. I mean, we're from Chicago. We call ourselves--you know, who calls themselves that, you know? It's got everything in it. It's got pain, it's got a sort of sadness. It's got a--it's got a big fuck you. Fuck you. We’re the second city. That's right. We own it. And so that my dad, really--I think I inherited that.

I also inherited his ability to go from zero to 80 in, you know, three seconds with anger or intense feeling, which is not really great. It's not a great quality in life, because you really can upset other people, and unnecessarily. You don't even mean it. But it can be a very good thing in acting to have that degree of movement between your feelings, you know, to shift quickly.

MR. DUFFY: Yeah. You said--you described in the book as saying you inherited "your thermonuclear latitude from him." And of course, we see that week in and week out.

MR. ODENKIRK: Yeah, that's right.

MR. DUFFY: Yeah. The other element of your father's influence, I think, these are just eloquent passages. You wrote in the book, in the same section roughly, that the best comedy, you said, has a touch of anger to it, and that comedy without anger is like--is like--I think you likened it to smooth jazz.

MR. ODENKIRK: Yes, sir. That's exactly right. I mean, look, I absolutely enjoyed a lot of comedy in the 70s, and I kind of run it down in the book. And there was a lot of pablum. And my--the thing that I think I disliked the most was the degree of--well, I didn't like the sexual innuendo humor. That always bothered me even before I knew what sex was. I remember even as a kid before I really understood what sex was, I remember watching Bob Hope doing something with Barbara Eden and thinking it was creepy and wrong and feeling badly for everyone involved, everyone laughing, everyone on stage, everyone, me. So, the sexual innuendo really bothered me.

And but the other thing, the thing more that bothered me was the apology aspect. The we’re just kidding aspect of so much of it, you know. And I liked Python didn't apologize, you know? Python didn't say--they didn't offer anything in their show that said we don't mean it, we're nice guys. They seemed like nice guys. They’re very silly, and that silliness makes it kind of lighter and harmless. But it mattered to me a lot that they didn't have that little hand holding apology as part of their humor.

Now having said that, one of our favorite shows is "The Carol Burnett Show." And this was a show that was more of an unbelievably warm get together between friends than a, you know, sculpted comedy presentation.

MR. DUFFY: Right.

MR. ODENKIRK: It was--it was almost this--it was almost like you got invited to a house of the funniest adults anywhere in the world and you hung out with them while they made each other laugh. And so--and that was a different thing, and that mattered a lot to us. And also "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." And there were--there were shows that were--had an edge to them. Bob Newhart, I think, even, you know, had that. But Python was the thing that hit me as having the truth in it and a little bit of anger in it. And I'm borrowing that quote from Eric Idle's book, by the way, where he was talking about seeing "Beyond the Fringe" as a college student, and thinking this was anger, but it was being used for laughter.

MR. DUFFY: Right.

MR. ODENKIRK: And so I think I recognized the same thing in Python.

MR. DUFFY: Yeah, in the book you write that Steve Martin, Albert Brooks, "Beyond the Fringe," were important as you found your voice, but Monty Python was the hip hop that saved your life.

MR. ODENKIRK: Yeah, it was.

MR. DUFFY: You’re very frank in the book about your failures on the way up, your struggles, your occasional self-sabotage and the sheer number of projects you tried, the sheer number of things you had in development. You refer to yourself as a development hack. But you still kept picking yourself up and starting over. But you--when you get to the part of the book where you're talking about how--you know, you’re kind of advising, you know, would-be Bob Odenkirks what to do, you don't exactly say, you know, what the lesson of that was, or you're not--you're still not sure, or [unclear]?

MR. ODENKIRK: Yeah, I mean, this is a tough--this is a tough business. This is a tough business too--I always am--I'm very skeptical of the showbiz memoirs where there is a lesson drawn from every single incident or experience. I mean, the truth is, there's luck involved. And there's indeterminate--there's I love it--Donald Rumsfeld, thank you so much--unknown unknowns. And you have to make room for that. And I--one of my--my favorite show is--my--one of my favorite shows is "Seinfeld." It's one of the most perfect shows ever made. It was famously a summer replacement series, and also famously scored four or five F’s, pure--it got fail across the board from the test audience that watched it. I think they've reprinted that report card. Have you seen that, ever?

MR. DUFFY: I haven’t, no.

MR. ODENKIRK: Yeah, they put it in Variety. It's online, I'm sure. But I often wonder what lesson would be drawn if that show had been canceled in its first season, which it could easily have been? Or if it had been canceled in its second season, which it could easily have been, right? What would be the lesson there? Well, I think people would generally say, "Oh, the lesson is, guess what? People don't like shows about nothing. They like shows about something." And you'd be wrong. You'd be absolutely wrong. The only thing keeping that show--that show needed was time for people to understand it and time for the creators to work their way to the purer, stronger version of it that, you know, was its best self.

So, you know, you have to be careful about the lessons you think you should learn or claim to have learned. I think the only lesson I would say I get from if you just look at the overview of all those projects is you can't do enough preparation. Sometimes when you get a hold of an idea, and you're excited about it, and you get the basic core of it down, you're just so happy. You just--you just think people have to see the quality I have here, the value of this. And yes, yes, it's incomplete, but it'll get there, it'll get there. And it's just not good enough. There has to be a thoroughness to your preparation that I don't think I always had. And I think I'm like Jimmy in that way, the character in "Better Call Saul." I think I got carried away very often with a big idea, a concept, a tone that I wanted to achieve. And the second I had the core value of it down on paper, or in some form, a pilot--I shot a lot of pilots--I thought, well, there you go. But it really--it just isn't good enough. And when I see the great artists who I’ve worked with now--I've had the pleasure of working with Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould; I've been in a Steven Spielberg movie, Alexander Payne--I see people who just don't quit at trying to understand and improve the project that they're working on. They never go, okay, good enough, that's the general gist of it, let's go make it, you know? And that's sort of what my attitude was, and it's not really good enough. So that's all I would say. But you’ve got to be careful, because in the end, you always have to keep your brain open to what you might discover in the moment. And sometimes when you do too much preparation, you aren't open to discovery. So, it's a tough gig. It's a tough call.

MR. DUFFY: I want to just ask you to run through quickly another theme in the book which you can miss if you were looking for other things, and that's how do you think comedy has changed since you started? You talk about the irony obsessed days of the '80s when there was nothing that wasn't too ironic to make fun of or play on, turn on. Where are we now?

MR. ODENKIRK: Yeah. That’s a good question.

MR. DUFFY: Or how is it--how--just--[unclear].

MR. ODENKIRK: I mean, the last really, truly great show--well, I have a real soft spot in my heart for "Pen 15." It was a very human comedy. Probably the last really great show was the British "Office." Now was that before Seinfeld or after? It was after, right?

MR. DUFFY: I think so, yeah.

MR. ODENKIRK: So yeah. I--boy, I'm so happy with the situation that we have now, with streamers and multiple platforms. That's obviously something that I didn't have for most of my career. And as a result, many of the projects that I did struggled to find a really perfect home. And I think if you did a lot of those things now, you could find a better place for them to live and maybe they'd have a better shot at coming to life and growing somewhere.

Where is comedy now? I mean, like everything in our society, it's completely scattered in every direction. But I still would say there's not a lot of--there's sort of a lack of earnest comedy--not that that's my favorite thing. But weirdly, this was--everything is sort of self-aware, you know, now. We all live lives that are almost too self-aware. And it's kind of--it's a little bit hollow. You know, the amazing thing about the British "Office" was it wasn't self-aware. It was earnest. I mean, the thing that David Brent had was that he was--he wasn't stupid. He was needy. His stupidity, the ways in which he was a clown were completely driven by emotional hunger, and so it was heartbreaking, you know? And it was very, very authentic, the feelings I had watching that show, as much as I was laughing, the feelings of sweat for that guy and how he needed something he just wasn't going to get.

MR. DUFFY: Do you--I just want to--do you think woke culture and comedy can peacefully coexist?

MR. ODENKIRK: Not really, no. I think we’ve got to evolve from here. I'm very careful. I try to be careful in my comedy. I'm working on a show right now called "Guru Nation." And we have a young writer, a female, who is really funny, a wonderful, wonderful person with a great sense of humor and sense of character. And she very often tells us, the older writers, me and David Cross, and my brother, Bill Odenkirk, she says, go ahead, say what you want to say. This is a safe space. And I told her the other day, I said, you know, you're turning that phrase inside out. A safe space--you're saying it's safe for us to say something that is maybe crude or rough. But I thought a safe space was a place where you don't say that, you know. But now, you know, I think you can see that the way this is going to evolve is writers and comics are going to say, hey, you know, what I would love is I would love a place that's safe for me to say something really crude and nasty and challenging, and then that will become what a safe space is next. I can already see it happening. And it makes me laugh, but that's how it goes, right?

MR. DUFFY: Right, right. There are a couple of questions from people who are watching. I just want to share Christopher Behringer [phonetic] in Missouri asked, you are amazing in "Nobody," which is a kind of, I don't know, Liam Neeson vigilante flick. What’s your next action flick?

MR. ODENKIRK: Well, it is actually a pure genre action flick, which is what I wanted to do. It's not ironic, which would have, you know, been a little bit of a safety valve for me if it didn't work out and I came across as embarrassing, but I didn't--I wanted to risk it all. And I did, and a lot of people liked it. I'm actually looking at--we're working on a sequel to that film, and I would love to do an action movie that had more humor in it like an early Jackie Chan film. I love watching--one of our favorite movies to show with my kids when they were young was "Police Story," and it's a very funny Jackie Chan film with really clever action that makes you laugh when you see it. So, I would love to do that. But so far, I don't have a lot of action movies on my plate. But I am--you know, I enjoyed doing it.

MR. DUFFY: Tell us about your new AMC series "Straight Man"--

MR. ODENKIRK: "Straight Man."

MR. DUFFY: --in which you play--in which you play a chairman of an English department at a small college in, I guess, Pennsylvania?

MR. ODENKIRK: Yeah. It's based on the Richard Russo novel, a great story, a great novel. And I think that--Paul Lieberstein and Aaron Zelman wrote the script, and they captured the tone of that novel very well. And there's a lot going on in academia right now that's a big part of our community conversation about what to talk about and how to be, how to act, how to--what to think about, what's okay to share. And so that's part of it. And it's also just a guy who's watching--I think he's watching the old world die around him, and he's not sure what's next, because he's also getting old. And I think that's a particularly relevant subject matter right now because--and my wife said it this morning. She's like, I wish things would stop changing. I do think we live in a turbulent time. And I suppose many people feel that around the age that I am, which is 60, approximately. I'll be 60 soon, in half a year from now. And yet, I also think it's--I think it's objectively true. So, it's a comedy, though it's more a comedy than "Better Call Saul" is. It'll be drama as well, but with a lighter air through at all, which I look forward to doing.

MR. DUFFY: That'll set you up for a second volume of memoirs too, which I think is comedy again. Yeah, you can go down that road.

MR. ODENKIRK: There will be no new memoir, friend. I--you're very nice man, but I will not be writing another memoir.

MR. DUFFY: Everyone says that after they write their first. Then three hours later, you never say never. That's just not the right move.

MR. ODENKIRK: Listen, the truth is, I might write about experiences again. But I really did try to get the fundamentals out. I do have ideas about other books to write. One, Rhea Seehorn and I worked so well together and became such good friends, and she is more of a trained actor than I am. So, one book was really--we're talking about preparing is a book about acting from our separate points of view. So, we'll see if we bring that to fruition.

MR. DUFFY: That’s a great idea.

What are you streaming right now? What do you want to watch next? Real quickly, we have only a minute or two left.

MR. ODENKIRK: "Better Call Saul." You might think that's completely egotistical. But the truth is, I can't remember a damn thing that we shot, and I'm very excited by what I'm watching. I can't wait to watch "Ozark," which I've heard is awesome. So, I'm going to start that soon. Also, "Severance." Amazing. And Ben is the greatest, and he's a genius director. He's my friend. He's been at it--he’s been thinking and working and developing as a director his whole life, and here comes a masterpiece from him.

MR. DUFFY: That's awesome. One more quick question. What role do your kids want you to do next?

MR. ODENKIRK: I think my kids want me to shut the F up, calm down, and stop. They're looking forward to "Guru Nation" that I'm writing with David Cross and my brother Bill and Anna Salinas, a great writer. So "Guru Nation."

MR. DUFFY: I have to stop you. We're out of time. I really appreciate you taking time with us today. Thank you for chatting and being so generous with your time. Bob Odenkirk, just a great hour. Thank you so much.

MR. ODENKIRK: Oh, buddy, thank you so much. I hope it was good.

MR. DUFFY: It was great.

To check out what interviews we have coming soon or coming up, please go to WashingtonPostLive.com to review and register. Thank you for watching. Have a good evening. I’m Michael Duffy.

[End recorded session]

