The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Washington Post Live

Coronavirus: Lessons of the Pandemic

With Allison Arwady, MD & Alexander Hardy

By Washington Post Live
May 9, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. EDT
By Washington Post Live
May 9, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Register for the program here.

The coronavirus pandemic has underlined the imbalance between the country’s scientific breakthroughs and the public health response. On Monday, May 9 at 11:30 a.m. ET, Alexander Hardy, the CEO of Genentech, and Allison Arwady, MD, the commissioner of the Chicago Department of Health, join Washington Post Live to discuss lessons from the pandemic.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Allison Arwady, MD

Commissioner, Chicago Department of Public Health


Alexander Hardy

CEO, Genentech


Content from PhRMA

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.

Unlocking Innovation to Improve Health

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a dramatic impact on our health care system and the patients who rely on it, but it has also created opportunities for us to rethink the way we deliver innovation, provide care and manage our public health system. Stephen J. Ubl, President and CEO of PhRMA, will discuss how the biopharmaceutical industry is using the lessons learned from the pandemic to break new barriers in innovation and prepare for future health challenges.

Stephen J. Ubl

President & CEO, PhRMA


Loading...