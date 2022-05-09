Transcript: Coronavirus: Lessons of the Pandemic

Placeholder while article actions load

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I am Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer here at The Washington Post. Today we have two segments about the coronavirus pandemic, the lessons learned, and what they mean for the future. So please stick around for both of them. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight First, I'm delighted to welcome Alexander Hardy. He's the CEO of the biotech giant, Genentech, and he'll be talking to us about the scientific breakthroughs in medical science.

A very warm welcome to you, Mr. Hardy.

MR. HARDY: Thank you very much, Frances. A pleasure to be here with you.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: As always, I'd like to reach out to our audience and let you know to send questions to our Twitter handle, @PostLive, and we'll try to get to a couple of those during the show. That's @PostLive. Tweet your questions.

And now over to you, Mr. Hardy. I'd like to ask, first of all, about your treatment, Actemra, which received FDA emergency use authorization about a year ago, I think. Please, could you tell us who it's for and how it works.

MR. HARDY: Yes, absolutely, Frances. Well, you know, this is part of our response to the pandemic. Very early on, we realized, it was very clear to us that this is going to require mobilization on a scale‑‑on an unprecedented scale across the entire health care ecosystem, and our responsibility, as a company focused on diagnostics and therapeutics, was very, very clear, and we rapidly started developing diagnostics. Those diagnostics from Roche have been really a pillar of the response to the pandemic, over 1.2 billion tests being delivered to help treat‑‑or I should say identify COVID rapidly.

On the therapeutic side, which is Genentech's focus, we worked on 10 medicines, developing and researching 10 medicines for COVID. Two of them ended up with emergency use authorization. One is an antibody cocktail in partnership with Regeneron, and the other one is Actemra, tocilizumab, which is the medicine you mentioned.

Tocilizumab emergency use authorization is for hospitalized COVID‑19 patients, and it's been shown to work in a very large study based out of the UK to prevent the risk of progression to ventilator and death in hospitalized COVID patients. So it's an anti‑inflammatory drug, and it works in that sort of dramatic inflammatory response that patients, the most severe patients can get. So it is by no means a treatment for everyday COVID. There are other options, but for the seriously sick patient, it's an extremely important part of the armamentarium that health care professionals have worldwide to treat COVID. And since the start of the pandemic, more than a million patients globally, hospitalized patients, have been treated with Actemra. So it's played an important role.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: That brings me to a key question about it. With the virus changing, mutating, evolving rapidly‑‑and we've got new subvariants at the moment‑‑and the potential, of course, the new variants coming, will your drug have to change, or will it stick to its efficacy, whatever we see coming ahead?

MR. HARDY: It's a great question, Frances. It's not an antiviral. It's an anti‑inflammatory, so it works on part of the disease pathway. And it should work, regardless of the variant. If the patient goes into this immune‑‑dramatic immune, acute immune response, then Actemra is one of the treatment options that health care professionals can use, regardless of the variant.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So you talked about this drug being available widely around the world, I think, in 16 countries. That leaves an awful lot of countries that aren't getting it. What kind of steps are you taking to make sure that it is available globally?

MR. HARDY: Yes. Well, you know, our first priority as a manufacturer, apart from, obviously, the research and development is manufacturing, and that was our very clear priority. As we worked in parallel to determine does this drug have a role in reducing mortality and morbidity in COVID‑19 was to scale up production at risk, again, before we actually knew does this work or not. We actually devoted our largest manufacturing plant in the world, biologics manufacturing plant in the world to COVID‑19. So we moved all the other products out and focused on the production of Actemra and the antibody cocktail and produced as much of it as we possibly could. I mean, this was clear to us that this was really critical for us to do.

So, first and foremost, that's what we've been seeking to do throughout is make this available as broadly as possible. It's very much a partnership with governments around the world to make it accessible. It is a drug that was already available and approved for other indications. So, you know, that represents both an opportunity and a challenge from an access standpoint. So, again, partnership was really critical with governments.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I'd like to ask about another aspect of access. We've heard so much about distrust, and the pandemic has done an awful lot to highlight the terrible inequities in access to drugs. One area that companies can have some control over is clinical trials. What is Genentech doing to make sure that a diverse group of people sign up for those trials?

MR. HARDY: Yeah. Frances, I'm glad we touched upon this. Unfortunately, this is one of the really tough lessons, but if there's a silver lining coming out of the pandemic, it's shown such a stark bright light on the issue of health equity, that I think that we're now resolved as a whole health care ecosystem to make really needed progress here.

I mean, in times of stress and crisis, equity is‑‑equity issues are exacerbated. They existed already, but there was such‑‑again, such a clear issue during this pandemic. We could see the mortality and morbidity was different, but we could also see that the access to care was different amongst these different populations.

So, during the pandemic‑‑we were already working on the topic prior to the pandemic, but I would say the pandemic accelerated our efforts. And with the drug, Actemra, that we've just been talking about, we realized that it was going to be critical for us to answer the question, does this drug work not only in the broadest population, but does it work in underserved populations that weren't represented in the original clinical studies and not necessarily represented in some of the research that was being done during the pandemic?

So we actually dialed up a study in short order focused on underserved populations, and we were able to recruit 85 percent of that patient population amongst underserved communities. That's the Black population, Hispanic, Latinx, and Native American population. In fact, the largest recruiting site was on the edge of the Navajo Nation, which I'm proud of, but at the same time, it really speaks to the unmet need that the study recruited so rapidly within that community.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And what about pregnant woman, another group that is often omitted from trials and about which there is very little data?

MR. HARDY: Yes. You know, that's a very, very good point. I mean, that continues to be a challenge in terms of developing safe and effective medicines and making sure it's representative. Those studies represented the populations that need them.

So it tends to be that data comes out afterwards, after you've really established the safety in the broader population and use of registries and real‑world data to really understand the safety profile, of drugs in that population, just like many others.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: A question about supply chains. They're affecting all of us and all sorts of different areas. What sort of impact are they having on your work?

MR. HARDY: You know, this has been one of the issues during the pandemic, and I think one of the calls to action to all of us we've got to‑‑we've got to work more effectively together, in partnership, with governments in a coordinated global way to make sure we don't face the supply chain issues that we face during this pandemic, whether it comes to medical supplies or whether it comes to vital medicines or diagnostics. You know, we are‑‑we have to work on this together. We've certainly faced challenges during the pandemic with availability of key raw materials and our ability to continue with research and development of our existing portfolio of drugs, which are in critical areas such as cancer and neurodegeneration and neuroscience. These were really challenging issues.

So, yes, we have to make sure going forward that there's free movement of critical medical supplies, finished goods and raw materials. We need a national policy, which is really looking at a risk assessment approach and looking at this from a national security standpoint, but working in partnership with other governments together to make sure that there aren't issues with border controls during an international health emergency like this one.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Yeah. So talking about a public health emergency, it thrusts a company likes yours into close contact with the federal government. Tell us about how you worked with the government in getting Actemra accepted for an EUA and whether that regulatory process you feel is encouraging of innovation.

MR. HARDY: You know, the partnership with the federal government has been‑‑overall during the pandemic has been extremely positive. The level of public‑private partnership, a sense of urgency, the responsiveness to key issues was really exceptional, and I'm hoping and expecting that we can continue this momentum coming out of the pandemic as we are trying to address all the many diseases which continue to plague mankind.

So the partnership has really been excellent. I mean, they‑‑we, as I mentioned‑‑for example, we dedicated one of our manufacturing plants to COVID. That required a huge amount of work, and, you know, a process that would‑‑prior to the pandemic would take over a year, we were able to do in a matter of months, and I can honestly say that we wouldn't be able to do that without the partnership, particularly from the FDA as being extraordinary during the pandemic.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So we've seen this huge drop‑off in numbers, and again, we're beginning to see, maybe, them picking up in‑‑well, certainly in hospitalizations and just maybe even in deaths. You know, vaccines have been shown to wane in efficacy over time. Are you surprised by the continued need for your treatment? What do you see going ahead for this kind of treatment for severely sick people?

MR. HARDY: You know, I'm not surprised. I felt from the very, very start‑‑and I, by no means, have a unique perspective here‑‑that this was going to take testing, vaccinations, and therapeutics, the combination thereof to be able to manage through this pandemic and get us through to the other side, and unfortunately, we're still not through to that other side. And it's very, very clear that we still need improvement in the vaccines as being really incredible that we so rapidly got, very effective vaccines, but there's still room for improvement on that front.

Testing continues to be really critical to have highly accurate, rapid testing that's easily and accessibly available to people, and then effective therapeutics. And we've also come a long way there to have oral therapeutics that can be taken at the first sign of symptoms for high‑risk populations.

But there's still room for improvement in all those three areas. So, unfortunately, I'm not surprised this is going to continue to be an area of focus for the research‑based industries. It's going to continue to push forward in all these three areas and improve on what we've already got.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So I'm wondering if you have data on who are now getting the vaccines. Are they largely unvaccinated populations, or as the vaccines wane in their efficacy, is there high demand among people who are already vaccinated?

MR. HARDY: You know, I don't have the data on the vaccination rates right now. We're primarily focused on the diagnostic and on the therapeutic side. So, probably, your next guest is probably‑‑

MS. STEAD SELLERS: No, no. I misspoke. I'm sorry. I was asking about demand for your drug, which is for very sick people. Do you have data on whether that's being used largely by unvaccinated people or for unvaccinated people?

MR. HARDY: We don't, no. We don't have the data to tell us as to whether it's used in the vaccinated or in the unvaccinated population.

You know, I think it's a‑‑it's an educated guess to say that hospitalized patients‑‑I mean, that's the majority of the patients using our treatment. As we know, the data suggests the majority of the hospitalized population are unvaccinated. So I‑‑of course, I would like specific data on that being science‑based company.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right.

MR. HARDY: I think that's a pretty‑‑a pretty safe guess that they're unvaccinated populations, the majority of people who are receiving our therapeutic at this point.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, I don't think any of us thought we'd be where we are now two years ago, but looking back and thinking about how your company adapted‑‑and of course, you're talking about the huge changes you made to dedicated these resources to COVID‑‑is there something you wish you could have done differently or did do differently?

MR. HARDY: You know, I think‑‑overall, I feel like we moved at a huge sense of urgency, and, you know, I'm really pleased with the degree of partnership, both with government and with the private sector. We're partnering with people we never have partnered with before, and I think that's made a tremendous difference.

I think‑‑you know, I would say that the topic of health equity, you know, bears a heavy burden on all of us, and I think that we should have‑‑and as a company and as an industry, we should have done a better job with regard to trust and equitable access prior to the pandemic. We're working very, very hard and fast to try and resolve those issues now, but that's something that really‑‑that does cause a lot of reflection and lessons learned, that we saw such a disproportionate impact, and what could we have done sooner? For years, again, we knew there were issues. We should have done more.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So you've had this relationship with the federal government, but of course, so much delivery rests on state and local officials. The public health service here is so divided among very small agencies, and we're going to hear from one of them in a moment. But how has that affected your approach? Is there a way you could have drilled down more effectively locally or at least the state level around the country?

MR. HARDY: You know, we have a good relationship with many, many different agencies, but you're right. This was a complicated tapestry of different agencies at the federal level as well as at the state and local level, and I think this is one of the lessons learned from the pandemic is we need greater clarity of accountability, greater clarity of a decision‑making, whether that's at the federal level of the state level or at the local level. And I hope this is one of the things that's going to be coming out of the pandemic is a sense of urgency to clarify that because we need to start preparing for the next pandemic, even as we're trying to finish the one we're already in. We have to have a sense of urgency of preparing. It's just a matter of time.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Which brings me to my last question. A company like Genentech, if you can choose the key priority, the key way you'd like to adapt for the next pandemic, what is it?

MR. HARDY: Well, I think it's going to be‑‑you're asking me to focus on one, and I would‑‑

MS. STEAD SELLERS: One, mm‑hmm.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: [Laughs] You know, I would say, you know, it's partnerships, a sense of urgency, but I think it's this preparations and partnering with the government around preparing for the next pandemic, making sure that we have manufacturing capability, capacity, making sure we have‑‑we're investing in the sorts of research that's going to be critical to provide the base technology to allow us to respond whatever that threat is and to make sure we've got enough product available to be able to respond quickly, that we've got a diversified strategic national stockpile, that whatever the threat is, we can rapidly address it.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Alexander Hardy, thank you so much for joining me at Washington Post Live.

MR. HARDY: Thank you, Frances. It was a pleasure to talk to you. Take care.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Thank you.

I'll be back in a few moments with the Chicago Health Commissioner to see another side of our preparations for the next pandemic.

[Video plays]

MS. KELLY: Hello. I'm Suzanne Kelly, CEO and publisher of The Cipher Brief, a media organization focused on national security.

We all know that the COVID pandemic impacted every part of our lives, but it also presented incredible opportunities to learn, to adapt, and to grow, and I wanted to talk a little bit more about that today with PhRMA President and CEO, Stephen Ubl.

Mr. Ubl, thank you for joining us.

MR. UBL: Thanks, Suzanne. Great to be with you.

MS. KELLY: You know, the biopharmaceutical industry really responded to COVID‑19 in a robust collaborative way that produced billions of both vaccines and treatments. What have you learned along the way that may help with future emergencies?

MR. UBL: Well, as you point out, addressing the pandemic was really the industry's finest hour. It's very difficult to create a new class of medicines. It's a medical miracle, frankly, to do it inside a calendar year. If you reflect back to the beginning of the pandemic, we actually had very little to offer physicians who were treating patients with COVID‑19 to where we are today with nine authorized and approved vaccines and treatments, which has really enabled us to save countless lives and return to relative normalcy, and we've learned a lot over the past couple years that we think can be leveraged going forward.

I think there are really three key takeaways. The first is collaboration. There was an unprecedented level of collaboration with key public health officials at the state, national, and international levels. You know, at the beginning of the pandemic, we had lots of interaction with government officials around how to ensure that clinical trials were as efficient as possible. We tried to look ahead and identify bottlenecks in the supply chain to ramp up production as quickly as possible without jeopardizing access to inputs that are critical for manufacturing other medicines, and perhaps less appreciated is the unprecedented collaboration within the industry, as we saw numerous instances of our companies checking their competitive nature at the door and helping their competitors manufacture lifesaving vaccines and therapeutics, so Merck, for example, helping to manufacture J&J's vaccine or Amgen helping to manufacture Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody, just to name a couple.

Second, new technologies had an enormous impact, whether it was new technologies to help decode the virus in record time or digital technologies like telehealth or remote monitoring technologies that help clinical trials continue in an environment where patients were not going to see their physician or visiting the hospital due to social distancing requirements. And we think there's great potential going forward to leverage those technologies to further decentralize clinical trials and address lack of participation in those trials, particularly among underserved Black and brown communities. Stay tuned on this. We'll be announcing significant new efforts on this front in the coming weeks.

Third, many patients who sadly died of COVID have actually died from secondary infections, which there are no effective antibiotics. We think there are steps Congress could take, namely by enacting the PASTEUR Act, which would provide for novel contracting approaches like subscription models to address the fundamental challenge in this space, which is that it's very challenging to invest billions in developing new antimicrobials that, by definition, we want to use in a more limited way.

MS. KELLY: Yeah. And I think, you know, one of the big technological advances clearly has been the mRNA platform technology. How has this been sort of game changing for the industry do you think?

MR. UBL: As you point out, it is a platform technology. It's been in development for decades. It was initially studied to help develop more effective flu vaccines as well as for Zika and other public health threats. You know, the technology is pretty amazing. It basically allows us to instruct the body to create a harmless protein that is associated with the disease, like the spike protein as a part of the COVID virus. That triggers our own body's immune system to recognize it and attack it if it's ever present in the body. The platform also allows us to deal with mutations much more quickly than previous technologies. So, as you point out, it's a very exciting technology. It's now being studied in clinical trials for other diseases like HIV as well as other types of cancer like melanoma and pancreatic cancer, for example.

And I must point out that it's really our ecosystem in the United States that led to the development of mRNA. It's the envy of the world, and candidly, it's being jeopardized by policies that would, for example, impose price controls on the industry or other steps that would chill investment going forward. So we think there are better ways to lower cost for patients without sacrificing access to future treatments like mRNA.

MS. KELLY: You know, so much of the discussion this last six months and even a little bit longer than that has been around supply chain. How is the industry navigating those issues?

MR. UBL: You know, our industry has a very robust, diverse, and global supply chain that's really enabled the industry to address COVID‑19 without major disruption.

You may remember several years ago, there was a major hurricane that devastated Puerto Rico, which is a manufacturing hub for the industry, but due to the diverse global nature of our supply chain, our companies were able to redirect various aspects of the manufacturing process to other locations. And we didn't skip a beat, and we're on track today to deliver 20 billion doses of vaccine largely because of this global diverse supply chain.

Having said that, there are certainly ways to enhance the resilience of the supply chain. We should make it easier for competitors to team up, as I described before. New creative partnerships should be forged around the world to voluntarily share technical knowhow. You know, some have argued that breaking patents and essentially giving away our intellectual property is the way to go. We think that would be a big mistake. You know, the main issue with global access to vaccine today isn't supply. It's a host of other issues we need to work with stakeholders on like vaccine hesitancy and ensuring the local health infrastructure necessary to effectively distribute products.

MS. KELLY: Yeah.

MR. UBL: Some have also argued that we should take steps to bring more manufacturing to the United States. We, of course, support more incentives to do that, but we should do so in a targeted way so that we avoid policies that might exacerbate the problems we're trying to solve by creating shortages or increasing cost for consumers unnecessarily.

MS. KELLY: There's so much more to dig in on here. Thank you so much for taking the time to chat with us for a few minutes, PhRMA President and CEO Stephen Ubl.

Now back to The Washington Post.

[Video plays]

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Welcome back to Washington Post Live. For those of you just joining us, I'm Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer here at the Post.

I'm delighted now to welcome Dr. Allison Arwady. She is the Health Commissioner for the city of Chicago.

Dr. Arwady, a very warm welcome to Washington Post Live.

DR. ARWADY: Thank you for having me.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I'm having a little trouble there on sound.

DR. ARWADY: Are you hearing me now?

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Yes. I've got you there now.

DR. ARWADY: All right.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So welcome to Washington Post Live.

DR. ARWADY: Thank you for having me.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: To our audience, please don't forget if you're like to send in questions, tweet them to @PostLive. That's @PostLive.

So sorry for that little hiccup at the beginning on the sound, but my first question to you is about what we heard in the video. Four days before you activated for COVID, you became Health Commissioner. Tell us about the whirlwind that must have been.

DR. ARWADY: [Laughs] Yeah. So, luckily, I had been at the Chicago Department of Public Health since 2015. I have a long career in outbreak response. It's my area of expertise, but nevertheless, I'd been the acting Commissioner. But I was confirmed just four days before, and we started screening at O'Hare and then just, you know, within a couple of weeks had what turned out to be the second phase of COVID in the U.S. and the first case of confirmed person‑to‑person transmission, so right away really thrust into local, state, and national conversations about what our response was and having to talk a lot about the preparedness measures that we did have in place.

And just to kind of start it off, so glad everything we had done in advance, we had in place, and when I'm looking ahead, it's about building on a lot of the strengths that we had here and recognizing where we didn't have things that it turns out that we really needed in Chicago but also as a system.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So tell me about those strengths. I mean, Chicago is a big city with a centralized health system. Talk to us about what Chicago had and how that compares to this very diffuse public health system in the country where, you know, a state like North Carolina has a hundred separate health departments.

DR. ARWADY: Yes. So there are‑‑we have lots and lots of health departments across the state of Illinois, but we work together. And here in Chicago, in particular, as a big city, you know, we had been receiving some emergency preparedness funding from the federal government going all the way back to 9/11. That's really when we started thinking about what does it mean to be prepared for bioterrorism, what does it mean, you know, after anthrax, et cetera, and I have to give my emergency preparedness team in Chicago, like, enormous thanks and gratitude for being as serious as they were.

The year prior to COVID when I was not in the commissioner role yet but here, we had actually focused on pandemic preparedness, had imagined what if we had a big pandemic influenza outbreak. We modeled out an outbreak that would have looked like 1918 here in Chicago, and we modeled out one that would have looked like H1N1, and we modeled out one that showed up kind of in between those two, which is where COVID landed. And we did a full city activation where we got the schools together and said what if we had to close and we had to feed all the kids, what would that look like?

We updated all of our plans. We had all of these annexes around here's who the partners need to be. Here's what we would use. We practiced using our mobile morgues we had stored. We had millions of pristine N95s ready to go for the health care system.

I wish that across the whole country and at the federal level, everybody had taken the stuff of emergency preparedness as seriously as we did in Chicago, because let me tell you, knowing that we had some of those material resources, we had some ventilators, we had PPE, we didn't have it for everybody. We were really‑‑what we'd been funded to was to support the acute health care system, the hospitals, but we were needing materials for outpatient. We were needing materials for long‑term care. We were needing materials for the general public, and that was not something that the health department had previously planned for or had been funded for.

And I think the stuff part, though, is, you know, we had that just about as right as anybody did in the country, and yet there were so many gaps where you think about the systems and especially the personnel, and so in the same way we were very serious about investing in the infrastructure, the warehouses, the training‑‑every time we have the marathon here or Lollapalooza, 17, 18 times a year, we activate as a city like it is an emergency response, and we practice that, you know, with everybody.

What we need, though, is more of the boots on the ground, frankly, doing the work of public health all the time that can then very quickly transition in an emergency, and having some of that core is what we've invested in because we had a lot of the stuff. We were able to invest more in the personnel, and I really want to be able to hopefully keep that kind of preparedness up, where you're hiring folks from neighborhoods, building trust, building that infrastructure, because that was the piece that we didn't have enough of, frankly, right at the beginning, and although we built it up now, I am not sure that we will be receiving the funding long term to sustain it, and we need it.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: But a city is not an island, which is really where I was going with this question. You're in the state of Illinois, huge political diversity in that state. How have you worked with the other public health departments in the state? What have you learned from them, and what has Chicago had to do to help? You have many of the biggest hospitals in the state.

DR. ARWADY: That's right. Yeah. We are very much the regional referral center. So, when you're thinking especially about that specialized care or you're thinking about some of the smaller hospitals downstate being overwhelmed and even outside of Illinois, we know that a lot of patients are transferred to Chicago.

And, you know, I was very proud of our health care system here. I have to tell you that in all of our planning, we had not seriously anticipated overrunning the health system, like we saw happen in parts of the world and the U.S. But the good news is we did already have some systems in place so that we had citywide and even a statewide view of where there was bed capacity, where there was ICU capacity, and a lot of our hospitals stepped up in amazing ways to say we will transform whole sections of our hospital for higher‑level ICU care for people who need it for COVID, even if the financial reimbursement is not really there, especially for folks who may have Medicaid or be uninsured.

But it is true that we end up getting a lot‑‑having to provide a lot of that higher‑level care for the whole region, and so thinking about some of those transfers, of course, working with the Illinois Department of Public Health, and with all of‑‑especially other Northern Illinois Public Health Consortium, sharing resources, trying to make sure we're aligned on messaging, working to build that trust, and thinking about, you know, mutual aid, where that is possible. I think as a whole country, when different parts of the country were surging, we saw the ability to transfer additional, you know, doctors and nurses and public health staff to an area that needed it in a short‑term way, and thinking about that mutual aid idea across the whole country makes some sense.

But if you're in the middle of an omicron wave and the whole country is getting slammed, you know, you again have the potential to really outrun that fairly quickly.

So, yes, everything in public health by definition is collaborative, and we really think a lot together. I think about equity and how do we together make sure that we are lifting up access. Whether it's here in Chicago, in Northern Illinois, or even across the country, how do we think about decreasing the barriers of access to care and vaccination and take lessons learned from one part of the state or the country and try them here in Chicago and vice versa?

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So let me ask you about the federal response. The Global Health Security Index ranked the U.S. number one in preparedness, and yet we're around a million deaths now. And the U.S. has been widely criticized for health inequities. What do you make of that disconnect, and what can Chicago do to help rectify it?

DR. ARWADY: Yeah. So I think‑‑I've been impressed, honestly, that the preparedness‑‑the people who work on this have taken such a clear‑eyed view and said all of the things that we thought mattered the most for preparedness turned out to not be the things that mattered most. So that's where I said, you know, we had the stuff, and yes, you have to have that, but what does it look like, and how do‑‑you know, some of the most interesting papers around that, I think, are measures recognizing the things like trust, interpersonal trust, trust in government, lack of corruption in government.

If you can have improvements in those, which sometimes, you know, we think of as softer things to be able to measure, you know, some of the researchers were able to show that really countries that had higher levels of trust in each other and in the government have had better outcomes, at least to date in COVID, and so much of our response has been highly politicized here, that I think trust has gone down.

And I've certainly spent a lot more time thinking about how you build trust, how you combat misinformation, how you think about who the messengers are.

I also think, frankly, it's highlighted the ways in which we are not a particularly healthy country at baseline in the U.S. We don't live the longest. We have a lot of chronic diseases. We've seen that a high body mass index, more obesity is an independent risk factor for poor COVID outcomes, not just at the individual level but likely at the country level.

And so, when I think about us being prepared as a country, yes, it's all the infectious disease work, but it's also can we invest in a way that actually improves health at baseline, that makes sure people are less likely to develop the chronic diseases that put you at risk for the severe outcomes of COVID or anything else, and how do we actually build health at baseline, not just‑‑not just health care, which is sort of the repair shop, but how do we make the public health, the environments in which people live healthier and actually improve the health of our population? Because the other reason that we were hit hard, I think, is just that we are not as healthy at baseline.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So if our problems with trust‑‑and I think they've been really very well documented that you're describing‑‑with the federal government, federal levels [unclear], I think, in delivery, what about one of the great successes, which is the biotech area, the invention of these mRNA vaccines? What does that say about the relationship with private practice and with the federal government, and how public health fits into this?

DR. ARWADY: Yes. So, you know, amazing the way biotech, you know, because we know this is a strength in the U.S. It's something we have invested in heavily as a country. It's something that certainly there are market forces that can drive if it's set up well this kind of innovation, and it is amazing to me how quickly that technology really came to bear fruit, and thank goodness, right? The most important thing.

However, I always remind people, even in the year 2020, the year the pandemic hit us, if you look at U.S. spending, our health dollar, $4.1 trillion that year, what percent do you think was spent on public health activities in year one of the pandemic? Five percent, and that's per CMS, Centers for Medicaid and Medicare.

And if we're only spending 5 percent of our health dollar on all of the preventive activities‑‑and that's not just, you know, for pandemic‑‑that's our behavioral health work. That's our environmental health work. That's our food protection work. That's our maternal‑child health work. You end up seeing that, of course, we've got these amazing outcomes, and we should be so proud of them. But how do we take that innovation, and how do we take that financial support into the public health space, which is all about delivering that technology to people in an equitable way? Right? Even when we had these amazing vaccines, we had these amazing treatments available, we still see people in parts of Chicago initially unable to access them.

Now we've done a lot around‑‑you know, you can get a vaccine at your home, no matter who you are, any age, booster. We started that, and we've continued it to help with the access issues. But, again, back to sort of trust and understanding who is the messenger and is this technology for me, was the research done on people who look like me and share my experience? Is this something that I actually believe will make my own health and my family's health better or not? And we just have not invested in the infrastructure of building that confidence and of creating, I think, the pipeline of not just developing these amazing technologies for well‑insured people, but how to make sure that especially in a crisis, anybody who needs these can access them.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Are we even having those conversations? Are you speaking to biotech companies and telling them how important it is to get a diverse group of people into clinical trials and pregnant women? Are you having the conversations with the federal government to make sure this triangle is‑‑the parts of the triangle are held together?

DR. ARWADY: Yeah, certainly. I think on the clinical research side, for example, here in Chicago, you know, we‑‑I think a lot of‑‑obviously, we participate in our academic health centers, and our researchers participate in a lot of these trials. And we have put a lot of effort into improving the racial and ethnic diversity and all other types of diversity in these trials. There's a long way to go.

But I was really pleased, for example, that when we were sharing the initial vaccine trial data, I could point out this is what our‑‑who participated in these trials in Chicago, and this is what those people look like, because we did have much, much higher than national standards for how many people, especially Black and Latinx folks were participating in Chicago, still not enough, but I think having these conversations‑‑and we've tried at some level to broker these where you're saying, you know, the secret sauce is often in who is doing the asking, who is doing the explaining, and I think we've tried some innovative things here and continue to try to learn from examples at the health department and with partners about how do you extend that and build that.

But, again, it's not something that has historically been as seriously investigated, I think, as the scientific side has, and I am‑‑you know, we are part of conversations on that, and we think it's‑‑we think it's critical.

I think we've seen it was so unusual. Still a year‑plus after we've had a vaccine, I still have to reassure people that they will not get charged for a vaccine, regardless of their immigration status, their income, their insurance status. It is so atypical for people to be able to get even these preventive measures without worrying about a bill, that we have to change that paradigm, so that especially the less expensive, highly preventive opportunities for people to access that technology are trusted, available to all.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Tell me quickly where things stand in Chicago after the omicron wave and now with these subvariants appearing to threaten us.

DR. ARWADY: Yes. So the omicron wave actually hit us very hard, the initial omicron wave in Chicago. We had more Chicagoans hospitalized during the omicron wave than in any point prior, and most of those folks, many of those folks were not vaccinated still. And this gets back to the‑‑although we've done a lot on this and I'm really proud of it, there are still people who have not chosen to take advantage of that technology.

We have‑‑just Friday, we moved from that low COVID‑19 level into the medium COVID‑19 level. That's not because of severe outcomes, but it is because we are seeing more and more cases with these subvariants coming. So we are back to again strongly recommending masks in indoor settings, and we've said if we get to the high level, we would require them again. I hope we don't get there. We're not close to getting there right now, but it is a moment where we're paying some attention again to COVID.

Nobody wants this to be, quote/unquote, "over" as much as I do, but I think it is about learning to live and moderate risk, depending on what the risk is in the community.

So I'm confident about the systems that we have in place. I'm confident about how our health system are working together, a lot of the infrastructure we're built up here in Chicago. I'm confident, you know, under Mayor Lightfoot, all of the focus that we've put on equity and continue to learn lessons from that, but COVID is on the rise again here. So we're keeping a close eye and continuing to work on both the direct and the indirect effects of COVID, which I think continue to really show up in all kinds of new and concerning ways.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I want to squeeze in one last question because we're running out of time, but looking ahead, either to a very different new variant of this particular pathogen or an entirely new one which could affect very different populations, pick one or two key lessons‑‑and I'm afraid it has to be quick‑‑that you take from the experience you've had over the last two years that will be key for response.

DR. ARWADY: Yeah. Key lesson is do what we did here in Chicago. We hired about 800 Chicagoans from our West and South Sides, more than 90 percent Black and Latino, with no prior educational or work experience. They just had to be good at talking to people. We hired them to be our contact tracing team, and then they became our vaccine ambassadors, and now they're connecting people to treatment and to care. And being able for me to have a sustained workforce that is through community‑based organizations so that we also have 30 community‑based organizations that all together have a network, they see themselves as part of public health. We grow and train folks without barriers to entry to become that public health workforce, and we need to sustain that workforce long term and have it be flexible.

So no matter what comes next, they can convert from working on diabetes or heart disease or food in security. They can convert quickly to any emergency preparedness response for which they would be needed, and that for me, it's not just about the stuff. It's the systems and the personnel to build it, and that's probably our biggest lesson here in Chicago. Trust the folks who are on the ground. Train them, and build that human infrastructure. And don't just fund when a pandemic comes. Fund long term so we can build that infrastructure, make us a healthier country at baseline and be able to build on the successes we've had in Chicago and respond even more effectively.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: We heard that loud and clear, a message for a sustained human infrastructure.

Dr. Allison Arwady, thank you so much for joining us at Washington Post Live.

DR. ARWADY: Thank you for having me.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Thank you also to our audience. If you want to sign up for our future programming, go to WashingtonPostLive.com. You’ll find lots of interesting stuff to come. Thank you for joining us today. I’m Frances Stead Sellers.

[End recorded session]

