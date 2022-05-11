Race in America
Race in America: Giving Voice with Eva Chen

May 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
Eva Chen is the former editor of Lucky Magazine and current head of fashion partnerships at Instagram. On Wednesday, May 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET, join The Washington Post’s Michelle Ye Hee Lee for a conversation with Chen about how her family history inspired her latest children’s book and the impact of the growing cultural visibility of Asian Americans. This conversation is part of a continuing series with cultural pioneers during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Eva Chen

Director of Fashion Partnerships, Instagram

Author, “I Am Golden”


