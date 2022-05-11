Race in America: Giving Voice with Eva Chen

Register for the program here.
Eva Chen is the former editor of Lucky Magazine and current head of fashion partnerships at Instagram. On Wednesday, May 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET, join The Washington Post’s Michelle Ye Hee Lee for a conversation with Chen about how her family history inspired her latest children’s book and the impact of the growing cultural visibility of Asian Americans. This conversation is part of a continuing series with cultural pioneers during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.