David Gergen, Former Presidential Adviser & Author

Harvard’s founding director of the Center for Public Leadership, David Gergen served as a White House adviser to four U.S. presidents – both Republicans and Democrats. On Thursday, May 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET, Washington Post opinions editor-at-large Michael Duffy talks with Gergen about the leadership lessons learned from his 50-year public service career and how the best hope for the future of democracy is to prepare rising generations for lives of service and leadership, as written in his new book, “Hearts Touched with Fire: How Great Leaders Are Made.”