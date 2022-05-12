Transcript: David Gergen, Former Presidential Adviser & Author

Placeholder while article actions load

MR. DUFFY: Good afternoon, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Michael Duffy, opinions editor‑at‑large at the Post, and our guest today is David Gergen, a man who needs no introduction. He was the founding director of the Center for Public Leadership at Harvard’s Kennedy School. He was an advisor to four, at least four American presidents, and he’s the author of a new book, “Hearts Touched with Fire: How Great Leaders Are Made.”

Dave Gergen, welcome to Washington Post Live.

MR. GERGEN: Thank you, Michael. It's good to see you again.

MR. DUFFY: Great to be with you.

Dave, tell us why you wrote this book, just to start off the conversation.

MR. GERGEN: Sure. Well, it's been sort of building up. I've been teaching leadership courses at the Kennedy School for almost a quarter century now, and, you know, I've acquired some thoughts and reflections on that as well as from my own background. And I've reached the age where you really want to pass on to a new generation, some of the things you've learned. Maybe you can help them a little bit, and I enjoyed running it too because it brought back so many memories, not only from history but from personal experiences. And I love good stories. I think they help to tell a narrative about our lives and about the perils we now face as a country.

MR. DUFFY: Well, let's talk about some of those presidents you worked for, but I just want to remind the audience, before we do that, we'd love to hear from you. And you can send your thoughts and questions for our guest on Washington Post Live today by tweeting @PostLive, and we encourage you to do so.

David has worked for four presidents: President Nixon; President Ford; President Reagan; and of course, President Clinton. There may have been other, more informal conversations along the way, but four is enough. That's close to as many as anyone has ever had.

So let's start at the beginning, Dave. President Nixon. Just talk to remind us what role you played in that White House, and speak a little bit about his leadership strengths and weaknesses.

MR. GERGEN: Sure. Well, after going to law school, I went in the Navy for three and a half years, and toward the end of that period, I was called back to work on draft reform because President Nixon had ordered up a random lottery, the first random lottery, and they got‑‑they were‑‑it was botched, and they were looking for a young team to come in and help them not only to have a random lottery but also reform other and change the loopholes, close the loopholes in the draft system.

So I was honored to do that. That process was overseen by a good friend of mine, a person I went to law school with and a roommate, who was in the West Wing and working in the West Wing of the White House, and we worked together then on draft reform. But he introduced me to the White House crowd, and then as I was coming out of the Navy, I thought I was going home to North Carolina. And I was interviewing there at the Institute of Government in Chapel Hill, when I got a call asking me if I'd come to the White House and actually take a job working there as an assistant to someone named Ray Price, who was then head of the speechwriting and research team, a big group, about 50 people. And he was looking for someone to be‑‑I don't know‑‑administrator type‑‑administrative type, and he hired me. He did not know I was a blockhead when it came to administration. That was one of my great‑‑that was one of my great weaknesses in life, but I went to work for Ray, and then he eventually asked to move over to a counselor role about a year or so in. And Nixon asked me and Bob Haldeman asked me if I would run the speechwriting and research team, which I did for about, oh, I guess the last year and a half.

And one of the big, big questions, of course, during that time was what happened in Watergate, what was the real truth, are we guilty of this. You know, is this just made up, Haldeman and Ehrlichman would tell me, you know, Bob Woodward making all of this stuff up.

Also, I got to know Bob. We had been a year a part at Yale, and we got to know each other in Washington. so I had some friends there in the administration, and I went to work there for a year, because I had voted for Hubert Humphrey, my first vote, and I told them that, and they said, "Well, that's not an advertisement, but we do need an alternative perspective around here," and that's what Ray told me. "And so let's have you come in for a year."

Well, it turned out, I stayed three and a half, much longer than I expected. I was there on the final goodbyes, you know, as the Nixons walked out to the helicopter and waved goodbye, and it was a big learning experience.

I frankly thought, Michael, having worked for Nixon, I was done in American public life, you know. There was a sense inside the White House that we were playing like the White Sox--the Black Sox of 1923 who threw the World Series, and the players never came back again. Well, there was that sense that we would never come back, but things were in flux. And I eventually wound up going over to work at the Treasury Department for Bill Simon, and then I was asked to come back to the White House to work for Gerald, President Ford. Don Rumsfeld and Dick Cheney asked me to come back, which I did, and I was there for‑‑with Ford for a year‑plus.

MR. DUFFY: Would you say Ford was not the leader that Nixon was or in some ways a better leader?

MR. GERGEN: Oh, let's put it this way. Nixon was a much better strategist, the best I've seen in public life. Winston Churchill used to argue that someone who looked at‑‑read history and looked back could see farther into the future. Well, that was Nixon. He loved to read. He was a good strategist. He worked closely with Henry Kissinger on, you know, the China and Russia, splitting them apart, and had that been all there was to his presidency, he would have been a fairly good one.

But, as you know, Michael, he‑‑as The Washington Post really uncovered, he had demons inside him that he had never learned to control, and they did him in. David Frost had an interview with him after Watergate was over. He said, "How did that happen? Why? What happened?" and Nixon said, "I gave my enemies a sword, and then they ran me through." And that was true. He did give his enemies a sword, and he was the author of his own demise. He had to go. It was a scandal, and he had to go.

MR. DUFFY: You wrote in the book that you found Gerald Ford‑‑certainly, he had no demons, but you wrote that he was "squishy." What did you mean, and how did that manifest itself?

MR. GERGEN: Well, squishy means that he‑‑I think that partly‑‑part of that from Margaret Thatcher, probably. She‑‑they talked about, you know, some conservatives were hard, and some were squishy, and the ones who are squishy are the ones who are seen by their other conservatives as too willing to work with the other side. And Gerry Ford was part of that group. There were a lot of conservative Republicans who wanted to bring him down, and they got Kissinger. They got him out of the‑‑remember he was‑‑they managed to get him out of the premises, and that worked but at detriment to the country.

So but I‑‑but the thing that was antithesis about Ford to Nixon was that Ford was honest, and he felt that transparency and trust were the glue that held the system together, and he tried to practice that.

What I found, Michael, about leaders is that the followers, the people who were working for them, they take their cues from the leader. If you're working for Richard Nixon, there was a tendency to cut corners and tell lies. If you're working for Gerry Ford, honest as the day is long, your tendency was to tell the truth, and it was a‑‑in Nixon days, there was a lot of resentments and animosities among the group. In the Ford days, we were a pretty happy bunch, and it worked out pretty well.

MR. DUFFY: The next president you worked for, of course, was Ronald Reagan who was in his time and still seen as a revolutionary president but also one of great positive disposition.

MR. GERGEN: Yeah.

MR. DUFFY: What‑‑talk a little bit about that combination, since we don't see them usually in tandem.

MR. GERGEN: Yeah. Well, Reagan, in my judgment‑‑and he was more conservative than I was. I'm pretty liberal on social issues. I'm for pro-choice, for example.

MR. DUFFY: I won't tell. I won't tell.

MR. GERGEN: Don't tell. Shh. Yeah.

[Laughter]

MR. GERGEN: But, in any event, I thought Regan turned out to be the best president, the best leader as president since Jack Kennedy, and there was an equanimity about him that, you know, he didn't have to be president. He wasn't a driven man the way Nixon was and, to a degree, Bill Clinton turned out to be, but rather, he was pretty happy with life. He didn't need the presidency in order to feel he had a good life, and I think that it relaxed him a little bit. But I think the shooting actually transformed him in the public eye.

Before that, people thought maybe Reagan was, you know‑‑he seemed to be a nice guy, but was he tough enough to be president? And then he was shot, and he took that bullet and walked away with a smile, and that made people‑‑it convinced a lot of Americans, that guy is pretty tough, you know.

And he had‑‑he had what I think was perhaps more respect for the office of the president in presidents that I've seen in a long time. You know, when he was‑‑when he was shot, he intentionally got out of the car on the side that the press couldn't see him, and then he stood up. He buttoned his coat. He walked back around the car to where they could see him, and he crossed‑‑and he crossed the street there in the emergency area, and people saw him doing that, walking over, and then when they‑‑when they can no longer see him, he collapsed into the arms of the surgeons. And it was important for him to send a message that the president wasn't down groveling on the floor, been shot, and, you know, the United States was still in good hands, and that was important. I think he had his eye on the big important things and did pretty well.

Now, he was the father of a lot of modern conservatism, but the conservatism we see from Trump is vastly different from Reagan. And I think Reagan would be among the first to condemn it. He didn't‑‑he didn't like the radical wing of the party very much. He didn't like people who came in and tried to bully him into doing things because he wanted to do it his own way, and I think that's one of the strengths that he had.

But, again, coming back to‑‑there were a lot of lessons to be learned from each of these, each of these presidents.

MR. DUFFY: Talk a little bit more about this element of the Republican Party, which as you know has been present for decades.

MR. GERGEN: Yeah.

MR. DUFFY: But most of the‑‑all of the Republicans you worked for were conscious of it, and I wouldn't say tamped it down or kept it in a box. But they were aware that it was something that had to be managed.

MR. GERGEN: Yes.

MR. DUFFY: How conscious was that? Even in the '70s, how conscious were Republican leaders of this element of the party that has now become the dominant element?

MR. GERGEN: Well, for a long time, tensions have been building up. There were, in effect, two wings to the Republican Party. There was the Barry Goldwater wing, which was gathering, you know, momentum in the Southwest and in much of the rest of the South, and then there was the establishment wing, the establishmentarians, and they're mostly Northeast, and it was, you know, people like Tom Dewey. And there were real breaks between those two, and they went in different directions, but they were banging heads a lot.

Then Eisenhower came along, and he sort of transcended that, that view, and when Nixon‑‑when Nixon came in, in '68, all that stuff came back into focus.

I put him on the ticket, put Nixon on the ticket as vice president, because Nixon had come to represent that scrappy Goldwater‑ish kind of view as Eisenhower‑‑

MR. DUFFY: Western.

MR. GERGEN: Yeah, western. And Eisenhower himself was much more at home, more congenial and more establishmentarian. You know, he had been president of Columbia. He had done a variety of other things, which really put him in the thick of things, and of course, he was potential president for a long time.

MR. DUFFY: We wouldn't‑‑I don't think any of those presidents could have imagined a Republican Party that exists today. Do you, David?

MR. GERGEN: Well, I don't know any of them who would accept it, which is, I think, a more important test. I just don't think they would have been swept up. Barry Goldwater at the end of the day had a lot of establishment qualities about him as well. He wasn't‑‑he wasn't‑‑and he wasn't angry at the world. So I do honestly believe that the Republican Party has been, in effect, taken hostage by elements that too many sort of bowed and scraped early on and let him‑‑let him get away with this, and I think it's done great damage in the long run to the presidency as an institution because it's become so highly‑‑so much more politicized.

That process did have long roots. I do think the process of politicization really intensified in the 1990s with the coming of the baby boomers into running the show and the World War II veterans leaving the stage. I have always believed, Michael, that the generation that did serve us the best as a country was what Tom Brokaw identifies as the greatest generation, was that World War II, World War II group. They were running things when I got to Washington. I thought they were splendid. I really got‑‑I came away with enormous respect for them, and I miss them still. I thought they were just fine people, and the relationships, you know, the Dan Inouye friendship with Bob Dole being in the same hospital together in the war in the Italian Peninsula and becoming friends there. Those friendships lasted all their lives.

When I first went to see George H.W. Bush in Kennebunk‑‑he asked me to come up for a weekend to see if I wanted to work for him‑‑the first thing I found when I got into his house was he had a Democratic Congressman staying of the weekend. They were just‑‑they were personal friends. They weren't‑‑they had different politics, but they were personal friends and didn't stand‑‑that didn't‑‑the friendship transcended these other things.

So I like that generation a lot. I feel very comfortable with them. The generation that's come now is, you know‑‑well, it is what it is, but I think it's‑‑

MR. DUFFY: Let's talk‑‑go ahead.

MR. GERGEN: Go ahead.

MR. DUFFY: I was going to say‑‑please.

MR. GERGEN: Well, I think there's a general proposition broadening out from Trump. I think we're at a stage now where in the natural course of things, the people running the White House, the people running much of the Congress are octogenarians. They're people who have gone into their 90s, and I do think that there is a general‑‑as a general proposition, it would be wise and helpful for the octogenarians to start turning out, to pass the torch to a new generation of younger leaders, emerging leaders, and so we can get some fresh blood.

MR. DUFFY: You say that as someone who‑‑

MR. GERGEN: Yes.

MR. DUFFY: ‑‑I think is now 80 yourself, right?

MR. GERGEN: Yeah. As 80 years old, I can just tell you, you know, you do‑‑you don't have the same coordination you had before. Your mental capacity does‑‑there's a sense that it's drifting downwards. You're on a downward glidepath. You're more forgetful. There are a lot of things that start happening. It doesn't mean you can't do a good job somewhere in an organization, but you shouldn't be running the largest, most powerful, most complex institution in the world in a situation where you're on your own glidepath. Nobody knows quite what it is. Your doctors are not going to tell it to you straight or at least won't tell the public straight.

And, you know, what are we electing? What we know is that age can catch up with people. Look at Woodrow Wilson, how he collapsed in the last two years of his presidency because of his stroke. We don't want to be in a position where you don't know from one week to the next whether your president is going to have health problems. It's just too much of a risk, and we will find other nations trying to take advantage of it.

MR. DUFFY: You've called in the course of publicizing the book for Joe Biden not to run for a second term. Biden is currently 79. Donald Trump is 75. I think Mitch is‑‑Mitch McConnel is 80. I think Nancy Pelosi is 82.

MR. GERGEN: Yes.

MR. DUFFY: Is it important for Biden to step aside if everyone else who is his age stays in the game? Is it as important?

MR. GERGEN: That's a really, really good question. I do think it's important for Biden and Trump to step aside on the presidential run. I think it's‑‑and if one won't do it, the other one won't do it. So it's going to be a long shot, but I think if we focus‑‑if people begin‑‑serious people begin to focus on it, they'll tell you this is not a good idea.

You know, age does catch up with you. Embrace it. Don't try to fight it all the time, and I think in the end, Joe Biden will try to do the right thing. I think depending what happens on the midterms, there will be pressure on him. If the Democrats lose the House, there will be pressure on him anyway to take a second look and not run, but it's going to be‑‑it's going to be hard. It's going to be a hard choice.

MR. DUFFY: Yeah. One of the reasons it's going to be a hard choice‑‑and you can speak to this, I think, from your unusual perspective of having watched presidents up close‑‑is no matter their age, they don't see the stage very often. In fact, I wonder if it's even in their ability. What do you think? Is it possible for a president to just step back, no matter the age? Are they wired for that? What do you think?

MR. GERGEN: Well, they're wired against it, by and large, but there are some presidents who don't need the office, I mean, to feel like they've had a good life. That was Ronald Reagan. And there are other presidents like Nixon who, you know, cling to power, and I think Joe Biden‑‑you know, we'll leave it up to him, but I‑‑and this is not a reflection on him as a person. It's not a reflection on his character. It's not a reflection on the accomplishments he has racked up. It is really a focus on the health of the person who's engaged, and your physical health, your mental health, all those things are really important as president.

It is the most complex job in the world. It does require a sense of judgment and keen judgment. You know, Michael, the issues that come before a president tend to be hard issues, hard decisions. They're usually 51‑49‑type decisions. You know, if it's 60‑40, you don't need to spend time in the Oval Office. You just get that done, but if it's 51‑49, you've got to spend a lot of time with the president trying to make sure he understands the data, understands the evidence, understands the politics, understands how to connect with the country, and understands how to deal with foreign nations. There's a lot on your plate right there, and a man in his 50s is so much stronger and brings more vitality and often brings better judgment than people who are in their 80s.

This is again not a reflection on sort of the person, but it is simply a recognition that life changes as you get older, and for the sake of the country‑‑for the sake of the country, not for the sake of the person, I think it's‑‑I think it would be wise to sort of think, you know, I want to support somebody else in this.

MR. DUFFY: Let's talk about a younger president that we haven't discussed, Bill Clinton for whom you went to work‑‑

MR. GERGEN: Yeah.

MR. DUFFY: ‑‑in late '93, as I recall. You write in the book that when you got there, you saw a Bill Clinton you didn't recognize‑‑

MR. GERGEN: Yep.

MR. DUFFY: ‑‑one who had lost his confidence. This was about‑‑

MR. GERGEN: Right.

MR. DUFFY: ‑‑nine, ten months in, as I recall‑‑

MR. GERGEN: Yep.

MR. DUFFY: ‑‑into the first term.

MR. GERGEN: About half, about half of his‑‑

MR. DUFFY: Just talk a little‑‑talk a little bit about that, and how did he get it back?

MR. GERGEN: Well, I had known Bill Clinton for a long time. We had been friends. I covered him journalistically, but more importantly, we just spent time together. And I talked to him. He called me the night he declared what he was going through, and I had a lot of‑‑I had a lot of faith in Bill Clinton. He was‑‑you know, he's always‑‑he's widely seen as one of the ten best governors of the 20th century. He was a very, very good governor of Arkansas. That's the reason he was reelected so many times, and so I thought he brought all that strength to the White House. And he did bring it, but then he got battered during those early months. You know, he slipped on some banana peels, and he wound up getting‑‑frankly, he was‑‑he didn't‑‑he wasn't himself, and that's when he‑‑Mack McLarty, the chief of staff, reached out to me to ask me if I would come help.

And I'm a traditionalist by heart, and when a President of the United States says, "I'm in trouble. Can you come help me?" the appropriate answer is "What time do I report?" And so I wanted to help him, and I stayed longer than I expected, but I really did keep him out of my‑‑I stayed out of politics, his politics against Republicans. He was good about that.

But, any event, it was‑‑what I found when I got there was the Bill Clinton I knew, as you say, was not the same person I found in the Oval Office. He had lost his self‑confidence, and he wasn't quite sure what to do about it, and he was floundering. That's when he sort of reached out. He thought maybe because I had been in Washington a lot and I knew him pretty well that I could help him find that rebalance.

And Hillary was not in good shape at all. She was going through much of the same thing.

It's important to understand that when you go from a small state to the White House, it's very different than going from California or New York to the White House. In a small state like Arkansas or Georgia, Jimmy Carter, you're just not prepared for the complexity that you find in Washington and all the cross‑currents and everything else, and you need‑‑you need a little bit of‑‑you know, someone to lead, to help you sort of navigate that.

So, in any event, my thought coming in was we don't want to try to change Bill Clinton. I learned this under‑‑under Reagan when he was under some fire. We didn't try to change Reagan. What we tried to do is let Reagan be Reagan, and that's what I decided we ought to do with Clinton. Let him be himself. Let him succeed at a couple things. Create a zone around him when he has some safety, you know, some psychological safety. Keep working on it just to play to his strengths. You know, he's a great speaker. He's a great this. He's a great that. Play to those strengths. Let them come out, and gradually, he will recover his self‑confidence. And that's what happened.

And people thought‑‑people wrote‑‑well, some people wrote that I had helped him. I had gotten him out of a ditch. I didn't get him out of any ditch. He got there himself. It was entirely‑‑you know, he figured out what he needed to do. He had some support. We gave him some support, but he was‑‑he was the one who deserved‑‑deserves all the credit for putting himself back out there, and he became a much better president, frankly.

MR. DUFFY: Are you still in touch with him?

MR. GERGEN: I haven't talked to him for a while. We do cross paths. I see Hillary periodically, but the truth is I haven't seen him for some months.

MR. DUFFY: Looking back on that, what advice would you have to other leaders in whatever role they play when they do lose their confidence? What's the most important thing for people to remember would you say?

MR. GERGEN: Well, I think it's important that they‑‑that they quietly find people who are well anchored who are‑‑it usually starts with the spouse. A strong spouse like a Lady Bird Johnson can do a lot to anchor and to keep her husband under better control, and Nancy played some of that role with Reagan. And she also kept a keen eye, a stern eye out for anybody who wanted to upstage Reagan in the White House. She chased Don Regan out of there.

But I do think you need to have‑‑I think every‑‑every leader, frankly, of any significant organization needs to have at least one or two people that he can talk straight or she can talk straight with. You need a quiet space, a safe space where you can, you know, let down your hair. You can tell people, share people with people, your friends, your closest friends, you know, what the hellishness you're going through and get their advice and just knowing that there are one or two people out there, longtime buddies or friends or mentors who are in your corner still. That helps a lot. It helps you to stabilize. You don't feel that you're so alone battling the world.

MR. DUFFY: So I want to close by asking you to make a couple of predictions. One rarely visited David Gergen in the White House without having at least a minute or two at the end of an interview to ask him to look into the crystal ball. That would have been a waste of a visit. How will the midterms go in your view? What's the likely prospect? And talk to us a little bit‑‑and we only have a minute or two left‑‑about what you see shaping up to be the field in 2024.

MR. GERGEN: Well, I think we're still in glidepath to Republicans winning the house. I think the Senate is more unpredictable. There's some interesting candidates out there. The chances are the Democrats may have a better chance in the Senate than in the House.

But on the 2024, I don't know. I think there are big, big questions on both sides of the aisle about, you know, if it's Trump, where does he go? He's not going to go to Pence, but who‑‑you know, he diminishes everybody who comes at him. Is DeSantis really going to try to let the water out of the bathtub on Trump? Who knows? But I think that's a fascinating question.

The Democratic side is even more, I think, iffy or questionable. If Biden decides to run, there's going to be all the obvious things. I think the really interesting question becomes, if Biden decides not to run, what happens? What happens to Kamala Harris? You've got two groups in the White House around her, the best I can tell. You've got one group who thinks that she would not be a good candidate, should not run as the nominee of the party, whereas you have people‑‑there are a lot of people, especially in the Black community, for whom admiration for Kamala Harris has gone way up. It skyrocketed here in recent days, and that she‑‑and to force her off the ticket would be an act of, you know, betrayal. She came in as the vice president and obviously with the possibility that she might become president because, you know, Biden was a fairly senior, older guy. And so they've assumed, I think, that she has the inside track if there is an opening there, but there are just a lot of people who don't want to do that. I don't know what they're going to do about that. I don't know how they manage to get through that without some blood being spilled on the floor.

So, on both parties, I think there's a‑‑there's a lot riding on this election, but for the next two years, the big issue is, can Joe Biden govern if he loses the House? And I think that's going to be a very rough proposition.

Last point, and I know we have to go. Last point is at the end of the day, I think we have great perils facing this country in the short term. I'm fairly pessimistic the next five years or so.

The longer term seems to be much more promising, and that is what I think we can get our hopes on, the generations that are coming, whether it's X or millennials or Z. They all have something to offer, and I think the time has come to pass the torch to these younger generations.

MR. DUFFY: Dave Gergen, you've been generous with your time. I think I want to ask you just one more question real fast, and it's got to be a quick answer. Have you been surprised by the extent to which Trump has consolidated his grip on the GOP since last fall?

MR. GERGEN: Yes, very surprised. The J.D. Vance thing was like whoa. That's an unholy alliance.

MR. DUFFY: And do you expect that to continue through the fall?

MR. GERGEN: Oh, yeah, yeah. I think Trump is going to throw the dice now. He'll win some, lose some, but he'll always be out there in front. He has a great capacity to raise money, and I think he'll continue to hold the party hostage as long as he can. And if things happen to his health, that changes the whole ball game.

MR. DUFFY: David Gergen, thanks for being with us, the author of the just released "Hearts Touched with Fire: How Great Leaders are Born." Dave, thanks so much for spending time today.

MR. GERGEN: Thank you, Michael. I've enjoyed being with you again.

MR. DUFFY: Always good to talk to you. As always, to everyone else, thanks for watching. To check out what other interviews we have coming up, please go to WashingtonPostLive.com to find out more and to register for any events that you’d like to hear. Thank you so much to Dave Gergen again, and thank you so much to you for joining us today. I’m Michael Duffy.

[End recorded session]

