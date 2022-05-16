Transcript: Race in America: Giving Voice with Sanjena Sathian, Author, “Gold Diggers”

Placeholder while article actions load

MR. THAROOR: Good afternoon, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Ishaan Tharoor, a foreign affairs columnist here at The Post and anchor of “Today’s World View,” The Post’s daily column and newsletter on international politics. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight I'm thrilled to be joined today by Sanjena Sathian, author of the critically acclaimed book, "Gold Diggers," which is now out in paperback. Sanjena, thanks for joining us.

MS. SATHIAN: Hi, Ishaan. Thanks for having me.

MR. THAROOR: Well, let's jump in. Let's start. Let's start about, a bit‑‑let's get to know you a bit better. Let's hear a bit about your personal story. As you said, and as we heard you say in this video, there was a moment for you where you recognized there is a kind of advantage in your feeling of outsider‑ness, and that you kind of use that to your benefit. When did that awareness click in, and when did you feel that sense of agency in your complicated sense of self?

MS. SATHIAN: I think that became really clear to me at a very young age. I grew up here in Atlanta, where I'm talking to you from, in kind of a very split life. There was the suburbs where I grew up in. That had a lot more kind of Asian American community and presence, a lot of Indian people kind of all jostling together. But I went to school around mostly White people, and you kind of had a choice early on to feel frustrated by being made to feel different, being kind of an outsider in school constantly, or you could just sort of in moments get over it and write about it. And I think that the instant I started writing in middle and high school, I knew that the outsider‑ness was an advantage, even if it didn't feel that way in day‑to‑day life.

I think that the time it really started to feel like an advantage that I could wield was when I developed like more of an aesthetic and a voice, and that came later in my 20s when I realized that it was fun to not just linger in the sort of sadness of being an outsider but to have a sense of humor about it and realize that being an outsider can sometimes make people do ridiculous or funny or interesting things, like that's when you can turn it into plot and art.

MR. THAROOR: You talked about something. The term you've deployed is this idea of "conceptual orphans," that we are Indians in America, you know, are kind of stranded between two worlds in a certain sense, and you navigate that quite cleverly in the book.

You are a journalist as well, and you've spent some time in journalism. What made you sort of more attracted to fiction writing, and what drew‑‑what sort of‑‑what did fiction offer you when it came to kind of navigating this idea of your conceptual orphan‑ness?

MS. SATHIAN: Well, as a fiction writer, I didn't have to go out and do person‑on‑the‑street reporting, which was great for me. I was not crazy about sort of the actual day‑to‑day work of journalism. I didn't love reporting. What I loved was that it gave me a way to ask kind of questions about the world, but I was really kind of most natively always fiction writer.

I think the very first work that I loved was fiction, novels, and short stories. My grandmother and my great‑grandmother before her were and are translators, translated from Malayalam into English, and so I grew up with literature being this kind of valued and important thing in my life. And I don't know. There's just a sense of mystery and metaphor that is accessible in fiction that I think felt necessary to me because I felt like I had to create the world that I was writing about. I had to create a voice and create an aesthetic for it. I wasn't ever going to be able to just represent what was around me as kind of is the job to record faithfully in nonfiction, and the novel uses magical realism to sort of transmute reality.

As Salman Rushdie has talked about sometimes when your reality feels unreal, you have to turn to fiction, turn to invention, and particularly turn to magical realism or unreal fiction in order to find the language that is not available in your day‑to‑day concrete material reality.

MR. THAROOR: And you certainly have. Have you been struck by the extent to which your debut novel has resonated with a wider audience, the fact that it's been optioned now for a television show by Mindy Kaling? Give us your thoughts on the impact that your book has had, and has it surprised you?

MS. SATHIAN: It's been really touching. I mean, the book definitely represents a corner of the Indian American experience, and I think it does so with affection for the community that I'm writing about, but it's also sort of sarcastic and critical and kind of lampoons my own community by really lampooning characters who are like me.

So, I wasn't sure that people would like it because I'm not sure that people always like to see themselves criticized or implicated. It's not a sort of #RepresentationMatters take on my community. I wasn't ever going to be content in just putting on the page who we are. I was going to laugh at who we are and criticize who we are when we kind of all get together in the way that people like Philip Roth did about their own communities. And so, I've been pleased to see that people, when they see themselves represented, they're also able to see and kind of digest a critique of our community. The novel makes kind of a point about‑‑or investigates the question of ambition and what it's like when a community is so dependent on ambition to assimilate and kind of achieve their way into the mainstream.

And so, what matters most to me is not just that people see themselves in the story. That's nice, but it's been nice to see people engage with this question of, is ambition worth it? Does it poison us? Can it be toxic? And as for the TV, like, it's going to be really exciting to get to explore that visually in new narrative language and then kind of for a larger stage, and the question of ambition is explored specifically through the Indian American community and my Indian American community, but it's really a universal question.

And so, I've heard from certainly non‑Indian, non‑Asian American people who have read this book and said, you know, "I know it wasn't about me, but it was about my relationship with ambition, and I saw that kind of complication represented in a way that included me." And yeah, I think that fiction can be very universal, beyond kind of racial categories.

MR. THAROOR: Do you see yourself writing in a particular tradition? You just mentioned Rushdie and his magical realism. Of course, in your book, ambition is kind of bottled and made with the process of alchemy and melted‑‑I don't want to give away too much of the book, but it's a wonderful way of thinking through the ways in which Indian Americans navigate their kind of a societal pressures.

Then, of course, you also have in the book these great moments of investigating history. There are these moments of digressions into history, that I felt kind of echoes of Amitav Ghosh, for example. And then, at the same time, of course, you're really telling an American story. So, when you were writing this book, what kind of space did you think you were inhabiting? What traditions were you summoning, and what traditions did you want to be summoning, I think?

MS. SATHIAN: Yeah. I haven't heard the Amitav Ghosh one. That's cool. I'm glad to see that that came through.

I definitely felt like the tradition of magical realism was very important, and obviously, Rushdie sort of was influenced by Latin American magical realists, Marquez, who was a journalist, and sort of the idea that not just magical realism as a way to sort of break reality but as a way to authentically represent reality. Some of my first favorite writers were people like Julio Cortázar and Marquez, so the Latin American magical realists.

But as you say, it's also a deeply, deeply American novel and to touchstones for it, where "Gatsby" was the novel that introduced me to American literature when I was 14, 15. There's a little bit of Holden Caulfield from "Catcher in the Rye" crossed with Esther Greenwood from "The Bell Jar," those two sort of quintessential young American narrators. And then the narrator of "All the King's Men," Jack Burden, which is this great post‑war novel about Southern politics, Louisiana politics, he's a journalist and a historian. So, there's a lot of "All the King's Men" in there, a novel that people don't read that much anymore.

And then the other kind of tradition that I think I was picking up was the kind of 20th century comic tradition, and so you have the English comic novel. And my favorite English comic novel is "The Buddha of Suburbia," which is an Indian English comic novel, a wonderful coming‑of‑age story kind of deeply satirical, also deeply political about race and class in Thatcher‑era England, and then Zadie Smith and Philip Roth, who I think are these writers who stand out as being chroniclers of their community, who also lampooned and investigated, like, used their specific community to say something very universal and do so kind of with comic, you know, worlds and pirouettes.

MR. THAROOR: So, turning to your background, you were raised in Atlanta, the suburbs of Atlanta, and you see that also. I mean, clearly, there must be quite a few autobiographical gestures in the first part of the book, at least‑‑at least I'm sure your parents were picking up some echoes here and there because it's set in the suburbs of Atlanta.

But putting that aside, putting that to a side, could we talk a bit? Last year, of course, we had these horrible spa shootings in the environs of Atlanta, and you wrote about them in a column for The Los Angeles Times. Could you talk a bit? You and I are both Indian Americans, but this was a moment for Asian Americans writ large, and could you talk a bit about your sense of Asian American identity and perhaps the fragility of it and what, say, a moment as horrific as those shootings did for you and when you thought about yourself and your place in this country?

MS. SATHIAN: Yeah. I think one of the most eloquent people to respond to these moments is Jay Caspian Kang, who often kind of reminds Asian Americans about the falseness of the idea of Asian America. You know, these are not communities that had anything necessarily in common back in Asia. There's some shared legacies of imperialism or colonialism, but it's basically a false legal identity created in America. And so, in moments of crisis, he reminds us that it's dangerous to kind of grasp at a tragedy that may or may not be about someone who is exactly like you.

For instance, in the spa shootings, the Asian Americans who were killed were from a very different ethnic and class and sort of social background than the Asian America I grew up in, and so I feel like it's really important to identify those differences.

I think it's also very possible to sort of recognize and feel a shared pain. I did not live the lives that those people‑‑that made those women as vulnerable as they were, but I do remember what it's like to just feel different and to know that you don't know what someone else thinks about you. You have no idea how they process you as belonging or not belonging and to know that physical safety and like life itself is fragile with someone else just decides to define who you are. I think that's a really complex thing to hold.

Cathy Park Hong reminds us, too. She's a wonderful poet and critic who posits this idea that Asian America, of course, is false, but we can choose to opt into it as a kind of coalition, as a kind of solidarity. And so, I think that a lot of Asian Americans my age, our age, are rethinking this identity that maybe was like forced on to us by Scantron demographic bubbles and saying how can we both be really critical of it and know that it is not actually accurate, but can we find a way to make it work as a political identity that coheres and is cohesive? And obviously, that's something that I'm sure we're all thinking about after this weekend in the California church shootings as well.

MR. THAROOR: Right. That was going to be my next question. I mean, I think there's this‑‑for years, there's just been this kind of narrative of invisibility that surrounded Asian Americans and now many communities of various sorts are finding themselves visible in ways that they probably don't want to bed and targets a kind of ascendant nativism in this country.

Do you personally feel concerned or fearful for Indian Americans for the community that you grew up in? Do you feel a sense of threat that wasn't there before?

MS. SATHIAN: Yeah. I mean, you‑‑I alternate, I think, like so many people. Half the time, I feel like a totally insulated, privileged, coastal elite and don't kind of shoulder that sort of constant physical terror. I'm insulated by a lot of things, class, caste, a lot of stuff that mean that I am not as on the front line as someone who is working in a spa or in a liquor store or in a gas station.

But then, of course, I mean, mass shootings are totally‑‑they're often random. I live in Georgia. It's very easy to get a gun. I don't think I'm different from a lot of other people in being kind of aware and just knowing that parts of your brain switch on when you're moving through certain spaces in America that I know like my White friends do not. That part of their brain just doesn't switch on. They don't have the extra awareness.

I think as far as art goes, though, it's not that helpful to make art from that position of terror, and so it is especially important to me when I am working to try and create a little bit of space to absorb and be informed by the fear and terror and anxiety but also to have enough distance that my art is not like subservient to terror or hate or whatever you want to call it.

I think in the Trump era, there was a risk of making‑‑we're still in the Trump era‑‑there's a risk of making art that only responds to the moment and that is trapped by the moment, and I actually think one of the most radical things about art is that it can speak to but also speak against a given moment. And it can be the place that is free of tyranny where like comedy is still possible, where humanity is still possible, that it's not the new cycle.

MR. THAROOR: So, to go to an aspect of art that may not be as freeing as what you were referring to, in the intro video, we pointed out how when you were younger, you had to deal with comparisons to the Simpson's character of Apu, and I'm curious. This is obviously one of the most flattening, irritating cultural tropes that exist in this country about Indians. I mean, what do you make of‑‑how did you deal with it at the time, and what do you think about this character of Apu that for a generation of Americans has come to be a stand‑in for a kind of Indian‑ness?

MS. SATHIAN: Yeah. Well, there is a documentary worth checking out called "The Problem with Apu." I wasn't allowed to watch "The Simpsons." I wasn't allowed to watch a lot of American television. If I did, I snuck it. So, I never actually saw this representation, but it does stick with me, like being called "Apu" on a playground, being told‑‑a friend told me that he couldn't be my friend anymore because my family prayed to stone. I mean, how ridiculous are these depictions, these ideas? They sting. They hurt. They make me‑‑these days, they just make me angry. Like, I still get angry when people talk about "The Simpsons" as this, like, comic icon.

But I also, like, have to take my own experience with a grain of salt and laugh at the ridiculousness of being trapped in pop culture and being dependent on kind of that representation. It's the kind of thing where I would rather not talk about it. I'd rather talk about other things, but then other people force you to talk about it. And so, I think that is like the problem of making art as a, like, non‑majority person is you feel this pull away from the narrative that, you know, people who kind of want to deny your humanity force on to you, and so you want to be able to write against that, but eventually, you're often forced back into it.

And "Gold Diggers" kind of is concerned with that. There's a beauty pageant in which one of the characters is constantly asked to define what it means to be Indian and American, and the narrator, Neil, thinks this is a very silly question. He thinks it's trite. I think it forces boiled‑down answers, but then the book itself ends up being inevitably concerned with that. And I think that's just sort of the constant oscillation as artists of color, non‑majority artists. Are we going to answer that question? Are we not? Do we have to write about race? Is there a way to not write about race? Is it possible to escape your identity? Probably not.

MR. THAROOR: And, of course, all the Asian Americans, they see Americans have come quite far away into the realms of pop culture since "The Simpsons." Of course, there's Mindy Kaling and your upcoming adaptation of your novel, but you have a whole world of other shows, "Never Have I Ever." You have major comics of Indian origin who are telling very nuanced stories. Do you think still at this point that there is a particular South Asian story that Americans seem to need to hear, or do you feel that they see Americans are still‑‑in the arts are still straitjacketed in some way in terms of what they can need or can do to develop an audience?

MS. SATHIAN: Yeah. I mean, I think I would probably resist the that‑Americans‑need‑to‑hear component of the question. I think it's what stories artists can or want to tell. It is so tricky as an artist who is not constantly represented or well represented in pop culture to know that your community can maybe expect you to stand for everyone, but you can't tell everyone's stories, and so all you can ask for is the right to tell a particular story that is your experience, whether it's drama, whether it's comedy, whether it's satire, or very somber. And I think that's what artists of color and all artists just want the right to be able to do is to make their little weird corner of art, and that's what entertainment and publishing still have to kind of give us the right to do. Sometimes they want us to be the Indian novel or the Indian show and stand for everyone.

MR. THAROOR: There's a pretty‑‑well, what I found pretty fascinating part of your book where you have this character from the mid‑‑from the 19th century who is literally digging for gold in California. Could you talk a bit about your interest and research into perhaps deeper histories of Indians in America and how important that is when trying to locate a sense of Indian‑ness in this country and why that matters to you?

MS. SATHIAN: Yeah. My kind of answer in my 20s to what does it mean to be both Indian and American really did end up coming from history. There's a book that I always recommend to people called "Bengali Harlem and the Lost Histories of South Asian America" by Vivek Bald. I think it's being made into a documentary that maybe just came out. And I read that book, and it tells the stories of kind of a working‑class South Asian diaspora‑‑before, we'd called it "South Asia‑Indian diaspora"‑‑of a lot of Bengali and Punjabi men, many Muslim, who jumped ship from like working on East India tea company ships, working in factories, and came as farmworkers. And they kind of assimilated into America. They passed by kind of marrying into or taking refuge in communities of color, passing for Black and Puerto Rican men, and their history just adds this like really interesting texture. It's from before 1965 when the Hart‑Celler Act was passed and the kind of H1B doctor, engineer, businessperson, Indians who kind of defined the modern diaspora, before those kinds, my kind of Indians came. And just learning about that, reading about that showed me that our history is much more textured in America than I think we've been led to believe.

Aren Venugopal wrote very eloquently about this idea that we are actually a very socially engineered community. We were made the way we are based on kind of the needs of 1960s through 1990s immigration policy, the desire to attract knowledge workers. And so, when you start to realize that the way we look is not on purpose, we are not inherently model minorities, then you can start to see sort of the façade of everything around us, how it's not inevitable that our politics would have to line up with just being upper class, wealthy people, how‑‑what it means to have a more kind of textured class history in the country. It just opens things up and makes you realize that we don't have to necessarily look the way we currently look.

MR. THAROOR: You've also written about the kind of‑‑the vast kind of variability of not just the South Asian American experience but the Asian American experience. Is there a point‑‑and you mentioned earlier that we can opt into this Asian American identity. Do you think there is a point in America where we won't need to ever opt into the sense of solidarity or the sense of victimhood as you've seen in some tragic cases? I mean, as you've said, it is a very false catch‑all in many ways, but what would the moment look like when we don't need to ever invoke Asian American‑ness?

MS. SATHIAN: Yeah. Wow. If I knew that, I would be very happy. It doesn't feel like that's on the horizon right now. I mean, identity is hardening, and the conditions that force you to think about identity, that force us to think about identity right now are‑‑they don't seem to be changing. You sitting in the newsroom might have a little bit more of a sense of that than I do, but I wish I knew.

MR. THAROOR: So, in closing, what would you say to a younger emerging generation of writers, not that you're particularly old, in terms of how they should look to find their voice? How should they‑‑you know, you have gone about this in such an imaginative and kind of heterodox way. What would you advise a younger emerging generation of Asian Americans on how they should find their voice?

MS. SATHIAN: I love that question. When I talk to students, I sometimes‑‑I teach fiction. When I talk to students, I often talk to them about finding their literary ancestors, and this can come in a variety of ways. It can mean, as it did for me, trying to find some writers who like demographically overlapped with me, like Hanif Kureishi or Salman Rushdie, but it can also mean reading beyond sort of your identity category and finding people whose just sense of self, aesthetic voice resonates with you, and that's what I found in writers like Zadie Smith and Philip Roth.

So, I think one thing that is really nice and helpful is to read beyond this moment. Don't just read contemporary fiction. Read contemporary fiction because you want to know what's going on now, but read fiction from 100 years ago. Read fiction from 50 years ago. Read mythological traditions. I think some of the best work that is being made today is as textured and complex as it is because it has an older language. Like, it doesn't mean it's old‑fashioned. It's just in conversation with older literary traditions, and the more that you can draw on whether it's like the mythology of where your ancestors come from, whether it's early novels from the 19th century, whether it's 20th century postmodern metafiction, whatever it is, you can forge who you are from multiple traditions, and that is what has made me feel free to not just be one kind of writer, one kind of Indian American novelist. I just let myself run free on the sort of range of influences, and I think that's one of the best ways to feel like your identity belongs to you is to feel artistically free and read really widely, watch great films really widely.

MR. THAROOR: Thank you, Sanjena. Unfortunately, I think that's all the time we have today. Thank you so much, Sanjena, for sharing your views with us and your insights.

