The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Washington Post Live

Health Equity: Vaccines

With Atul Gawande, MD, LaQuandra S. Nesbitt, MD & Cameron Webb, MD

By Washington Post Live
May 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

Register for the program here.

COVID-19 impacted all Americans regardless of race, class and geography but underscored the long-standing health disparities that preceded and persisted during the pandemic. On Tuesday, May 17, join Washington Post Live for a series of conversations that assess solutions to close the vaccine access gap and how vaccine inequities worldwide have raised the stakes in preparing for future global health crises.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Atul Gawande, MD

Assistant Administrator, Global Health, U.S. Agency for International Development


LaQuandra S. Nesbitt, MD

Director, District of Columbia Department of Health


Cameron Webb, MD

White House Senior Policy Advisor for COVID-19 Equity


Content from March of Dimes

The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.


Zsakeba Henderson, MD

SVP & MCH Impact Deputy Medical Officer, March of Dimes


Loading...