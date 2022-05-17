Transcript: Health Equity: Vaccines

Placeholder while article actions load

MS. CORATTI KELLY: Hello. Good morning, everyone. Good. Some of you have had coffee. That’s good. My name is Kris Coratti. I'm chief communications officer at The Washington Post and general manager of Washington Post Live. Welcome. This is our first live event since February of 2020, and I could not be more thrilled to have you as our first guests back in this space.

It goes without saying that the world is a very different place than it was the last time we were here in this space. One million American lives have been lost due to the coronavirus pandemic, with countless more infected by the virus, and we're still processing all that we've experienced over this last 26 months.

The pandemic exemplified the deep disparities in health care that exists in our communities, across the country, and worldwide. It feels very timely to be here with our featured speakers talking about how we can build a healthier future for everyone.

Our first speakers, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole and LaQuandra Nesbitt, will talk to us about the pandemic response at the local level and the challenges their cities have faced, particularly with vaccine access and distribution. Next, we're joined by Dr. Cameron Webb, who spearheads COVID‑19 equity initiatives at the White House. Finally, Dr. Atul Gawande from USAID will take our focus abroad and explain why it is important we get more vaccines distributed in developing nations.

But before we begin, I'd like to thank our presenting sponsor, the March of Dimes, for partnering with us on this event, and my colleague, Yasmeen Abutaleb, will be out shortly with our first guests after this video.

Thank you again for being here with us.

[Video plays]

MS. ABUTALEB: Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. I'm Yasmeen Abutaleb, a health reporter here at the Post.

My guests this morning are joining us from Philadelphia and right here in D.C. to help us understand how the pandemic has impacted local health equity efforts in their cities. We have Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Health, and Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the D.C. Department of Health.

Thank you both so much for joining me today and in person.

Dr. Bettigole, last week, President Biden recognized the grim milestone of 1 million deaths in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic. The White House hosted a second COVID summit to renew calls for Congress to strike a deal on a relief package.

To start, I'd like you to set the scene for us and tell us how the pandemic has impacted your local health efforts and just impacted the city of Philadelphia.

DR. BETTIGOLE: You know, it's huge, and it feels like a very heavy question to answer. Philadelphia has lost more than 5,000 residents, and as is true everywhere, it's not been an equal burden. So we've lost most heavily among our seniors but among racial and ethnic groups most heavily among our Black and Latino residents.

And I think in the beginning of the pandemic, as that was happening and as we were struggling to understand how to fight it, I think that there were a lot of moments when we lost trust with communities, and some of that is our own missteps, and some of that is when resources are short, it turns out that the structures of power reproduce themselves.

So, in the course of the last two years, especially over the‑‑you know, since we've recognized that, that pattern, there's been a huge effort to figure out how to address that and to really partner with community organizations, and I think as we think about what's worked form this and the lessons we want to take forward from that, that to me is the most powerful.

MS. ABUTALEB: Dr. Nesbitt, I want you to talk to us about how the pandemic has helped to highlight some of the disparities that already existed, and of course, these aren't new, but it did exacerbate existing disparities all over the country. Do you think the pandemic has helped in any way to bring more attention to some of these disparities, and has it directed more resources to help address them?

DR. NESBITT: Sure. You know, we've been very focused for a long time in the District of Columbia on eliminating disparities and more importantly framing it in a context of achieving health equity, which is fundamentally giving all of our residents the opportunity to achieve their optimal health and making sure that our conversations expand around addressing some of those very social and structural issues that impede individual's ability to live a healthy life and get access to the resources that they need.

And, fundamentally, what we saw at the beginning of the pandemic is that when our cases began to shift disproportionately to our communities of color, our Black and brown residents in the District of Columbia, it was really those individuals who had an increased risk of exposure, those persons who could not stay home during the beginning of the pandemic, whose work was on the front lines, individuals whose jobs required them to be giving direct services in health care and clinical care in our long‑term care facilities, our bus drivers, our grocery workers, those folks who we were able to call on the phone and have things delivered to us, but they were the people delivering those services.

And that really contextualized for a lot of folks what that meant in terms of their risk for some other health conditions, and so, you know, now fundamentally when we're not only looking at that 75 percent of our deaths to COVID happened in our Black residents, when we look at those other preventable causes of death that have increased over the past two years and noticing that they have also disproportionately increased amongst our Black and brown residents, it's putting a different context and a different tone to the conversation about achieving health equity.

MS. ABUTALEB: Dr. Bettigole, it was announced last month that the city of Philadelphia would join the growing list of G20 countries to take on COVID vaccine equity. Why was this an important issue for your health department to engage with?

DR. BETTIGOLE: So, as we've watched inequity in Philadelphia, we're also very conscious of what's happening worldwide, and this pattern of the haves and the have‑nots reproducing itself feels very personal in Philadelphia, and then just the understanding that these new variants that we're seeing are happening in places where people are largely unvaccinated. And that includes much of the world still, and that unless we as a country are part of solving that problem, we aren't going to get to a solution. We'll just keep going through this cycle.

I keep feeling like there's this cosmic lesson that we are attempting to be taught, and we are failing to learn it again and again. So we needed to be part of that effort.

MS. ABUTALEB: I want to ask both of you. COVID cases are, of course, on the rise again in much of the country and have been for a couple of weeks. The city of Philadelphia imposed a mask mandate and then sort of rescinded it. For both of you, under what circumstances do you think a mask mandate should be put back in place in your cities?

DR. BETTIGOLE: I can start if you want.

DR. NESBITT: You know, it's a very fair question. You know, the evidence is very clear. Masks work, and they prevent the spread and transmission of COVID‑19 and other respiratory infections.

We've learned a lot throughout the pandemic. We now have a new framework in this phase of the pandemic in which we're in, and many of our jurisdictions have adopted that framework of looking at community levels, when community levels are low, when they're medium, and when they're high. And some of our jurisdictions are in very different places, low, medium, and high.

And we also recognized that there are individuals who will have their own risk, right? So there's an individual risk and community‑level risk that should be taken into consideration. So, regardless of what your community levels are, the individuals will need to make choices based on their own health. So they may always be at increased risk of severe illness if they contract COVID, or they may live with someone who's at increased risk, they're immunocompromised, they have cancer and are undergoing chemotherapy, et cetera.

So we fundamentally, you know, believe in the District of Columbia that when we're at low and medium risk, we really want people to be looking at their individual risk, and when we're at high risk, we'll have maybe a consideration of a different posture for that indoor use of masking.

But our recommendation is always very clear. Anyone could wear a mask whenever they deem that it's necessary for their own individual risk, their family risk, and many of our institutions have kept indoor mask policies throughout the pandemic because that's what's best for their population that they serve. Many of our entertainment venues, many of our workplaces and businesses have done that throughout the pandemic, and when they've seen a cluster, for example, in their universities and campuses, they've instituted their mask policies, and so we've really had this whole‑of‑government, whole‑of‑community approach for the past two and a half years, and that's worked really well for our jurisdiction.

DR. BETTIGOLE: And in Philly, it's been interesting. We have had a mask mandate for long stretches of the pandemic, and Philadelphia has actually been, I think, the city with the highest rate of mask use, maybe because it's not terribly politicized in the city or hasn't been.

When we were watching what was happening with BA.2 happening in Europe, seeing sharp rates of increase in cases, sharp rates of increase in hospitalizations, especially in the UK--we typically follow UK. So we kind of signaled, I kind of signaled, that the mask mandate might be coming April 4th. We announced it on the 11th to start enforcement on the 18th.

By the 21st, we were already seeing cases leveling out, starting to drop, hospitalizations dropping, and at that point, it became clear that people had started the masking well before the mandate because, you know, it doesn't take three days to impact your case rate.

I've always said we want to be the least restrictive necessary, and since the mandate piece didn't seem to be necessary, we skipped the mandate and just kept the strong recommendation.

About a week ago, you know, again announced that we were seeing cases rise and strongly recommended masking, and we are already seeing masking pick up in the city. So I don't want a mandate if we don't need a mandate. I do want to make sure people have the information they need.

One of the things our epis have noticed as we look at data throughout the pandemic is that the rate of rise early on in case numbers, regardless of what the numbers are, but the rate of risk can be predictive of a new wave, and so that's something we want to alert people to because hospitalizations are two to three weeks later. So if we wait to tell people that something is happening until there is a lot of people in the hospital, we will have missed our chance to prevent things.

So, you know, that's kind of our theory right now. We're watching things, and of course, I've learned never to say never in this pandemic.

MS. ABUTALEB: Dr. Nesbitt, can you talk to us about the local perspective on this issue? How does health equity among American cities help to move the needle towards a healthier future?

DR. NESBITT: Oh, well, I mean, to me, it's rather simple. If we don't improve the health status of the people in our community and our society and our country and globally who are having the poorest outcomes, we can't improve our overall health, right, as a nation, as a world, and so this conversation or this goal of achieving health equity should not fall to the responsibility of just one group of individuals. It shouldn't be just one, the interest of a select few. So we really adopt this notion that health equity is everybody's business. It's everyone's job. It's everyone's work.

So I think it's critically important that when you're adopting population health frameworks, when you have patient safety and quality initiatives, any community health initiatives that you have has to be done through an equity lens. It's not enough to achieve improved health outcomes for your city overall and still have wide disparity gaps, right? And so we very clearly here in the District of Columbia not only look at whether or not our infant mortality rates have improved, for example, or whether or not we're improving cancer outcomes, but we look at whether or not we're improving the disparity gap or the equity ratio. And I think that's critically important. If you're leaving people behind, you're really not making a difference in your overall population health.

MS. ABUTALEB: And I want to stay with you for a minute. What are some of the ways that D.C. is addressing the issue surrounding vaccine access and hesitancy?

DR. NESBITT: Sure. So we did‑‑we did a number of things. One of our first commitments and priority was we established a scientific advisory group that was focused on us having an implementation of an equitable program focused around equitable access, and that helped us think through as we were rolling out our program. And the scientific advisory committee will exist because we don't consider ourselves finished with rolling out a COVID‑19 vaccine program, and it was a combination of medical professionals, public health experts, community experts and community leader from the faith community. Some of our advisory neighborhood commissioners were members of our group as well.

The second thing we did was as our program was rolling out, we first opened our mass vaccination sites and our community access points in our communities that were experiencing the highest burden of COVID‑19 outcomes.

Now, what we saw with that was what a lot of other places in the U.S. saw is that people were willing to travel great distances to get access to COVID‑19 vaccines, and so that did not lend itself immediately to equity, right, to parity of where our poor outcomes were happening to people getting immediate access to those vaccines.

So we had to add another layer on top of that, which was prioritizing access through a scheduling system for the residents who actually lived in those neighborhoods, because we found just putting those vaccines in your community didn't mean that you would be the first people to get them. So we had to kind of, you know, box people out‑‑I don't know how else to describe it‑‑so that the folks who lived next to those rec centers and senior centers and pharmacies would actually be the ones to get it.

And then we just started layering other things on by hearing feedback from folks. We created senior buddies programs. We did Faith in Vaccine initiatives with the faith‑based community in our city. We did in‑home vaccinations where you could call us and we'd come to your home, so that people who had challenges with‑‑if they were caregivers to seniors and couldn't leave the house or they had child care issues, we did everything we could to really make getting into neighborhoods a priority for folks.

And one of our biggest success stories that I'm really proud of is that we partnered with the Special Constituency Offices that the mayor has, and our mayor's Office of Latino Affairs did such a tremendous job that our coverage for primary series is highest amongst our Latino population, such that when the delta wave occurred, we did not see high rates of infection amongst the Latino population in the same way we did with the first wave of COVID‑19, and I think that that's such a remarkable example of how when you do those community partnerships, you have those right grassroots efforts, you're using trusted community messengers and community partnerships. You can actually achieve equity and get the right message to populations who had been so disproportionately impacted.

MS. ABUTALEB: That's a great story, and it's nice to hear one that's inspiring and that we can learn from.

Dr. Bettigole, I'd like to pivot to the idea of success stories, building on what Dr. Nesbitt was talking about. What local solutions to vaccine inequity can you point to that are valuable lessons for the future?

DR. BETTIGOLE: So I couldn't agree with Dr. Nesbitt more about the problem of just geographic access not being enough.

There were several things that we learned. We heard from community members that we needed walk‑in access. We needed extended hours. So listening to those things were important, but the community partnerships, I agree, were key, and so many people‑‑I think Dr. Ala Stanford's story and the Black Doctors Consortium, people know pretty widely from Philly, and that was huge.

There are other stories that are less widely known, one of which‑‑you know, we have a similar outcome with our Latino residents. There was a local reverend who was very persistent and convincing about the need for doses in the community and committed to helping, and one of his staff members actually went door to door, got a whole bunch of community leaders that she knew. They went door to door literally signing people up for vaccine slots, you know, convincing them first to get vaccinated and then saying, "Okay. Tuesday at 10:00, you're coming down to our"‑‑you know, and they had the vaccines at their organization.

And we reached a tipping point‑‑this was about April of '21‑‑of, I think, enough people in the Latino community knew somebody, a family member, a friend who had been vaccinated and was okay, and all of a sudden, the rates shot up. And, similarly, we are at, I think, 95 percent of Latinos in Philly with one shot, 85 percent fully vaccinated, and in the delta wave, you see that huge difference in the hospitalization rate and the death rate among Latinos. So those community groups, the partnerships, I can't say enough about how important they were in getting the work done, and that's just one little example.

MS. ABUTALEB: Dr. Nesbitt, what experiences or stories from D.C. do you think will have the greatest impact on the future functioning of the city's health care systems and approaches to other vaccines in the future?

DR. NESBITT: Sure. You know, for me, I have really been committed to this notion of what I call closing the chasm between public health and clinical medicine, and I find that a lot of conversations that we have in this country attempts to create a divide or create competition between the public health community and our health care system about who gets more money and who's the favorite. And I think that what COVID gave us an opportunity to do was to really see how the talents and the gifts and all of the qualities that one part of the system has really benefits the other, and so the degree of collaboration and integration that public health and health care had throughout the COVID pandemic is really something I think we should take an opportunity to build on and to recognize that there has to be strategic investments in both systems in order for us to really serve our population in the best way.

The technology and innovation that happens in health care with innovation around therapeutics, with what we learned about what was going well with the treatment of patients very early on in COVID, we really on the public health and governmental public health side had to diffuse those concepts out into community to make sure people knew about those therapeutics, to make sure that our clinicians knew how to use those treatments. And then on the public health side, we really have a lot of responsibility for surveillance, for getting a lot of those things adopted and out into the community.

And so just imagine if we took those same approaches to many of our chronic diseases, if we took that same approach to preventive health needs, and if we take that same attitude into the next emerging infections that happen in our country. We'll be far better off instead of taking this notion of being competitive or picking one with over the other.

That's not how our system was designed. We used to have many of our physicians who thought of themselves as doing public health work and then now kind of see themselves as only being in the health care system, and now we don't have many of our health care clinicians who don't see themselves as having a role in public health, and I think we now have a philosophical shift with everyone being able to recognize that they play a critical role in both.

MS. ABUTALEB: Well, you both talked a lot about vaccine efforts in your cities and how big a difference these outreach efforts made. So, Dr. Bettigole, do you think that the national approach to vaccine access has been a coordinated effort, or do you think that cities have been on their own to devise the best practices for distribution? You both talked about these success stories, and I'm wondering if that's really knowing your city or if that's part of a broader national effort.

DR. BETTIGOLE: I think it's both. I think we've all learned through this process. I think there was a lot of focus on the federal level initially on these very large centralized vaccine distribution centers, and then we all kind of collectively learned from that, that there were real access problems with doing that, real access problems with online schedulers, with places people needed to drive to, with just the competition for scheduling those slots, and we've changed. And the federal effort has changed with that too.

I think the worry right now, though, is for the first time, at least in my memory, we've said to everybody, regardless of who you are, where you're from, your insurance status, how much money you have, come, and if it's COVID, we'll treat you, we'll vaccinate you, we'll test you. And now we're not seeing that anymore, and we are still‑‑I mean, even if we stay at this low level of around 311 deaths a day‑‑you know, it's more than 100,000 deaths a year‑‑there's still a lot of COVID around. We're all still at risk, and we know that there are some groups among us who are more at risk than others.

As we look at that federal effort‑‑and, you know, I know there are people arguing against this, but pulling back from people who don't have insurance, you know, what happens with Paxlovid access if you're uninsured? And what is that going to do to the disparities that we are seeing? I feel like we are creating another huge disparity right now in this country that we need to be paying attention to because it is turning into resourced people will have access to not just vaccines but very effective treatments, and un‑resourced people will not. And that is really appalling.

MS. ABUTALEB: Well, we have just about two minutes left. So, Dr. Nesbitt, I want to end with you. Is there more that you think the federal government should be doing to help address ongoing health disparities that have been illuminated by the pandemic?

DR. NESBITT: Oh, absolutely. There's always more that can be done, and, you know, I will say that there are some additional things that were done during the pandemic that will continue to leverage. There's new funding that's been made available for us to have more focused efforts around disparities, especially around health literacy, and we've taken advantage of some of those initiatives here in the District of Columbia that really takes a look at health literacy. I know we haven't talked much about that here, but that's been a huge part of‑‑a big contributor, I should say, of one of the barriers to vaccine equity in our communities, and misinformation feeds into that, but also, I think of health literacy in a much bigger and broader context in terms of how people even understand how to navigate systems, and when they don't have the ability to navigate systems, they tend to fall out of systems. So I think that there's a lot more that can be done by the federal government to resource those types of initiatives.

I also think that the federal government can do more to give states and large cities latitude to make decisions that are best for their jurisdictions, right, to not always be so prescriptive because some of these solutions are going to be homegrown.

The other thing is that I'm a huge data wonk, and I believe in evidence‑based initiatives, but so much of what needs to be done to achieve health equity is going to be told to us by the people that we need to serve. It's going to be‑‑we're going to learn it by listening to people, by them informing the solutions and the interventions, and because of that, the evidence doesn't yet exist, right? There aren't a lot of research studies already out there. There aren't a lot of papers that are published. So, if you're waiting to fund things that are evidence‑based, we're going to be waiting to fund things for quite some time. So I think we have to really adopt this notion of making federal investments into things that are promising practices or evidence‑informed to really get off the bench and make a difference in people's lives.

So I do think that there is more the federal government can do, but I want to nod and acknowledge that they have taken some huge steps in recognizing health equity and making commitments to it with a task force and other efforts that are being done not only within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, because equity cuts across a host of other domains, but always more that can be done.

MS. ABUTALEB: Well, we're unfortunately out of time, but I want to thank you both so much for joining us here today.

DR. NESBITT: Thank you.

DR. BETTIGOLE: Thank you.

[Applause]

[Video plays]

MS. LABOTT: Good morning, everyone. I'm Elise Labott from American University, and today we're talking about health inequities particularly when it comes to mothers and babies.

Now, America is facing a crisis related to maternal and infant health. Pregnancy related death has more than doubled over the last 30 years, with more than 700 women dying every year in the U.S. Just to set the scene and put that into numbers, that's one woman dying every 12 hours from pregnancy related causes, and Black women are three times more likely to die than White women.

Now, the March of Dimes and Merck are partnering to combat this crisis and to talk about how health inequities have brought these two organizations together to level the playing field for moms and their infants. I'm joined by Dr. Zsakeba Henderson. She's the senior vice president and interim chief medical and health officer at March of Times and Jacque Caglia. She's the director of Learning, Communications, and U.S. Programs at Merck for Mothers. It's great to have you ladies.

Zsakeba, let's start with you. We're looking at this health crisis right now, but we also read the headlines. We have this crisis on baby formula, and so we'd be remiss if we didn't kind of acknowledge that this crisis is also one of inequity, and underserved communities, Black mothers are finding it even harder to find this formular right now.

DR. HENDERSON: Yes. And this issue, I think one of the things that's important it shining a light on the importance of mom and baby health. Often moms and infants, some of the most vulnerable in our country, are often forgotten, and I think this infant formula crisis helps remind us that--

MS. LABOTT: It really brings it home.

DR. HENDERSON: --moms and babies are very important, and we feel very deeply about how families are struggling, looking for formula, looking for ways to feed their baby, and we continue to try to advise families to remember even despite this crisis, it's important to remember that there are things that you should do to help make sure your babies are getting the best nutrition, things that you should avoid to make sure you're keeping your baby safe. We're continuing to remind families not to dilute formula, not to use formula from unknown sources.

We're also continuing to encourage breastfeeding, and for families that can't breastfeed, that there are sources that they can obtain human milk if they're interested in getting human milk from Human Milk Banks of America--Human Milk Association--excuse me Human Milk Banks Association of North America approved milk banks, and making sure that we pay attention to what's happening and being able to increase supplies for formula for families that are unable to breastfeed.

MS. LABOTT: Yeah. It's a real gut check.

Now, neither of you are strangers to health inequities across the board. Let's talk a little bit more broadly about the crisis related to maternal health. You do an annual report card at March of Dimes. Let's talk about what that data shows when it comes to health of mothers and their children and racial disparities.

DR. HENDERSON: You brought up a very important point earlier talking about how the deaths among women in this country due to pregnancy related causes is unequal. Unfortunately, our country is one of the worst countries, industrialized nations in terms of outcomes--

MS. LABOTT: Crazy.

DR. HENDERSON: --for moms and babies. We continue to fall at the bottom of the pack of industrialized nations for maternal health, and we spend more per capita on health care. So that's so unfortunate.

You mentioned that Black women are three times more likely to die, but that's only our national numbers. At some places in our country, it's so much worse.

As you mentioned, our March of Dimes report card we release every year gives grades to our country and to each state on how they're doing for preterm birth and also provides additional information on other maternal and infant health indicators and policies that impact moms and babies.

And our country has a grade of a C minus. If your child came home with a report card--

MS. LABOTT: Unbelievable.

DR. HENDERSON: --with a C minus, would that be something that you would be happy to see? And in some--

MS. LABOTT: Nobody here, I think.

DR. HENDERSON: --of our states in our country have a grade of an F, and unfortunately, still one in ten babies are born too soon in this country, and although we saw a slight decrease in preterm births over the past year from a rate of 10.2 to 10.1, the decreases were not equal, and we talk about inequities, Black and Hispanic--excuse me Black women and American Indian and Alaska Native women are 60 percent more likely to have a preterm birth in addition to the inequities around maternal death. So this is a continuing, persistent problem.

We've had increases in maternal deaths doubled over the past 30 years and have persistent disparities over that time period.

MS. LABOTT: Yeah. I mean, you grade the country a C minus. Let's just break that quickly down a little bit regionally. Like, what do the numbers tell you about how this is impacting communities? It's a story about people, really.

DR. HENDERSON: It's definitely impacting communities, and when we look at the breakdown across, you know, states, and communities, there are definitely differences. There are some states in our country that have a grade of a B, and then there are others with an F.

A most recent report just released about a month ago looking at maternal deaths right here in Washington, D.C., showed that out of the maternal deaths in Washington, D.C., 90 percent were to Black mothers in this area, and that is so unfortunate. And then when we look at specific communities, 70 to 80 percent of those deaths were in just two areas, in Wards 7 and 8 in D.C. So there are clear inequities, not just by race and ethnicity, but there are differences across the country due to where you live.

We also look at access to care and issues around maternal health. We have a Maternity Care Deserts Report that we release every other year, and in our most recent report, we saw an increase in the amount of counties that do not have access, where you can't find an obstetric or maternal care provider.

There are more than 50 percent of counties in our country where there is no obstetric or maternity care or very limited care, and there are 7 million women of reproductive age that live in these areas. So we are in dire straits in terms of not just looking at the outcomes but for moms to even have access to a place where they can get the best care possible for their pregnancy.

MS. LABOTT: Yeah. I encourage everybody to check out that report card because these statistics are very sobering.

Jacque, many folks in our audience are familiar with the Merck for Mothers program. That's your country's $650 million initiative to ensure no woman has to die while giving birth. Talk to us about how this collaboration advances the equity issue.

MS. CAGLIA: Sure. Thanks for the question, Elise, and you used the word "collaboration," and that's one of our core principles. And it's a little bit beyond collaboration and really about co-creation and getting as close as we can, as approximate as we can to the people who are experiencing the challenge, and so building on some of the data that Dr. Henderson shared, we also know that 60 percent of the deaths across our country are preventable, and we know that two thirds of those are happening in the postnatal period. And so that points us in the direction of needing to learn more about what's happening across the country related to postnatal support and what more can we be doing to support that.

To link it into the conversation we were having earlier related to health equity and vaccine equity, at the start of the pandemic, we heard from a lot of people who were pregnant that they were scared, and they were afraid, and they weren't sure if they should deliver in health care facilities. They weren't sure about the safety of the COVID 19 vaccines, and we knew that they needed to hear from a trusted voice.

And so, talking about collaboration, we went directly to the March of Dimes, and we formed a partnership to be able to offer a series of live webinars where the March of Dimes team was able to bring together experts to speak directly to people who were pregnant, to speak directly to people who were trying to access care during that time and answer their questions. And thousands of people across the country joined these webinars. People actually still watch them today, those webinars back from 2020.

And something else important that I want to mention related to that is that was also around the time where we had a confluence of events happening across the country, and there were a series of significant things that happened that elevated a bit more in our collective consciousness systemic racism that exists across the country. And I really want to commend the March of Dimes team because you can't talk about maternal health and maternal health equity without talking about the racial disparities that exist and outcomes across the country, and they bravely and authentically weighed it into that conversation and wove it into the webinars as well. And we had some hard conversations, and we got some tough questions, but we showed up in a way that got people the information that they needed at the very important time to better access health care services.

MS. LABOTT: Yeah. Zsakeba, these type of partnerships working with health care companies obviously are critical. Just list for us a couple of other things that you think are really solutions here that we can hold on to. I know bias training is one of them. What else is going to make a difference here?

DR. HENDERSON: Well, first of all, I think it's really important that we listen to mothers and listen to families and truly understand what they need and what they're going through. For example, we know that there are some mothers that present with certain issues or problems, and they're not heard. They're not listened to.

And the other issues around bias you mentioned, in the health care setting, we know that there are systemic issues with how patients are treated differently, be it based on race, based on their socioeconomics, where they're from, and we are working very hard to help eliminate and tackle some of those biases through our awareness to action, implicit bias training for maternal health care, infant health care providers and those that take care of these patients.

It's so important for us to recognize that we all have biases. We bring our history of our lives with us into our work, and the way we engage with the patients are impacted by these biases. And it's so important to help tackle these disparities by first recognizing that and finding--having strategies to be able to counteract those biases and make sure that every patient gets the most respectful care when they come into the health care setting.

MS. LABOTT: Let's change gears a bit to talk about the pandemic and vaccine equity. Over the past two years, we've seen that's exacerbating existing inequities related to vaccine access.

Jacque, talk to us a little bit about--more about the overall impact on vaccine coverage rates and what you're doing to address that.

MS. CAGLIA: Sure. Well, not only do we have a vaccine equity issue related to COVID 19, but the pandemic has impacted our routine immunization rates across the country, and this has a direct impact on the health of our mamas and our babies across the country. And so we feel like we need an all-hands approach to elevating routine immunization rates across the country, almost the same level of energy and effort that has gone into working across the public and private sector to identify vaccines and treatments related to COVID 19.

Another thing I want to build on, Dr. Henderson mentioned the importance of listening, and that listening is so critical, not only talking with people that are most impacted by the challenges, but going directly to where they are and where they're accessing health information. And this is an area where we see a lot of potential power related to digital connectivity and the power of social media and where people are accessing health information online.

And so our company is a proud founding member of something called the Alliance for Advancing Health Online, which is working across tech sectors and health sectors to identify the best practices around how we leverage social media and other online platforms for delivering health information, and we've actually leveraged this for some of our work in maternal health through a collaboration that we had with the Centers for Disease Control through a grant we made to the CDC foundation where we supported a digital only campaign called "Hear Her," focused on the recognition of maternal health warning signs and responding directly to some of what we heard from so many people across the country, that they spoke up and mentioned that they were experiencing a symptom or they didn't feel quite right, and they were dismissed.

MS. LABOTT: You know, Zsakeba, we're coming to a close of this conversation. There's so much more to discuss, but, you know, you remember when the COVID happened and the vaccines were rolling out, there was a lot of discussion among mothers about should I get vaccinated, should I get vaccinated, not just for the COVID vaccine but in general. So talk to us, you know, as we're coming to a close, how this impacts maternal health. What does the research show about the importance of pregnant women and getting vaccinated in general?

DR. HENDERSON: Well, we do know that pregnant women are at increased risk for complications and poor outcomes from COVID. They're at increased risk not only for increased admissions to the hospital, being intubated, and ultimately also increased risk of death, but they also are at increased risk for pregnancy complications, babies being born too soon, preeclampsia, having bleeding problems, blood clots. And it's important for pregnant people to understand the importance of being vaccinated and that it protects them and their unborn child.

When we talk about the statistics around maternal deaths, we recently saw the information released from CDC just a couple months ago that showed an increase in 2020. There were 754 women who died in 2019. In 2020, that increase to 861, and it's almost certain that those--that increase in deaths was largely due to increase of deaths to COVID-19.

And we don't even know what's going to happen for 2021--

MS. LABOTT: Right.

DR. HENDERSON: --but we can see that there were increased deaths during the late summer and early fall for pregnant woman. Close to 300 women have already died, pregnant women have died due to COVID 19, and over 32,000 have been admitted to the hospital--excuse me--have had COVID.

And so it is important for pregnant people to understand that the vaccine is safe, and that they are at increased risk for poor outcomes, and that the CDC and all of us recommend that whether you're planning to become pregnant, whether you are pregnant, whether you can become pregnant that the vaccine is highly recommended to prevent COVID-19 and its complications.

MS. LABOTT: Yeah. And as Jacque said, that information is online if anybody is confused and really wants that real factual information.

Well, you know, as we've discussed policy, research, especially these partnerships are really important because we need to address not just the patient but the provider, the larger environment that contribute to our health, and that's able to kind of amplify the impact on creating a more equitable and healthy future for all of us, not just for moms and babies but for all of us.

Dr. Zsakeba Henderson, senior vice president and interim chief medical health officer and--medical and health officer at March of Dimes, and Jacque Caglia, director of Learning, Communications, and U.S. Programs at Merck for Mothers, thanks for joining us.

We're going to watch a short video, and then we'll get on with the program. Thank you.

[Video plays]

MS. ABUTALEB: Welcome back. To those just joining us virtually, I'm Yasmeen Abutaleb, a health policy reporter here at the Post.

My next guest joins us from the White House COVID-19 Response Team, whose focus is on the issues surrounding health equity.

Dr. Cameron Webb, thank you so much for being with us here today.

DR. WEBB: My pleasure. Thanks for having me.

MS. ABUTALEB: So, in our earlier discussion, we've discussed that the White House just recognized this grim milestone of 1 million deaths in the United States due to coronavirus. I want you to talk to us a little bit about the outcome of last week's COVID-19 summit. Were there any concrete steps agreed upon that you think will make a significant difference in our ongoing fight against COVID, and how do you think it will make a difference?

DR. WEBB: Well, I think last week's summit in so many ways was one of those important reminders that this pandemic is still going on. I mean, the fact that we still have to make that point plain, it tells a lot about how much people are eager--how many people are eager to move on but yet how critical it is that we continue to focus on the tools and resources necessary to address this pandemic.

And then when you talk about it in the global context, that's truly the only context for describing a pandemic, right? When people talk about, you know, well, this is happening in other countries versus here, the fact of the matter is we are tied together in a single garment of destiny. So I think that that commitment from the summit that we were showing ongoing commitment to the rest of the world but at the same time the calls for action. You know, the vice president spoke about the ongoing need to do a lot of work, and we talked about the ongoing need for funding from Congress. There's an important part of the response in front of us, and I think we continue to make that point, including the dollars we'll need that are necessary to continue that global response.

MS. ABUTALEB: And to your point, every time we see cases rise in United Kingdom or South Africa, we see something similar happen here, so...

DR. WEBB: That's right. That's right, and I think, again, it's really critical that people understand that just because other things are in the news cycle, just because there are other crises facing the country and the world--and my heart goes out to everybody in Buffalo right now--we can't act like that's not happening, but at the same time, we still have a pandemic. At the same time, we have--you know, we've talked about these overlapping crises in the country over the last two years, and that doesn't mean we can take our eye off the ball with COVID. What's unique about now is that we have more tools today than ever before to address this crisis. It doesn't make it a noncrisis. It just means we're better prepared for it if we lean in.

MS. ABUTALEB: There was a little bit of news from the White House this morning, which is that the federal government is sending out another round of COVID 19 rapid tests to every household. This time, there are more available for each household. There's eight as opposed to four. Tell us a little bit about that and how that's part of the overall plan to deal with the current increase in cases that we're seeing.

DR. WEBB: Well, you know, if I had my druthers, people will be testing for COVID like they brush their teeth in the morning, because I think it's really important that if you wake up with symptoms, with a cough, a sore throat, a runny nose, that you don't have to go searching for a COVID test.

You know, we were talking about equity here. If you go back to the earliest days of the pandemic, there were huge haves and have nots about who could get access to testing, and so the ability to deliver tests directly to somebody, I think that makes a big difference. It's not lost on me that that doesn't solve all of the challenges, right? We can deliver tests to residences.

I think early on, folks said, well, you know, what's eight tests? Is that enough? And then it was, you know, four more, is that enough? And then, finally, it's now we're up to 16 tests per individual that we're sending from the federal government directly to an address. I say no, that's not enough. You know, the fact of the matter is if you're insured, you can also get it through your private insurance. You know, I think eight tests per month per covered life, that helps make a difference.

My seven year old son has gotten more than his fair share of COVID tests that we've purchased through our insurance, and so we just make sure in our home that we stay ready and as I say, a lot of my community: stay ready so you don't have to get ready. I think COVID tests are an important part of that. They're an important part of the equation. They're an important part of keeping people safe.

And so today's news is more good news, but it's also a signal to the American people, stay ready, because these tests, you can have them in our home. Don't wait to get them until the day when you're trying to navigate some symptoms. You need them in your house on the ready when you need them.

MS. ABUTALEB: So President Biden formed a COVID Equity Task Force shortly after taking office. That task force released a report in November, and the recommendations included having a permanent health equity infrastructure in the White House. So I want to know what changed in terms of the administration's policies or the design of the White House response as a result of that task force, and have its implement--sorry--have its recommendations been implemented?

DR. WEBB: Well, you know, that task force, I think, is one of the unsung heroes of the response. Dr. Marcella Nunez Smith was leading that work, and it wasn't just people in government. These were leaders from community, from outside of government, coming together, spending their time to lend their expertise. They issued 55 final recommendations, and by the end of last year, we had begun action on over 80 percent of them already. Those 55 actions that the task force sent us, now six months ago, we've spent these six months working closely with agencies, working closely with offices. That's turned into now over 300 different actions that agencies are taking.

So our plan as a White House is to issue a report in the coming months about the work, kind of what's come after that task force report. I think it did shine a really important light on what it means to truly center health equity. So there's a lot more to come on that. I think it's critical that we make sure that folks know that that work didn't stop on November 10th when they transmitted the report. It continues every day.

And in terms of kind of that permanent infrastructure, what that looks like, I think we continue to have that conversation, because you've seen the president has talked about equity in a lot of contexts, certainly with regard to COVID, health more broadly, education, data. You know, there's so many different pieces across government and so our ability to coordinate this equity lens.

And just a note, I know there are a lot of folks in this room who probably have done equity work in your lifetime, and you know how frustrating it is, that equity is siloed. Well, we've got the equity space, but then we have these other spaces.

I think what the president has done pretty intentionally is that how can we make equity a thread through all of government, infused in everything that we do, and that's our equitable data working group. There are a lot of different pieces, and so I hear people saying the president talks about equity a lot, and I'm like, "Good." It's certainly better than the alternative, and I think it's an important turning point, inflection point for our country.

MS. ABUTALEB: How do you think skepticism has impeded our ability to slow the spread of the pandemic? Of course, one of the biggest challenges throughout the pandemic and one that the White House is dealing with every day is the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation on all sorts of platforms.

DR. WEBB: Yeah. I think it's had a tremendous impact, and it's tragic really. I mean, I think so often, you hear stories of folks who, you know, in following then myths and disinformation, not out of ignorance, but out of, you know, echo chambers, the fact that that's all they hear.

You know, we do a lot of focus groups from our side. It's what informs the way that we engage community, and, you know, every time I'm sitting and observing these focus groups--and we usually do a couple dozen every few months, and every time I'm observing, I just want to stop the focus group and be like, "No, that's not true. That's not at all true," but it's so pervasive. I think it's had a tremendous impact.

I think that our approach to it has been--and I think we take our cues from a lot of community leaders on the ground--is we're going to leave with our tenacity. You don't get tired of telling people what's real and what's true. You just have to keep doing it over and over again. So it has had a tremendous impact, you know, certainly in some communities more than others, but I think that as time has gone on, the truth is bearing out. The data around the deaths prevented from COVID--I mean, if you look, yes, we reached a million deaths, but instead of that 1 million, it would have been about 3.2 million without vaccines. That's a tremendous number of deaths. So instead of if you know one person who has died from COVID, you would know three.

And, similarly, of the million people who died, 250,000, those deaths could have been prevented with vaccines. So, again, these are things, these are the parts of the story that we need to tell. Vaccines work. They're effective. They're safe, and we have a tremendous amount of data on that. You just can't get tired of telling people that. You have to do it over and over again. So it has an impact, but I think that we just have to continue to push.

MS. ABUTALEB: Well, we actually have an audience question about vaccines. This is from Megan who joins us today in our live audience. She asks, as omicron subvariants continue to develop and circulate, is the federal government rethinking their strategic plan to address COVID-19, including investing in second generation vaccines that offer broader, more durable protection against SARS-CoV-2 and its variants? Boosting every two to five months is not a plan and is, in fact, detrimental to the overall vaccine policy for a number of diseases, including measles, nationwide.

DR. WEBB: Yeah. Well, Megan, it's a great question, and I think that what I would say is that rethinking happened several months ago. When the National Pandemic Preparedness Plan came out, it had an eye toward variants, and in specific, knowing that there's always going to be a new variant coming our way, how do we get to a space where we're no longer just chasing our tail? And we know there's always the threat of a variant that can evade or escape our immunity, and then we're seeing and hearing about that now. People are following BA.4 and BA.5 very closely. You know, I think that's something that we're really trained on because we know that if that becomes the dynamic where we have a variant that's, you know, our current level of immunity doesn't protect us, that's terrifying to a lot of folks.

And so, yes, that's a huge part of our strategy today. Of course, many of you probably heard that some of the pharmaceutical companies have described having bivalent vaccines. I know Moderna, in particular, has, and so we're looking at that.

But I'll tell you, we will not be first in line in the world to purchase those vaccines if we don't get the dollars from Congress. We can continue to pass out the vaccines that we have, but this is why the ongoing response and the investment in the ongoing response is so critical, because, you know, the president has described this as a wartime effort. And I can't think of a wartime effort that I've seen in the history of this nation where we pulled the wartime response funding in the middle of the wartime effort. You know, it's so important that we say we're still in this. There are still hundreds of people dying each day, well over a thousand people in hospitals each day, countless cases because so many are being tested at home, and we know that this pandemic is still going strong. We're just better at navigating it. It doesn't change the fact that we're still fighting it.

And so I think that, you know, I absolutely agree that's a huge part of our strategy moving forward is both our surveillance, so we have a better sense of what's coming our way, our coordination around the world, but also, you know, the broader vaccination effort.

A lot of people--just a quick note--a lot of people have asked, well, when should people get that fourth booster--or the second booster, fourth shot, and we know from the data that, yes, it does provide additional protection. My parents are both over 65. They asked me, "When should I get the shot?" and I say you get it now because you don't know what's coming your way. And even though there may be a new vaccine coming in the fall at some point in time and it may be better, who knows if you're going to make it to the fall? If you were to get COVID and you had waning effect of this now, take the tools that are in front of you. Take full advantage of them now because, again, that's so important.

So I agree it's not a strategy to vaccinate folks every couple of weeks or months, but I think that with the current state of the science and the tools that we have today, that's our option. We're continuing to invest in having better options.

MS. ABUTALEB: Well, so I want to talk about the COVID funding for a few minutes because that is posing challenges on a number of fronts. So one is you mentioned we're not going to be first in line if you do not get that congressional funding. The White House requested $22.5 billion from Congress a few months ago. It looks like, if they come to a deal, which is not certain, it will be more around 10 or $10.5 billion. So what concessions do you have to make, including on whether you buy the next generation vaccines, the bivalent vaccines that Pfizer and Moderna have in trials right now or tests or antivirals? The tools we have are good. They're not necessarily a long-term strategy for dealing with this. So what sorts of decisions do you have to make, given if you get the funding, it will be less than half of what you requested and even that's not certain?

DR. WEBB: Well, it's a few things because, I mean, we've learned through this pandemic how to spread things thin because we've always been looking for additional resources. Here, I think part of what we're going to see is instead of being able to cover six months, it's going to cover a shorter duration of time. We're going to have to pick and choose our spots, and those conversations are ongoing with state leaders, with local leaders, with scientists saying, "What is our best bang for our buck? Our goal is saving lives through this."

And I think that the reality is no matter what number Congress settles in on, it's not the end of what we'll need for COVID‑19, and there are different moments in terms of political will that will arrive in the future, but it doesn't change the fact that we need to act now. So I think that it is going to force some difficult decisions.

I'll give you a couple that are top of mind. We think about Evusheld, which is a preventive therapy for immunocompromised individuals. We have some of it. We had to make a decision immediately about whether to purchase more. I think that a lot more people can and will benefit from Evusheld, especially as people get more familiarity with it, but we're not going to be able to purchase those additional ones without more dollars.

Paxlovid, we're spreading it out all over the country. There's lots of availability, and so people think, yeah, we've got plenty. Twenty million courses is what we purchased. Twenty million is not going to be enough to meet the needs of the American population in the months to come.

So, again, it's preparing for what's ahead, not necessarily talking about we need today, and so you'd hate to see the COVID resources fall off a cliff. And I think that's where we say, well, how do we make sure that we really create a longer slope on that if we only get $10 billion or something along those lines? How do we soften that fall while we continue to advocate for what we truly need?

MS. ABUTALEB: And I think on Paxlovid, we're seeing even if there's ample supply, there have been a lot of challenges in people actually being able to get it for a number of reasons. So there's money that also needs to go to the distribution and implementation of a plan to make sure people can actually access it, even if it's there on the shelves.

DR. WEBB: Well, we're talking equity here, and so Paxlovid and equity, it's a huge challenge.

I always tell people there are six steps from when you first had COVID symptoms and you get that pill. You have to know you've got symptoms. You have to get a test. You have to get a result. You have to see a prescriber. You have to get a prescription. You have to fill a prescription, and that's why we created the test to treat sites, to try to collocate that, but we're piggybacking off of infrastructure that, quite frankly, is built for systemic inequality. It's built on this notion of structural racism, and so, no, we don't have minute clinics in some of the hardest‑hit, highest‑hit communities because it doesn't create the margin for those companies to derive the greatest benefit.

So, you know, yes, we can use some of that infrastructure to deliver the tools that we need, but we also need to piggyback off the infrastructure for federally qualified health centers, and right now, we've got 1,400 across the country, 13,000 sites, but only a couple hundred are test and treat sites. So we push every day to try to get more and more engaged in that space.

Part of the reason why federally qualified health centers are not jumping or chomping at the bit to be Paxlovid prescribers is because they're stretched absolutely thin. They've been testing. They've been doing the vaccinations. Their staff has been decimated for so many reasons.

You know, you think about all of what's truly happened in this pandemic is it's eroding the very infrastructure that was, you know, patching together the needs and concerns of the hardest‑hit communities, and so that's why when we talk about additional resources that are needed, sure, there's the core COVID response needs, but let's be real. The underlying infrastructure has been exploited by this virus time and time again, and we're still going to be swimming upstream unless we start to address that underlying infrastructure.

I think there are some key ideas in there, the president's infrastructure plan. I think there's a lot more work to do, but I think that, you know, this is‑‑this is the challenge of equity, right? We're doing this work in a terribly inadequate environment.

MS. ABUTALEB: Well, we have a couple minutes left, and we can't have a whole conversation about equity without talking about global vaccinations. So the United States has led an aggressive effort to provide vaccines to some of the poorest nations in the world. Global vaccine efforts on the whole have fallen pretty far short of the goals that were laid out, and now we've got this added challenge because‑‑in talking about the congressional funding with the strip‑down agreement that lawmakers are talking about. There is actually on money for global efforts. So what do you do in the face of these obstacles, and is the White House going to be able to continue to meet its global commitments if it doesn't get that funding?

DR. WEBB: You know, I think the lack of ongoing funding is certainly going to be a challenge. It's the reason why we advocate for it so strongly, and, you know, I want to lift up the work that's been done, right? Over 530 million doses of vaccine have been distributed around the world, over 114 countries. That's a huge fulfillment of a commitment. Our goal is 1.2 billion. We're on our way. We've built an infrastructure to distribute vaccine across the world. In a lot of instances, countries are telling us like, "We don't need any more right now." But I think there's still so much more work to do. It's not just about getting vaccines to people or getting vaccines to countries. It's about the infrastructure within those countries supporting the public health apparatus. There are a lot of different components that turn vaccines into vaccinations, and I think the ongoing resources are the key to that. If we don't turn vaccines into vaccinations‑‑we can pass out however many we want‑‑we're not going to curb this pandemic, and I think that's going to be really a key factor in the weeks and months to come.

And we're keeping our eye on what's happening around the world. There is still a critical need to support the public health apparatus in a lot of different places, and so our investment, our engagement with COVAX remains really important, but again, there's a lot more to do.

MS. ABUTALEB: I want to end on an uplifting note. We've got about a minute left. So what are some success stories you've seen that the federal government and all of us can learn from?

DR. WEBB: Well, you know, I'll give the success story of the vaccination effort. I tell folks all the time, in terms of primary series, when we first started, people thought it would be impossible to get a majority of folks to do anything, and when you talk about equity specifically, to do it at equitable levels, I joke you can't get 80 percent of folks to eat ice cream. There's too much lactose intolerance out there.

But I think that in this vaccination effort, when you look at our survey data from the National Immunization Survey, 85 percent of Black adults have their primary series, 85 percent of White adults, 88, 89 percent of Latino adults. Those are numbers that are unfathomable to people if they went back two years and you said this is what we're going to achieve.

So what it tells us is that equity is possible, and so it's not an aspirational goal. It is an operational necessity, and so, when you frame it like that and you show the success, it's transformative when you tell communities, 85 percent of folks from your community have been vaccinated. That last 15 percent feel left out, right? So I think it's really important for us to tell those stories and then to say, "Hey, on boosters, let's do it again. For kids, let's do it again." For all the resources and tools that people need, we can do this, and we can do it equitably. I think that's going to be the story of this pandemic, and I think community members and leaders are the reason why we've done that.

MS. ABUTALEB: Well, we're unfortunately out of time, but thank you, Dr. Cameron Webb, so much for joining us today.

DR. WEBB: My pleasure. Thanks for having me.

[Applause]

[Video plays]

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Good morning. I am Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer here at The Washington Post.

I am delighted to be joined here by a man who needs few introductions, surgeon, author, and now USAID's assistant administrator for global health, Atul Gawande. A very warm welcome to Washington Post Live.

[Applause]

DR. GAWANDE: Great to be here.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, I want to start with a challenge. We learnt recently that the Biden administration had failed to secure $5 billion, as we heard in the last segment, and I know you made very impassioned pleas for that funding. How does it hurt our response globally to the pandemic?

DR. GAWANDE: Well, I haven't given up yet, and neither has the Biden administration, but it is going to be extremely damaging if we do not have funding to continue past the summer in our global COVID‑19 work. Stopping funding of COVID‑19 will be damaging on a number of fronts.

So, first, you have to think about how much we've accomplished. We have had a historic global vaccination campaign that has reached not just the highest‑income countries in the world but also the upper middle‑income and lower middle‑income countries, to the point that even in Latin America, we're closing in at 80 percent fully vaccinated in those populations.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Say that again. Eighty percent.

DR. GAWANDE: Eighty percent there.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: That's an impressive number.

DR. GAWANDE: On the other hand, less than 1 percent of vaccines of the 10 billion vaccines that have gone out have reached the low‑income countries. So, if you look at Africa as a continent, the vaccination rate, the full vaccination rate is just 16 percent, and that gap means that the variants that continue to roll and surge around the world. We've been successful in disconnecting cases from deaths, so that we can‑‑we've had surges of cases, but the surges of deaths have been much lower, and we're‑‑and we have other tools in our arsenal like antiviral pills and rapid tests. And those simply have not reached those parts of the world.

That is damaging because it's going to be harmful for health. It's damaging because it disrupts our supply chains. You know, the world is interconnected. The basic ingredients of everything from our own drugs to what we needed for our computers goes through Africa and other parts of the world that are affected, and so our supply chain shut down. Inflation happens, and then our variants come out of those parts of the world. And every variant has come from abroad. Those surges have hurt us here at home, and so it is, I would argue, a health mistake, an economic mistake, an ethical mistake. It's also a geopolitical security mistake of epic proportions.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: How have we failed to get those messages across? I've heard other people in global health‑‑David Milliman make the same point‑‑that this is not just a health issue. It's a national security and economic issue. Where has the messaging gone wrong on global terms?

DR. GAWANDE: Unfortunately, a lot of it has been politicized, right? Some degree of difficulty in moving public health messages is there in every part of the world, but we have a few parts of the world‑‑and unfortunately, our country is one of them‑‑where we have‑‑where it's become a source of political divide.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Mm‑hmm.

DR. GAWANDE: I want to point out the ways, though, that it has not been a source of political divide here, and Cameron earlier in the earlier segment alluded to it. Over the age of 65, we are at well over 95 percent vaccination, regardless of political party, regardless of‑‑and also, we've done an extraordinary job addressing the equity gap by race and by even geography. So it is possible to work across these divides.

This virus is built to allow for exploitation along political lines because the deaths are concentrated in people over 50, but the transmission is concentrated in people under 50.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right.

DR. GAWANDE: It is invisible, and so for the population we need to come on board with bringing vaccination, it can be exploited. It's exploited in Tanzania where we had a president who denied the existence of COVID, opposed vaccines in a way we didn't have in this country, and the new‑‑and then died of COVID. And the new president now in‑‑she is trying to move an entire country, and that is very difficult to do when you start behind the eight ball that way.

We are a year into‑‑over a year into a presidency where we have really turned down the heat on this, and we've made substantial progress, and I'm thrilled to see that when we've had opportunities like rapid tests and antiviral pills, that same politicization isn't occurring.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So vaccination rates have dropped here and around many other parts of the world, and I want to ask you a little bit more about whether we need a different kind of vaccine. I mean, here I just got my second booster. I'm sure you're in the same position and many other people here. That's because the efficacy wanes. What do we need to vaccinate the world? Can we manage a re‑boosting program like this?

DR. GAWANDE: Yes. Well, the reality is for the highest‑risk people, we not only have to make sure that the primary series gets out there, but that we are also able to get boosters to the highest‑risk people.

We know that people with immunocompromised conditions, like HIV/AIDS, those are the people in whom infections of COVID can become chronic, and you develop mutants, mutations in those people, and that there is particularly high risk that those folks generate the variants that cause evasion of vaccines or of our treatments. And so getting full vaccination and boosting to those populations is absolutely critical, and we're not doing that in the low‑income world.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right.

DR. GAWANDE: And so that's critical.

But I would say that, yes, that is the science that we're stuck with is that we have vaccines that are effective but seem to need to be boosted.

I will point out that we have had continued remarkable effectiveness in preventing deaths‑‑

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right.

DR. GAWANDE: ‑‑and severe and critical hospitalizations, right? ICU admissions. And so achieving immunity through vaccination for the primary series at a minimum, that will get us substantial progress in protecting against the worst outcomes of the disease.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So I want to read to you a statement that the Indonesia president made at the White House summit. He said, "At the global level, all countries, big or small, rich or poor, must have equal access to health solutions." So what are the consequences if we can't get that sort of equality? You've touched on that, but got a little deeper into what it means if we get these great differentiations and particularly the poor nations are left out.

DR. GAWANDE: Well, I understand that has been our world before COVID, right? In the last century, we have learned how to have an arsenal of treatments, diagnostics, tests, and public health capabilities that have made it so part of our population in the world can count on having a life expectancy of greater than 80 years.

What I would point out is that even within our own country, we have not been able to offer everybody equal access to that life expectancy and quality of health, and I think it is a‑‑I've argued this is humankind's most ambitious endeavor, to deploy what are now 6,000 drugs, 4,000 medical and surgical procedures, plus thousands of public health interventions, town by town to every person alive while supporting our economic capabilities and schools and everything else. We are all learning to do that.

COVID to me was an incredibly optimistic sign because the first time, we said we have a breakthrough, and we need to see it reach the rest of the world sooner than the usual 25 to 50 years. We need it to happen now, and we are making it happen in the course of so far about nine months, we deployed half a billion vaccines, which is astonishing.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right.

DR. GAWANDE: I am worried. The rapid tests have not reached the low‑income world, anything like we have here. We take it for granted. You can't get them in most‑‑in many low‑income countries, and our new antiviral medications, which are effective for the unvaccinated, have a 90 percent protection against death or hospitalization, that has also not rolled out in the world.

In the recent summit, we committed, even though Congress hasn't passed money, we have reallocated, and it's a tiny amount of money, $20 million, but we leveraged that to get organizations like the Global Fund, Unitaid to match with well over $100 million, which means that we have about 20 countries, up to 20 countries in the world that we can begin rolling out, low‑income countries where we can begin rolling out those rapid tests and antivirals. We'll get generic manufacturers online. We also announced getting the price down to under $25 a course with generic manufacturers, if enough orders come in. We need to put in the big orders that get the production liens moving and make it fully available in the world, and that's where we need to have the congressional funding for.

But I'd say there are reasons for optimism that to me COVID showed us, showed the world that we could be‑‑it's not acceptable to have breakthroughs that are not available to the whole world.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right. So talk a little bit more about those innovations. I'm fascinated. I know you had a very high penetration rate, I think, of vaccines in Indonesia, and then you've been deploying AI in some other parts of the world to combat misinformation. Talk a little bit more about those innovations and how you've developed them on the spur of the moment to combat this challenge.

DR. GAWANDE: Yeah. I mean, the‑‑a couple of critical things. It's the same stuff we've been doing there.

[Laughter]

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right, okay.

DR. GAWANDE: You know, on the same‑‑

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Put it on a bigger plain.

DR. GAWANDE: You know, it wasn't enough to just generate the vaccines. We had to pour substantial amounts of resources in to make sure that we could reach those rural populations from Panola, Alabama, to West Virginia to, you know, the Pacific Northwest. I mean, talking to the teams and how they got it out, two‑thirds of Alaska is not connected by roads, and they could get to Inuit populations and others in the same ways. And we‑‑for low‑income countries, they don't have those resources. We have deployed $1.7 billion in support at USAID to countries ranging‑‑including ones like Indonesia, where in Indonesia, for example, it was specifically we said we will support you to reach your hardest‑to‑reach places, and that meant workers, paying staff salaries, being able to get vehicles that could traverse.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right.

DR. GAWANDE: You know, you need boats. You need four‑wheel‑drive vehicles. You need other things to get to difficult‑to‑reach populations, just like we had to in Alaska, and that allowed that Indonesia to reach very high rates of vaccination.

We are working on‑‑we're currently supporting 11 of the most under‑vaccinated, high‑potential countries in Sub‑Saharan Africa. We found that campaigns of four to ten weeks, including work on misinformation but heavily on just get out to the hard‑to‑reach places, secure the cold chain, make sure the pieces in the puzzle come together. We're doubling and tripling vaccination rates.

Uganda has now reached 70 percent of their adult population with at least one dose of vaccine, and this can be done, but we need‑‑we need to bring resources to bear that they don't have.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So I can't resist asking you. During my reporting, I've heard from some experts in public health saying there are lessons from overseas that we need to bring back here. Have you seen them? And specifically, one or two where global vaccination has worked, for example, through UNICEF or something and we need to bring those strategies back to this country?

DR. GAWANDE: Well, you know, because we had it first, I'd say, in the vaccination space, there are a couple things. Like, I'm really struck, for example, in Côte d'Ivoire, there is a program that we built, was a rapid disinformation tool, and, you know, people have touted the AI stuff. But, actually, what I love about it is how mundane it is. It is a network of people who tell you the rumors in their community, send in the rumors, and immediately allow for the central agencies to be able to offer replies. So, as soon as they found out that in certain communities, there was a belief going around that this vaccine was aimed to make people infertile, we could get trusted parties, often doctors, to help negate those rumors and keep them from getting hold and, you know, making sure it doesn't become part of the political landscape. And those kinds of effects, I think, are ones that I wish we could use here.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: You have spoken domestically about the push and pull between science and politics, and of course, public health belongs in a little bit of both of those fields. How is that, the tension between those two, affected our global response?

DR. GAWANDE: Well, there's some appropriate distance between science and politics, right?

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right.

DR. GAWANDE: Science can only give you the facts. It can't tell you what to value. We had a debate in this country in the early 1980s when we had a 55‑mile‑and‑hour speed limit, and we could give you the facts that raising the speed limit would increase deaths by 5,000‑or‑so more deaths per year, and we said it's just too damn slow. And we've increased our speed limit to 65, and then we went to work on airbags and on all of those other passive restraint approaches.

Well, it's the same thing when it comes to COVID. We know the facts and need people to be dealing in the world of facts. So here is the arsenal that helps. Here is what works, and here's‑‑you know, I see many of you in masks. Masks are effective in reducing transmission, and that making our choices about what risks we're willing to take. You know, we also know the value of keeping the schools open. We know the value of doing a variety of other things.

What's frustrating is not using the arsenal of tools we have to allow people to return to normal life. You know, I came into The Washington Post, and here you have rapid tests available to any employee as you come in, and you‑‑

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Every day.

DR. GAWANDE: And you can have‑‑you know, at the State of the Union, the entire Congress was able to be unmasked because everybody was tested before the State of the Union.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right.

DR. GAWANDE: We can have events and activities that return us to normal life, but use the tools that we have available. And I think that is true for the entire world. We can increasingly decouple the fact of cases and start turning this into an endemic respiratory illness that does not have to result in overwhelming our hospitals, in having a surge of deaths. We can reach a point where it starts to be that way. We also have to be prepared for the appearance of variants that might set us back.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right.

DR. GAWANDE: And without funding, we're not able to do those things.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So I'd love to ask you an audience question. We've had one from‑‑let's see. This is Rachel in New Jersey who asks, how do we ensure continued support for developing countries that have built up their public health infrastructure during COVID‑19 once the pandemic is over?

DR. GAWANDE: Well, so there's a couple things. First is to understand we have approached this, the support we're giving to countries, in ways that are intentionally building that capacity for a lasting effect on the system, and I'll give you a few examples. Number one is we are now the leading supporter of building oxygen capacity around the world, absolutely critical for a respiratory illness that we have oxygen, and you saw many of the horrifying images from India when you had many places that simply ran out of oxygen. And bringing oxygen capacity and doing it in ways that is building a lasting system and an ecosystem that keeps oxygen flowing and lowers the cost, et cetera, is also then there to help address the biggest killer of children under five, which is childhood pneumonia, able to address adult respiratory illnesses, makes for safer birth and safety surgery. It is a dramatic effect on the system. We have a number of different ways that are like that.

So you can point to our health information tools now around the world and in low‑income countries where countries are tracking their vaccination rates and their case and disease rates in an almost real‑time basis. Extending those tools and enabling that for the range of public health illnesses is absolutely critical.

There's been training of frontline workers. There's been the development of whole new platforms for vaccination, like using pharmacies for vaccination, mobilizing school‑based vaccinations, and those can be applied to continuing onward, HPV vaccines, which are reducing cervical cancer all over the world, critically deployed through school vaccinations, and now that we have that platform, that's really important.

There are adult vaccinations like hepatitis B vaccine, pneumococcus. Those things, I would argue, are opportunities now that more and more of these systems have been built, not to mention cold chains, et cetera. So there's a lot, I think, that can be better as we recover in the months and years to come.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I want to ask you about a couple of countries, very different ones, Ukraine and China. Ukraine, we've got this huge dislocation of people. I think only 35 percent vaccination, first vaccination. What's the potential for them to overwhelm the hospital systems of the countries they're moving into?

DR. GAWANDE: Well, there's a few things. Number one is that across‑‑many have, of course, displaced to the West, and they are going to countries that have quite robust vaccination systems and health capabilities.

I was just in Poland, a couple of weeks ago, coordinating our Ukraine health response, and what Poland, for example, is doing is extraordinary because they're offering entry, full membership into their health system, offering vaccination and treatment capabilities, and so that's really important.

Inside Ukraine, there's really three different areas. There are the areas under siege, and in the west‑‑I'm sorry‑‑in the east, in particular, in the south, the destruction of the health systems by the Russian government is just devastating. I mean, one survey of over 800 facilities found that 400 had been rendered nonfunctional either due to being destroyed or their staff having been caused to leave, and so there's a‑‑there's a near collapse of health in that part of the world.

But in the newly liberated areas and in the north and the west, you have a system that is really standing up on its two feet. The ministry of health has been extraordinary handling large volumes of people and needs support. The passing of the Ukraine supplement is absolutely critical, and part of that is also dealing with managing their public health needs as well.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I'm afraid we're going to have to finish after that one. We're running out of time. So China will be the next time I get to speak to you.

DR. GAWANDE: Oh, there we go.

[Laughter]

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So, Dr. Gawande, thank you so much for joining us today. It's been a huge pleasure and very, very informative.

DR. GAWANDE: Thank you.

[Applause]

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And thank you to everyone here and to our audience at home. Thank you so much for joining us today. If you want to see more about our programming, it’s on WashingtonPostLive.com. Thanks so much.

[End recorded session]

