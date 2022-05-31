Transcript: The Path Forward: The U.S. Economy with Lawrence H. Summers

Placeholder while article actions load

MR. IGNATIUS: Welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m David Ignatius, a columnist for The Post. Our guest today is one of the world’s most respected economists, Lawrence Summers, former Treasury secretary under President Clinton, Director of the National Economic Council under President Obama, President Emeritus of Harvard University, and also a contributing columnist for The Washington Post. Welcome to Washington Post Live, Mr. Secretary.

MR. SUMMERS: Good to be with you, David.

MR. IGNATIUS: [Audio distortion] out of this meeting, and specifically, what do you hope Fed Chairman Powell will say to the president about what he's doing?

MR. SUMMERS: I think that the president's column today in The Wall Street Journal articulated the right broad principles, that inflation is now our preeminent short-run economic problem, that it has to take priority over other problems, that the first part of any strategy for it has to be monetary policy, that the president has to respect the independence of the Federal Reserve as the Federal Reserve does what's necessary to contain inflation.

Frankly, it's been my view that the Fed was way slow to recognize the gravity of the gathering inflation score, even though there was substantial evidence of it. But I've been heartened in recent weeks and even the last several months by Chairman Powell’s statements about the importance and centrality of inflation. I think the question is going to come in terms of policy going forward. I think the right presumption is that you have to increase interest rates by more than inflation has gone up if you want to have any prospect of containing inflation.

And inflation has gone up a lot. It depends on what measure you use. You could find measures where it's gone up 7 percent. I think that's an exaggeration. But it's hard to find a measure where inflation has gone up less than three or four percentage points. And I think that's the kind of increase in interest rates that, at a minimum, we're going to need if we're going to have a prospect of containing inflation--unless, of course, the economy heads towards recession on its own, which given the turbulence in the stock market, and given some of the disturbing indicators about consumer confidence, is also a possibility. But I think that we need to recognize that a soft landing is going to be very difficult in these circumstances.

MR. IGNATIUS: That's a pretty pessimistic forecast. If I hear you right, either we're going to have a recession from external causes, disruptions in the global economy, or we're going to have such substantial increases in U.S. interest rates because of Fed policy on the order of 4 percent that it seems almost certain to produce a recession. So is that something that our viewers should just assume is in the future as a result of policy or just the circumstances in the world?

MR. SUMMERS: David, nothing is certain in economics, and so no forecast should be made with greater than a 75 or 80 percent probability. But we do know this. We know as your clip introducing this quoted me to say that when inflation has been above 4 percent and unemployment has been below 4 percent, we've always had a recession within the last--next two years. And right now, inflation is well above 4 percent and unemployment is properly measured well below 4 percent. So, I think the likelihood is that we're not going to get through this with a soft landing.

Now, the consensus forecast is more optimistic than that, and it may turn out to be correct. But my own judgment is that given where we have been, it is going to be very difficult to get through--get through this, that we now have wage inflation running at a close to 6 percent rate and the tightest labor markets we've ever seen in our country. And I don't see how we can get inflation to substantially decelerate without wage inflation falling substantially, and I don't see any reason to think wage inflation will fall substantially unless there's a substantial loosening in labor markets, which would mean higher unemployment.

MR. IGNATIUS: You, as you said, have been a very frank critic of Fed Chairman Powell. It's also the case that you've been discussed for at least a decade as a possible Fed chairman yourself. I want to ask without specific criticism of Powell what you would do if you were Fed chairman now that isn't being done. Are there additional instruments, tools that could be used that might smooth this process and make it a little less bumpy?

MR. SUMMERS: I don't think there are additional instruments for the Fed to use. I think that I would distinguish somewhat more sharply between the quantitative easing policies with respect to mortgage securities and with respect to treasuries than the Fed has, because I think that needlessly exacerbated the housing bubble.

I do think there needs to be considerable soul searching at the Fed as to how they missed this as badly as they did. They were declaring that inflation would be transitory through most of 2021, even as it was becoming clearer to--clearer and clearer to a growing number of observers that inflation was not a path to being purely transitory. So, I think some review of the modeling and forecasting techniques that the Fed uses is in order and I think it would give confidence that these kinds of mistakes are less likely to be repeated in the future.

You know, David, I did an experiment. I'm not sure it was done exactly right, and I'm sure there are people who would quibble with the way it was done. But I asked a research assistant to take the FRB/US, FRB/US macro econometric model, and take that model and simulate a hypothetical experiment in which we added 10 percent to the budget deficit every year for six or seven years and say what happened to inflation. And that model said that the inflation rate at the end of those six or seven years would go up by 70 basis points. Well, if that's even close to right, that says much more about the FRB/US model that is used at the Fed than it says about the U.S. economy. So, I think there does need to be some soul searching here at the Fed, some after action analysis of what has happened. Now it may be that that is underway. And I know that Chairman Powell and others at the Fed are always Looking for outside advice as to--as to what best to do. But I think that is something that would be in order.

MR. IGNATIUS: Just curious whether they--Fed Chairman Powell and others at the Fed have sought your advice. You indisputably got that right.

MR. SUMMERS: David, I've got--I’ve got a longstanding--I've got a longstanding rule that when I talk to officials in government, I don't discuss it with The Washington Post or other journalistic outlets. So, I'm just not going to answer that question.

MR. IGNATIUS: Well, I'm sorry to hear that, but we'll accept that. So let me just dial back to your earliest warnings. In February of 2021, a month after President Biden took office, you frankly warned at the time that he was crafting his stimulus package that the stimulus he was proposing could--and I'm quoting here--set off inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation. As we've discussed painfully, that warning was correct. I am curious what you heard from the administration--or if you don't want to talk about that, what's your sense is of whether they fully took that in. It didn't seem that that was the case for at least six months.

MR. SUMMERS: David, I'm happy to talk economics with you. I'm not going to talk--I'm not going to talk about the personalities and politics within the--within the administration.

MR. IGNATIUS: Okay. Let me--let me introduce another personality, one that we know well at The Washington Post, and that's Jeff Bezos. You publicly criticized Jeff, former CEO of Amazon, now owner of The Washington Post, for a tweet that he had made that questioned whether raising taxes was effective as an anti-inflation measure. And you said--and I'm quoting here in your tweet--"It's perfectly reasonable to raise taxes to reduce demand to contain inflation, and the increases should be as progressive as possible." Explain that and why you thought it was appropriate to take issue with Bezos’ tweet.

MR. SUMMERS: Bezos, who's obviously a leading figure in the country by virtue of being its second wealthiest citizen, attacked the administration by saying that it was wrongheaded--I don't remember exactly what word he used--confused, to conflate the discussion of tax policy with the discussion of inflation, that they were somehow completely separate and that it was misleading and disingenuous of the administration to suggest otherwise. I thought that was just wrong. I thought that it was very natural to think of reducing demand as an important part of any inflation strategy, and that it was very reasonable to think of tax increases as an appropriate part of a strategy for reducing demand. So, I didn't think the argument which was being lively discussed was a logical one, and I thought it was appropriate to point that out.

MR. IGNATIUS: On this question of stimulus and the administration's not only stimulus legislation that was passed but plans for additional significant stimulus on the order of $2 trillion, I’m just wondering whether you think, in your view, the nation owes Senator Joe Manchin, who was the principal opponent of the additional spending, a vote of thanks for avoiding something that could have contributed even more seriously to the inflation problem we're experiencing now.

MR. SUMMERS: I've got great respect for Senator Manchin, and I thought that a compromise between Senator Manchin and the administration, if it had been worked out, could have been a very important contributor to economic policy and to macroeconomic stabilization in our country. The difference between the Rescue Act, which I was very critical of, and the Build Back Better Act was that the Build Back Better proposals were paid for, that, yes, the government spending was going to increase demand, but the tax increases were going to reduce demand.

And so I think the right program of raising taxes and making necessary public investments would have been a very important step forward. It would have been an important step forward for the environment in important respects. It could have been an important step forward on poverty reduction. And I'm sorry that it didn't take place. I don't think it would have been appropriate to have done it in a way that had further stimulated the economy. But that was not a necessary part of the kind of public investment program that the administration was advocating.

MR. IGNATIUS: Let me ask you, Mr. Secretary, to go back to the question of inflation and help us think about the trajectory downwards. Inflation fell a little bit in April to 8.3 percent, but it's still near a 40-year high. I'm curious. You've talked about significant additional interest rate increases. If that program that you advocate was followed, how long do you think it would take to bring inflation down?

MR. SUMMERS: David, it's very hard to say because nobody can forecast what's going to happen to oil prices. Nobody can forecast what's going to happen to commodity prices. They're things that right now are very much in the realm of geopolitics. It's very difficult to forecast what's going to happen to expectations. What I’d be watching is what's going to happen to the labor market.

And I don't think there's a durable reduction in inflation without a meaningful reduction in wage growth. And right now, with the labor markets so tight, I don't see such a meaningful reduction in wage growth taking place. Perhaps it will. And there are some signs that some firms that were very short on labor three months ago are now reporting that, if anything, they no longer have a big problem in hiring workers. So perhaps we will see a disinflationary process start to take hold. But I would be surprised if this year, like last year, we didn't have inflation, way, way above the 2 percent target. And it would surprise me if we returned to the 2 percent target next year.

MR. IGNATIUS: You were very critical of a recent Congressional Budget Office forecast, which was way more optimistic than what you just said, which predicted that by the fourth quarter of this year, year over year, inflation will drop to 4 percent, and a year after that, in the fourth quarter of 2023, will fall to 2.3 percent. You said that was the least plausible CBO forecast that you could remember in 40 years. Just expand on that a little bit. That was such an extraordinary, upbeat account. Why do you think it was so wrong?

MR. SUMMERS: So by the way, in fairness, I think the CBO has been a bastion of credibility over time. So, most of its forecasts have been eminently reasonable and honest, and you know, very sound forecasts. So, least plausible coming from the CBO is a little bit like LeBron James’ worst game. There's a very high standard that it’s being--that it's being compared to. But I go back to the basic logic of [audio distortion] logic is some kind of Phillips curve that says wage inflation is unlikely to slow when the labor market is overheated, and price inflation can't slow that much if wage inflation is very high.

Another way of looking at this is to look at the behavior of interest rates. Whereas you know, David, economists focus on the real interest rate, the interest rate subtracting the inflation rate, the interest rate in terms of purchasing power, and those are at extraordinarily low levels by historical standards right now and usually easy money, which is manifest in low real interest rates, shows up as higher inflation. So, in the absence of positive real interest rates, in the presence of overheated labor markets, I'm not sure why one would form as one's best guess the idea that the economy would be very strong, but inflation would not come down. We don't have any examples historically where inflation has come down very substantially without meaningful economic slack. And I'm not sure what the basis is for thinking that this will be the first--the first time.

Now, in fairness, mine is a more pessimistic than consensus view. And you know, that kind of view proved to be right a year ago. I hope it won't prove to be right now, but I fear that it will.

MR. IGNATIUS: Let me ask you as we near the end of our--of our time to talk about another interesting criticism you made recently of economic policy. The headline was that you were criticizing "hipster" antitrust policies from the administration that could drive inflation higher. But I want to quote your comment in full because it's interesting, and then just ask you to explain it. You were responding to a speech by Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, who talked about his concerns about private equity, among other things. And what you said is, "What's badly misguided and potentially dangerous to our economic future is the set of doctrines that people jokingly referred to as hipster antitrust. That's a theory that says antitrust shouldn't be about maximizing benefits to consumers but about other objectives, such as dealing with private equity." And then you said, "That tilts very easily into a kind of dangerous populism." It’s a clear warning. I want to ask you if you'd explain to our viewers a little more what you're concerned about.

MR. SUMMERS: Sure, David. I am all for competition. I think we've not enforced the antitrust law vigorously enough in this country for some substantial number of years. I think mergers--for example, mergers of major hospitals within the same city that create large amounts of monopoly power should be subject to attack and more attack than they have been in the past. Those are attacks on monopolies that raise prices.

There's another older idea about antitrust. It's the idea that says we shouldn't let Walmart expand because it hurts small merchants. It's the idea that says that firms that are able to produce more efficiently, but because they're producing more efficiently need fewer workers, shouldn't be allowed to realize that economy. It's the argument that says that firms that are able to be aggressive about reducing prices shouldn't be able to do that. Those theories, which are basically theories that lower prices are bad, seem to me to usually not be in our broad economic interest, and certainly, by definition, when they're saying that lower prices are bad, are a negative from the point of view of reducing inflation. And I think in the writings of the FTC chair, and at least as I interpreted some of what was said in that speech, those arguments seem to potentially be present.

But look, it is early days yet. We'll have to see. It's the deeds that matter, not the words. But I think that we all want to be able to agree, wherever exactly we are on the political spectrum, that if you're making things better for consumers by reducing prices, that's presumptively good, and if you're raising prices, that's presumptively bad, and that if government is going to start interfering with efforts to reduce prices, it had better be awfully, awfully careful.

MR. IGNATIUS: So, fascinating comment. This is a rare discussion about economics that I wished could go on for another hour. I want to thank my friend Larry Summers for joining us to discuss these issues. Thanks for being with us. I hope you come back.

MR. SUMMERS: David, good to be with you.

