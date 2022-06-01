Transcript: World Stage: Ukraine with Sergiy Kyslytsya

Placeholder while article actions load

MS. RYAN: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Missy Ryan, national security reporter with The Washington Post, and I’m thrilled to be joined here today by Sergiy Kyslytsya, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Nations, to discuss the war in Ukraine, the international response, and prospects for peace. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Ambassador, welcome to Washington Post Live.

AMB. KYSLYTSYA: Good morning, Missy. How are you?

MS. RYAN: Great. Thank you. Thanks so much for joining us.

AMB. KYSLYTSYA: My pleasure.

So, Ambassador, let's just dive in. There's a lot to discuss here.

So, Ambassador, let's just dive in. There's a lot to discuss here. I wanted to start with the Biden administration's decision to provide medium‑range rocket systems to Ukraine. It's a new step that hadn't been taken before. So I'd like to ask you, what significance do you see in this provision of the HIMARS system, a new system to Ukraine, and what do you think it says about the evolving Western response to the conflict?

AMB. KYSLYTSYA: Well, I think that has a very fundamental impact and importance because what we currently observe‑‑and as my very good colleague, our ambassador to Washington, D.C., said yesterday in one of your public statements‑‑we currently see an artillery dwell in the east front, and basically, none of the sides can achieve a victory, and the offensive of the Russians is stalled, although there are some very limited offenses that have no military importance, however.

But both sides are stalled, and what happens, basically, the Russians kill Ukrainians at a rate, as my president said yesterday, of 60 to 100 soldiers per day, add to that hundreds of wounded, while we do our best to stop the offensive. And if we do not receive in the most near future necessary weaponry, weapons and arms and munitions, I mean, that may last for quite a long time, and it wouldn't really be helpful to any of us, including the third parties' concern. It wouldn't be U.S. administration and our European allies.

MS. RYAN: Do you think that this signifies the West really coming to terms with the stakes of the Ukrainian conflict? There has been, as you know, a disconnect between‑‑for a long time, since the beginning of the conflict, between what Ukraine has said it needs to be able to fight off Ukraine not just for its own sake but for the sake of all Western democracies and the sort of European system and what the West has been willing to provide. How do you see this step playing into the overall equation there?

AMB. KYSLYTSYA: Well, I think that the U.S. administration, probably like many‑‑perhaps the UK was also part of this long‑term vision‑‑was very well informed about the state of the preparations on the Russian side. So they were already signaling both publicly and most importantly behind the closed doors. There are concerns about the preparations, at least starting from the last year. So it was not coming as a surprise to the U.S. administration.

You may recall how many times a press person of the White House or a State Department would say "imminent, imminent, imminent," until that usage of "imminent" caused such a confusion that the White House had to withdraw the use of the word "imminent."

But, anyway, unlike the Americans and unlike, perhaps, the British, some Europeans were not even sure that Putin will‑‑would launch an assault, and secondly, some of them unfortunately were so badly informed that they believed that Ukraine would surrender in two or three days. So they were not even planning midterm or long‑term plans how to assist Ukraine. And only the resolve and the heroic fight of the Ukrainians made them change their opinion and their military and political planning.

MS. RYAN: I'd like to ask you about oil, Ambassador. As everyone, I think, our viewers know, Russia's status as a major energy exporter to Europe and to much of the world has been an important impediment to more deep‑cutting economic effects from the already significant sanctions that are out there. So we've now seen the‑‑after weeks of negotiations, the European Union countries agreed to end seaborne deliveries of Russian oil within months, although pipeline deliveries will continue to flow. What do you think the impact of these measures will be on Russia's economy and potentially, more importantly probably for Ukraine, Putin's calculations when it comes to the war?

AMB. KYSLYTSYA: Look, we are dealing with a kind of war that cannot be stopped or run only militarily, including the objective reality where neither NATO nor individual countries, be NATO members or not, are not willing to engage next to the Ukrainians fighting, in the battlefield, the Russian aggressors. So we cannot have the cumulative effect of military forces of Ukraine and allies in the battlefield to achieve breakthrough at the moment. Hence, the application of other tools to stop the aggression is essential, and among the most important tools is the economic pressure and trade embargoes.

As a matter of fact, I think that all of your listeners and readers should really acknowledge it. Trading with Russia is basically financing of the war, whether we like it or not. Everyone who buys Russian goods or services finances the war. That's a matter of fact. That's one of the things I am telling here in New York when I speak to the UN Secretariat. It continues to procure goods and services from the Russian Federation. I tell them that this is the most absurd situation when the United Nations, where the General Assembly declared the Russian Federation an aggressor, continues to buy goods and services, continues to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in Russian economy through the pension fund.

When it comes to the energy supply from the Russian Federation, I mean, we sincerely, no doubt about it, perceive all financial assistance, be it money or be it loans, be it goods, weapons, but it's also the matter of fact that Europe until very recently, during the first months of the war, was paying almost 1 billion euros to the Russian Federation daily, daily, buying energy, buying gas and oil. So, you know, that is the absurdity of today's globalized war of the world, and it is also the result of irresponsible policy of many, if not all, European leaders until very recently who made their countries, their economies so dependent on energy supply from the Russian Federation.

MS. RYAN: I heard you, Ambassador, when you're saying that energy purchases are essentially financing the war, and I do‑‑I've also heard several European leaders openly question or criticize the policies of their predecessors, including German‑‑Germany's new government criticize its reliance on Russian energy. At the same time, there is an expectation that there could be increasing economic hardship, especially in Western Europe in places like Germany as they try to wean themselves off of these Russian energy supplies. Are you at all concerned that the potential for recession or economic hardship among European consumers will erode the support has really allowed Ukraine to have this incredibly strong response to the Russian invasion?

AMB. KYSLYTSYA: Well, to say that I am or my government is not concerned would not be true, and we should always factor in the reality in our analysis and in our planning. But to say that we should follow this narrative and we should buy this narrative is irresponsible, and it is irresponsible not only for us but also for the European leaders because it is their duty. And I would like to underline it once again. It is their duty to explain to their constituents the whole range of most negative consequences of not taking the necessary, although painful, measures to liberate Europe from the dependency on the Russian gas and Russian oil.

If some politicians are driven by populist sentiments and they have no courage or guts to explain to their constituents the whole danger, I mean, that will backfire, you know, and if Europe does not take measures today, then when Russia hits again, they will all pay triple price for it.

MS. RYAN: I'd like to talk a little bit about the prospects for peace in Ukraine. Obviously, there have been some on and off discussions since the very beginning of the war between the Ukrainian and Russian governments and a variety of different interlocutors, including Turkey and France trying to get some peace talks going. And more recently, we've seen some suggestions from European leaders and from people, including the former American Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, suggest that Ukraine make certain concessions in order to secure a peace deal to end the war, concessions including acknowledging or accepting Russian control of Crimea which, as our audiences knows, was annexed by Russia in 2014 and areas of the Donbas where the separatist conflict has been taking place since then. What is your response to that?

AMB. KYSLYTSYA: You know, I will not dignify Kissinger by responding in details to his most irresponsible drivel about Ukraine making concessions, territorial concessions to the Russian Federation.

I mean, as a matter of fact, I was always amazed, even being a student 30 years ago, including in this country, how that person could maintain his position of respectability and the [unclear] of the American political elite after what he said in 1973, and let me remind all of you what he said. He said‑‑while discussing it with the then President Nixon the situation with the Soviet Jews, he said if the Soviets put them in gas chamber, that is not of concern to the American foreign policy. I mean, that's disgusting. So if a person who is a Jew himself can say that about Jews in the Soviet Union, could say‑‑could say that, I mean, how can I respect him?

The whole range of his deals with the Soviets, starting with the times of Gromyko and‑‑I wouldn't really dwell on that.

But, anyway, it's a matter of principle that the Ukrainians as a nation, they're so determined that no deals that involve permanent territorial concessions are supportable by public. Any politician that would try to bring such a deal with the Russians or whoever has no political future, I believe, and it's very, very dangerous.

The Ukrainians have already sacrificed so many lives that it's totally impossible to make them give up the territories for nothing, and so‑‑

MS. RYAN: So, just to confirm then, Ambassador, so you're saying that the Ukrainian government would categorically not accept any territorial concessions and would only sign off on a peace deal that would involve a full withdrawal of Russian forces basically going back to pre‑2014 situation. Is that right?

AMB. KYSLYTSYA: I think that is exactly what my president and my foreign minister says almost daily. You know, they have to make a decision, however, and they also do that when it comes to the situation with temporarily occupied Crimea. That is a separate case, but when it comes to the withdrawal of the Russians as a result of the recent invasion, that is sine qua non, as they say, as lawyers say. I don't really see any chance for any peace deal that would let the Russians stay where they are right now as possible. It's politically impossible.

MS. RYAN: And just to push you a little bit more, you're saying that Crimea is‑‑Crimean Peninsula is a separate case. Does that mean that the Ukraine government could potentially accept a peace deal that would allow Russia to retain some level of control over Crimea? I just want to make sure what your‑‑

MS. RYAN: No. I mean, from the legal‑‑no. From the legal point of view, the situation is very clear. The Ukraine government and the United Nations, the General Assembly, the international law, they all recognized that the presence of the Russian authorities on the territory of Crimea is the presence of the occupational authority. So they are occupiers, and there is no need, and these positions won't be changed until the full de-occupation of Crimea. So it's already the acknowledged and established facts not only by the government of Ukraine but also by the United Nations.

So the process of the occupation of Crimea may be much longer, you know, than the process of military defeat of the Russian Federation in the mainland of Ukraine.

MS. RYAN: I see. And do you think‑‑I'd like to ask you a little bit about the morale of Ukrainian forces and sort of the psychological state, if we can make any sweeping statements about the Ukrainian people as they contemplate what you're saying and many Ukrainian leaders have said could be a protracted conflict in their country. Can you talk a little bit about the state of readiness for that kind of extended war in Ukraine?

AMB. KYSLYTSYA: You know, Ukrainians are very resilient, and that resilience is in their DNA, and it's not just a lofty statement. It is a matter of fact.

If you look at the last 100 years, how many times Ukrainians were devastated, invaded, made to flee from their country, I don't really see any other nation in Europe who would be so many times devastated.

Look, from what I see and from what I hear, talking to average people, my friends, my colleagues, I don't see and I don't register any sort of frustration or despair. I mean, people are unhappy, but people are also realistic, and I think that most of the citizens of my country do understand that we are in a kind of long‑haul situation where the war may last beyond the next winter, and the consequences of war will be there for generations. So I don't think people have wrong expectations about what is going on.

And the level of the support of the armed forces of Ukraine, of the government of Ukraine, of the president of Ukraine are unprecedented.

MS. RYAN: Let's talk a little bit about the United Nations. You're sitting there in New York, and there have been a series of these very dramatic moments at the UN since the beginning of the conflict, and we discussed that a little bit when I came up to interview you in New York, some of that involving you and the Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya. And stepping back from that a little bit, I'd like you to talk to our listeners a little bit about the role of the United Nations in the war so far. How do you see the UN having advanced the cause of peace and having failed to advance the cause of peace of Europe?

AMB. KYSLYTSYA: Well, as I told you, perhaps, when we met in New York City, it is very important to understand that, unfortunately, some people do not really acknowledge it.

I mean, the United Nations is not a concrete and glass structure on the East side. The United Nations is the assembly of nations, of leadership of those nations. So, when we criticize the United Nations or when we criticize inaction or wrong actions by the United Nations, we criticize, first of all, ourselves and our inability to respond to crises in an adequate manner.

The United Nations is not perfect as an organization. The United Nations is a product of the last century, and the United Nations should be reformed. That's a matter of fact. Whether the United Nations can be reformed in an efficient manner is still an open question, and I am quite pessimistic about it because even now I do not register any genuine desire of the permanent members of the United Nations to launch a profound reform.

And the UN Charter was drafted and then approved, basically guided by the wishes of three nations, the United States, the UK, and the then Soviet Union, who did their best to protect their powers. Nothing can be changed in the charter unless there is agreement of the permanent members.

So, when it comes to the conflict, as we all see now, basically, the UN and, in particular, the Security Council are immobilized because the interests of one of the permanent members are at stake.

MS. RYAN: And just to clarify, you're getting at the fact that Russia as a permanent member of the Security Council has been able to exercise its veto to shut down what would be any sort of legally bonding or notionally legally binding move to compel it to withdraw forces from Ukraine or have a ceasefire or something like that. Correct?

AMB. KYSLYTSYA: Well, several corrections. First of all, I never say that Russia is a permanent member. I always say that Russia occupies the seat of the Soviet Union in the Security Council who is, according to the current text of the charter‑‑is still the permanent member of the Security Council.

Secondly, the Russian Federation is‑‑rather allowed to apply its veto right by other permanent members, you know, and there were some recent developments, as you know. There was the Liechtenstein initiatives ordered by the‑‑overwhelmingly, in fact, by consensus of the General Assembly on veto. There was a recent application by‑‑double veto by China and Russia, and we will now see whether the new resolution on accountability of the Security Council for applying veto right will work.

But the matter of fact is that all of us have made so many mistakes, including letting Russia to occupy the seat of the Soviet Union in a manner that was inconsistent with the UN Charter. So we all now face the consequences of our irresponsible actions in the course of the last 30 years.

MS. RYAN: So, just to provide a little bit more context for our audience, you're referring to the fact that Russia basically inherited the Soviet Union seat as a spot as a permanent member of the Security Council after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, and countries such as Ukraine say that that happened improperly. And, you know, I've heard American officials acknowledge the same thing.

But to your point about other major powers at the UN being unwilling to address that, there doesn't seem to be any willingness that I've heard on the part of the United States to do anything about it, so‑‑

AMB. KYSLYTSYA: Well, the only reason‑‑Missy, I think that the only reason why Russia still occupies the seat of the Soviet Union in the Security Council is the possession of nuclear arsenals by Moscow. Should Russia be nuclear arsenals‑free, nobody will really care because, other than that, Russia is a charade. I mean, economically, it is weak, although the territory is huge, but the GDP of the Russian Federation today is probably less than GDP of California or Texas. So the only reason that Washington, Paris, and London are so cautious about the issue of how the Soviet Union was replaced by Russia in the Security Council is the nuclear arsenals.

MS. RYAN: Ambassador, I just want to ask you one more question on the UN before moving on to a couple other questions about President Putin, and the question on the UN is, where do you see the UN having played an active and positive role in the war so far? We talked a little bit during our discussion about its humanitarian efforts, about the Secretary‑General's trip to Kyiv. Can you just address what other parts of the UN system have done that you think have been valuable?

AMB. KYSLYTSYA: Well, you see, both you and me, unless we are ambassadors to the United Nations, we would be members of the general public, and the general public does see the United Nations almost exclusively through the optics of the Security Council because it is the most politically exposed, controversial, lots of hype and fights inside the Security Council.

However, the Security Council, although a very important part of the United Nations system, is just one of many. There is another important pillar of the United Nations, and that is the General Assembly that is composed of representatives of 193 countries, where every country has the same rights as any other country. It doesn't matter whether you are Kiribati or Marshall Islands or the United States. You still have the same vote, and the General Assembly is one of the most democratic platforms in the United Nations.

So, when it comes to the response to the military invasion by Russia of Ukraine, the General Assembly in 2022 has been doing quite well. I mean, let us be reminded that on the 2nd of March, the General Assembly approved by 141 votes, the resolution on aggression that established the fact that Russia was committing an act of aggression. On the 24th of March, the General Assembly approved a very important resolution on the humanitarian situation, and I was pretty much sure that we would have even more votes that we lost due to the very unfriendly aggressive action, as we call it, by the South African republic that put‑‑that tried, rather, to put to a vote an alternative draft.

So the General Assembly is quite important, and as I said earlier, now the General Assembly got this particular right to consider the veto application in the Security Council.

There's also the Secretary‑General, but Secretary‑General is more secretary than general because in the whole history of the United Nations, neither of the permanent numbers or other important members or influential members of the United Nations ever wanted the Secretary‑General to play an important political role. You know, through the entire history of the United Nations, the only‑‑in my opinion, the only super active and super principled Secretary‑General, Dag Hammarskjöld, we all know how he ended. He was killed in the air accident, and that still has not been fully investigated. I mean, the least favorite Secretary‑General, Secretary‑General Kurt Waldheim, he said if you are too active, you will only stay on your job for two weeks, you know.

When it comes to the current Secretary‑General, Guterres, I respect Guterres very, very much, sincerely, because I think that as a person, as a human being, he has very high moral standards. So I always trust what he says. It's another thing that he may not say what we would like to hear because he's framed, once again, as the civil servant, and he is a civil servant hired by all of us. He's framed by the position of the permanent members, you know, and we all remember that until the night of the 23rd of February, he was still hoping that no aggression will take place. But then when it happened, he took a very principled position.

And the last thing I would like to mention, speaking about the United Nations, is the whole family of agencies and institutions of the United Nations, including such important agencies as UNHCR, UNICEF, OCHA, others that provide so valuable humanitarian assistance in the time of conflict.

It's also quite questionable whether their efficiency is adequate and especially when it comes to the circumstances of Ukraine, but we should not fully discard their important role.

MS. RYAN: Ambassador, I have a long list of questions that I would love to ask you and keep the conversation going, but unfortunately, we've hit the 30‑minute mark, so we're going to have to leave it there.

Ambassador Kyslytsya, thank you again for joining Washington Post Live.

AMB. KYSLYTSYA: Thank you.

MS. RYAN: And thanks to all of you for joining us here at Washington Post Live. For information about our upcoming programs, you can go to WashingtonPostLive.com, and thanks so much. Have a great day.

[End recorded session]

