Transcript: Transportation for All

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Hello, and welcome to Washington Post Live. I’m Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer here at The Washington Post. Today we're going to be talking about the future of transportation in America, and we'll have two segments, so please stick around for them both. I'm going to be starting by talking about electric vehicles with Michael Berube, who is the deputy assistant secretary for Sustainable Transportation at the Department of Energy.

Michael Berube, a very warm welcome to Washington Post Live.

MR. BERUBE: Thank you, Frances. It's really an honor be here today.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, we're thrilled to have you, of course, and a word to our audience before we begin, you can tweet questions for Michael to @PostLive. That's @PostLive. Any Twitter questions, please send them in.

So I'd like to start, Michael, by asking about President Biden's ambitious goal. I think it's 50 percent sales of electric vehicles by 2030. Are we on track for that?

MR. BERUBE: I think we are on track for that. You know, it's always a little dangerous to make forecasts nine, eight years out now, but, you know, as your piece at the beginning intro said, Europe hit 20 percent last year, and EV sales in the U.S., the sales rate doubled in the last six months, trending up to 6 percent here. The number of new models that are coming out are astounding, and that's really important because it will increase the range of the types of vehicles. I mean, just watching all the‑‑you know, whether it was the Super Bowl earlier this year or the other football games, right, the hallmark of auto advertising, every ad seemed like it was for a new EV, including pickup trucks, which certainly will be a game changer.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, I've taken a look around, and costs remain high, right, for many of these vehicles. Of course, they'll go down as numbers go up, but what's the government doing to help the process of bringing down the cost of these new vehicles?

MR. BERUBE: You know, one of the things‑‑I just got off the phone with people from J.D. Power who have an overall affordability index, and when they look at payback, resale value of the vehicle, all the factors, they were actually saying that the affordability index is only like 4, 5 percent higher on the EV right now than the conventional gas vehicle.

Now, that said, we actually anticipate that by the time we get to that 2030 date, you'll actually have the EVs, the full cost of the EV, both up front and the operating cost, will actually be a savings for people, which is just‑‑you know, and that's before, quite honestly, gas prices were at the level that they are today. So I think that is a tremendous accomplishment for us to get there.

We are driving battery costs down with new battery technology but also all the other parts of the vehicle itself, improving durability and the length of the batteries, which also help with resale value. I mean, today we're seeing that people are all worried about will my battery last the life of the car. That really has not been a problem at all so far. So we're pretty bullish.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Clarify that for me. The up‑front cost, you say is going to be competitive?

MR. BERUBE: I think the up‑front cost will be very close to competitive, and when you take into account the lower operating cost, even today, it's $6,000 lower maintenance and repair cost on top of the lower actual fuel price cost as well. So there might be a little bit of tradeoff in there between that up‑front and then the ongoing operating cost.

And when you think about resale value of the vehicle, the resale value of the vehicle is a lot based upon its ongoing operating and maintenance cost for a used car. Well, an electric vehicle is going to have the lowest ongoing maintenance and operating cost from a technology perspective. So that should make the resale value really valuable for these cars, which will help people in the used car market as well.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So talk to me a little bit about last year's infrastructure bill and what it has done to help with this process.

MR. BERUBE: Well, last year's infrastructure bill truly was game changing in so many ways. On the electrification front, probably the biggest single item is $7.5 billion towards the EV charging infrastructure build‑out. The Department of Transportation, Department of Energy are working very hard on that with all of the different states and territories for that EV‑charging network. So I think that will provide a lot of confidence for people when they see the growing EV‑charging network. But it really goes beyond that. There's tremendous funds in the bill for battery supply chain, helping to develop a domestic battery industry, developing the processing the materials here in the U.S. That will help with stability and the cost long term as well. There's a significant amount of work on electrifying school buses and transit buses, which will help certainly reduce emissions in those sectors but also increases the exposure of people to the technology, increases the demand for domestic batteries, and in some ways, that's like the tip. Those are the really big marquee programs, but there's more on top of that that will help, that will help now with regard to electrification.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So I wanted to ask a little bit about miles per gallon. I think there's a target by 2026 of 55 miles per gallon for light trucks and cars, and automakers are struggling with that. What's the federal government going to do to help with that process?

MR. BERUBE: Well, I think, as you said, there's recently out of EPA and DOT the new updated fuel economy standards. Really, when you‑‑I worked many years in the automotive industry. When you look now at 2022, 2025 those products are largely‑‑those are designed and being built, and I think those standards were set with that well in mind, understanding where the industry is at.

I think a lot of what we're really focused on is what happens after that. How do you‑‑when you get to that 50 percent of vehicles being electrified by 2030, that becomes‑‑it's just a whole different game, right? You're really now talking about moving away completely from that fossil fuel‑based new vehicle market.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So you spoke earlier about in Europe, I think, 20 percent of sales already being electric vehicles. Why are the U.S. automakers so late to the game?

MR. BERUBE: You know, I think‑‑as I say, I worked in global auto industry for a European, North American manufacturer. I think we're literally talking a matter of one‑year difference here. The U.S. was actually quite a bit ahead on EVs and thinking about EVs and this deployment, and then, if you remember Dieselgate and all the issues around diesel that happened over in Europe who had a very heavy focus on diesels for their, you know, gas and fuel economy. So, when that got pulled out from under them, it was an immediate crisis and a very quick switchover to say we have to move to electric. Whereas, I think on the U.S. side, that that is going to be happening. It's just a little bit off.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, we can't go to EVs without enough charging stations. How are we going about that, and is there a specific ratio for the number of charging stations per cars to make this all work?

MR. BERUBE: You know, I don't think there is a‑‑there isn't an exact type of ratio. I think there's two big things that we have to do. Even though most driving is done locally, only about 10 percent of miles driven really are these long‑distance trips. People need to feel confident that they will have chargers.

So one of the first things that we're doing under the infrastructure bill is building out the corridors across the country. Make sure that the typical person who says, "Hey, I'm going 2‑, 300 miles," right‑‑that would be a typical long‑distance trip today‑‑that they are confident that they can get charging. So, through the infrastructure bill, the plan is to cover every corridor, every interstate, and every major highway after that with sufficient charging. I think that gives people the confidence for the longer‑distance trips.

Then we have to make sure that people have charging where they live. For people that park their car at their home in a garage, that's not that complicated, and we know from all the data and the studies that 80 percent of all charging and electronics will actually want to happen at home. That's when it's the most convenient for a person. It's also when it's the cheapest.

But one of the things we have to think about is what about those people that don't have charging or don't park their car in a house. They live in a multiunit dwelling or an apartment building. That can be true across a lot of different cities. So we're really focused on how do we develop new models for that. What's the best way to provide people charging there and to do it affordably? Because we want to make sure that we have an equitable transition. As we start moving to more and more EVs, we want to make sure that all communities can benefit from that, not just the better off or wealthy.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Yeah. But what about the length of time for these charges if you are on a long‑distance trip and you need to charge? I know how long it takes me to fill my gas tank. I've had a different experience sometimes with electronic vehicles. Can that be sped up?

MR. BERUBE: Oh, it can and it has been dramatically. The battery technology that exists today, which is going to get improved and improved several times over the next seven or eight years is already pretty fast. We're talking about 150 kilowatts to 250 kilowatts of power. So the bottom line is our goal is to be able to fill up your vehicle in 15 minutes, and there's a lot of data industry has done to look at what time is acceptable to people, how long do they really spend when they stop, and I think that's a golden time frame. And that's really to fill it up. A lot of times, you may say, well, I don't need to fill it up completely. You know, I'll only put in half, you know, half of my vehicle's charging load. It will get me to where I want, and I can plug in overnight there where it's lower cost. So we think that the charging time, the technology will solve that, and that won't be the barrier.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So you mentioned equity, but how about political opposition? Are there states that resist the notion of putting in charging stations or transferring to electric vehicles from traditional forms of power?

MR. BERUBE: You know, I haven't really seen that. I think at the end of the day, when I think about the transition to a clean energy future and in transportation, we have to make sure that the solutions work, they work for all Americans, but they got to work for people. They've got to like‑‑as you say, they've got to charge up fast enough, and they have to be affordable. I don't think anyone will be opposed to the idea of a way to get people to work, to their jobs, if they can do it at a lower price than they do today, right? That's key, and that's where some of the technology improvements really have led us, and it also provides a diversification of energy sources as well. And then we have to remember that as the electrical grid is also getting lower and lower greenhouse emissions‑‑and over time, it will continue to improve‑‑your electric car just continues to get better over its life. A typical gasoline vehicle over its life actually gets dirtier as the engine degrades, but an electric vehicle, as electric power plants clean up and renewable energy grows, then the electric vehicle actually gets cleaner over its life. So there's not really a lot to be opposed to.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Michael, we're beginning to hear from people in the audience, and I have a question here from Matt Fenton that I'd like to read to you. Matt says, when will full EV charging be less than 10 minutes, which is needed for equality with gasoline vehicles?

MR. BERUBE: You know, I'll take the liberty of saying at about 10 minutes versus the less than 10 minutes. I think when we get to around‑‑when we look at the technology pathways, the technology in the last part of this decade, call it 2028, five, six years from now, you'll be approaching exactly that level, around 10 minutes.

Now, it will depend a little bit on the range of the vehicle. I just saw one OEM say they're going to start targeting at least one of their models with a 500‑mile range. A lot of people will, I think, actually buy vehicles with more than 300, 250, and that, of course, will influence how long it takes you to charge it up.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So I wanted to ask you about batteries, which you've mentioned, of course, but we seem to be in sort of a new gold rush, a lithium rush, in some ways, and much of it is in China. What is the U.S. doing to win this global battery arms race?

MR. BERUBE: Yeah. We are working very aggressively. The Department of Energy has announced over $7 billion actually in funding to help develop domestic, both the cells but also, as you said, the critical minerals and materials inside of those cells that make up the batteries. There are domestic sources of lithium, and I think, like a lot of things, when there's an increase in demand, right, people get innovative and creative and come up with new technologies to find those and to re‑find them, literally, and process them, and we are starting to see that.

There's a lot of activity you're hearing about out in California and the Salton Sea, which has a tremendous amount of lithium inside, and we know it's there. It's a matter now of developing the economic processes to get it out, but you've seen several billion‑dollar‑plus investments announced in that vein, and I think you're going to see more across all the different parts of the supply chain.

And I will also say, you know, working with other countries that are‑‑that have other minerals of interest, there are a number of countries that have different parts of the battery supply chain, and I think the United States is working very, very closely across those different countries.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: We've got another great question coming in from our audience, so let me turn to another one of those. This is from James Stockmal, and he says, what is the plan to handle old EV batteries? Great question.

MR. BERUBE: Excellent question. Yeah, yeah.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: It is, indeed.

MR. BERUBE: Perfect. Really, the answer there is that's where a number of those critical minerals are going to come. We're doing a lot of work right now on how do you recycle those old EV batteries as well as all those consumer electronic batteries to extract those minerals. We think, then, in the future, up to 40 percent of the raw material that we need for batteries will actually come from those recycled batteries, and that really helps improve the economics because when that battery is done its life in the vehicle, the actual material itself has already been processed. You've taken some‑‑maybe some material from raw ore to a processed form. If you can extract that, you save all the cost of having to reprocess virgin material.

So we think there's going to be a very, very robust battery recycling industry. You're already starting to see a lot of activity there, new companies forming. There is, I think, technology that we can improve upon there to make it more economical, higher volume, and that will also help quite a bit.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So these new vehicles are only, obviously, as environmentally friendly as the electricity we use to power them. Where does the U.S. stand with that? Can you give me a little bit of a sense of where the electricity is coming from and the future of it?

MR. BERUBE: Yeah, definitely. We're actually about to publish an update to a big study that we do with the automotive industry, with the energy companies, and the utilities that looks at the whole life‑cycle emissions of all different technologies, and it will‑‑it shows that today, even at the current power mix, that the typical electric vehicle is definitely‑‑has lower greenhouse gas emissions than its comparable gasoline vehicle. And, of course, we have a goal in the United States to have 100 percent of our electric grid from clean electricity by 2035. Achieving that goal, of course, then will directly translate to very, very low emissions from an electric vehicle.

And, of course, you know, whether we hit that 100 percent exactly in 2035 or get very close to it, as we're improving‑‑and we are seeing those renewables grow dramatically, significant announcements out of Washington in the last day or two on solar, of course‑‑will help begin to accelerate that. That will make a typical EV even cleaner.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So actually, go over‑‑this was yesterday. President Biden, I think, announced a 24‑month tariff exemption for solar panels from Southeast Asian countries. Tell us the significance of that and why it's taken so long.

MR. BERUBE: You know, I'm not the expert on the solar side, so I can't go that deep. But what I will tell you from a significance is as we increase the solar penetration and wind in the United States and in other forms of renewable, that significantly cleans up the grid, which helps with all types of technology. Electric vehicles, we're talking about, but as many in the audience might have heard, there's a lot of work going on in hydrogen, hydrogen made from electricity, and you want that electricity to be from renewables, also electrification in industrial sources. So there's a lot of aspects of achieving a net‑zero greenhouse gas across the economy that really rely upon moving to very high levels of renewables across the electric grid. So I think the announcements yesterday will help move us in that direction.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So I have a very short last question. I'm sorry. We're running out of time, but I wanted to ask you. We're going to be talking to a private investor, obviously, later. What is the role of public‑private partnerships or private business in moving ahead towards a cleaner future for transportation?

MR. BERUBE: You know, it cannot be understated. I think it's dead‑on right that you have that conversation coming.

You know, even though the infrastructure bill was historic in terms of investment on the public side, it still is not going to be nearly as big as the total amount of private‑sector dollars over the coming decades that are going to go into green energy.

I think a large part of what we can do in the federal government, right, is to be that incubator, to set clear direction, to help launch some of these industries, and help provide confidence that this is the way of the future, and that helps unlock the private‑sector capital globally, quite honestly, for investments, whether that be in electrification or in hydrogen or sustainable aviation fuels, which we haven't talked about, in order to decarbonize aviation.

So I think the public‑private partnerships will be key. We at DOE have a tremendous amount of work we do with the private sector recognizing that, you know, the government can design and bring the technology, the national labs, some of that early funding, but at the end of the day, the private sector really is the one who launches the businesses and that will have to make some of the really, really big investments down the road.

And, quite honestly, there's opportunity there, right? Those investments are being made because there's economic opportunity, and that also leads to jobs here in the U.S., which is another critical, critical aspect of the government's role, right, is to help develop that industry so we can get those jobs here in the U.S.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: We'll be following all those trends closely. Michael Berube, thank you so much for joining us at Washington Post Live.

MR. BERUBE: Thank you so much. Have a great day.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I'll be back in a few moments with the next segment when I'll be speaking with Wes Edens. Please stick around.

MR. ABDESSAMAD: Hello, everyone. Thanks for joining us. My name is Hicham Abdessamad. I'm the chairman and CEO of Hitachi America. I am pleased to be joined by my esteemed colleague, Andy Barr. He's the global CEO of Hitachi Rail. Today's discussion will be around sustainable transportation, specifically focused on railway.

Before we get started, I'd like to tell you a little bit about Hitachi. We're a global technology and industrial company founded in 1910. We have over 300,000 employees around the world, $84 billion in revenues, and we operate in a number of different sectors, including industrial manufacturing, energy, health care, digital and IT, which is a big part of what we're doing, and of course, transportation and mobility, which is the topic of today's discussion.

Our vision is very simple. We call it "social innovation," which means using innovation to solve big problems in society, focusing primarily on sustainability and quality of life.

Andy, thanks for joining us.

MR. BARR: Good to be here. Thank you.

MR. ABDESSAMAD: Great. So the first question is simply, obviously, you've been in the industry for such a long time. If you can just kind of paint a picture of how the railway business has evolved over the last 10 years as an industry but also specifically how Hitachi has evolved in its railway business over the last 10 years.

MR. BARR: So Hitachi Rail has been established for 15 years, outside of Japan, and we're now in over 30 countries, and we have 14,000 people globally. So we're a key part of the rail industry.

In Hitachi, our origins go back to 1920s when we built steam trains, and then more recently, we built the famous bullet train, and that started running in 1964 for the Olympics.

But now we're a key part of the rail industry, and in recent times, our growth outside of Japan has focused very much on new business, and for North America, it's a really key part of our business because we are now delivering train control systems into Alaska, driverless rail metro in Hawaii and in Baltimore, and also we're building a new manufacturing plant in Maryland. So, already, we're a key part of the industry, and we're looking forward into the future to being a major part of the U.S. business and to help expanding that network and to create new sustainable journeys for people into the future.

MR. ABDESSAMAD: Great. Just to unpack that a little more, especially in North America and the U.S., so the Biden administration has signaled a large focus on sustainability and also modernizing the country's infrastructure, and railway is a big part of it. Can you just talk a little bit about the investments that Hitachi has made in North America and how we're going to play--what role will Hitachi Rail play in sort of modernizing the U.S.'s railway infrastructure?

MR. BARR: Well, I think it's a really exciting time to be part of this industry in North America because of the investments going in and also the move towards expanding existing systems and new ones.

We have been successful in a project to build 256 new rail cars, and that's going to serve D.C. and Maryland, and to support that, we're building a $70 million factory new to the capital of Maryland. And this factory will be a key part of the growth and employing 460 people directly and over 1,300 people in the supply chain, and alongside that, we've got local businesses as a key part of the construction.

In San Francisco, we're modernizing the city's Bay Area system, providing new digitally controlled systems to make that modernization work and also to increase capacity by over 40 percent. So right now, we're a key part of this industry, and we're looking forward to growing that technology and developing it into the future in other cities around the U.S.

MR. ABDESSAMAD: That's great. And just to add to that, you know, Hitachi overall has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 across our value chain and then by 2050 within externally, and that's a major commitment. And, you know, we believe that success in the next decade will depend on digitalization. So there's this natural convergence between digital and all the industries, manufacturing, transportation, and it's an important part of our mission moving forward.

And I know that you've touched on driverless trains and autonomous. There's a lot of digital technology and innovation and a lot of data analytics and automation that kicks in that's part of that, and Hitachi is very focused on digital transformation as a way to help to transition sustainability but also to optimize a lot of the assets that we have, make them reliable, safe, and also smart.

If I want to ask you--I'd like to ask you a question more on the future of railway transportation. The future of--you know, in the next 10 years, obviously, we see rail as a carbon-free-emission way of moving from Point A to Point B and moving assets and people. What do you see the future of railway, especially in the United States? How do you see it kind of evolve from your experience and point of view?

MR. BARR: Well, I think into the future, there's many ways that we're going to contribute. We're lucky that rail already is a sustainable means of transport, and expanding that network will be really important for that, for our passengers. I think they'll get a much more sustainable journey that's controlled in a better way so that they can have more choice to enable them to move away from their own transportation on to public transport.

For our customers, expanding that digital technology, to be able to use our experience from elsewhere around the world, means they get the best access to that for the future.

And for the broader economy, I think moving people in to cities more efficiently can only be a benefit, and to actually grow that sustainable footprint into the future means that there's a huge amount of new benefits that could be gained from this.

So, for the U.S., the benefit in both passenger and freight means more people get access to sustainable transport, and we can control that ever more digitally into the future.

MR. ABDESSAMAD: That's fantastic, and it truly is exciting. And I'm excited that Hitachi will play a big part of that future.

So thanks again for your time, and I'll hand it back to The Washington Post.

MR. BARR: Thanks, Hicham. Thank you.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Welcome back to Washington Post Live. For those of you just joining us, I'm Frances Stead Sellers, a senior writer here at The Post.

We're continuing our talk about the future of transportation, and I am delighted to welcome Wes Edens, who is the founder and co-CEO of the Fortress Investment Group. He is the chair of Brightline, and for those of you who are basketball fans out there, he's also a co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, which sounds like a lot of fun.

Wes Edens, a very warm welcome to Washington Post Live.

MR. EDENS: Thank you so much. Glad to be here.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And, again, to our audience, don't forget to tweet questions to us. That's @PostLive. Tweet questions to @PostLive, and we'll pick up some of them and ask Wes about them.

Wes, to start with, I just wanted to ask about Brightline. Tell us what the company does.

MR. EDENS: It's the first privately financed and built passenger train in this country in the last 100-plus years. So we right now have--

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Say that again? The first?

MR. EDENS: First privately financed passenger train in the United States, I think, since 1894, since Henry Flagler's train in Florida.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Wow.

MR. EDENS: And so right now, we have operations from Miami to West Palm Beach. The rail line is under construction to be completed by the end of the year to go to Orlando. We have a second train, which we are in the final stages of permitting from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, so lots of activity in the private railway space for us.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: A lot for you, but we don't hear an awful lot about private companies coming into this area. What drew you to it?

MR. EDENS: I'm sorry. What was the--

MS. STEAD SELLERS: We don't hear a lot about private companies coming into this space. What drew you to it?

MR. EDENS: It really all started out, I read a book. I mean, I read the book on the history of Henry Flagler in Florida called the "Last Train to Paradise," and we have been investors in transportation assets, infrastructure assets for a long time, and so, at the time, we owned the Florida East Coast Railway, which is a very famous freight railway. Obviously, it runs from Jacksonville down to Miami. It used to go all the way to Key West. And about eight years ago, I read the book about the founding of that railway and the work that Henry Flagler had done, and I'm a big fan of private passenger railway in Europe and read the book, and we looked at all the pieces. And we thought why not take a real stab at it, and eight years later, here we are just on the edge of it being completed.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So I understand that you and your team did look overseas. You talked about Europe just now. What did you learn about high-speed transportation and trains from other countries? And you can also talk about Japan, of course, which is such a leader.

MR. EDENS: Yeah. I mean, it's been very--you know, the business model is one that is proven around the world. So we sent teams out. I personally went and visited many of the different train systems in Europe as well as in Asia. What you find, of course, is that it's the preferred means of transportation.

And, in particular, the space that occupies the too-far-to-drive, too-short-to-fly, the city pairs, think, you know, Paris-London, Paris-León, Madrid-Seville, you know, Rome-Milan, those are extremely competitive markets for train. They compete very well with both airline traffic as well as passengers, and we knew that we had city pairs that looked just like that with the same kind of characteristics here in the United States that we thought would be very successful.

We picked what we thought was the first one, the most obvious one, given our position in Florida. So we went from Miami to Orlando, so one of the most popular cities in the United States to visit internationally, Miami to one of the biggest visitation centers in the world, which is Orlando, so that's an obvious place to start, Los Angeles to Las Vegas also very compelling, but there's many others in the United States, you know, Dallas-Houston, Austin-Dallas, you know, Charlotte to Atlanta, et cetera, et cetera. So you have to begin with one before you can do others, but it's clear that the business model worked among these different, different places. Among--

MS. STEAD SELLERS: I just can't--I can't resist asking you just a little bit of history there. This country was built on the steam train. You go to Flagler's mansion in Palm Beach, it's enormous. It made an awful lot of money for people. What happened to develop the romance with the vehicle, the car?

MR. EDENS: I think we're the victims of our own success in this country in the interstate highway system. I think actually we made interstate travel by car so easy. It was so inexpensive, relatively speaking. Gas was 30 cents a gallon, whatever. Cars were plentiful and cheap, and we were very successful with it.

And, ironically, when you look at the United States, we have the best freight travel system in the world, and we transport people by car. So it's literally the polar opposite of what you find in Europe where freight goes by trucks and the people go on rails, but I think that there's a lot of room to mesh those two, and our first train, we think, is a good example of that.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So is there something specifically now that's making America lag in picking up on this and making the sort of transition that you're talking about?

MR. EDENS: I think that there's a confluence of factors. I mean, obviously, you know, climate change is the stop of everyone's agenda. I think that cleaner, safer ways of transport is a big issue.

In California, for example, 50 percent of all the emissions in California come by way of their transportation system. So there's a massive impact that you can have on the environment by moving people around by rail. It's also much safer, and then not to be forgotten, it's better. It's more fun. It's more enjoyable. It's a way for you to be productive while you travel. So I think it's got a lot of the checks in the right column, and we think it's going to be very successful here.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Talk about Brightline a little bit more. What would you say the biggest challenges are to growth at this point for a company like yours?

MR. EDENS: You know, there's been a lot of lessons. That's a great question because there's a lot of lessons we've learned from it, and I think the one on the top of the list would be using existing transportation corridors is probably the easiest way to really proliferate these railways.

So, in Florida, what we've done is really a combination of this. We go up the Florida East Coast Railway line from Miami to Cocoa Beach. We then turn left and go next to Route 528 to the Orlando Airport. So we do--we both use existing rail infrastructure, and we develop new.

In Las Vegas-Los Angeles, we do solely in the middle or the median if I-15. So it goes all the way from, you know, Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga.

I think in hindsight, that's the preferred way of doing it. I think it's cheaper to do it that way. I think you could make the rail system more secure because you could build a fence around it, the median, and keep, you know, cars and people and animals away from it, so that's probably the right way to do it. But, certainly, existing transportation corridors is the right thing.

But the biggest challenge that we have in rail infrastructure development, in my opinion, in this country is the permitting process. The permitting process is one that takes too long, costs too much money. It's too cumbersome. I have lots of thoughts about how we can make it more streamline, but, you know, to just give an example, the actual project that is on the precipice of getting permitted from Vegas to L.A. started actually 15 years ago. We got involved in it about three and a half years ago. The total cost, the hard-dollar cost by the time we get our permits and are ready to start construction, it would be about $550 million. So over half a billion dollars in cash outlay to get to the starting gates just make it too hard, and we're fortunate enough to be there. But I think if you want to see this happen in a lot of other places, as I do, we have to make it a little bit easier for people to access.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So tell me a little bit more about what those permits are for and how you actually go about getting them. Is it state permitting or--

MR. EDENS: Yeah. It's basically you--the most critical agreement you need is the right-of-way. So you need to have the continuous right-of-way to get from Point A to Point B.

I-15 is a big interstate highway. So just simply utilizing that transportation corridor, largely going down the middle in between the two lanes of traffic is the way we get there. So we got right-of-ways from the state of Nevada, right-of-ways from the state of California, right-of-ways from the city of Rancho Cucamonga for the last--and San Bernardino for the last mile. So the right-of-ways are a first part of it.

Then the permits that you need are construction permits, obviously, to be--to actually build it, put it in place, but you also need the environmental permits. And that's--that permit is the last one to come and the most challenging to get, but there's so many benefits environmentally of this versus the millions of cars you're taking off the road. But it's a sensible thing to get. It just takes a long time.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So talk to me a little bit more about some of the benefits. I mean, obviously, the pleasure, you've mentioned of being able to do your work, and being on a train, it's more fun. But these are very specific trips you're talking about between certain cities. Do you see business people going back and forth? Tourists? What's the big pro here?

MR. EDENS: I think it's both. I think when you look at these city pairs, if you go from the Eurostar, which is a very successful line--from your accent, I suspect you may have been on it at some point or another.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: [Laughs] I've been on it, yes.

MR. EDENS: Yes, exactly. So you have both a mix of both business and individuals, just like you do on airlines, right? So it's--and it's very affordable. Our estimate of revenues for Point A to Point B on these things is roundly $100, right, plus or minus. Obviously, there's premium travel and there's budget travel and there's different times of day, but that's a good metric to kind of hone in on.

And, you know, when you look at the--Vegas-L.A. is the most compelling. There's 50 million people that make that trip. It's the most deadly highway in America, literally. There's hundreds of people that are killed on it annually, right? So it's a very, very--a very, very challenging highway. There's not a lot of places to stop. So there's no real reason to compete for other modes of transportation, and you can get there faster, cheaper, and much more sensibly. So it's a very compelling value proposition.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So I have been on the Eurostar. I've also spent a lot of time on the Northeast Corridor, and very little of the time, the trains even working on that track reach the speeds they could. Why is that, and is that something you see improving through private investment, or is that just an entirely different animal?

MR. EDENS: Absolutely. I mean, so we're--we have two different forms of it. In Florida, we're using existing rail infrastructure. So you can't electrify it. So you can't build the catenary for your train that then can't service the others that--the other freight trains that are on it. That's why I say it creates more challenges when you use existing rail infrastructure. Your limitation on speed, there's about 125 miles an hour.

What I would say is when you talk about using the trains in Europe if you're going to go from, you know, Zermatt to Zurich, nobody really asks you how fast you're going to go there. They want to know how long it takes, and that's the--so a three-hour trip is a very compelling trip versus other forms of transportation, and that's what we really focus on in city pairs.

When you look at the Las Vegas and Los Angeles line, because it's a virgin track, we're building it literally from scratch, we can build it in a very controlled environment. It has its own electrical system. We expect it to be run on largely, if not exclusively, renewable powers. It's the greenest train line, quite possibly, in the world, and there, you can reach proper high-speed trains. It will be the first high-speed train in America, top speeds of, you know, 200 miles an hour, total travel time from Las Vegas to Rancho Cucamonga, where it connects into the L.A. Metro System, about two hours and 15 minutes, so it depends.

But, you know, the limitations of the Northeast lines are using existing infrastructure, and that limits their ability to do certain things, you know, mechanically, but we don't have those same issues when we start from scratch.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Right. So dream big a little bit for me. Where do you see high-speed rail in the real future of American transportation? And you have Brightline up and running. Who are your competitors going to be?

MR. EDENS: You know, I think that--I think there will be plenty of competition. You know, I think that proof of concept is a very, very powerful tool, and so you're going to have a train running in Orlando, you know, hopefully by Christmastime, the train in Las Vegas hopefully in construction then and up and running three years later. So I think and I hope that we will have lots of competition because it will mean that actually we're being successful ourselves and that other people are coming into the market.

The U.S. is, quite possibly, the most single attractive rail market in the world that doesn't really have much of a rail market other than the Northeast Corridor today. So, you know, given the dimensions of the country, the economic prosperity, it's a very compelling opportunity for folks, and so I think we'll see a lot of people come in that will be competing with it. And I hope we'll see railway to all these different city pairs that I've mentioned.

We estimate there's about 20 pairs. So, as I said, the ones in Texas are obviously very compelling, so Houston-Dallas, Austin--Austin-Dallas, et cetera, Charlotte to Atlanta, St. Louis to Chicago, Portland to Seattle. There's a number of city pairs that we think are really compelling, and I think with all things, once you get proof of concept, you show what the revenues are. That should make it more and more competitive to even go to more markets. So I really do believe this is the first of many of these systems you'll see developed in the next 10, 20 years.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: So we just talked to Michael Berube about the government's role. Where do you see it?

MR. EDENS: Well, you know, the government can play an enormous role, and I think I'm very grateful for the infrastructure bill that was passed. I think it's actually very, very responsive to this.

If you think about it, there's a couple of different models. There's the Amtrak model, which is the government-owned model. They have a hard mandate in that they have to be all things to all people. So they're very successful in the Northeast Corridor, but they have to take trains in a lot other parts of the country. So that's a more difficult mandate for them to accomplish.

But then there's the state model, which you see in the California high-speed rail. Based on our experiences and what we've learned in the last eight years, I think they'd be well served to look at existing rail corridors for a portion of that because I think they could build it faster and cheaper than they're doing. But to give some context to it, we estimate that the California high-speed rail costs about $200 million a mile. Our biggest, L.A., is about $35 million a mile. So you can definitely do it cheaper, we think, and have great results, you know, for that.

But the government, with the grants programs, we think Washington will be very helpful. I think that on the permitting side is where perhaps the government could have the greatest impact. Something I've talked to a number of governors about is simply the notion of going out and creating your own right-of-ways and getting your permits and then auctioning it off to people like us to come in and build your train for you, and I think that would be--you know, the government has got really, obviously, super powers when it comes to permitting things and getting things entitled and ready to go, and if they took that upon themselves, I think that that's an idea that could have a lot of merit in terms of really helping out the development of this stuff because, you know, the only commodity you can't buy is time, and it takes a lot of time to build these things. That's what really kills a lot of these projects. So I think if we can shorten that time, I think you'll see a lot more success.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Wes, I want to turn to a question from Twitter. It's from Bob O'Malley, and I mentioned the Milwaukee Bucks, your basketball interest. This is about Aston Villa, the soccer team in London. So let's hear from Bob. It says, to celebrate Brightline's expansion to Orlando, do you have any plans to have Aston Villa Football Club come to Florida to play?

MR. EDENS: I would love to come play in Orlando City.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: [Laughs]

MR. EDENS: We take a summer tour. This year, our summer tour is headed to Australia. We play a couple local Australian teams, and we play Leeds and we play United--Manchester United over there, but I think coming back to the U.S. next year is what we need to do. So I'm also a big, big football fan. Orlando has done a great job with their program down there. So we'd love to come play there.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Oh, and will they be traveling by train when they do so? [Laughs]

MR. EDENS: I think--I think that the train can actually--between Miami and Orlando for the rivalry of those two clubs is going to be wonderful for them. So I think rather than march to the match, they're going to take the train go the match. So we're excited to be hosts of that.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: Well, Wes, thank you so much for all those interesting insights and also your sporting insights, and thank you for joining Washington Post Live.

MR. EDENS: Thank you very much for having me on. I really appreciate it. Thank you.

MS. STEAD SELLERS: And thank you to our audience. As you know, you can go to WashingtonPostLive.com to see about our future programming. Don’t hesitate to tune in. We enjoyed having you stay. I’m Frances Stead Sellers.

