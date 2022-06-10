50th Anniversary of Watergate: Inside the Case

They were key players investigating the political scandal of the 20th century. Join Washington Post Live to hear from former House Judiciary Committee member William Cohen (R-Maine) and Richard Ben-Veniste, former chief of the Watergate Task Force, as they reflect on the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in, which eventually led to Richard Nixon becoming the only U.S. president to resign from office.
Richard Ben-Veniste
Former Chief, Watergate Task Force
William Cohen
Former Congressman (R-Maine)