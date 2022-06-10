The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Future of Work: New Ways of Leading & Innovating

With Ellyn Shook & Drew Houston

June 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
There has been a dramatic reassessment of work from both employees and employers across all facets of the economy. On Friday, June 10 at 11:00 a.m. ET, Ellyn Shook, chief leadership and human resources officer at Accenture, and Drew Houston, founder and CEO of Dropbox, join Washington Post Live to discuss how companies are approaching leadership and innovation amidst the growing shift to a hybrid workplace, a greater focus on the well-being of employees and a rising social consciousness.

Ellyn Shook

Chief Leadership & Human Resources Officer, Accenture


Drew Houston

Founder & CEO, Dropbox


Future of Human Resources

In a segment presented by ADP, division vice president of human resources Tiffany Davis discusses key lessons learned from today’s dynamic environment and how HR leaders can help drive a people-first approach in the future of work.

Tiffany Davis

Division Vice President, Human Resources, ADP


